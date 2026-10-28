Mitch Keller Expected to Have a Normal Offseason

Oct 26, 2026, 9:37 PM ET

Major League Baseball is experimenting with restricting the positioning of outfielders on every at-bat in the Arizona Fall League, according to ESPN.com. The goal is to boost the game's sluggish offense by making outfielders play straight up, instead of adjusting for individual hitters' tendencies, which will in theory lead to more doubles and triples. Outfielders will look up at a small video board that can tell a player where they are in the field and will either generate an "X" if he is incorrectly positioned or an "O" if he is in a defensively acceptable spot. "The hardest part is cutting off doubles in the gap, and they're even turning into triples," Minnesota Twins prospect Kyle DeBarge said. "That's what they told us they wanted in the beginning. So it works." A recent game saw Scottsdale beat Salt River 15-8 in a game that featured five triples, which was an AFL record.