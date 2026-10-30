Elic Ayomanor Could See Expanded Role in Week 8
Oct 30, 2026, 7:10 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor could be in line for an expanded role against Cincinnati with rookie standout Carnell Tate ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Ayomanor played 89% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cleveland last week, a season high, and saw seven targets, catching three passes for 44 yards. Although the increased involvement is encouraging, the second-year receiver has struggled to produce consistently in an offense averaging just 168 passing yards per game. Cincinnati ranks near the middle of the league against opposing wideouts, although the Bengals have been particularly effective against outside receivers. With Tate unavailable and Calvin Ridley dealing with a hip injury, Ayomanor could see another healthy target share, especially if Tennessee is forced to throw while playing from behind, though quarterback Cam Ward's struggles as a passer make him an extremely risky fantasy option. Ayomanor is best seen as a desperation flex play in deeper leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
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Wan'Dale Robinson Offers PPR Flex Appeal Against Bengals in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 7:05 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson continues to see consistent involvement in the passing game but has struggled to turn those opportunities into meaningful fantasy production. Robinson caught four of six targets for a mere seven yards against Cleveland last week, and through seven games, he has accumulated only 29 receptions for 205 yards. However, Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati could provide an opportunity for improvement, particularly with rookie Carnell Tate ruled out and Calvin Ridley questionable. While the Bengals have been particularly effective against outside receivers, Robinson faces a more favorable matchup operating primarily out of the slot. Tennessee is also expected to play from behind, potentially creating additional opportunities for Robinson. His limited big-play ability caps his ceiling, but the potential target volume gives him some solid flex appeal, especially in full-PPR leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Michael Carter Unlikely to Make Fantasy Impact in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:54 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Michael Carter appears positioned to maintain a complementary role in the backfield following the injury to Tyjae Spears (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Cincinnati. Carter made his Titans debut against Cleveland last week, playing 25% of the offensive snaps while recording three carries for seven yards and one reception for seven yards. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard handled 25 rushing attempts and played 75% of the snaps, making it clear that Carter remains firmly behind him in the backfield hierarchy. Sunday's matchup offers little reason for optimism, as Cincinnati has been one of the league's tougher defenses against opposing running backs, allowing the third-fewest PPR fantasy points to the position. The one silver lining for Carter is his ability as a pass-catcher, which could earn him additional playing time if Tennessee falls behind early and is forced into a pass-heavy game script. With the Titans entering as double-digit underdogs, that scenario is certainly possible, although Carter's limited role makes it difficult to project meaningful fantasy production. He remains little more than a speculative handcuff with some deep-league PPR appeal and should be left on fantasy benches in standard formats.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
RJ Harvey's Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey's knee injury is not believed to be severe or hold him out long-term, a source told Sam Jane of The Denver Post. Harvey was ruled out of the team's game on Sunday against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 after popping up on Thursday's injury report and failing to practice on Friday, but this is encouraging news for the second-year back. The 25-year-old needs to be removed from starting lineups this weekend against KC, but it seems possible that he could return as early as next weekend on the road against the Carolina Panthers. With the former second-rounder from Central Florida out in Week 8, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins will split backfield duties against the Chiefs. However, when Harvey returns, Coleman could have more of a stranglehold on backfield touches in Denver, which might make Harvey harder to trust as an RB3/flex in PPR formats. Harvey has only 24 carries this year for 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding 25 catches for 217 yards and another score on 28 targets as a receiver through six games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Post - Sam Jane
Andre Szmyt Is A Good Kicker Option in Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:46 PM ETCleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt can be counted on as a starting kicker option for fantasy teams in Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Szmyt is 14-of-16 on field goals this season and 11-of-12 on extra points. Szmyt has a season-long field goal of 56 yards, which he made against Pittsburgh in Week 4. Szmyt had a good performance against the Steelers in the first matchup, making 2-of-2 field goals and 3-of-3 extra points. The matchup at Pittsburgh should be fairly high scoring, giving Szmyt the opportunity to convert on some field goals and extra points. Szmyt has entered the circle of trusted fantasy kickers and can be counted on this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Gunnar Helm Still a Bad Fantasy Option Despite Favorable Matchup
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:42 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm continues to play a significant role in the team's offense without generating much fantasy production. The second-year tight end played 84% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cleveland last week but managed just three receptions for 24 yards on four targets. Despite playing nearly 80% of the team's offensive snaps this season, Helm has struggled to establish a consistent connection with quarterback Cam Ward and is averaging fewer than four PPR fantasy points per game. This week's matchup against Cincinnati offers some encouragement, as the Bengals have allowed 14.8 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, the 11th-most in the NFL. The absence of leading receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) could also open up additional opportunities for Helm in the passing game. However, his limited looks and Tennessee's overall offensive struggles make him difficult to trust even in a favorable matchup. Helm remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 who should stay on fantasy benches outside of much deeper leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
Harold Fannin Jr. Could Be Counted On In Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:39 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. saw a season-high nine targets in Week 7's win over the Titans and will look to stay involved in Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fannin Jr. caught six passes for 91 yards against the Titans last week but did not find the end zone. He has three touchdowns on the season including one receiving touchdown in the first meeting between the Browns and Steelers. He caught three catches for 27 yards against the Steelers in Week 4. Fannin Jr.'s involvement in the passing game has been hit or miss this season and he has performed to some highs and lows so far. He caught two touchdown passes against the Panthers in Week 3, but caught one pass against both the Jets and Ravens in Weeks 5 and 6 respectively. If Fannin Jr. can find some consistency, he should be one of the top fantasy tight end options. With the Steelers secondary potentially making things tough for Browns wide receivers, Fannin Jr. could find some room to make some plays this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Treylon Burks Questionable to Play in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:37 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is listed as questionable to suit up on Sunday night against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Burks sandwiched limited practices on Wednesday and Friday this week around a DNP on Thursday, putting him up in the air to play this week. With Washington's game coming on Sunday night, it is almost impossible to trust the 26-year-old former first-rounder as a deep-league flex in Week 8, even with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. Even if Burks is cleared to play on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles, rookie Antonio Williams could be the better bet for the WR2 role in Washington alongside veteran Stefon Diggs in the Commanders' passing attack. If Burks does not get the green light to play this weekend, Dyami Brown would likely operate as the team's WR3. In his second season in D.C., Burks has caught only nine of his 17 targets for 152 yards, although he has already hit paydirt a career-high two times.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Washington Commanders
Tony Pollard Faces Tough Matchup Against Bengals
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:36 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is coming off the best fantasy performance of his career, exploding for 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries while adding three receptions for 26 yards against Cleveland. Pollard's 36.5 PPR fantasy points marked a new career high, surpassing his previous best and rewarding fantasy managers who were brave enough to trot him out in their starting lineups. The veteran running back has now accumulated 478 rushing yards through seven games, ranking ninth in the NFL, and has seen his workload increase significantly with Tyjae Spears sidelined. Spears has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, positioning Pollard to once again dominate Tennessee's backfield touches. However, Cincinnati presents a challenging matchup, allowing just 16.2 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the third-fewest in the league. The Bengals also held Derrick Henry to just 45 rushing yards on 2.6 yards per carry last week. Tennessee's status as a double-digit underdog introduces additional game-script concerns, and fantasy managers should temper expectations following Pollard's career-best outing. Nevertheless, his expected volume makes him a decent RB2/flex despite the difficult matchup.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
KC Concepcion Jr. Looks To Build Off Career Game
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:30 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. had the best game of his career in Week 7's win over the Titans with eight catches on 10 targets for 129 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Concepcion Jr. has yet to find the end zone this season and will face a tough Steelers' secondary in Week 8. In the first meeting between the two teams, Concepcion Jr. had five catches for 64 receiving yards on eight targets. The rookie out of Texas A&M is up to 30 catches this season for 315 yards, good for 10.5 yards per catch. Concepcion Jr. will look to build on his last outing and could be matched up with Jalen Ramsey a lot as Ramsey is the nickel corner for the Steelers and Concepcion Jr. often lines up in the slot. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson seems to be building trust in Concepcion Jr. as the weeks go on. The next step is for Concepcion Jr. to find the end zone. It's hard to trust Concepcion Jr. as a starting receiver until he puts back-to-back solid weeks together.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Ward Cannot Be Trusted in Week 8 at Bengals
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:29 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward continues to struggle to establish himself as a fantasy option, having thrown for more than 200 yards just once through seven games while failing to record multiple passing touchdowns in any contest. Ward has been particularly disappointing in recent weeks, averaging under 7 fantasy points per game over his last 3 outings, the worst in the NFL. Those numbers would actually place him near WR45 over that time. Cincinnati presents a somewhat favorable matchup for quarterbacks, ranking 15th against the position and having just surrendered respectable fantasy performances to Malik Willis and Tyler Huntley over their last two games. However, Cincinnati's defense ranks seventh in pressure rate, creating additional concerns for a Titans passing offense that has struggled to consistently move the football. Ward remains a desperation play even in Superflex formats and should be left on waivers in standard one-quarterback leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Stefon Diggs Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:27 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) is off the final Week 8 injury report and will be active on Sunday night against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Diggs was held out of the first practice of the week on Wednesday with hand and hamstring injuries, but he was a full-go on Thursday and Friday, paving the way for him to play this weekend and serve as the WR1 for quarterback Jayden Daniels with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. The 32-year-old Diggs has been surprisingly productive in his first year with the Commanders, scoring four times in his first five games, including in the Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, when he caught six of seven targets for 44 yards. Diggs will have a higher target share going forward, especially if Treylon Burks (foot) cannot play on Sunday night, although he will also attract more attention from opposing secondaries. Against an Eagles defense looking to bounce back, Diggs is ranked as the No. 21 fantasy WR this week at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Washington Commanders
Denzel Boston Looks For Breakthrough In Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:21 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has had two poor performances in a row over the past two weeks against the Ravens and Titans, respectively, and will look to bounce back against a good Steelers' secondary in Week 8. Boston caught four passes on seven targets when the Browns hosted the Steelers earlier this season but didn't find the end zone. Boston has just four catches in the past two games combined in a bit of a dry spell. He is still averaging 22.3 yards per reception this season, however, and has three receiving touchdowns. Boston has emerged as the big-play threat in the passing game for the Browns, but lately he and quarterback Deshaun Watson have struggled to connect on the deep ball. Boston will be covered by Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., and potentially by Jalen Ramsey on a few plays. The matchup is a tough one for a rookie wide receiver, but he showed he could handle it alright in the first meeting between the two teams. Look for Boston to be a boom-or-bust option in Week 8, and he should have a good game if he can connect on a deep ball or two.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ladd McConkey Cleared to Return in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) is off the Week 8 injury report and will play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. The Chargers will also have receiver Tre' Harris available, which is good news for quarterback Justin Herbert as the Bolts look to upset the Rams for their first win of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old McConkey was able to clear the league's concussion protocol after coming off the team's Week 7 bye and will now look to get going in what has been a disappointing campaign so far through seven weeks. McConkey has been banged up and has just 13 receptions on 18 targets for 200 yards and one touchdown in his five games played. He looked like a future star in his rookie season in 2024 with an 82-1,149-7 line, but he regressed in Year 2 and has looked even worse so far in 2026 in L.A.'s dysfunctional offense. In a bad matchup this weekend, McConkey profiles as a WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in point-per-reception leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Quinshon Judkins Holds Good Value in Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:12 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is coming off of his best fantasy game in Week 7 against the Titans when he rushed 17 times for 96 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Judkins shredded the Titans defense for 5.6 yards per carry and capitalized with multiple rushing touchdowns for the first time this season. Week 8's matchup against the Steelers should be a tough one for Judkins who will look to carry his momentum into Pittsburgh. The Steelers rank No. 7 in rush defense, allowing just 91.0 rushing yards per game with just four rushing touchdowns allowed all season. Judkins performed pretty well in the first matchup between the Browns and Steelers, rushing 17 times for 53 yards and a rushing touchdown and catching six passes for 43 receiving yards. Despite Judkins' tough matchup on the road, he holds good fantasy value and should be able to post some solid returns this week. Start Judkins with confidence as a high-end RB2.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylen Waddle Officially Questionable for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:07 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Week 8 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after aggravating a chest injury in the team's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, according to DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens. Waddle did not practice on Wednesday before being limited in the final two practices of the week on Thursday and Friday. The 27-year-old should have a good chance to play this weekend, but fantasy managers could have a tough decision on their hands if he ends up being a game-time decision in the later window on Sunday in Denver. Waddle's injury gives his fantasy managers a good reason to bench him, though. He has been one of the bigger disappointments at the WR position in fantasy so far through seven weeks, catching 26 of his 45 targets for 276 yards and one touchdown. The majority of his production came in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught eight of 10 targets for 138 yards. Amidst his questionable tag, Waddle has become a hard-to-trust WR4/flex in fantasy lineups going into Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Deshaun Watson Not Looking Like Front-Line Starting QB
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:05 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to be on the low end of starting quarterbacks for fantasy in his Week 8 matchup at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson has led the Browns to 5-2 overall record but his fantasy numbers leave something to be desired this season. Watson was 25-of-36 passing in Week 7's win over the Titans with 308 passing yards and an interception without a touchdown. He did rush three times for 19 yards and a rushing touchdown. Although he didn't find the end zone passing the ball, it was one of Watson's better games through the air. He will likely find things tougher this week against the Steelers' defense, which ranks 11th against the pass allowing 212.7 passing yards per game with just seven passing touchdowns allowed this season. In the first meeting against Pittsburgh at home, Watson finished with 268 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Watson will hope to keep up his positive play in a key road matchup. Matching up with the likes of Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., and Jalen Ramsey, Watson looks like a bottom tier starting quarterback this week. If you have other options you may want to start them over Watson this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Evan McPherson Should Be Valuable In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 6:01 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. McPherson nailed all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping his perfect streak alive. McPherson has not missed a single kick this season, nailing all 10 field goals and 19 extra-point attempts. The Bengals kicker should have a lot of chances to extend that streak against the Titans at home this week. With the Bengals slated as heavy home favorites, there should be a lot of scoring for McPherson to contribute to. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him one of the best options at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
RJ Harvey Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 5:56 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) was added to the Week 8 injury report on Thursday with a knee injury and has now been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs after not practicing on Friday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. It is a pretty big development for Denver's backfield, as J.K. Dobbins and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman will now be set up for bigger workloads as they share the backfield against a formidable Chiefs defense. Harvey's next chance to return will be in a Week 9 matchup on the road against the Carolina Panthers. If Coleman is still floating around your league's waiver wire, he should be considered a must-add with clear RB2 upside this weekend in a bigger role after head coach Sean Payton said the team will look to get the rookie more involved. The 25-year-old Harvey still has value in point-per-reception leagues -- he has 25 catches on 28 targets for 217 yards and one touchdown as a receiver -- but Coleman's return from Injured Reserve definitely puts a dent in Harvey's rest-of-season outlook in Denver's backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Mike Gesicki Has Touchdown Upside Against Tennessee
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 5:55 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The veteran tight end has been a serviceable asset on the back of touchdowns this season. Gesicki has caught a touchdown in four straight games and has five total touchdowns this season. In each of his past two games, Gesicki has caught exactly one pass for a touchdown, giving him just enough to be worthy of a start at the tight end position. There is very little guarantee that Gesicki will get any sort of volume, but given his role in the red zone, he's a threat to score every week. The big tight end will get another chance to score against a Titans defense that has not been tough to throw on this season. Gesicki is ranked TE17 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a TE2 with TE1 upside given his touchdown-scoring ability. Fantasy managers struggling at tight end may be able to turn to Gesicki this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
George Pickens Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 5:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but he is expected to play, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all week with multiple injuries, but he should be available for fantasy managers this weekend in a plus matchup. Fantasy managers should check back on Sunday morning for confirmation that he is active, and if he is, he should be locked in as a starting wideout despite being overshadowed so far in 2026 by teammate CeeDee Lamb. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia has just one 100-yard game so far this year, but he has found the end zone in two of the last three weeks, including in Monday night's win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 12 receiver for the week despite dealing with two injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota