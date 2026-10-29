Kenny Gainwell Returns to Practice on Thursday
Oct 29, 2026, 12:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) returned to practice on Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Meanwhile, fellow RB Bucky Irving (undisclosed) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media after he was a full-go on Wednesday. The Buccaneers' backfield has some question marks right now as they prepare to take on the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 this Sunday. If Gainwell is cleared to play and Irving is inactive this weekend, Gainwell would instantly have RB2 upside after a disappointing start to his first year with the team. The 27-year-old came out of nowhere to catch a career-high 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but so far through seven weeks this season, he has just 12 catches on 17 targets for 61 yards and one score, adding 33 carries for 149 yards (4.5 yards per attempt). The efficiency has been there, but the volume is lacking with Irving settled in as the lead back. Gainwell had a season-high 14 carries for 88 yards on the ground in the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers, but fantasy managers cannot count on that happening every week as long as Irving is healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
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Carnell Tate Consistently Among the Titans' Top Contributors
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 12:51 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate has solidified himself as the top target for quarterback Cam Ward. Ward is just seven games into his rookie season, but he has already produced at a high level while maintaining a consistent target share. He has seven targets in each of his last two games, totaling 11 catches, 139 yards, and one touchdown during that span. He currently ranks as the WR24 in PPR scoring this season, and he will continue to be a WR2 in fantasy football going forward. Tate benefits from playing in an offense that has to throw the ball a lot because they often find themselves trailing on the scoreboard. Plus, he's the No. 1 target in Tennessee, ahead of players like Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, and Gunnar Helm. Not only does the 21-year-old rookie have impressive long-term dynasty value, but he's a very intriguing rest-of-season option in redraft leagues, too. He should continue to produce as he and Ward solidify their rapport in Year 1 together.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathan Taylor Meets With Ownership Amid Trade Speculation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 12:33 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has met with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon to discuss his role with the franchise amid rampant trade speculation as the Nov. 10 deadline nears, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Taylor was clear with the media that he has demanded a trade out of town, although he acknowledges that his future is out of his hands at this point. The 2-5 Colts traded Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, and they might not be done selling. Taylor would be the biggest piece to be moved, but reports suggest that the Colts would prefer to keep the star RB around as they build for the future. Despite the Colts' offense struggling in the first half of the season, JT has been a constant source of production on the ground, rushing for 587 yards on 140 carries (4.2 yards per attempt) with a league-high eight rushing touchdowns. He has also added 17 catches for 178 yards on 26 targets through the air. A trade to a contender would likely raise his already high fantasy ceiling, but it remains to be seen if the Colts will pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Bucky Irving Not at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 12:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (undisclosed) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Pewter Report. Meanwhile, fellow RB Kenny Gainwell (hip) was back on the field after not participating in practice on Wednesday. It is unclear what is keeping Irving off the field for the team's second practice of the week, but if he cannot play this weekend against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, both Gainwell (if he is active) and Sean Tucker would have expanded backfield roles for the Bucs on Sunday. Irving had his second 100-yard rushing game in the last three weeks and scored two times on a season-high 24 carries in the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers, and he has been the clear leader of Tampa's backfield through the first seven weeks of the season. Check back for an update on the 24-year-old RB as to why he was not on the field for practice on Thursday. If he is active this weekend, he will be a must-start fantasy RB against the Falcons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pewter Report
Courtland Sutton Remains Difficult to Roster
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 29, 2026, 12:23 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has disappointed all season, and Week 7 in Arizona was no exception. Sutton finished with just three receptions for 45 yards, bringing his season totals to 16 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown. That's a good afternoon for Jaxon Smith-Njigba; that's a whole season for Sutton. The Broncos' passing game has struggled all year (to put it politely). Bo Nix averages just 181.6 passing yards per game, which severely limits his wide receivers' production. Sutton's production has cratered largely because of this. In 2025, when Bo Nix averaged 231.2 passing yards per game, Sutton got 7.3 targets per game and finished with 74 receptions, 1,017 yards, and seven touchdowns. In 2026, that has fallen to 4.7, a roughly 36% decrease. Jaylen Waddle's arrival hasn't helped. He's been Bo Nix's favorite(ish) target, seeing 45 targets to Sutton's 33. Even with Waddle questionable for Week 8, Denver's struggling passing game gives little reason to trust Sutton. He belongs on the bench and is cuttable in shallower leagues.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Emeka Egbuka Moves to Contact Jersey, Nears Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 12:06 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) took a clear step toward a Week 8 return, wearing a contact jersey at Thursday's practice after working in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. The second-year receiver drew 25 targets across his last two appearances before the injury, so a return would give quarterback Baker Mayfield one of his primary receiving options back against the Atlanta Falcons. He was officially limited Wednesday, another encouraging development after missing the Week 7 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Thursday's official participation level has not yet been announced, and Egbuka still needs to clear concussion protocol before being eligible to play Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Trevor Lawrence Earns a Firm QB1 Look With Passing Surge
