KC Concepcion Jr. Looks To Build Off Career Game
Oct 30, 2026, 6:30 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. had the best game of his career in Week 7's win over the Titans with eight catches on 10 targets for 129 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Concepcion Jr. has yet to find the end zone this season and will face a tough Steelers' secondary in Week 8. In the first meeting between the two teams, Concepcion Jr. had five catches for 64 receiving yards on eight targets. The rookie out of Texas A&M is up to 30 catches this season for 315 yards, good for 10.5 yards per catch. Concepcion Jr. will look to build on his last outing and could be matched up with Jalen Ramsey a lot as Ramsey is the nickel corner for the Steelers and Concepcion Jr. often lines up in the slot. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson seems to be building trust in Concepcion Jr. as the weeks go on. The next step is for Concepcion Jr. to find the end zone. It's hard to trust Concepcion Jr. as a starting receiver until he puts back-to-back solid weeks together.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Stefon Diggs Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:27 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand, hamstring) is off the final Week 8 injury report and will be active on Sunday night against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Diggs was held out of the first practice of the week on Wednesday with hand and hamstring injuries, but he was a full-go on Thursday and Friday, paving the way for him to play this weekend and serve as the WR1 for quarterback Jayden Daniels with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. The 32-year-old Diggs has been surprisingly productive in his first year with the Commanders, scoring four times in his first five games, including in the Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, when he caught six of seven targets for 44 yards. Diggs will have a higher target share going forward, especially if Treylon Burks (foot) cannot play on Sunday night, although he will also attract more attention from opposing secondaries. Against an Eagles defense looking to bounce back, Diggs is ranked as the No. 21 fantasy WR this week at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Washington Commanders
Denzel Boston Looks For Breakthrough In Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:21 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has had two poor performances in a row over the past two weeks against the Ravens and Titans, respectively, and will look to bounce back against a good Steelers' secondary in Week 8. Boston caught four passes on seven targets when the Browns hosted the Steelers earlier this season but didn't find the end zone. Boston has just four catches in the past two games combined in a bit of a dry spell. He is still averaging 22.3 yards per reception this season, however, and has three receiving touchdowns. Boston has emerged as the big-play threat in the passing game for the Browns, but lately he and quarterback Deshaun Watson have struggled to connect on the deep ball. Boston will be covered by Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., and potentially by Jalen Ramsey on a few plays. The matchup is a tough one for a rookie wide receiver, but he showed he could handle it alright in the first meeting between the two teams. Look for Boston to be a boom-or-bust option in Week 8, and he should have a good game if he can connect on a deep ball or two.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ladd McConkey Cleared to Return in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) is off the Week 8 injury report and will play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. The Chargers will also have receiver Tre' Harris available, which is good news for quarterback Justin Herbert as the Bolts look to upset the Rams for their first win of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old McConkey was able to clear the league's concussion protocol after coming off the team's Week 7 bye and will now look to get going in what has been a disappointing campaign so far through seven weeks. McConkey has been banged up and has just 13 receptions on 18 targets for 200 yards and one touchdown in his five games played. He looked like a future star in his rookie season in 2024 with an 82-1,149-7 line, but he regressed in Year 2 and has looked even worse so far in 2026 in L.A.'s dysfunctional offense. In a bad matchup this weekend, McConkey profiles as a WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in point-per-reception leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Quinshon Judkins Holds Good Value in Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:12 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is coming off of his best fantasy game in Week 7 against the Titans when he rushed 17 times for 96 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Judkins shredded the Titans defense for 5.6 yards per carry and capitalized with multiple rushing touchdowns for the first time this season. Week 8's matchup against the Steelers should be a tough one for Judkins who will look to carry his momentum into Pittsburgh. The Steelers rank No. 7 in rush defense, allowing just 91.0 rushing yards per game with just four rushing touchdowns allowed all season. Judkins performed pretty well in the first matchup between the Browns and Steelers, rushing 17 times for 53 yards and a rushing touchdown and catching six passes for 43 receiving yards. Despite Judkins' tough matchup on the road, he holds good fantasy value and should be able to post some solid returns this week. Start Judkins with confidence as a high-end RB2.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylen Waddle Officially Questionable for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:07 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Week 8 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after aggravating a chest injury in the team's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, according to DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens. Waddle did not practice on Wednesday before being limited in the final two practices of the week on Thursday and Friday. The 27-year-old should have a good chance to play this weekend, but fantasy managers could have a tough decision on their hands if he ends up being a game-time decision in the later window on Sunday in Denver. Waddle's injury gives his fantasy managers a good reason to bench him, though. He has been one of the bigger disappointments at the WR position in fantasy so far through seven weeks, catching 26 of his 45 targets for 276 yards and one touchdown. The majority of his production came in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught eight of 10 targets for 138 yards. Amidst his questionable tag, Waddle has become a hard-to-trust WR4/flex in fantasy lineups going into Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Deshaun Watson Not Looking Like Front-Line Starting QB
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:05 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to be on the low end of starting quarterbacks for fantasy in his Week 8 matchup at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson has led the Browns to 5-2 overall record but his fantasy numbers leave something to be desired this season. Watson was 25-of-36 passing in Week 7's win over the Titans with 308 passing yards and an interception without a touchdown. He did rush three times for 19 yards and a rushing touchdown. Although he didn't find the end zone passing the ball, it was one of Watson's better games through the air. He will likely find things tougher this week against the Steelers' defense, which ranks 11th against the pass allowing 212.7 passing yards per game with just seven passing touchdowns allowed this season. In the first meeting against Pittsburgh at home, Watson finished with 268 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Watson will hope to keep up his positive play in a key road matchup. Matching up with the likes of Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., and Jalen Ramsey, Watson looks like a bottom tier starting quarterback this week. If you have other options you may want to start them over Watson this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Evan McPherson Should Be Valuable In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 6:01 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. McPherson nailed all five of his extra-point attempts in last week's 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping his perfect streak alive. McPherson has not missed a single kick this season, nailing all 10 field goals and 19 extra-point attempts. The Bengals kicker should have a lot of chances to extend that streak against the Titans at home this week. With the Bengals slated as heavy home favorites, there should be a lot of scoring for McPherson to contribute to. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him one of the best options at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
RJ Harvey Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 5:56 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) was added to the Week 8 injury report on Thursday with a knee injury and has now been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs after not practicing on Friday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. It is a pretty big development for Denver's backfield, as J.K. Dobbins and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman will now be set up for bigger workloads as they share the backfield against a formidable Chiefs defense. Harvey's next chance to return will be in a Week 9 matchup on the road against the Carolina Panthers. If Coleman is still floating around your league's waiver wire, he should be considered a must-add with clear RB2 upside this weekend in a bigger role after head coach Sean Payton said the team will look to get the rookie more involved. The 25-year-old Harvey still has value in point-per-reception leagues -- he has 25 catches on 28 targets for 217 yards and one touchdown as a receiver -- but Coleman's return from Injured Reserve definitely puts a dent in Harvey's rest-of-season outlook in Denver's backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Mike Gesicki Has Touchdown Upside Against Tennessee
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 5:55 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The veteran tight end has been a serviceable asset on the back of touchdowns this season. Gesicki has caught a touchdown in four straight games and has five total touchdowns this season. In each of his past two games, Gesicki has caught exactly one pass for a touchdown, giving him just enough to be worthy of a start at the tight end position. There is very little guarantee that Gesicki will get any sort of volume, but given his role in the red zone, he's a threat to score every week. The big tight end will get another chance to score against a Titans defense that has not been tough to throw on this season. Gesicki is ranked TE17 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a TE2 with TE1 upside given his touchdown-scoring ability. Fantasy managers struggling at tight end may be able to turn to Gesicki this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
George Pickens Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 5:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but he is expected to play, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all week with multiple injuries, but he should be available for fantasy managers this weekend in a plus matchup. Fantasy managers should check back on Sunday morning for confirmation that he is active, and if he is, he should be locked in as a starting wideout despite being overshadowed so far in 2026 by teammate CeeDee Lamb. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia has just one 100-yard game so far this year, but he has found the end zone in two of the last three weeks, including in Monday night's win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 12 receiver for the week despite dealing with two injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Samaje Perine Should Play Second Fiddle In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 5:46 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine took a backseat to Chase Brown in last week's 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens and that should be the case again this week at home against the Tennessee Titans. Perine found the end zone in Week 7, but had significantly fewer touches than Brown in the contest. Perine had just four touches to Brown's 15. Perine should return to his complementary role for the rest of the season after splitting the work with Brown in Week 5 before the team's bye. Perine is capable when given the opportunity, but he is only likely to get the opportunity if Brown struggles mightily. That said, Perine will likely have a limited role against a beatable Titan defense at home. Perine is ranked RB34 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a low-end RB3/flex option with touchdown upside. Fantasy managers should try to avoid starting Perine this week unless they are truly desperate at running back.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Should Find Success Against Titans
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 5:35 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Brown found himself in a split backfield after struggling to succeed in Week 5. Coming out of the team's Week 6 bye, Brown dominated touches out of the backfield. The back handled 11 carries for 39 yards and caught four passes on five targets. Fellow running back Samaje Perine had just four carries and no catches, solidifying that Brown is the leader of the backfield. Brown will now get to take on the Titans defense, which has been more middle-of-the-pack. Brown should get plenty of work on the ground and through the air as the Bengals are heavy home favorites. Brown is ranked RB16 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him an RB2 for fantasy this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel confident plugging Brown into lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Dallas Goedert Continues to See a High Number of Targets
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert continues to see a heavy number of targets and remains a primary option in the passing game for quarterback Tanner McKee. In a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7, Goedert saw seven targets through the air and recorded five receptions for 48 yards (9.6 yards per reception). He ranked second for Philadelphia in Week 7 in targets, yards and receptions behind rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon (eight targets, seven receptions, 67 receiving yards and a touchdown). The depleted Eagles were without their top two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), in Week 7, and will be again in Week 8, but Goedert is a crucial part of the Philadelphia offense no matter who is playing alongside him. In the two games since McKee has taken over the starting quarterback role for Jalen Hurts (blood clots - injured reserve), Goedert has drawn 15 targets and tallied 11 receptions for 109 yards (9.9 yards per reception). In Week 8, Goedert and the Eagles face an equally struggling Washington Commanders team that allows 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL). In Week 1 against the Commanders, Goedert caught five passes for 77 yards (19.3 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. Goedert has been dealing with a knee injury, and missed two games earlier this season, but has amassed 32 targets, 22 receptions, 228 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 10.4 yards per reception, through five appearances in 2026. According to RotoBaller, Goedert has scored 45.8 total fantasy points in half-PPR settings this season, and his 9.2 fantasy points scored per game rank eighth among NFL tight ends. RotoBaller ranks Goedert as its No. 6 tight end in Week 8 (half-PPR). He is given a matchup rating of 110.4 and is projected to score 8.3 fantasy points. Goedert remains a strong play at tight end.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Could Be a Deep-League Target in Week 8
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) could make his season debut in Week 8, but it's still unclear what his workload will be like in a tough road matchup against the New York Jets. The 23-year-old was activated off IR earlier in the week after a hamstring injury during training camp sidelined him for the first seven games of the season. In 15 games played last year, Thornton Jr. caught 10 passes on 30 targets for 135 yards and no touchdowns, although that was with Geno Smith playing under center. Having a more successful quarterback in Kirk Cousins could make Thornton Jr. more productive, although the air game largely runs through fellow receiver Tre Tucker and star tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders receiving corps also has a tough matchup this week against the Jets, who have limited opponents to 187.7 passing yards this season. Thornton Jr. has the potential to be WR2 behind Tucker and be a stash candidate in deep league formats, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on whether he plays first.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Makai Lemon Looks to Build Momentum in Good Matchup Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:22 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a slow start to his rookie campaign, but finally had something close to a breakout performance in a 38-21 Monday Night Football loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft led the Eagles in targets (eight), receptions (seven), receiving yards (67) and receiving touchdowns (one). Lemon operated as the de facto No. 1 wideout for Philadelphia in Week 7, as fellow wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed the game. With Smith and Wicks ruled out for Week 8 as well, Lemon could earn a similarly heavy load in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allow 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (eighth-most in the league). On paper, this is a good matchup for Lemon and the Philadelphia wide receivers, but the Eagles are still trying to find a rhythm in the passing game under quarterback Tanner McKee. Lemon looks to bounce back from his disastrous professional debut against the Commanders in Week 1, in which he caught four passes for a total of minus-five yards. Through seven games in 2026, Lemon has tallied 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for just 194 yards (7.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He has recorded one rush that lost five yards as well. RotoBaller ranks Lemon as No. 35 wide receiver for Week 8 (half-PPR). While Lemon needs to find more consistency to become a trusted fantasy football starter, he should see heavy volume against the Commanders and is a solid WR3 or flex play.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jack Bech a Mystery Ahead of Potential Week 8 Return
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) could return in Week 8, but what does that mean for his fantasy value? The 23-year-old TCU product has missed the last four games due to injury, and his status for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets is still unclear. Bech caught a touchdown in Week 1 and has caught all but one of his targets this season, but he still has just five receptions for 48 yards through three games in 2026. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has had success with multiple targets this season, but Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker still garner most of the target share. That is unlikely to change when Bech returns, especially against a Jets defense that is allowing 187.7 passing yards per game this season. He would also be competing with fellow wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr., who was activated off IR earlier in the week. If Bech returns for Week 8, he would be a deep-league option at best.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Tanner McKee Hoping to Find Footing Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:19 PM ETTanner McKee remains the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and will be under center once again for a matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. This marks the third start for McKee in 2026 since he took the reins from Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who is expected to miss the rest of the season after multiple blood clots were found in his lungs. In a Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, McKee completed 23 out of 35 passing attempts (65.7%) for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception. McKee was without his top-two wide receivers in DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) against the Cowboys, but heavily targeted rookie wideout Makai Lemon (eight targets, seven receptions, 67 receiving yards and a touchdown) and tight end Dallas Goedert (seven targets, five receptions, 48 yards). He will be without Smith and Wicks again in Week 8. Through two games as Philadelphia's starter, McKee has completed 49 out of 80 passes (61.3%) for 426 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He has recorded a quarterback rating of 78.4 and is averaging 213 passing yards per game. According to RotoBaller, McKee is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game. He has an ideal matchup with the Commanders this week, as Washington allows 254 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Additionally, Pro Football Reference notes that the Commanders give up 22.2 fantasy points per game, which is the third-most allowed in the league. However, McKee still appears to be finding his footing and rhythm in his new role and he has been thrown into a Philadelphia offense that has been depleted by injuries. McKee ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 quarterback for Week 8. He has a matchup rating of 105.1, and is projected to score 14.1 fantasy points. McKee is no more than a desperation stream play in Week 8, but fantasy managers can likely find more suitable quarterbacks.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a WR3 in Week 8 vs. Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is slowly garnering more fantasy value as the season progresses, which makes for an interesting scenario in Week 8 against the New York Jets. The 25-year-old wideout saw a season-high 12 targets in Week 7, and led the receiving corps with five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. That brings Tucker to 29 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns through seven contests. Tucker's biggest competition for targets remains tight end Brock Bowers, and his workload shouldn't be upended if Jack Bech (forearm) returns from IR or if Dont'e Thornton Jr. makes his season debut. However, the Jets have not allowed over 100 yards to any one receiver this season, limiting Packers receiver Christian Watson to 41 yards and Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown to just 19 yards. That could make it hard for Tucker to maintain his production, even with a heavy workload. He is a WR3 in this tough road matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Maintains Dynasty League Appeal in Week 8
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:16 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer still has fantasy value to offer as his team prepares for a tough road matchup against the New York Jets. Mayer is coming off a quiet Week 7, recording three catches for 32 yards. Klint Kubiak continues to use both Mayer and Brock Bowers in games, and it isn't readily clear how much the target share will change if Jack Bech (forearm) returns from IR or if Dont'e Thornton Jr. makes his season debut. All that being said, Mayer is very consistent, catching 31 of 37 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown through seven games. Plus, the Raiders will face a Jets defense that has allowed 328 yards to tight ends this season, and 200-plus passing yards overall in each of their last two games. Mayer doesn't produce enough to be a weekly starter in redraft leagues, but does enough things right to be a stash candidate in dynasty formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: CBS Sports
Elijah Mitchell Could Have a Role Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:14 PM ETThe backfield is depleted for the Philadelphia Eagles, and veteran running back Elijah Mitchell could be thrust into a meaningful role against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. He is currently on the practice squad and will need to be elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row, but that is just a formality. Starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) is available and will likely draw the start, though his exact workload remains uncertain. The team also signed running back Jaydon Blue from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 28. However, fellow tailbacks Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are all currently on injured reserve, while Carson Steele (shoulder) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement earlier this week. Mitchell played 14 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7. He recorded three carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. Barkley, who was already dealing with a hamstring injury, suffered a back injury against the Cowboys and only played 10 offensive snaps. Barkley made the most out of his limited touches, recording seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, to go along with two receptions for nine yards. Pierce left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after playing 42 offensive snaps and recording 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding one reception for one yard. Washington allows 100.5 yards on the ground per game (14th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, just 14.4 fantasy points per game to running backs (sixth-best in the NFL). Through 29 career games, Mitchell has recorded 330 rushing attempts for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown. Mitchell ranks as RotoBaller's No. 42 running back for Week 8. With Barkley available, it is unclear how many touches Mitchell gets on Sunday. Mitchell should not be started, but could be worth picking up as a bench stash.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller