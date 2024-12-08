DeVonta Smith Finds The End Zone In Return
3 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returned from a two-game absence for Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Although he had only four catches for 37 yards, he at least found the end zone, bringing in a four-yard toss from Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. In all fairness, the Panthers defense played better than expected. With that in mind, the 26-year-old had over 1,000 receiving yards last season. While it will be tough for Smith to hit that mark this season, he'll remain a must-start in the Week 15 intrastate showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: ESPN