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 11:57 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has earned a firm spot in the QB1 conversation heading into Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, where RotoBaller ranks him fifth among quarterbacks for the week. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has paired impressive touchdown production with a notable jump in passing volume, averaging 26 attempts through his first four starts before throwing 39 passes against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 and 41 against the Houston Texans in Week 6. Those two games produced 637 yards and six touchdowns, including a 306-yard, four-score performance against the Texans. Lawrence has now thrown 14 touchdowns against four interceptions through six games without the rushing scores that helped his fantasy value in 2025, when he recorded nine rushing touchdowns. The passing volume of Weeks 5 and 6 may not continue at the same rate, but the production backs the case for treating him as a QB1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. Turning the Corner After Six-Catch Performance?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 11:56 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is trending up in fantasy football after an impressive Week 7 performance. Fannin made an enormous impact as a rookie last year, and although he started this season strong, he cooled off in Weeks 5 and 6. Now, he's back on track after catching six of nine targets for 91 yards last Sunday. The Browns have plenty of solid weapons on offense, but Fannin seems to have solidified himself as one of quarterback Deshaun Watson's preferred targets, especially after Week 7. Plus, although his productivity briefly dipped, his usage was never affected; he has played at least 82% of the snaps in every game this season. Fannin is firmly entrenched as a low-end TE1 with additional upside. He'll look to remain productive, starting with Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his last outing against Pittsburgh, Fannin tallied 27 yards and a touchdown.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 11:53 AM ETCincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) was rested in Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, but it is not considered to be a major deal, and Chase is expected to be out there for the team's Week 8 game this Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Bengals apparently held Chase out of the first practice of the week more for rest purposes, so he should be back at practice on Thursday and Friday and be available for fantasy managers this weekend as a must-start WR1 in a smash spot against the one-win Titans. The 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has caught 32 of his 45 targets for 351 yards and five touchdowns through his first six games in 2026, and although he does not have a 100-yard game yet, he remains an elite, high-end WR1 that should be locked into starting fantasy lineups this week despite nursing an ankle injury. He caught five of seven targets for 62 yards and scored for the second straight week in Sunday's 35-13 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Tony Pollard Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 11:42 AM ETRunning back Tony Pollard looks likely to stay with the Tennessee Titans, who reportedly prefer to keep him ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Ari Meirov. Tennessee has informed teams it does not want to move offensive contributors such as Pollard while continuing to evaluate quarterback Cam Ward, who has yet to throw a touchdown pass in the first three quarters of a game in 2026. Despite his potential value to interested teams, Tennessee appears reluctant to weaken an offense that relies heavily on Pollard while Ward develops. Thursday's trade of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears has raised further questions about the Titans' plans. Pollard is in the final year of his contract and has rushed for 478 yards and four touchdowns through seven games, including 129 yards and three scores against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Patrick Mahomes Has Lost His Must-Start Status
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 29, 2026, 11:38 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Seattle, throwing for just 165 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. After throwing nine touchdowns in his first four games of the season, he has had zero touchdowns in his last two, adding just 437 passing yards and two interceptions in those outings. This lack of production continues to show Mahomes is no longer the key cog in the Chiefs' offense. Instead, they now rely on Kenneth Walker and the ground game. With a depleted receiving room (Rashee Rice remains questionable for Week 8), don't expect those vintage Mahomes performances to return anytime soon. Mahomes will still have weeks where he produces QB1 numbers, but with an offense no longer solely reliant on him and his production declining, he no longer warrants an automatic start tag. And with a Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, he should remain on your bench.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Making Case for Larger Backfield Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 11:25 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is a priority waiver add in 10-team and deeper leagues after returning from a four-game absence as the busiest running back in the Broncos' backfield. He played 49% of the offensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, up from 40% in his previous appearance before the injury, and his 30 snaps outpaced the 16 for RJ Harvey and 14 for J.K. Dobbins. Coleman led the group with nine carries for 54 yards and added two receptions for 15 yards. He had practiced fully throughout the week before his return, and head coach Sean Payton afterward praised his explosiveness and said he had earned additional opportunities. Dobbins still handled a goal-line carry for a touchdown, and Harvey scored on a 52-yard reception, so both remain involved. Yet Coleman getting the largest workload of the three right away is an encouraging sign, and he could develop into a more dependable flex option if his touches keep increasing.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Holds Lead Role as Steelers Backfield Evens Out
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 11:13 AM ETRunning back Jaylen Warren remains a dependable fantasy RB2 because the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to feed him, even with Rico Dowdle back. He rushed 18 times for 101 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, with Dowdle finishing at nine carries and six receptions. Warren has logged at least 14 carries in five consecutive contests after combining for just 21 rushing attempts in the first two games, and he's topped 100 scrimmage yards four times in that span. Dowdle's role is expanding elsewhere, though. He played 44% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps against the Saints, led the team with six catches, and head coach Mike McCarthy said he liked how the workload was distributed. That growth is what keeps Warren from the near-every-down role he held before Dowdle's return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Gives Fantasy Managers Little Reason to Roster Him
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 29, 2026, 10:57 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson didn't record a single reception on just one target in Monday's 38-21 Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It's just the latest underwhelming box score in an already frustrating season. What's truly concerning, though, is his lack of usage. He only ran a route on 52% of dropbacks in Week 6 and 54% in Week 7, earning measly 6% and 4% target share in those two weeks. And it's no longer just CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens working ahead of him. Ryan Flournoy is becoming an increasingly important part of this passing attack. Flournoy ran a route on 91% of dropbacks in Week 6 and 75% in Week 7, earning a respectable 17% and 15% target share in those two weeks. Even fellow tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is eating into Ferguson's role, outearning him in targets in back-to-back games. With his routes limited and his target share nearly nonexistent, Ferguson shouldn't be rostered in any standard league and should only be rostered in the deepest of TE-premium leagues.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Currently Operating as a Workhorse
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 10:38 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift ascended into a workhorse role during a Week 7 win over the New England Patriots. After consistently playing a slight majority of the snaps for most of this season, Swift exploded last Thursday with an 86% snap share and 26 total touches. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, but he also impressed with four receptions and a rushing touchdown. Swift's larger workload lately is the direct product of a key injury within the Chicago backfield. Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe), who averaged 15 carries per game when healthy, has now missed three consecutive games and is trending toward missing Week 8. Roschon Johnson wasn't very involved last week, so if Monangai does sit out Monday's game, Swift should see 20+ touches again in a workhorse role. That increased volume, coupled with the fact that he has four touchdowns in his last three games, vaults Swift to the high-end RB2 tier with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 29, 2026, 10:33 AM ETThe Chicago Bears have acquired star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Simmons is a superstar on defense, earning four Pro Bowl honors throughout his career. He was also named a First Team All-Pro last season after amassing 11 sacks, 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits. He is on a similar trajectory this year with four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Trading two first-round picks is a big decision for the Bears, but if the trade works out as planned, those selections will be later in the first round. Plus, it's a fair price to pay for a team looking to not only separate themselves in the NFC North, but also solidify their roster for a Super Bowl run. Simmons will now be tasked with serving as a game wrecker in a division that features Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, and Jordan Love.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Elijah Mitchell Likely the Lead RB if Teammate Can't Play Sunday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell signed with the team's practice squad just over a week ago and made his team debut against the Cowboys. He seems to be in position for a much larger role this week if Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) is unable to play through his multiple injury issues. With Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) landing on the injured reserve along with Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Carson Steele, the Eagles will be very short-handed in the backfield if Barkley is not able to carry the full workload. The team resigned Jaydon Blue to the active roster as well, but Mitchell is a much more established option and is expected to be the lead back. Mitchell appeared in 27 games for the 49ers across three seasons from 2021 through 2023, totaling 1,523 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 327 carries, but he had not gotten a carry or a target since the end of the 2023 season until last Sunday. He had three carries for 11 yards and three catches for 23 yards against Dallas in his return. Mitchell will have instant fantasy relevance if he is in a big role against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football this week, so watch Barkley's status closely in practice this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: Andrew DiCecco
James Cook III Carrying a Heavy Workload
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:40 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III has been very involved and productive in his team's 5-1 start to the season. He has 20-plus carries in four of his last five games and has run for at least 95 yards in each of those four games with a heavy workload. He has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games as well and added three catches for 58 yards against the Raiders in the team's most recent game before a Week 7 bye. The Bills return from their bye against the Ravens in a big game this Sunday and then face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Cook doesn't have an easy schedule, but his heavy workload in an offense that is very productive makes him one of the top running back options to consider, as long as he stays in such a heavily involved role in Buffalo's offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Looks Strong in His Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:30 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut in Week 7 against the Lions, and he immediately stepped into a productive role. Jacobs played over half the team's offensive snaps and took 11 of the 17 RB carries. He only managed 36 rushing yards on those 11 carries but saved his fantasy day with five catches on seven targets for 55 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch. Jacobs' meaningful role as both rusher and receiver sets him up to be a strong option in the backfield down the stretch of the fantasy season, rewarding owners who stashed him through the first six weeks of the season. Jacobs has a very favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 8 before facing the Patriots and Vikings in two tougher matchups before his Week 11 bye.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:22 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, according to the latest from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Golden was unable to practice on Monday or Tuesday but was able to get in a limited session on Wednesday and is on track to play on Thursday despite battling both a shoulder and a foot injury. Golden has been excellent this season, leading the team with 69 targets and catching six passes in each of his last three games. He has three games with over 100 yards already this season and has also scored three touchdowns. If he's available, he'll be a strong starting option in all formats, but if he is limited at all, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Bo Melton could all get more targets. Check back before kickoff for the final word on Golden, but it looks like he's trending towards being active at this point.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Poised to Return in Week 8
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 29, 2026, 9:14 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is ready to return from his injury, barring a setback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He left at halftime of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last three games. He'll return just in time for a tasty matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and Rapoport reports that the team wanted to be sure that Jackson was 100% before he returned to the field. Before leaving that Week 4 game at halftime, Jackson racked up 967 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He'll be a strong play in his return against Buffalo and will also give the rest of the offense a boost. After taking on the Bills, Jackson will have a short week before the Ravens host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport