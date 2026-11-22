November 22, 2026

The fantasy hockey Cut List for Week 9 of 2026. Andy analyzes potential fantasy hockey busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NHL action is beginning, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. While it's often more exciting to discuss the next breakout candidate, every add needs a drop.

With the calendar turning to Thanksgiving, we are past the quarter-mark of the season, so managers have a clearer idea of who is performing and who is falling below expectations. Below, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo and ESPN leagues this week and determine if managers should follow these trends.

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Forwards on the Hot Seat

Note: Similar to targeting players on the waiver wire, it is crucial to understand your league scoring before making any cut decision. If a player is in a cold scoring slump but still producing in other categories in your format (like faceoffs, hits, blocks), managers should think twice before cutting ties.

Viktor Arviddson, LW/RW Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 30%

The veteran winger was a top early-season pickup and looked like a potential lineup mainstay. Through his first 13 games, Viktor Arviddson tallied 14 points (eight goals), held 37 shots on goal, and added four hits and even blocked shots. During this stretch, he saw 18:44 TOI/G while logging just under four minutes of average power-play time per game.

The usage and production were there and showed little signs of regression.

However, since then, Arvidsson has been a borderline non-factor for fantasy managers. Over his last nine games, Arvidsson has yet to find the back of the net and has totaled just one helper while seeing nearly half the time on the power-play (2:44 PPTOI/G) and a slightly lower 18:11 TOI/G. Even though he is still penciled in on the team's top PP1 unit, Arvidsson has recently moved to the second forward line, which may have caused his decline.

He spent much of the opening month on the top unit with Dylan Larkin (now on the reserve list) and Lucas Raymond, but has since moved to the second line with Marco Kasper and Andrew Copp.

Under the hood, Arvidsson's Corsi has dropped to 52% (over his last 10 gams) compared to the season-long 58% Corsi%.

Verdict: Since he provides no production in banger stats, Arvidsson relies heavily on scoring to produce nightly. The 33-year-old is a safe cut in most standard formats in favor of a streaming option. Despite his top-six minutes, this offense is too volatile to view him as a weekly starter.

Trevor Zegras, C, Philadelphia Flyers

Rostered - 65%

Another forward whose rostership rate has plummeted over the past week and a half is Trevor Zegras of the Flyers. Zegras enters Saturday with only two points over his last 10 games (one goal) and 17 shots on goal, four hits, and five blocked shots. Before this skid, Zegras was enjoying a six-game surge, with 10 points (three goals).

However, before this short spark, Zegras looked just as inconsistent, tallying three points over his first nine games of the campaign.

Which version of Zegras should managers expect going forward?

Unfortunately, his usage is extremely alarming for fantasy managers. As shown below, Zegras earned more opportunities when he performed. However, since then, Rick Tocchet has dropped his ice time per game by nearly three full minutes. That will force Zegras to be extremely efficient with all of his opportunities.

Stat TOI/G Last 8 Games 16:52 Previous Six-Game Surge 18:59

While he is still penciled in on their top power-play unit, Zegras has been skating on the fourth forward line alongside Sean Couturier and Noel Acciari, which is not the best situation for 5-on-5 production.

Like Arvidsson, Zegras is a complete non-factor in bag-end stats, which makes his scoring production so critical to his fantasy production.

Verdict: Zegras is a safe cut in all 12-team formats. Philadelphia is not deploying him as a top-six center, and managers should not hold this roster spot hoping his usage will change dramatically.

Other Names:

Gavin McKenna, TOR (inconsistent usage)

Alex Ovechkin, WSH (riding a 15-game goal drought)

Defensemen on the Hot Seat

Noah Dobson, D, Montreal Canadiens

Rostered - 81%



Noah Dobson is still widely rostered, but his production has fallen far short of what managers could have hoped for. Through 23 games, Dobson has tallied just nine points (all helpers) with a -4 rating. He has chipped in just 24 hits and a mere 31 blocked shots.

Last season, Dobson tallied 47 points over 80 games, averaging more than half a point per game, but his main fantasy value came from his ability to block shots.

In 2025, the 26-year-old totaled 188 blocked shots, averaging 2.35 blocked shots per game. This season, Dobson has averaged a pedestrian 1.35 blocked shots per game, which has greatly limited his fantasy value.

In terms of usage, his ice time has remained steady, averaging 21:02 TOI/G with 1:36 PPTOI/G, in line with the 22:29 TOI/G and 1:31 PPTOI/G he averaged in 2025.

He still operates as the top blue-liner on their No. 1 pairing, which continues to provide him with banger stats and chip in points, but so far that production hasn't been there.

Verdict: This is one of the more difficult options on this week's list. While his usage has remained elite, Dobson has not shown the same fantasy upside in years past. Those in shallower 10-team formats can comfortably pivot to an alternative, but those in 12-team leagues likely won't find a defender with his usage and previous career production. If the block doesn't start coming in December, he's a safe cut.

Tristan Luneau, D, Anahiem Ducks

Rostered - 40%

Our other defender was putting together a dominant stretch but has seen his production dip significantly. Tristan Luneau began his season tallying two points through his first 10 games while logging one hit and a modest 14 blocked shots. However, Luneau quickly found his footing, posting a nine-game point streak that included two multi-point efforts.

During this stretch, the 22-year-old tallied just nine blocks and two hits but made the most of it, totaling 11 points (four goals). Despite that, Luneau has since returned to his expected production, tallying just one point over his last five contests with three hits and two blocked shots.

On the season, the young blue-liner is averaging 20:12 TOI/G with just 0:56 PPTOI/G. Since Jackson LaCombe runs the top power-play, Luneau's opportunities will remain limited on the second unit.

In 5-on-5, Luneau is currently skating on the bottom pairing but still gets around 20:00 TOI/G, which keeps him heavily involved in the game script. However, since he is a non-factor in banger stats, Luneau needs to be on the score sheet to provide value, which makes him a highly volatile option for fantasy managers.

Verdict: His usage remains strong, and playing on a high-scoring team like Anaheim should keep him involved on the offensive side of the game. However, given his very low nightly floor, managers in shallower formats can cut ties amid his slump. He has the upside to enjoy a lengthy scoring run, but it's hard to predict given his lack of power-play opportunities.

Other Names:

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR (safe pivot to roster a streamer)

Rasmus Andersson, VGK (far less source of blocks than projected)

Goalies on the Hot Seat

Devin Cooley, Calgary Flames

Rostered - 36%

The 29-year-old was a popular waiver wire pickup earlier in the season as he prepared to take over the Calgary crease. The Flames are also playing well above their preseason expectations, which greatly raised his fantasy output and made him a safe weekly starter in nearly all 12-team leagues.

From October 18 through October 28, Cooley went 4-1 with a sharp .951% SV% and a 1.62 GAA. However, after a lower-body injury in late October, Cooley has been unable to replicate his early-season success.

Over his last three appearances, the netminder has gone 1-2 with a rough .890% SV% and a 3.32 GAA. Instead, the crease has turned back to Dustin Wolf, who has posted a 4-2-1 record over his last seven appearances with a solid .912% SV% and 2.31 GAA. Wolf has started each of the last two games and is set to man the crease again Saturday night, marking his third straight nod.

Verdict: Given that he is on pace to fall back to the clear No. 2 spot in the crease, Cooley is a safe cut in standard formats. He is falling into streaming territory, which does have value in deeper leagues, but he is no longer a must-roster netminder. Managers who are still holding in hopes of a turnaround should pivot to another option.

Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

Rostered - 80%

Let's round out this week's piece with a highly-discussed name in fantasy. Logan Thompson was one of the first netminders taken in most drafts this fall but has been a major bust relative to his ADP.

After posting a 3-0 record with a .929 SV% over his first three games, the expected Vezina candidate has gone from bad to worse. Thompson has since posted a 4-6 record (12 games) with an .863% SV% and a 3.82 GAA, playing behind an inconsistent Washington team.

As a team, Washington has allowed the 12th-most Expected Goals Against Per 60 (per MoneyPuck) but has done well to limit total shot opportunities, sitting with the third-lowest allowed in the league.

Unfortunately, Thompson has been unable to outperform his underlying defense, sitting with a rough -6.4 Goals Saved Above Expected, which is even lower than his backup netminder Charlie Lindgren (-3.2 Goals Saved Above Expected).

Compared to last winter, Thompson led the sport with 29.3 Goals Saved Above Expected, behind a Washington defense that allowed the seventh-most Expected Goals Against per 60. Even with a slightly improved defense in front of him, Thompson has been a major fantasy disappointment.

As shown below in the visual from NHL Edge, Thompson sits below the average mark in all but one statistic, and even that mark is just above the 60th percentile.

Verdict: While none of these metrics suggest anything positive in his profile, managers should not cut ties yet (outside of very shallow eight-man formats). Thompson was a league winner last season, and even though we are a quarter of the way through the campaign, there is still ample time for him to find his footing.

Lindgren has not fared much better in the net, which will keep Thompson in a workhorse role. He may not be the high-end G1 we would have hoped, but can still be a reliable No .2 once he finds his footing.

Other Names:

Lukas Dostal, ANA (.831% SV% over his last eight games)