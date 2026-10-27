Griffin Jax to Start Game 4 of World Series
Oct 27, 2026, 12:05 AM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Griffin Jax will make the start for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night as the Rays try to avoid being swept in four games in the best-of-seven series, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The 31-year-old veteran will have a tall task against a Brewers team that banged out 16 hits in their 10-1 win over Tampa in Game 3 of the series at Tropicana Field on Monday night. On top of that, Jax has not been very effective in two postseason appearances (one start) this year, allowing four earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out six in six innings pitched against the division-rival New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series. Jax faced the Brewers twice in a relief role at the beginning of the 2026 season and was hit around, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out one in just one inning pitched out of the bullpen. It goes without saying that Jax will be on a short leash early in Game 4 in a must-win game if he is not effective.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
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Jackson Chourio Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:58 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers were relentless on Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series to take the Tampa Bay Rays down by a score of 10-1 to move within one game of the organization's first-ever World Series championship. Most of the damage came during an eight-run rally in the fifth inning with two outs in the frame. Outfielder and leadoff man Jackson Chourio led the charge for the Brew Crew, going 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, an RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base, and a strikeout. Chourio's four hits were one shy of tying the World Series single-game record. Eight of Milwaukee's nine hitters in the starting lineup picked up hits, but it all started with Chourio, who registered his ninth career multi-hit postseason game, tying AnDruw Jones for the most before turning 23. At 22 years and 229 days, Chourio is the second-youngest player in World Series history with four hits and a stolen base in a game, with the other being Ty Cobb in Game 3 of the 1908 World Series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
MLB Testing Out Restricted Outfield Shifts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 9:37 PM ETMajor League Baseball is experimenting with restricting the positioning of outfielders on every at-bat in the Arizona Fall League, according to ESPN.com. The goal is to boost the game's sluggish offense by making outfielders play straight up, instead of adjusting for individual hitters' tendencies, which will in theory lead to more doubles and triples. Outfielders will look up at a small video board that can tell a player where they are in the field and will either generate an "X" if he is incorrectly positioned or an "O" if he is in a defensively acceptable spot. "The hardest part is cutting off doubles in the gap, and they're even turning into triples," Minnesota Twins prospect Kyle DeBarge said. "That's what they told us they wanted in the beginning. So it works." A recent game saw Scottsdale beat Salt River 15-8 in a game that featured five triples, which was an AFL record.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Max Muncy Undergoes Knee Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 8:56 PM ETAthletics third baseman Max Muncy (knee) underwent left-knee surgery with Dr. Mike Banffy in Los Angeles last Friday, the team announced. Banffy performed a debridement of the cartilage under the medial patella as well as a platelet-rich plasma injection. Muncy will start his rehab immediately for a full return at spring training next year. The 24-year-old right-handed-hitting infielder appeared in 82 games in 2026 in his second year in the league, slashing .230/.296/.387 with a .682 OPS, nine home runs, 30 RBI, 31 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 284 plate appearances. He had the same number of home runs while batting just .214 (44-for-206) in 63 games played as a rookie in 2025. As long as he does not suffer a setback with his surgically-repaired knee this offseason or in spring training next year, Muncy should compete for a platoon role in Sacramento in 2027 against left-handed pitchers. The best thing going for his fantasy value in deeper leagues going into his third year in the league is his hitter-friendly home park in Sacramento.--Keith Hernandez
Source: A's Communications
Joey Loperfido Undergoes Offseason Hip Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 4:33 PM ETHouston Astros outfielder Joey Loperfido (hip) underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip to address an impingement and a labral injury, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Loperfido's "availability for spring training will be delayed," according to the team. The 27-year-old former seventh-round pick in 2021 from Duke University only appeared in 40 games for the Astros in his first full season with the team in 2026 and hit just .214 (22-for-103) with a homer, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base, 14 walks, and 32 strikeouts in 121 plate appearances. Since Loperfido will not be ready for the start of spring training in 2027, there is a chance that he will also not be ready for Opening Day, but that remains to be seen. When healthy next year, the left-handed-hitting outfielder will compete for a platoon role against right-handed pitchers in Houston. He has appeared in 162 games in his three major-league seasons with Houston and the Toronto Blue Jays, slashing .240/.300/.378 with a .678 OPS, only nine home runs, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 487 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Francisco Lindor Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 11:06 AM ETNew York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has won the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced on Monday. The Roberto Clemente Award is given to a player who shows on-field excellence while devoting themselves to excellence off the field in community service and philanthropic efforts. Among Lindor's many philanthropic efforts, he donated more than $1 million to his alma mater, Montverde Academy, to build Lindor Hall, a building at the middle school with state-of-the-art science and technology labs. At Montverde Academy, Lindor also established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: MLB
Mike Rizzo Interviewing For Astros General Manager Job
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 10:27 AM ETFormer Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is interviewing for the vacant Houston Astros general manager role, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. As general manager of the Nationals, Rizzo built up the franchise and led Washington to its first-ever World Series title in 2019, defeating the Houston Astros. Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez were fired in 2025, ending Rizzo's 19-year tenure with the franchise. Rizzo was considered for the Athletics job in a similar role this offseason, but withdrew his name from consideration to focus on the Astros position, according to Nightengale.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Bob Nightengale, USA Today
Rocco Baldelli Withdraws From Mariners' Managerial Search
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 10:12 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers special assistant Rocco Baldelli has withdrawn from the search for a new Seattle Mariners manager, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal reports that Baldelli has cited "family considerations" in withdrawing his name from consideration for the Mariners' open position. Baldelli currently serves as a special assistant to the president of baseball operations with the Dodgers. He was previously the manager of the Minnesota Twins from 2019 to 2025 and was the American League Manager of the Year in 2019 and won three AL Central division titles.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal
Trevor Story Could Lose Hold of Red Sox Shortstop Job in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:58 PM ETJen McCaffrey of The Athletic speculates that Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story may not be guaranteed to hold the team's starting shortstop job in 2027. Story had a rough year in 2026, hitting .235 with five home runs, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 266 plate appearances. He's also dealt with myriad injury issues since signing with Boston ahead of the 2022 season, reaching 400 plate appearances just once in five years with the Red Sox. Story has one year and $25 million remaining on his current contract with Boston, which makes it unlikely that the team will be able to move on from him without taking on significant dead money. However, the Red Sox have top shortstop prospect Franklin Arias, who hit .331 across 188 plate appearances at Triple-A in 2026, waiting in the wings. If Story gets off to a slow start in 2027 or suffers another injury, his role in Boston could be in danger.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Brandon Marsh Likely to Be Limited to a Platoon Role in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski described outfielder Brandon Marsh as a "platoon-type guy (who) hits right-handed pitching and he hasn't done very well versus left-handed pitching," per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Marsh set career highs by appearing in 155 games and logging 568 plate appearances in 2026, slashing .260/.304/.408 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. Marsh got off to an excellent start to the year, but he hit just .184 with three home runs across 205 plate appearances after the All-Star break. The 28-year-old has struggled to hit left-handed pitching throughout his time in the big leagues, posting a .588 OPS with a 38.1% strikeout rate across 603 career plate appearances against southpaws. While his combination of power and speed gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy leagues, Marsh's upside is limited if he does not see everyday playing time.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Varnes, Matt Gelb
Michael Busch Focused on Regaining Pull-Side Power in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:28 PM ETChicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch said he is focused on being more aggressive at the plate to regain his pull-side power in 2027, per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Busch had a breakout year in 2025, hitting .261 with 34 home runs, 90 RBI, and 78 runs scored across 592 plate appearances. However, the 28-year-old's numbers regressed across the board in 2026, as he hit .242 with only 20 homers and 77 RBI across 710 plate appearances this past season. Busch's walk rate improved to a career-best 13.0%, but his pull rate fell from 46.8% to 40.0%. Perhaps due to letting the ball travel, Busch's barrel rate plummeted from 17.1% to 9.1%. If the lefty slugger can regain some of his missing power over the offseason, he would become a much more attractive option for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney, Sahadev Sharma
Quinn Priester Expected to Be Ready for 2027 Spring Training
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:15 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester (rib/shoulder) is progressing well in his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Priester was given a recovery timeline of eight to 10 months after undergoing the surgery in June, but Rosiak reports that he is on track to be ready for 2027 Spring Training. Priester did not pitch at all in the big leagues in 2026 after first batting symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome this past spring. However, the 26-year-old had a breakout season in 2025 with Milwaukee, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts across 157 1/3 innings. If Priester can indeed make it back for the start of 2027, he could re-emerge as a quality starting pitcher option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
Drew Rasmussen Stumbles for First Time This Postseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:39 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen went into Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night against the hosting Milwaukee Brewers, having allowed only three earned runs with 23 strikeouts and only three walks in his first three starts of the postseason against the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians (twice). Rasmussen was unable to slow down the red-hot Brewers, allowing three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four in just 3 2/3 innings pitched for a no-decision. It was even more disappointing for the 31-year-old veteran after the Rays gave him a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Rasmussen gave two of those runs back immediately in the bottom of the first inning and was yanked with two outs in the fourth inning. He will be hoping to put this outing behind him if the World Series makes it to a Game 6, which would be back in Milwaukee. Rasmussen made his second straight All-Star squad in 2026 and was excellent during the regular season as well, going 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA, a league-best 0.91 WHIP, and a 174:32 K:BB in 172 innings in 30 starts. His 174 strikeouts were a new career high.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Liam Hicks Delivers Big Fly in World Series Game 2 Loss
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:29 PM ETTampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks was part of the team's offensive explosion in the top of the first inning in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. In the Rays' four-run outburst out of the gate on Saturday against right-hander Logan Henderson, Hicks hit a two-run home run. It would be his only hit of the night, and the last time the Rays crossed home plate. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter now has three RBI in the first two games of this year's Fall Classic, but he has gone just 7-for-33 (.212) with a homer, a double, eight RBI, two runs scored, three walks, and six strikeouts in 11 games played. The Canadian native was one of the more attractive backstops in fantasy baseball during the regular season, hitting .284/.367/.434 with an .801 OPS, 18 home runs, 82 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 142 games with the Rays and Miami Marlins in a breakout campaign in just his sophomore season in the big leagues. Hicks has swung a hotter bat in the last few games, and the Rays are going to need that to continue to get back into this series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Aaron Ashby Continues to Dominate, Picks Up Third Save in Game 2 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:15 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby was dominant once again out of the Brewers' bullpen to lock down the Game 2 victory in the World Series on Saturday night against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Ashby was used for 1 2/3 innings and allowed only one hit while walking none and striking out three to pick up his third save of the postseason. It came after the nasty left-hander recorded five outs in the Game 1 victory in Milwaukee. His string of 15 2/3 scoreless innings is one out shy of Andrew Miller's mark in 2016 to begin a postseason. In addition to not allowing a single run so far in the playoffs for the Brew Crew, Ashby has allowed only five hits while punching out 17 and walking only three. Ashby has been lights-out for a Milwaukee squad that is sitting pretty as the series shifts to Tampa on Monday evening. In 89 1/3 innings during the regular season (one start), Ashby was solid, posting a 3.12 ERA (3.11 FIP) and 1.31 WHIP with a career-high four saves, 116 strikeouts, and 41 walks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Cooper Pratt Drives in Winning Run in Game 2 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:07 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt had the biggest hit in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rays to help the Brewers complete a 5-4 comeback win to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic, with the series shifting to Tampa on Monday night. Pratt did a little of everything to help the Brewers overcome a four-run deficit from the top of the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate with the game-winning RBI single, a run scored, a stolen base, a walk, and a strikeout. Pratt's game-winning hit came in the bottom of the seventh inning as he delivered with a clutch opposite-field RBI single. "It was," Pratt said, "pretty electric." The 22-year-old former sixth-round pick in 2023 held his own in his first 74 MLB games during the regular season, slashing .281/.350/.368 with a .718 OPS, three home runs, 34 RBI, 19 stolen bases, and 33 runs scored in 266 plate appearances. In his first 10 playoff games in the big leagues this fall, Pratt has kept it going at the bottom of Milwaukee's lineup, going 10-for-35 (.286) with a double, an RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Sal Frelick Delivers Clutch Homer in World Series Game 2 Victory
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:00 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick, who is not known for his power at the plate, went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the team's 5-4 comeback win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series. The Brewers fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning in Game 2 of the series, but they were able to come back like they have done all postseason. "If we're down," said Frelick, "we're not out." Frelick's solo homer to straightaway center field tied the game at four in the bottom of the sixth inning. To make the lefty-hitting outfielder's long ball even more impressive was that it came against left-hander Ian Seymour. Frelick hit one home run during the regular season in 98 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. The 26-year-old has been in the thick of Milwaukee's rallies during the playoffs after hitting just .230 (78-for-339) with four homers, 40 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven steals during the regular season. Frelick has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with a homer, three RBI, three stolen bases, and four runs scored in seven games in this year's postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Justin Crawford Likely to Remain in a Platoon Role in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated that outfielder Justin Crawford is likely to remain in a platoon role in center field in 2027, per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Across 465 plate appearances as a rookie in 2026, the 22-year-old hit .264/.309/.353 with three home runs, 41 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. The lefty-swinger lost playing time against same-handed pitching over the course of the season and ended the year with just a .603 OPS against southpaws. Crawford hit .334 and stole 46 bases across 506 Triple-A plate appearances in 2025, so he carries some speed and batting average upside for fantasy managers. However, his fantasy value is limited if he cannot max out playing time and fully unlock his speed.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Varnes, Matt Gelb
Daniel Espino Could Be Part of the Guardians Rotation in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:39 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Daniel Espino could potentially be a candidate to join the team's starting rotation in 2027, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Meisel reports that the Guardians' decision-makers are currently unsure whether to keep Espino in a bullpen role or attempt to stretch him out as a starter. A former top prospect, the 25-year-old has battled numerous injury setbacks in his career, including two shoulder surgeries. He finally made his way to the big leagues in 2026, recording a 4.11 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 15 1/3 innings (14 games). Espino averaged 98.5 miles per hour on his fastball, and he has routinely posted impressive strikeout rates when healthy in his pro career. If the Guardians decide his arm can handle a starter's workload, he could be an intriguing target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Meisel
Ralphy Velazquez Could Be a First Base Option for the Guardians in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:24 PM ETCleveland Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that first base/outfield prospect Ralphy Velazquez could be in the organization's big-league plans in 2027, per Joe Noga of cleveland.com. Velazquez put together a monster year in the minors in 2026, hitting .290/.379/.548 with 29 home runs, 93 RBI, 78 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 538 plate appearances split between Double-A and Triple-A. The 21-year-old showed off significant power upside for a young player, posting a 13.7% barrel rate at Triple-A. Cleveland does not have a clear answer at first base heading into 2027, as trade deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe is set to hit free agency. If Velazquez puts together a strong Spring Training, he could be a riser in fantasy drafts ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: cleveland.com - Joe Noga
Pablo Lopez Could Be Ready for the Start of the 2027 Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:10 PM ETMinnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (elbow) is targeting a Spring Training return to the mound, per Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Lopez missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in February. The 30-year-old was a productive pitcher in 2025, recording a 5-4 record with a 2.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts across 75 2/3 innings (14 starts). However, Lopez also has a lengthy track record of health problems. He's undergone two major surgeries on his elbow and has also missed time in his career with shoulder issues. Still, if Lopez can put together a fully healthy season in 2027, he could be an impact pitcher for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale