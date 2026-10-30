Oct 30, 2026, 9:57 PM ET

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (foot) sustained a foot injury during Friday's practice session. It was serious enough that Payne could land on the Injured Reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. At minimum, Payne has been ruled out for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll undergo further testing this weekend to determine the severity of the injury. A long-term absence from Payne would be a serious blow to the Commanders' defense. Tim Settle and Shy Tuttle will likely be asked to step up in his absence, but the loss of Payne is a serious hit to this defense.