Ryan Flournoy Has Sleeper Potential Vs Weak Defense In Week 8
Oct 31, 2026, 3:14 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is coming off multiple double-digit PPR fantasy point performances in his last three games. Though some of those points were scored in garbage time, it's nice to see him more consistently involved in the offense and getting targeted on passes that have the potential to score enough points to be fantasy relevant. There's always risk when starting a team's WR3 in fantasy football, but that risk could be mitigated by playing against the dismal Arizona Cardinals pass defense. They rank near the bottom of the league in yards per pass attempt, PPR fantasy points to wide receivers, and passing touchdowns given up to opposing offenses this season. We could see a shootout result in enough fantasy points to go around for Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (hamstring/shoulder), and Flournoy to all have great games. Treat Flournoy as a WR4 with upside in deeper leagues for Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
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Brandon Aubrey A Solid Starting Kicker Option vs Cardinals In Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 3:11 AM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey righted the ship of his rough season in Week 7 by making all three of his field goal attempts and not missing an extra point, finishing with 14 fantasy points. He's struggled with accuracy this season, making just 80 percent of his field goal attempts. But the Cowboys should have an easy time running up the score against the hapless Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 8. Interestingly, kickers don't fare particularly well against them in fantasy football, though that could be due to them allowing 3.5 touchdowns per contest this year. Arizona is bottom-8 at stopping opposing teams in the red zone. Aubrey may kick more extra points than field goals, but he's at least a decent starting option, as it's better to kick extra points than have an offense get completely shut down. Treat Aubrey as a low-end K1 for Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jake Ferguson A Risky Start In Deeper Leagues For Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 3:02 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has cooled off massively over the last few weeks after a solid start to the season. He's almost entirely touchdown dependent to have good fantasy football production this season, as he's too far down the list of priority targets in the passing game for Dallas. Competing with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), and Ryan Flournoy, as well as running back Javonte Williams for targets simply isn't a recipe for success. The matchup is great in Week 8, though -- the opposing Arizona Cardinals are a bottom-10 fantasy defense against opposing tight ends this season. Ferguson will probably need a touchdown or two to be worth starting in fantasy, but there's a solid chance he could do that against Arizona, who allows 2.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing teams. That's the fourth-highest of any team this year. Ferguson is a decent option if you don't have a TE to start this week, but there's plenty of risk that he doesn't score.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Dak Prescott A Must-Start QB1 Vs Cardinals In Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 2:57 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should not be left out of starting lineups in any fantasy football leagues in Week 8. He gets a home matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, who are simply a bad team with a bad defense that's been torn to shreds by opposing quarterbacks this season. If you simply started the QB that faced Arizona each week, you'd have gotten an average of 22.3 fantasy points per game, which would rank as the No. 2 overall quarterback in fantasy football if it were done by one player. The Cardinals are abysmal against the pass, allowing nearly eight yards per pass attempt to opposing QBs. That's a recipe for disaster against an excellent passing offense with two high-quality WRs. Prescott should comfortably eclipse the 20-point mark, making him a lineup lock in all leagues for Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Chad Ryland A Solid Streaming Pick For Week 8
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:45 AM ETArizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland put up another double-digit fantasy score last week against the Broncos. In the 30-16 loss to Denver, Ryland was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, converting from 26, 30, and 41 yards out. It was a decent follow-up to his huge day in Week 6, wherein he hit six field goals in Arizona's shocking 18-16 win over the Rams. Ryland is tied for the third-most field goals made (17) and attempted (19), and has at least eight fantasy points in five of Arizona's first seven games. In Week 8, the Cardinals face the Cowboys in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair. If the shootout comes to fruition, Ryland will be afforded some extra opportunities to cash in. Fantasy managers in the market for an option at kicker in Week 8 can pick up and start Ryland with confidence.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Pickens Set For Another Strong Performance In Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 2:42 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring) is dealing with multiple injuries and is listed as questionable for Week 8, but it looks like he'll be able to play. He's set to face one of the NFL's worst pass defenses in the Arizona Cardinals. They allow the second-most pass yards per attempt to opposing defenses this season, and don't fare well at slowing down opposing wideouts. Pickens has been a clear second fiddle to Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb this season, which hasn't been ideal for his fantasy production, but he's seen 30 targets combined in his last three contests and turned in double-digit PPR fantasy points in each. While he doesn't have the high-end WR1 ceiling he had last season when Lamb is on the field this year, he's still a must-start WR2 with plenty of upside in a fantastic matchup. The Cowboys passing offense is playing good football right now, and Pickens can't be benched.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Trey McBride A Must-Start In Week 8
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:39 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride enjoyed his best game of the season last week against the Broncos, catching 10 of 13 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown. Through the first seven weeks of 2026, McBride leads the league in receptions (59), ranks second in targets (78), and fifth in target share (30.1%). McBride's next stop will be against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas is in the middle of the pack when it comes to fantasy points allowed to tight ends, but that may be because so few of their opponents utilize their tight ends comparably to Arizona's use of McBride. The Cardinals' offense is flowing through the fifth-year star, and that should remain the case in Week 8. McBride has entered set-and-forget territory and should be locked into fantasy lineups for Sunday.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
CeeDee Lamb An Elite WR1 In An Elite Matchup For Week 8
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 31, 2026, 2:38 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is healthy and ready to face one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL in Week 8. He's a must-start, elite WR1 option with week-winning potential against the Arizona Cardinals, who are the second-worst pass defense in the NFL by yards per pass attempt allowed to opposing passers. They also allow the 12th-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. It's a dream matchup for the WR2 overall in PPR fantasy football leagues. He would have had a shot at being the WR1 overall over Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba were it not for a quad injury that saw him pulled from his Week 5 game early and limited in Week 6. Lamb is in his prime and is one of the best separators in the NFL. Arizona is no match for his skills, and expect a monster performance from a potential future Hall of Fame wideout in Week 8.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Kendrick Bourne Could See Better Results Against Dallas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:34 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been relatively quiet since his surprising eight-catch, 75-yard performance in Week 1 against the Chargers. Bourne has been used almost exclusively as Arizona's slot receiver in three-WR sets, so Marvin Harrison Jr.'s departure hasn't brought extra opportunities, but his utilization remains stable, netting him 22 targets (equal to that of Michael Wilson) in the last three weeks. Bourne's steady workload and a Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys set him up for a potential boom game. Dallas has allowed the fourth-most receptions and third-most receiving yards to receivers lined up in the slot this season. If Arizona stays consistent in how they have been using Bourne, the results should be far better this week. He projects as a WR4 and is startable in deep leagues or as a desperation flex for teams missing players on bye in Week 8.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson Primed For A Rebound Against Cowboys
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:30 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was a limited participant in practice all week but carries no designation for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys. As long as Wilson can play through the pain, he stands a good chance of getting his season back on track. The trade that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston was thought to open the door for a boon in production, but in the three games since, Wilson had four catches in each contest and averaged 39 receiving yards and 8.4 fantasy points per game. Things should pick up against Dallas, who have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. The Cowboys' defense is allowing 25.7 points per game and ranks 26th in red zone scoring allowed. Wilson projects as a WR2 and, despite his recent shortcomings, should be in fantasy lineups for Week 8.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier's Outlook Takes A Hit Despite Good Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (toe) whiffed on his opportunity to operate as the team's lead back during Jeremiyah Love's (ankle) two-week absence. While Love was out, Allgeier totaled 26 rushing attempts and just 57 yards. Furthermore, he was outproduced by his own backup, Bam Knight. Their relative performances invite speculation over which back might have the most to gain operating behind Love in Week 8. Arizona's upcoming matchup is against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs through the first seven weeks of 2026. Even with the soft matchup, Allgeier is hard to trust given his recent performance and concerns about his health. Thanks to a recent toe injury, Allgeier's only participation in practice this week was a limited session on Friday. Allgeier projects as an RB3/4 and is a risky start in fantasy for Week 8.--Dan Stephens
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love Gets Easy Matchup In Return To Action
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:21 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed the last two weeks of action while nursing an ankle injury, but he will be back to work in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Love started the week with two limited practices but was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation heading into the weekend. Outside of Week 3, when he racked up 109 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 26 touches, Love's rookie season has been something of a dud. He has a good chance to turn things around against Dallas. Through Week 7, the Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Last week, a hobbled Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) combined for 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Dallas. Love is projected on the RB2/3 border and can be plugged into starting lineups this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett Has A Rosy Outlook Against Dallas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:17 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett's fantasy performance in 2026 has been inconsistent, but he will be a good streaming option in Week 8. Last week was another good showing, going 27-for-48 for 272 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos. The prolific passer has now put up 35 pass attempts or more in six of his first seven games and now leads the league with 40.3 pass attempts per game. Arizona's tendency to let Brissett air it out sets up a potential boom game against the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, with twelve passing touchdowns to just two interceptions. Brissett is a definite start in two-QB formats and is a worthwhile streamer in single-QB leagues for Week 8.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
J.K. Dobbins Losing Volume in Three-Headed Backfield
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:41 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has been falling out of favor recently. Not only has his snap count dropped significantly, but his total volume is also trending in the wrong direction. Just last Sunday, in Week 7, Dobbins had just six rushing attempts for 23 rushing yards. He did somewhat salvage his fantasy performance with a rushing touchdown, but the low volume makes him an incredibly risky fantasy play going forward. In fact, he played just 23% of the snaps last week, taking a backseat to both RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman. Denver's backfield dynamic could look different any given week, but for now, we would strongly avoid starting Dobbins on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had just 36 rushing yards in his last game against the Chiefs, and he was equally underwhelming in that game, too, despite Coleman not being quite as involved yet in the season opener.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Surtain II Cleared to Play Against Chiefs in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:37 AM ETDenver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Surtain, who has been a full participant for three consecutive practices, has been cleared to play in Sunday's divisional battle. This is great news for Surtain and Broncos fans, as the star cornerback had missed the previous three weeks with an ankle issue. When Surtain is healthy, he is one of the best defensive players in football. Over his last two full seasons, he has five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 92 tackles. His return comes at a great time for the Broncos, as he'll give them an extra weapon on defense as they face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Back in Week 1 against Kansas City, Surtain played 69% of the snaps but had just three tacles and zero forced turnovers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Denver Broncos
Jaylen Wright Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:04 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot, quad) has been removed from the injury report and will play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the New England Patriots. Wright was a full participant for three consecutive practices, so we're not surprised that he's going to suit up without any sort of injury designation. The 23-year-old has seen a slight uptick in snaps and carries since the Dolphins lost De'Von Achane (knee), but he's still far less involved in the rushing attack than running back Ollie Gordon II and quarterback Malik Willis. Wright can be left on waivers in leagues with 14 or fewer teams, as he's a low-volume option in a poor offense. At best, he's a handcuff for managers who already have Gordon and are looking for a little more insurance behind him.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Miami Dolphins
Rashid Shaheed Remains Absent From Practice on Friday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) did not practice on Friday, according to Tim Booth of the Seattle Times. Shaheed has now missed back-to-back practices, putting his availability in jeopardy for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks don't play until Monday, so Shaheed does have an extra day to recover. Still, he's trending in the wrong direction. He'd likely need to log a limited practice on Saturday to have any chance of playing against Chicago. The 28-year-old has been disappointing in fantasy football this season, scoring more than 7.0 PPR points just twice. He's a big-play threat, but so far, there have been more "bust" games than "boom" games. Even if he suits up this week, he'll be tough to start in fantasy football leagues. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the only Seahawks receiver we can start with confidence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tim Booth
Chris Boswell A Solid Fantasy Option Against Division Rival
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:28 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints last week. He'll look to keep rolling against the Cleveland Browns in an important Week 8 matchup. Boswell missed a field goal when these teams met in Week 4, but he's converted nine of his 10 attempts since then and hasn't missed an extra point all season. The only factor working against Boswell's fantasy outlook this week is the projected point total of around 39.5. Fantasy managers can consider other options in more favorable matchups, but Boswell remains a quality starter who should stay on the fantasy radar in what projects to be a competitive game.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers DST an Elite Week 8 Option
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:18 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered just 10 points to the New Orleans Saints while recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in their Week 7 victory. In Week 8, they'll face the 5-2 Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North showdown. Despite their record, the Browns are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL while allowing the most sacks. Pittsburgh ranks among the top 10 teams in both sacks and turnovers forced, so this looks like a great opportunity to start the Steelers DST at home. Fantasy managers who have been rolling with Pittsburgh's defense, which ranks as a top-five option in RotoBaller's Week 8 DST rankings, should continue doing so with confidence on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Has Unreliable Floor in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:01 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has had some standout fantasy performances this season but managed just two receptions for 20 yards in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. Although he found the end zone against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, he'll be difficult to trust when these teams meet again on Sunday. Cleveland has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for fantasy tight ends this season, allowing just under 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game to the position. With teammate Darnell Washington playing meaningful snaps and commanding red-zone targets, Freiermuth's opportunities are becoming increasingly unreliable despite his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 28-year-old should only be considered a bye-week fill-in, and fantasy managers can likely find a better option in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Continues Strugglng on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has been unable to find much success on the ground lately. Over the last two games, Hampton has carried the ball 21 times for 51 yards, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. The 23-year-old is starting to lose touches with a season-low seven carries during the Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Due to his struggles, it seems that the Chargers are going to continue mixing in Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. It probably won't get better for Hampton against the Rams defense, which ranks 18th against the run this season. Hampton is ranked as Rotoballer's RB32 and should be viewed as a possible flex play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference