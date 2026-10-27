Red Sox Showed Interest in Zach Neto and CJ Abrams During 2026
Oct 27, 2026, 10:00 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox "checked in" on Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Washington Nationals shortstop/second baseman CJ Abrams during the 2026 season, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. McCaffrey writes that the Red Sox ultimately determined that the asking prices for both players, which included top Boston shortstop prospect Franklin Arias and more, were too high. Still, it's noteworthy that the Red Sox could potentially be in the market for veteran infield help this winter. Boston got highly underwhelming production at shortstop in 2026 from Trevor Story, who has one year and $25 million remaining on his current contract. If the Red Sox feel that Arias is not ready to take over in 2027, they could look to make a move for a more established option. Both Neto and Abrams would likely see their fantasy value improved by a trade to Boston.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
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Triston Casas Could Open 2027 in Triple-A
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 9:44 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (wrist) could be a candidate to start the 2027 season in Triple-A, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Casas did not play at all in 2026 due to wrist, knee, and intercostal injuries. It's been a while since the 26-year-old was able to string together an extended stretch of health, as injuries limited him to just 112 plate appearances in 2025 and 243 plate appearances in 2024. However, Casas was productive in his lone healthy big league season, hitting .263 with 24 home runs across 502 plate appearances in 2023. If he can get back to full health, Casas could be a useful power bat for Boston. Still, the Red Sox currently have a logjam at first base/designated hitter between Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Masataka Yoshida, and Curtis Mead. Casas is a name for deeper-league fantasy managers to monitor, but he could be forced to prove he can still be productive at the lower levels before he gets another shot in the big leagues.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Red Sox Looking to Extend Adley Rutschman?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 9:30 PM ETJen McCaffrey of The Athletic writes that the Boston Red Sox failing to come to a long-term extension with catcher Adley Rutschman after giving up a prospect haul to acquire him at the 2026 trade deadline would be "pretty rough." McCaffrey also speculates that Rutschman would likely ask for somewhere around five years and $100 million from Boston. The 28-year-old is set to hit free agency after 2027. Across 410 plate appearances split between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles in 2026, Rutschman hit .242/.315/.426 with 13 home runs, 60 RBI, and 44 runs scored. Rutschman could significantly improve his market if he can stay healthy for a full season and get his offensive numbers up closer to where they were in his peak season in 2023, when he posted an .809 OPS and 20 home runs across 687 plate appearances. Still, he may want the security of a long-term extension, and Boston could be looking to secure its catcher of the future.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Nelson Velazquez Released by Astros, Plans to Pursue Opportunity in Asia
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 9:12 PM ETThe Houston Astros have released outfielder Nelson Velazquez, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. McTaggart reports that Velazquez will pursue an "opportunity with a club in Asia" upon his release. Across 113 plate appearances split between the Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026, Velazquez hit .188/.257/.406 with six home runs, 18 RBI, and 12 runs scored. The 27-year-old has flashed high-end power, logging a 14% barrel rate and a 45% hard-hit rate across 728 career big-league plate appearances. However, Velazquez has also consistently graded out as a poor defender in the outfield, and he struck out in 29.5% of his trips to the plate. He may get another chance to prove himself at the MLB level, but it sounds as though he will be playing somewhere in Asia in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
Dustin May Starting Game 4 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:46 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Dustin May will start for the Brewers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night against the hosting Tampa Bay Rays, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. It will be May's second start of this postseason after allowing two earned runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision in only three innings in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. His next three appearances came in relief, with May allowing three earned runs on five hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out two in five innings in two outings against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday. The 29-year-old will be trying to help the Brewers win their first-ever World Series championship while winning his second ring (he was on the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship roster). May's lone outing against Tampa during the regular season came in his first start of the 2026 season for the St. Louis Cardinals on March 29, when he gave up six earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out three in just four innings for his first loss of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Cooper Pratt Drives in Two in Game 3 Rout Over Tampa
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:32 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt has not looked like a rookie at all during the Brewers' impressive postseason run that now finds them one win away from their first-ever World Series championship after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 in Game 3 of the Fall Classic on Monday night. Pratt went 1-for-5 at the plate with a two-RBI double, a run scored, and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old former sixth-round pick in 2023 also was not overmatched during his first 74 regular-season games in 2026 for the Brew Crew, slashing .281/.350/.368 with a .718 OPS, three home runs, seven doubles, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases across 266 plate appearances. Pratt has helped lengthen an already strong Milwaukee lineup in the postseason, going 11-for-40 (.275) at the plate with two doubles, three RBI, five runs scored, and two stolen bases in 11 playoff games. He has cemented himself as the Brewers' shortstop of the future, and his strong postseason will only inflate his fantasy baseball value going into 2027 drafts next spring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Robert Gasser Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:23 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser did his part in the team's 10-1 blowout win over the hosting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series to help put the Brewers one win away from their first-ever World Series title. Gasser was sharp, tossing six shutout innings with just one hit allowed, one walk, and three strikeouts to pick up his first win of the postseason. The only hit that he allowed came in the first inning, and he faced the minimum 18 batters in his six frames for a marvelous outing to give the Brewers a commanding lead in the best-of-seven series. The 27-year-old southpaw was excellent to close out the 2026 regular season, and he has carried his form over into October when it matters most. Jacob Misiorowski gets all the fanfare, but Gasser has been Milwaukee's best starting pitcher in the postseason, allowing just one earned run on a solo home run while allowing seven hits, walking three, and striking out nine in 15 innings pitched in his three starts against the Rays, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
William Contreras Stays Hot in Game 3 Win in World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:15 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras has been the team's MVP throughout the postseason, and he had another big game offensively in the 10-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night to put the Brewers one win away from their first-ever World Series title. Contreras went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, a run scored, and a strikeout. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has been a tough out at the plate while also providing stellar defense behind the plate for the Brew Crew in October. He hit .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS, 18 home runs, 94 RBI, 82 runs scored, and a stolen base in 566 at-bats during the regular season, but he has taken it to another level in the playoffs. After Contreras' three-hit game in Tampa in Game 3 of the Fall Classic, he is now hitting an absurd .419 (18-for-43) with three home runs, one double, eight RBI, six runs scored, and one stolen base in 49 plate appearances across 11 games played. He continues to be Milwaukee's heart and soul on offense and defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jeff Hoffman Undergoes Arthroscopic Elbow Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:07 PM ETMinnesota Twins right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman (elbow) underwent right arthroscopic elbow surgery with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, which included the removal of a bone chip and a debridement procedure, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The Twins say that Hoffman will start a throwing program in eight weeks, and they expect him to be ready for the start of the 2027 season. The surgery comes after the Twins placed Hoffman on the 15-day injured list to close out the last week of the regular season in late September with inflammation in his right forearm. After being acquired in a midseason trade from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, Hoffman served as a late-inning setup man to closer Yoendrys Gomez. Barring a setback in his recovery from elbow surgery, Hoffman should open next season in the same role for Minnesota, which will limit his fantasy baseball appeal without a consistent path to saves. The 33-year-old veteran had a career-high 33 saves with Toronto in 2025, but he closed out only six games last year with a 3.55 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He was at least more effective in his 20 relief outings in Minnesota, posting a 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 27:12 K:BB with one save.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Griffin Jax to Start Game 4 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:05 AM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Griffin Jax will make the start for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night as the Rays try to avoid being swept in four games in the best-of-seven series, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The 31-year-old veteran will have a tall task against a Brewers team that banged out 16 hits in their 10-1 win over Tampa in Game 3 of the series at Tropicana Field on Monday night. On top of that, Jax has not been very effective in two postseason appearances (one start) this year, allowing four earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out six in six innings pitched against the division-rival New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series. Jax faced the Brewers twice in a relief role at the beginning of the 2026 season and was hit around, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out one in just one inning pitched out of the bullpen. It goes without saying that Jax will be on a short leash early in Game 4 in a must-win game if he is not effective.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Jackson Chourio Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:58 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers were relentless on Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series to take the Tampa Bay Rays down by a score of 10-1 to move within one game of the organization's first-ever World Series championship. Most of the damage came during an eight-run rally in the fifth inning with two outs in the frame. Outfielder and leadoff man Jackson Chourio led the charge for the Brew Crew, going 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, an RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base, and a strikeout. Chourio's four hits were one shy of tying the World Series single-game record. Eight of Milwaukee's nine hitters in the starting lineup picked up hits, but it all started with Chourio, who registered his ninth career multi-hit postseason game, tying AnDruw Jones for the most before turning 23. At 22 years and 229 days, Chourio is the second-youngest player in World Series history with four hits and a stolen base in a game, with the other being Ty Cobb in Game 3 of the 1908 World Series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
MLB Testing Out Restricted Outfield Shifts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 9:37 PM ETMajor League Baseball is experimenting with restricting the positioning of outfielders on every at-bat in the Arizona Fall League, according to ESPN.com. The goal is to boost the game's sluggish offense by making outfielders play straight up, instead of adjusting for individual hitters' tendencies, which will in theory lead to more doubles and triples. Outfielders will look up at a small video board that can tell a player where they are in the field and will either generate an "X" if he is incorrectly positioned or an "O" if he is in a defensively acceptable spot. "The hardest part is cutting off doubles in the gap, and they're even turning into triples," Minnesota Twins prospect Kyle DeBarge said. "That's what they told us they wanted in the beginning. So it works." A recent game saw Scottsdale beat Salt River 15-8 in a game that featured five triples, which was an AFL record.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Max Muncy Undergoes Knee Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 8:56 PM ETAthletics third baseman Max Muncy (knee) underwent left-knee surgery with Dr. Mike Banffy in Los Angeles last Friday, the team announced. Banffy performed a debridement of the cartilage under the medial patella as well as a platelet-rich plasma injection. Muncy will start his rehab immediately for a full return at spring training next year. The 24-year-old right-handed-hitting infielder appeared in 82 games in 2026 in his second year in the league, slashing .230/.296/.387 with a .682 OPS, nine home runs, 30 RBI, 31 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 284 plate appearances. He had the same number of home runs while batting just .214 (44-for-206) in 63 games played as a rookie in 2025. As long as he does not suffer a setback with his surgically-repaired knee this offseason or in spring training next year, Muncy should compete for a platoon role in Sacramento in 2027 against left-handed pitchers. The best thing going for his fantasy value in deeper leagues going into his third year in the league is his hitter-friendly home park in Sacramento.--Keith Hernandez
Source: A's Communications
Joey Loperfido Undergoes Offseason Hip Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 4:33 PM ETHouston Astros outfielder Joey Loperfido (hip) underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip to address an impingement and a labral injury, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Loperfido's "availability for spring training will be delayed," according to the team. The 27-year-old former seventh-round pick in 2021 from Duke University only appeared in 40 games for the Astros in his first full season with the team in 2026 and hit just .214 (22-for-103) with a homer, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base, 14 walks, and 32 strikeouts in 121 plate appearances. Since Loperfido will not be ready for the start of spring training in 2027, there is a chance that he will also not be ready for Opening Day, but that remains to be seen. When healthy next year, the left-handed-hitting outfielder will compete for a platoon role against right-handed pitchers in Houston. He has appeared in 162 games in his three major-league seasons with Houston and the Toronto Blue Jays, slashing .240/.300/.378 with a .678 OPS, only nine home runs, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 487 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Francisco Lindor Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 11:06 AM ETNew York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has won the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced on Monday. The Roberto Clemente Award is given to a player who shows on-field excellence while devoting themselves to excellence off the field in community service and philanthropic efforts. Among Lindor's many philanthropic efforts, he donated more than $1 million to his alma mater, Montverde Academy, to build Lindor Hall, a building at the middle school with state-of-the-art science and technology labs. At Montverde Academy, Lindor also established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: MLB
Mike Rizzo Interviewing For Astros General Manager Job
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 10:27 AM ETFormer Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is interviewing for the vacant Houston Astros general manager role, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. As general manager of the Nationals, Rizzo built up the franchise and led Washington to its first-ever World Series title in 2019, defeating the Houston Astros. Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez were fired in 2025, ending Rizzo's 19-year tenure with the franchise. Rizzo was considered for the Athletics job in a similar role this offseason, but withdrew his name from consideration to focus on the Astros position, according to Nightengale.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Bob Nightengale, USA Today
Rocco Baldelli Withdraws From Mariners' Managerial Search
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 26, 2026, 10:12 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers special assistant Rocco Baldelli has withdrawn from the search for a new Seattle Mariners manager, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal reports that Baldelli has cited "family considerations" in withdrawing his name from consideration for the Mariners' open position. Baldelli currently serves as a special assistant to the president of baseball operations with the Dodgers. He was previously the manager of the Minnesota Twins from 2019 to 2025 and was the American League Manager of the Year in 2019 and won three AL Central division titles.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal
Trevor Story Could Lose Hold of Red Sox Shortstop Job in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:58 PM ETJen McCaffrey of The Athletic speculates that Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story may not be guaranteed to hold the team's starting shortstop job in 2027. Story had a rough year in 2026, hitting .235 with five home runs, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 266 plate appearances. He's also dealt with myriad injury issues since signing with Boston ahead of the 2022 season, reaching 400 plate appearances just once in five years with the Red Sox. Story has one year and $25 million remaining on his current contract with Boston, which makes it unlikely that the team will be able to move on from him without taking on significant dead money. However, the Red Sox have top shortstop prospect Franklin Arias, who hit .331 across 188 plate appearances at Triple-A in 2026, waiting in the wings. If Story gets off to a slow start in 2027 or suffers another injury, his role in Boston could be in danger.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Brandon Marsh Likely to Be Limited to a Platoon Role in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski described outfielder Brandon Marsh as a "platoon-type guy (who) hits right-handed pitching and he hasn't done very well versus left-handed pitching," per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Marsh set career highs by appearing in 155 games and logging 568 plate appearances in 2026, slashing .260/.304/.408 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. Marsh got off to an excellent start to the year, but he hit just .184 with three home runs across 205 plate appearances after the All-Star break. The 28-year-old has struggled to hit left-handed pitching throughout his time in the big leagues, posting a .588 OPS with a 38.1% strikeout rate across 603 career plate appearances against southpaws. While his combination of power and speed gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy leagues, Marsh's upside is limited if he does not see everyday playing time.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Varnes, Matt Gelb
Michael Busch Focused on Regaining Pull-Side Power in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:28 PM ETChicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch said he is focused on being more aggressive at the plate to regain his pull-side power in 2027, per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Busch had a breakout year in 2025, hitting .261 with 34 home runs, 90 RBI, and 78 runs scored across 592 plate appearances. However, the 28-year-old's numbers regressed across the board in 2026, as he hit .242 with only 20 homers and 77 RBI across 710 plate appearances this past season. Busch's walk rate improved to a career-best 13.0%, but his pull rate fell from 46.8% to 40.0%. Perhaps due to letting the ball travel, Busch's barrel rate plummeted from 17.1% to 9.1%. If the lefty slugger can regain some of his missing power over the offseason, he would become a much more attractive option for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney, Sahadev Sharma
Quinn Priester Expected to Be Ready for 2027 Spring Training
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 10:15 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester (rib/shoulder) is progressing well in his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Priester was given a recovery timeline of eight to 10 months after undergoing the surgery in June, but Rosiak reports that he is on track to be ready for 2027 Spring Training. Priester did not pitch at all in the big leagues in 2026 after first batting symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome this past spring. However, the 26-year-old had a breakout season in 2025 with Milwaukee, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts across 157 1/3 innings. If Priester can indeed make it back for the start of 2027, he could re-emerge as a quality starting pitcher option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak