Oct 30, 2026, 11:18 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered just 10 points to the New Orleans Saints while recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in their Week 7 victory. In Week 8, they'll face the 5-2 Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North showdown. Despite their record, the Browns are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL while allowing the most sacks. Pittsburgh ranks among the top 10 teams in both sacks and turnovers forced, so this looks like a great opportunity to start the Steelers DST at home. Fantasy managers who have been rolling with Pittsburgh's defense, which ranks as a top-five option in RotoBaller's Week 8 DST rankings, should continue doing so with confidence on Sunday.