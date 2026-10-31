Michael Wilson Primed For A Rebound Against Cowboys
Oct 31, 2026, 2:30 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was a limited participant in practice all week but carries no designation for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys. As long as Wilson can play through the pain, he stands a good chance of getting his season back on track. The trade that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston was thought to open the door for a boon in production, but in the three games since, Wilson had four catches in each contest and averaged 39 receiving yards and 8.4 fantasy points per game. Things should pick up against Dallas, who have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. The Cowboys' defense is allowing 25.7 points per game and ranks 26th in red zone scoring allowed. Wilson projects as a WR2 and, despite his recent shortcomings, should be in fantasy lineups for Week 8.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Tyler Allgeier's Outlook Takes A Hit Despite Good Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:25 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (toe) whiffed on his opportunity to operate as the team's lead back during Jeremiyah Love's (ankle) two-week absence. While Love was out, Allgeier totaled 26 rushing attempts and just 57 yards. Furthermore, he was outproduced by his own backup, Bam Knight. Their relative performances invite speculation over which back might have the most to gain operating behind Love in Week 8. Arizona's upcoming matchup is against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs through the first seven weeks of 2026. Even with the soft matchup, Allgeier is hard to trust given his recent performance and concerns about his health. Thanks to a recent toe injury, Allgeier's only participation in practice this week was a limited session on Friday. Allgeier projects as an RB3/4 and is a risky start in fantasy for Week 8.--Dan Stephens
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love Gets Easy Matchup In Return To Action
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:21 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed the last two weeks of action while nursing an ankle injury, but he will be back to work in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Love started the week with two limited practices but was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation heading into the weekend. Outside of Week 3, when he racked up 109 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 26 touches, Love's rookie season has been something of a dud. He has a good chance to turn things around against Dallas. Through Week 7, the Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Last week, a hobbled Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) combined for 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Dallas. Love is projected on the RB2/3 border and can be plugged into starting lineups this weekend.--Dan Stephens
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett Has A Rosy Outlook Against Dallas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 31, 2026, 2:17 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett's fantasy performance in 2026 has been inconsistent, but he will be a good streaming option in Week 8. Last week was another good showing, going 27-for-48 for 272 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos. The prolific passer has now put up 35 pass attempts or more in six of his first seven games and now leads the league with 40.3 pass attempts per game. Arizona's tendency to let Brissett air it out sets up a potential boom game against the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, with twelve passing touchdowns to just two interceptions. Brissett is a definite start in two-QB formats and is a worthwhile streamer in single-QB leagues for Week 8.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
J.K. Dobbins Losing Volume in Three-Headed Backfield
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:41 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has been falling out of favor recently. Not only has his snap count dropped significantly, but his total volume is also trending in the wrong direction. Just last Sunday, in Week 7, Dobbins had just six rushing attempts for 23 rushing yards. He did somewhat salvage his fantasy performance with a rushing touchdown, but the low volume makes him an incredibly risky fantasy play going forward. In fact, he played just 23% of the snaps last week, taking a backseat to both RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman. Denver's backfield dynamic could look different any given week, but for now, we would strongly avoid starting Dobbins on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had just 36 rushing yards in his last game against the Chiefs, and he was equally underwhelming in that game, too, despite Coleman not being quite as involved yet in the season opener.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Surtain II Cleared to Play Against Chiefs in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:37 AM ETDenver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Surtain, who has been a full participant for three consecutive practices, has been cleared to play in Sunday's divisional battle. This is great news for Surtain and Broncos fans, as the star cornerback had missed the previous three weeks with an ankle issue. When Surtain is healthy, he is one of the best defensive players in football. Over his last two full seasons, he has five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 92 tackles. His return comes at a great time for the Broncos, as he'll give them an extra weapon on defense as they face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Back in Week 1 against Kansas City, Surtain played 69% of the snaps but had just three tacles and zero forced turnovers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Denver Broncos
Jaylen Wright Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 1:04 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot, quad) has been removed from the injury report and will play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the New England Patriots. Wright was a full participant for three consecutive practices, so we're not surprised that he's going to suit up without any sort of injury designation. The 23-year-old has seen a slight uptick in snaps and carries since the Dolphins lost De'Von Achane (knee), but he's still far less involved in the rushing attack than running back Ollie Gordon II and quarterback Malik Willis. Wright can be left on waivers in leagues with 14 or fewer teams, as he's a low-volume option in a poor offense. At best, he's a handcuff for managers who already have Gordon and are looking for a little more insurance behind him.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Miami Dolphins
Rashid Shaheed Remains Absent From Practice on Friday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) did not practice on Friday, according to Tim Booth of the Seattle Times. Shaheed has now missed back-to-back practices, putting his availability in jeopardy for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks don't play until Monday, so Shaheed does have an extra day to recover. Still, he's trending in the wrong direction. He'd likely need to log a limited practice on Saturday to have any chance of playing against Chicago. The 28-year-old has been disappointing in fantasy football this season, scoring more than 7.0 PPR points just twice. He's a big-play threat, but so far, there have been more "bust" games than "boom" games. Even if he suits up this week, he'll be tough to start in fantasy football leagues. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the only Seahawks receiver we can start with confidence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tim Booth
Chris Boswell A Solid Fantasy Option Against Division Rival
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:28 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints last week. He'll look to keep rolling against the Cleveland Browns in an important Week 8 matchup. Boswell missed a field goal when these teams met in Week 4, but he's converted nine of his 10 attempts since then and hasn't missed an extra point all season. The only factor working against Boswell's fantasy outlook this week is the projected point total of around 39.5. Fantasy managers can consider other options in more favorable matchups, but Boswell remains a quality starter who should stay on the fantasy radar in what projects to be a competitive game.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers DST an Elite Week 8 Option
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:18 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered just 10 points to the New Orleans Saints while recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in their Week 7 victory. In Week 8, they'll face the 5-2 Cleveland Browns in a pivotal AFC North showdown. Despite their record, the Browns are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the NFL while allowing the most sacks. Pittsburgh ranks among the top 10 teams in both sacks and turnovers forced, so this looks like a great opportunity to start the Steelers DST at home. Fantasy managers who have been rolling with Pittsburgh's defense, which ranks as a top-five option in RotoBaller's Week 8 DST rankings, should continue doing so with confidence on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Has Unreliable Floor in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 11:01 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has had some standout fantasy performances this season but managed just two receptions for 20 yards in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. Although he found the end zone against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, he'll be difficult to trust when these teams meet again on Sunday. Cleveland has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for fantasy tight ends this season, allowing just under 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game to the position. With teammate Darnell Washington playing meaningful snaps and commanding red-zone targets, Freiermuth's opportunities are becoming increasingly unreliable despite his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 28-year-old should only be considered a bye-week fill-in, and fantasy managers can likely find a better option in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Continues Strugglng on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has been unable to find much success on the ground lately. Over the last two games, Hampton has carried the ball 21 times for 51 yards, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. The 23-year-old is starting to lose touches with a season-low seven carries during the Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Due to his struggles, it seems that the Chargers are going to continue mixing in Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. It probably won't get better for Hampton against the Rams defense, which ranks 18th against the run this season. Hampton is ranked as Rotoballer's RB32 and should be viewed as a possible flex play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard Remains a Quality Flex Option in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 10:44 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard underwhelmed fantasy managers last week after his breakout performance in Week 6 and will look to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns in a divisional matchup. Bernard had just two receptions for 11 yards against Cleveland in Week 4, but he was still playing behind Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), both of whom will be sidelined on Sunday. Cleveland's defense has been vulnerable to opposing wide receivers this season, so despite the low projected point total, there is reason to believe Bernard and running mate DK Metcalf can find success in this contest. Bernard will need to show more consistency to become a weekly fantasy starter, but he remains a viable flex option in what projects to be a competitive game.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston is Losing Value with Inconsistent Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:40 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is hopeful for better results after two straight poor performances. Over his last two games, Boston has been held to four receptions for 47 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. Boston has been one of the best deep ball threats this season, but quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled to connect with Boston lately. It won't be easy for Boston against the Steelers defense, which ranks as the 11th-best defense against the pass coming into Week 8. The rookie wideout hauled in four receptions for 89 yards during their first meeting in Week 4. Boston is ranked as Rotoballer's WR29 and should be a solid flex play for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DK Metcalf Looks to Repeat Success Against Browns
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 10:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was held to just two receptions in last week's win and will look to get more involved against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Cleveland has allowed several big performances to opposing wideouts this season, including one from Metcalf when these teams met in Week 4. Pittsburgh's WR1 finished with five receptions for 115 yards on nine targets, while Roman Wilson (finger) added three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the loss. With Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) both on injured reserve, Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard should once again serve as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top options in the passing game. Metcalf's boom-or-bust production makes him difficult to rely on consistently, but he still offers plenty of upside as a fantasy WR2 in this crucial divisional matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Could Take a Backseat in Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:25 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston could see a reduced target share during Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers are coming off a bye week and are getting healthy at the wideout position. Both Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris are cleared to play, which is not good news for Johnston's target share. The 25-year-old hasn't been much of a factor this season anyway, with two receptions over his last two games. The Rams defense is ranked 4th-best in passing yardage, allowing only 186.3 passing yards per game. Johnston will rank as Rotoballer's WR62 and fall into low-end flex territory for this Week 8 matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ashton Jeanty Continues Struggling on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:16 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is hopeful to find more room to run versus the New York Jets in Week 8. Jeanty has been held to under 30 rushing yards in each of the last three games. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Jets defense that ranks 24th in the league in rush defense this season. They've allowed 127.7 yards per game on the ground heading into Sunday's game. This is the same defensive unit that allowed Ollie Gordon II to rush for over 100 yards this past weekend. The expectation is that Jeanty should be able to break through and do more damage than weeks prior. The 22-year-old ranks as Rotoballer's RB14 and should be a viable RB2 for this upcoming weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rico Dowdle Has Sneaky Flex Value in Week 8
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 10:14 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been getting more involved since returning from a toe injury and should again play an important role against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While Dowdle only finished with nine carries last week, he led the Steelers in receptions, securing all six of his targets for 45 yards. Cleveland is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but it is surrendering the fourth-most yards per carry and allowed the Tennessee Titans to rush for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Week 7. Given how thin Pittsburgh is at wide receiver right now, Dowdle's role as a pass-catcher should continue alongside his work as a change-of-pace option behind teammate Jaylen Warren. The backfield split keeps Dowdle from being a must-start fantasy option, but the 28-year-old has flex appeal and could surprise in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison is Inconsistent Option Heading into Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 10:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has not been an easy fantasy option to trust this season. The 24-year-old has mostly been avoidable outside of a 90-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. This past week, Addison finished with two receptions on three targets for 20 yards in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for better results against the Detroit Lions defense in Week 8. A defensive unit that ranks last in the league by allowing 291.8 passing yards per game. They've allowed 16 passing touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season. This seems like a prime time for Addison to have a breakout game. Addison is ranked as Rotoballer's No. 30 wideout and seems like a playable flex option for Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Daron Payne Sustains Serious Foot Injury on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 9:57 PM ETWashington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (foot) sustained a foot injury during Friday's practice session. It was serious enough that Payne could land on the Injured Reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. At minimum, Payne has been ruled out for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll undergo further testing this weekend to determine the severity of the injury. A long-term absence from Payne would be a serious blow to the Commanders' defense. Tim Settle and Shy Tuttle will likely be asked to step up in his absence, but the loss of Payne is a serious hit to this defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jaylen Warren Should Remain Locked Into Lineups Against Browns
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 30, 2026, 9:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third time this season last week and will look to keep rolling against the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Warren didn't score a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 4, but the 27-year-old still managed 126 total yards on 20 touches. Although Cleveland has been solid against fantasy running backs this season, it is allowing the fourth-most yards per carry and was just gashed on the ground by Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. With Rico Dowdle back in the mix, Warren is playing fewer snaps, but his efficiency as both a runner and pass-catcher keeps him in must-start territory as a high-end RB2 this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller