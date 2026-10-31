Rashid Shaheed Remains Absent From Practice on Friday
Oct 31, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) did not practice on Friday, according to Tim Booth of the Seattle Times. Shaheed has now missed back-to-back practices, putting his availability in jeopardy for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks don't play until Monday, so Shaheed does have an extra day to recover. Still, he's trending in the wrong direction. He'd likely need to log a limited practice on Saturday to have any chance of playing against Chicago. The 28-year-old has been disappointing in fantasy football this season, scoring more than 7.0 PPR points just twice. He's a big-play threat, but so far, there have been more "bust" games than "boom" games. Even if he suits up this week, he'll be tough to start in fantasy football leagues. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the only Seahawks receiver we can start with confidence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tim Booth
More Recent News
Chris Boswell A Solid Fantasy Option Against Division Rival
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:28 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints last week. He'll look to keep rolling against the Cleveland Browns in an important Week 8 matchup. Boswell missed a field goal when these teams met in Week 4, but he's converted nine of his 10 attempts since then and hasn't missed an extra point all season. The only factor working against Boswell's fantasy outlook this week is the projected point total of around 39.5. Fantasy managers can consider other options in more favorable matchups, but Boswell remains a quality starter who should stay on the fantasy radar in what projects to be a competitive game.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers DST an Elite Week 8 Option
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:18 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered just 10 points to the New Orleans Saints while recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in their Week 7 victory. In Week 8, they'll face the 5-2 Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North showdown. Despite their record, the Browns are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL while allowing the most sacks. Pittsburgh ranks among the top 10 teams in both sacks and turnovers forced, so this looks like a great opportunity to start the Steelers DST at home. Fantasy managers who have been rolling with Pittsburgh's defense, which ranks as a top-five option in RotoBaller's Week 8 DST rankings, should continue doing so with confidence on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Has Unreliable Floor in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:01 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has had some standout fantasy performances this season but managed just two receptions for 20 yards in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. Although he found the end zone against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, he'll be difficult to trust when these teams meet again on Sunday. Cleveland has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for fantasy tight ends this season, allowing just under 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game to the position. With teammate Darnell Washington playing meaningful snaps and commanding red-zone targets, Freiermuth's opportunities are becoming increasingly unreliable despite his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 28-year-old should only be considered a bye-week fill-in, and fantasy managers can likely find a better option in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Continues Strugglng on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has been unable to find much success on the ground lately. Over the last two games, Hampton has carried the ball 21 times for 51 yards, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. The 23-year-old is starting to lose touches with a season-low seven carries during the Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Due to his struggles, it seems that the Chargers are going to continue mixing in Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. It probably won't get better for Hampton against the Rams defense, which ranks 18th against the run this season. Hampton is ranked as Rotoballer's RB32 and should be viewed as a possible flex play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard Remains a Quality Flex Option in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 10:44 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard underwhelmed fantasy managers last week after his breakout performance in Week 6 and will look to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns in a divisional matchup. Bernard had just two receptions for 11 yards against Cleveland in Week 4, but he was still playing behind Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), both of whom will be sidelined on Sunday. Cleveland's defense has been vulnerable to opposing wide receivers this season, so despite the low projected point total, there is reason to believe Bernard and running mate DK Metcalf can find success in this contest. Bernard will need to show more consistency to become a weekly fantasy starter, but he remains a viable flex option in what projects to be a competitive game.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston is Losing Value with Inconsistent Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:40 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is hopeful for better results after two straight poor performances. Over his last two games, Boston has been held to four receptions for 47 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. Boston has been one of the best deep ball threats this season, but quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled to connect with Boston lately. It won't be easy for Boston against the Steelers defense, which ranks as the 11th-best defense against the pass coming into Week 8. The rookie wideout hauled in four receptions for 89 yards during their first meeting in Week 4. Boston is ranked as Rotoballer's WR29 and should be a solid flex play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DK Metcalf Looks to Repeat Success Against Browns
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 10:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was held to just two receptions in last week's win and will look to get more involved against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Cleveland has allowed several big performances to opposing wideouts this season, including one from Metcalf when these teams met in Week 4. Pittsburgh's WR1 finished with five receptions for 115 yards on nine targets, while Roman Wilson (finger) added three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the loss. With Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) both on injured reserve, Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard should once again serve as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top options in the passing game. Metcalf's boom-or-bust production makes him difficult to rely on consistently, but he still offers plenty of upside as a fantasy WR2 in this crucial divisional matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Could Take a Backseat in Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:25 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston could see a reduced target share during Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers are coming off a bye week and are getting healthy at the wideout position. Both Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris are cleared to play, which is not good news for Johnston's target share. The 25-year-old hasn't been much of a factor this season anyway, with two receptions over his last two games. The Rams defense is ranked 4th-best in passing yardage, allowing only 186.3 passing yards per game. Johnston will rank as Rotoballer's WR62 and fall into low-end flex territory for this Week 8 matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ashton Jeanty Continues Struggling on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:16 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is hopeful to find more room to run versus the New York Jets in Week 8. Jeanty has been held to under 30 rushing yards in each of the last three games. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Jets defense that ranks 24th in the league in rush defense this season. They've allowed 127.7 yards per game on the ground heading into Sunday's game. This is the same defensive unit that allowed Ollie Gordon II to rush for over 100 yards this past weekend. The expectation is that Jeanty should be able to break through and do more damage than weeks prior. The 22-year-old ranks as Rotoballer's RB14 and should be a viable RB2 for this upcoming weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rico Dowdle Has Sneaky Flex Value in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 10:14 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been getting more involved since returning from a toe injury and should again play an important role against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While Dowdle only finished with nine carries last week, he led the Steelers in receptions, securing all six of his targets for 45 yards. Cleveland is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but it is surrendering the fourth-most yards per carry and allowed the Tennessee Titans to rush for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Week 7. Given how thin Pittsburgh is at wide receiver right now, Dowdle's role as a pass-catcher should continue alongside his work as a change-of-pace option behind teammate Jaylen Warren. The backfield split keeps Dowdle from being a must-start fantasy option, but the 28-year-old has flex appeal and could surprise in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison is Inconsistent Option Heading into Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has not been an easy fantasy option to trust this season. The 24-year-old has mostly been avoidable outside of a 90-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. This past week, Addison finished with two receptions on three targets for 20 yards in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for better results against the Detroit Lions defense in Week 8. A defensive unit that ranks last in the league by allowing 291.8 passing yards per game. They've allowed 16 passing touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season. This seems like a prime time for Addison to have a breakout game. Addison is ranked as Rotoballer's No. 30 wideout and seems like a playable flex option for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Daron Payne Sustains Serious Foot Injury on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 9:57 PM ETWashington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (foot) sustained a foot injury during Friday's practice session. It was serious enough that Payne could land on the Injured Reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. At minimum, Payne has been ruled out for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll undergo further testing this weekend to determine the severity of the injury. A long-term absence from Payne would be a serious blow to the Commanders' defense. Tim Settle and Shy Tuttle will likely be asked to step up in his absence, but the loss of Payne is a serious hit to this defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jaylen Warren Should Remain Locked Into Lineups Against Browns
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 9:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third time this season last week and will look to keep rolling against the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Warren didn't score a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 4, but the 27-year-old still managed 126 total yards on 20 touches. Although Cleveland has been solid against fantasy running backs this season, it is allowing the fourth-most yards per carry and was just gashed on the ground by Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. With Rico Dowdle back in the mix, Warren is playing fewer snaps, but his efficiency as both a runner and pass-catcher keeps him in must-start territory as a high-end RB2 this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Gets Downgraded to Limited
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 9:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was downgraded to a limited participant during Friday's practice, Gregg Bell reports. Charbonnet was a full participant to begin the week before getting downgraded to limited on Friday. This could be the Seahawks just being cautious with him, so fantasy managers will need to check back on Saturday to see his level of participation. Fellow back Jadarian Price (chest) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, so there's a good chance that he returns for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers will need to check back as Saturday's practice report will go a long way to deciding who suits up for Monday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Gregg Bell
Aaron Rodgers A Low-End QB2 Against Cleveland
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 9:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers disappointed for fantasy purposes last week but will look to get back on track in a divisional bout with the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While the Browns are surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, Rodgers managed 299 passing yards and three touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions against Cleveland back in Week 4. This is a pivotal matchup with both AFC North teams sitting at 5-2 heading into Sunday, so Rodgers should be locked in for what projects to be a competitive game. That said, plenty of other fantasy options have more favorable matchups at the position. Fantasy managers can turn to Rodgers in a pinch, but he should be viewed as a low-end QB2 with some streaming appeal.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 9:37 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was a full participant during Friday's practice session, Gregg Bell reports. Price was limited to begin the week, but was upgraded to full on Friday. Fantasy managers will have to check back on Saturday, but it sounds like Price is trending in the right direction to return for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears. He'll need to be activated from the Injured Reserve by Monday if he's going to suit up in Week 8. Fellow back Zach Charbonnet (knee) went from being a full participant on Thursday to being limited on Friday. There's a chance that Price is the lead back for Monday's game, but fantasy managers will need to check back on Saturday for another update.--Andy Webb
Source: Gregg Bell
Elic Ayomanor Could See Expanded Role in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 7:10 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor could be in line for an expanded role against Cincinnati with rookie standout Carnell Tate ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Ayomanor played 89% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cleveland last week, a season high, and saw seven targets, catching three passes for 44 yards. Although the increased involvement is encouraging, the second-year receiver has struggled to produce consistently in an offense averaging just 168 passing yards per game. Cincinnati ranks near the middle of the league against opposing wideouts, although the Bengals have been particularly effective against outside receivers. With Tate unavailable and Calvin Ridley dealing with a hip injury, Ayomanor could see another healthy target share, especially if Tennessee is forced to throw while playing from behind, though quarterback Cam Ward's struggles as a passer make him an extremely risky fantasy option. Ayomanor is best seen as a desperation flex play in deeper leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson Offers PPR Flex Appeal Against Bengals in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 7:05 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson continues to see consistent involvement in the passing game but has struggled to turn those opportunities into meaningful fantasy production. Robinson caught four of six targets for a mere seven yards against Cleveland last week, and through seven games, he has accumulated only 29 receptions for 205 yards. However, Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati could provide an opportunity for improvement, particularly with rookie Carnell Tate ruled out and Calvin Ridley questionable. While the Bengals have been particularly effective against outside receivers, Robinson faces a more favorable matchup operating primarily out of the slot. Tennessee is also expected to play from behind, potentially creating additional opportunities for Robinson. His limited big-play ability caps his ceiling, but the potential target volume gives him some solid flex appeal, especially in full-PPR leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Michael Carter Unlikely to Make Fantasy Impact in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:54 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Michael Carter appears positioned to maintain a complementary role in the backfield following the injury to Tyjae Spears (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Cincinnati. Carter made his Titans debut against Cleveland last week, playing 25% of the offensive snaps while recording three carries for seven yards and one reception for seven yards. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard handled 25 rushing attempts and played 75% of the snaps, making it clear that Carter remains firmly behind him in the backfield hierarchy. Sunday's matchup offers little reason for optimism, as Cincinnati has been one of the league's tougher defenses against opposing running backs, allowing the third-fewest PPR fantasy points to the position. The one silver lining for Carter is his ability as a pass-catcher, which could earn him additional playing time if Tennessee falls behind early and is forced into a pass-heavy game script. With the Titans entering as double-digit underdogs, that scenario is certainly possible, although Carter's limited role makes it difficult to project meaningful fantasy production. He remains little more than a speculative handcuff with some deep-league PPR appeal and should be left on fantasy benches in standard formats.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
RJ Harvey's Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey's knee injury is not believed to be severe or hold him out long-term, a source told Sam Jane of The Denver Post. Harvey was ruled out of the team's game on Sunday against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 after popping up on Thursday's injury report and failing to practice on Friday, but this is encouraging news for the second-year back. The 25-year-old needs to be removed from starting lineups this weekend against KC, but it seems possible that he could return as early as next weekend on the road against the Carolina Panthers. With the former second-rounder from Central Florida out in Week 8, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins will split backfield duties against the Chiefs. However, when Harvey returns, Coleman could have more of a stranglehold on backfield touches in Denver, which might make Harvey harder to trust as an RB3/flex in PPR formats. Harvey has only 24 carries this year for 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding 25 catches for 217 yards and another score on 28 targets as a receiver through six games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Post - Sam Jane