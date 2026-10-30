DK Metcalf Looks to Repeat Success Against Browns
Oct 30, 2026, 10:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was held to just two receptions in last week's win and will look to get more involved against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Cleveland has allowed several big performances to opposing wideouts this season, including one from Metcalf when these teams met in Week 4. Pittsburgh's WR1 finished with five receptions for 115 yards on nine targets, while Roman Wilson (finger) added three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the loss. With Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) both on injured reserve, Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard should once again serve as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top options in the passing game. Metcalf's boom-or-bust production makes him difficult to rely on consistently, but he still offers plenty of upside as a fantasy WR2 in this crucial divisional matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Quentin Johnston Could Take a Backseat in Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:25 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston could see a reduced target share during Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers are coming off a bye week and are getting healthy at the wideout position. Both Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris are cleared to play, which is not good news for Johnston's target share. The 25-year-old hasn't been much of a factor this season anyway, with two receptions over his last two games. The Rams defense is ranked 4th-best in passing yardage, allowing only 186.3 passing yards per game. Johnston will rank as Rotoballer's WR62 and fall into low-end flex territory for this Week 8 matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ashton Jeanty Continues Struggling on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:16 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is hopeful to find more room to run versus the New York Jets in Week 8. Jeanty has been held to under 30 rushing yards in each of the last three games. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Jets defense that ranks 24th in the league in rush defense this season. They've allowed 127.7 yards per game on the ground heading into Sunday's game. This is the same defensive unit that allowed Ollie Gordon II to rush for over 100 yards this past weekend. The expectation is that Jeanty should be able to break through and do more damage than weeks prior. The 22-year-old ranks as Rotoballer's RB14 and should be a viable RB2 for this upcoming weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rico Dowdle Has Sneaky Flex Value in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 10:14 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been getting more involved since returning from a toe injury and should again play an important role against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While Dowdle only finished with nine carries last week, he led the Steelers in receptions, securing all six of his targets for 45 yards. Cleveland is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but it is surrendering the fourth-most yards per carry and allowed the Tennessee Titans to rush for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Week 7. Given how thin Pittsburgh is at wide receiver right now, Dowdle's role as a pass-catcher should continue alongside his work as a change-of-pace option behind teammate Jaylen Warren. The backfield split keeps Dowdle from being a must-start fantasy option, but the 28-year-old has flex appeal and could surprise in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison is Inconsistent Option Heading into Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has not been an easy fantasy option to trust this season. The 24-year-old has mostly been avoidable outside of a 90-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. This past week, Addison finished with two receptions on three targets for 20 yards in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for better results against the Detroit Lions defense in Week 8. A defensive unit that ranks last in the league by allowing 291.8 passing yards per game. They've allowed 16 passing touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season. This seems like a prime time for Addison to have a breakout game. Addison is ranked as Rotoballer's No. 30 wideout and seems like a playable flex option for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Daron Payne Sustains Serious Foot Injury on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 9:57 PM ETWashington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (foot) sustained a foot injury during Friday's practice session. It was serious enough that Payne could land on the Injured Reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. At minimum, Payne has been ruled out for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll undergo further testing this weekend to determine the severity of the injury. A long-term absence from Payne would be a serious blow to the Commanders' defense. Tim Settle and Shy Tuttle will likely be asked to step up in his absence, but the loss of Payne is a serious hit to this defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jaylen Warren Should Remain Locked Into Lineups Against Browns
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 9:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third time this season last week and will look to keep rolling against the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Warren didn't score a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 4, but the 27-year-old still managed 126 total yards on 20 touches. Although Cleveland has been solid against fantasy running backs this season, it is allowing the fourth-most yards per carry and was just gashed on the ground by Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. With Rico Dowdle back in the mix, Warren is playing fewer snaps, but his efficiency as both a runner and pass-catcher keeps him in must-start territory as a high-end RB2 this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Gets Downgraded to Limited
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 9:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was downgraded to a limited participant during Friday's practice, Gregg Bell reports. Charbonnet was a full participant to begin the week before getting downgraded to limited on Friday. This could be the Seahawks just being cautious with him, so fantasy managers will need to check back on Saturday to see his level of participation. Fellow back Jadarian Price (chest) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, so there's a good chance that he returns for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers will need to check back as Saturday's practice report will go a long way to deciding who suits up for Monday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Gregg Bell
Aaron Rodgers A Low-End QB2 Against Cleveland
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 9:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers disappointed for fantasy purposes last week but will look to get back on track in a divisional bout with the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While the Browns are surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, Rodgers managed 299 passing yards and three touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions against Cleveland back in Week 4. This is a pivotal matchup with both AFC North teams sitting at 5-2 heading into Sunday, so Rodgers should be locked in for what projects to be a competitive game. That said, plenty of other fantasy options have more favorable matchups at the position. Fantasy managers can turn to Rodgers in a pinch, but he should be viewed as a low-end QB2 with some streaming appeal.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 9:37 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was a full participant during Friday's practice session, Gregg Bell reports. Price was limited to begin the week, but was upgraded to full on Friday. Fantasy managers will have to check back on Saturday, but it sounds like Price is trending in the right direction to return for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears. He'll need to be activated from the Injured Reserve by Monday if he's going to suit up in Week 8. Fellow back Zach Charbonnet (knee) went from being a full participant on Thursday to being limited on Friday. There's a chance that Price is the lead back for Monday's game, but fantasy managers will need to check back on Saturday for another update.--Andy Webb
Source: Gregg Bell
Elic Ayomanor Could See Expanded Role in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 7:10 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor could be in line for an expanded role against Cincinnati with rookie standout Carnell Tate ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Ayomanor played 89% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cleveland last week, a season high, and saw seven targets, catching three passes for 44 yards. Although the increased involvement is encouraging, the second-year receiver has struggled to produce consistently in an offense averaging just 168 passing yards per game. Cincinnati ranks near the middle of the league against opposing wideouts, although the Bengals have been particularly effective against outside receivers. With Tate unavailable and Calvin Ridley dealing with a hip injury, Ayomanor could see another healthy target share, especially if Tennessee is forced to throw while playing from behind, though quarterback Cam Ward's struggles as a passer make him an extremely risky fantasy option. Ayomanor is best seen as a desperation flex play in deeper leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson Offers PPR Flex Appeal Against Bengals in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 7:05 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson continues to see consistent involvement in the passing game but has struggled to turn those opportunities into meaningful fantasy production. Robinson caught four of six targets for a mere seven yards against Cleveland last week, and through seven games, he has accumulated only 29 receptions for 205 yards. However, Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati could provide an opportunity for improvement, particularly with rookie Carnell Tate ruled out and Calvin Ridley questionable. While the Bengals have been particularly effective against outside receivers, Robinson faces a more favorable matchup operating primarily out of the slot. Tennessee is also expected to play from behind, potentially creating additional opportunities for Robinson. His limited big-play ability caps his ceiling, but the potential target volume gives him some solid flex appeal, especially in full-PPR leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Michael Carter Unlikely to Make Fantasy Impact in Week 8
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:54 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Michael Carter appears positioned to maintain a complementary role in the backfield following the injury to Tyjae Spears (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Cincinnati. Carter made his Titans debut against Cleveland last week, playing 25% of the offensive snaps while recording three carries for seven yards and one reception for seven yards. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard handled 25 rushing attempts and played 75% of the snaps, making it clear that Carter remains firmly behind him in the backfield hierarchy. Sunday's matchup offers little reason for optimism, as Cincinnati has been one of the league's tougher defenses against opposing running backs, allowing the third-fewest PPR fantasy points to the position. The one silver lining for Carter is his ability as a pass-catcher, which could earn him additional playing time if Tennessee falls behind early and is forced into a pass-heavy game script. With the Titans entering as double-digit underdogs, that scenario is certainly possible, although Carter's limited role makes it difficult to project meaningful fantasy production. He remains little more than a speculative handcuff with some deep-league PPR appeal and should be left on fantasy benches in standard formats.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
RJ Harvey's Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey's knee injury is not believed to be severe or hold him out long-term, a source told Sam Jane of The Denver Post. Harvey was ruled out of the team's game on Sunday against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 after popping up on Thursday's injury report and failing to practice on Friday, but this is encouraging news for the second-year back. The 25-year-old needs to be removed from starting lineups this weekend against KC, but it seems possible that he could return as early as next weekend on the road against the Carolina Panthers. With the former second-rounder from Central Florida out in Week 8, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins will split backfield duties against the Chiefs. However, when Harvey returns, Coleman could have more of a stranglehold on backfield touches in Denver, which might make Harvey harder to trust as an RB3/flex in PPR formats. Harvey has only 24 carries this year for 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding 25 catches for 217 yards and another score on 28 targets as a receiver through six games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Post - Sam Jane
Andre Szmyt Is A Good Kicker Option in Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:46 PM ETCleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt can be counted on as a starting kicker option for fantasy teams in Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Szmyt is 14-of-16 on field goals this season and 11-of-12 on extra points. Szmyt has a season-long field goal of 56 yards, which he made against Pittsburgh in Week 4. Szmyt had a good performance against the Steelers in the first matchup, making 2-of-2 field goals and 3-of-3 extra points. The matchup at Pittsburgh should be fairly high scoring, giving Szmyt the opportunity to convert on some field goals and extra points. Szmyt has entered the circle of trusted fantasy kickers and can be counted on this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Gunnar Helm Still a Bad Fantasy Option Despite Favorable Matchup
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:42 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm continues to play a significant role in the team's offense without generating much fantasy production. The second-year tight end played 84% of Tennessee's offensive snaps against Cleveland last week but managed just three receptions for 24 yards on four targets. Despite playing nearly 80% of the team's offensive snaps this season, Helm has struggled to establish a consistent connection with quarterback Cam Ward and is averaging fewer than four PPR fantasy points per game. This week's matchup against Cincinnati offers some encouragement, as the Bengals have allowed 14.8 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, the 11th-most in the NFL. The absence of leading receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) could also open up additional opportunities for Helm in the passing game. However, his limited looks and Tennessee's overall offensive struggles make him difficult to trust even in a favorable matchup. Helm remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 who should stay on fantasy benches outside of much deeper leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
Harold Fannin Jr. Could Be Counted On In Week 8
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:39 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. saw a season-high nine targets in Week 7's win over the Titans and will look to stay involved in Week 8 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fannin Jr. caught six passes for 91 yards against the Titans last week but did not find the end zone. He has three touchdowns on the season including one receiving touchdown in the first meeting between the Browns and Steelers. He caught three catches for 27 yards against the Steelers in Week 4. Fannin Jr.'s involvement in the passing game has been hit or miss this season and he has performed to some highs and lows so far. He caught two touchdown passes against the Panthers in Week 3, but caught one pass against both the Jets and Ravens in Weeks 5 and 6 respectively. If Fannin Jr. can find some consistency, he should be one of the top fantasy tight end options. With the Steelers secondary potentially making things tough for Browns wide receivers, Fannin Jr. could find some room to make some plays this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Treylon Burks Questionable to Play in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 6:37 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is listed as questionable to suit up on Sunday night against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Burks sandwiched limited practices on Wednesday and Friday this week around a DNP on Thursday, putting him up in the air to play this week. With Washington's game coming on Sunday night, it is almost impossible to trust the 26-year-old former first-rounder as a deep-league flex in Week 8, even with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season. Even if Burks is cleared to play on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles, rookie Antonio Williams could be the better bet for the WR2 role in Washington alongside veteran Stefon Diggs in the Commanders' passing attack. If Burks does not get the green light to play this weekend, Dyami Brown would likely operate as the team's WR3. In his second season in D.C., Burks has caught only nine of his 17 targets for 152 yards, although he has already hit paydirt a career-high two times.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Washington Commanders
Tony Pollard Faces Tough Matchup Against Bengals
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:36 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is coming off the best fantasy performance of his career, exploding for 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries while adding three receptions for 26 yards against Cleveland. Pollard's 36.5 PPR fantasy points marked a new career high, surpassing his previous best and rewarding fantasy managers who were brave enough to trot him out in their starting lineups. The veteran running back has now accumulated 478 rushing yards through seven games, ranking ninth in the NFL, and has seen his workload increase significantly with Tyjae Spears sidelined. Spears has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, positioning Pollard to once again dominate Tennessee's backfield touches. However, Cincinnati presents a challenging matchup, allowing just 16.2 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the third-fewest in the league. The Bengals also held Derrick Henry to just 45 rushing yards on 2.6 yards per carry last week. Tennessee's status as a double-digit underdog introduces additional game-script concerns, and fantasy managers should temper expectations following Pollard's career-best outing. Nevertheless, his expected volume makes him a decent RB2/flex despite the difficult matchup.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
KC Concepcion Jr. Looks To Build Off Career Game
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 6:30 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. had the best game of his career in Week 7's win over the Titans with eight catches on 10 targets for 129 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Concepcion Jr. has yet to find the end zone this season and will face a tough Steelers' secondary in Week 8. In the first meeting between the two teams, Concepcion Jr. had five catches for 64 receiving yards on eight targets. The rookie out of Texas A&M is up to 30 catches this season for 315 yards, good for 10.5 yards per catch. Concepcion Jr. will look to build on his last outing and could be matched up with Jalen Ramsey a lot as Ramsey is the nickel corner for the Steelers and Concepcion Jr. often lines up in the slot. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson seems to be building trust in Concepcion Jr. as the weeks go on. The next step is for Concepcion Jr. to find the end zone. It's hard to trust Concepcion Jr. as a starting receiver until he puts back-to-back solid weeks together.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Ward Cannot Be Trusted in Week 8 at Bengals
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Oct 30, 2026, 6:29 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward continues to struggle to establish himself as a fantasy option, having thrown for more than 200 yards just once through seven games while failing to record multiple passing touchdowns in any contest. Ward has been particularly disappointing in recent weeks, averaging under 7 fantasy points per game over his last 3 outings, the worst in the NFL. Those numbers would actually place him near WR45 over that time. Cincinnati presents a somewhat favorable matchup for quarterbacks, ranking 15th against the position and having just surrendered respectable fantasy performances to Malik Willis and Tyler Huntley over their last two games. However, Cincinnati's defense ranks seventh in pressure rate, creating additional concerns for a Titans passing offense that has struggled to consistently move the football. Ward remains a desperation play even in Superflex formats and should be left on waivers in standard one-quarterback leagues.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN