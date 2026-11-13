Chimere Dike an Interesting Deep-League Dart Throw
Nov 13, 2026, 9:06 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike put up the best offensive performance of his young career in Week 9 at Cincy, catching five of six targets for 71 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season. Dike now has 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on just 14 targets this year, so one game obviously isn't enough to establish a dependable fantasy role. However, this week gives him a legitimate opportunity to build on it. Carnell Tate has been ruled out, and while Dike is listed as Calvin Ridley's backup on the depth chart, he played 82% of offensive snaps last week compared to 52% for Ridley. Dike remains very risky for standard fantasy lineups, but managers in deeper leagues should at least take notice after his performance before the bye. He's a boom-or-bust flex option and an intriguing DFS play rather than a conventional start.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Start Chimere Dike This Week?
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Ladd McConkey is Absent from Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was a non-participant during Friday's practice session. McConkey has now missed back-to-back practices to begin the week due to back spasms. This comes after McConkey didn't take any snaps during last week's loss to the Houston Texans. There is still one more day to practice ahead of Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday, but they should also get a backup plan in case. If McConkey is out, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris would serve as the primary receivers in this offense. Fantasy managers need to check back for another update on Saturday.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST a Risky Start Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 9:27 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense had a massive fantasy showing in Week 8, recording eight sacks and forcing two fumbles while surrendering just six points to the division-rival Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh now returns from a Week 9 bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. While the Steelers have the defensive talent to produce in any given week, Cincinnati's offense is red-hot, scoring the second-most points per game in the NFL. When these teams last met in Pittsburgh earlier this season, the Steelers surrendered 27 points and delivered one of their weakest fantasy performances of the year. Fantasy managers should hold the Pittsburgh DST for better matchups later in the season, but it would be wise to look for another option in Week 10.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Bam Knight To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:26 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) finished the week with back-to-back full practice sessions and is cleared to play in Week 10. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on injured reserve, Knight will likely work in tandem with Tyler Allgeier when Arizona hosts the Rams on Sunday. In the teams' last meeting, Knight outgained Allgeier 80 rushing yards to 38 on fewer carries (15 to 18). The Cardinals' offense could once again feature a run-heavy approach on Sunday. Multiple key players in their passing attack have fallen to injuries lately, most recently Gardner Minshew (elbow) and Michael Wilson (neck). Knight will be hard-pressed to reprise his success from Week 6, though. The Rams are allowing just 77 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs and have allowed just three total touchdowns to the position group this year. Knight projects as an RB4 and is best suited for deep leagues that need to fill a gap on their roster with four NFL teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Sam Darnold is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:24 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad) has been ruled out for the Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Darnold will miss his second straight contest after suffering a quad injury and cracked ribs during the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. It sounds like Darnold is making progress, so fantasy managers can be hopeful for his return following the Week 11 bye. He'll get two more weeks to rest before potentially suiting up for an important matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. In the meantime, Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) will draw the start under center for Sunday's game against the Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Devin Duvernay's Value Limited Despite Injuries To Teammates
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:21 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay's recently expanded role on offense has yet to yield any significant results. Duvernay was limited to return duty until he was pressed into service on offense in the wake of injuries to Kendrick Bourne (leg) and Michael Wilson (neck). Duvernay saw snap shares of 42% and 45% in each of the last two weeks but had just two targets and two receptions in each game for a total of 22 receiving yards. On Sunday, Arizona will host the Rams, who are allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers, and may get Trent McDuffie (back) back from injury. With Gardner Minshew's (elbow) season over, the Cardinals' starting quarterback will be rookie Carson Beck, who will be making his professional debut. Duvernay's only fantasy utility for Week 10 is a desperation flex in leagues that count return yards. Otherwise, he should not be in lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Reggie Virgil Has Little Utility Despite Expanded Role
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:20 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil could see his role continue to expand with Michael Wilson (neck) on injured reserve. After riding the pine for the first four games of the season, then seeing seven targets spread over Weeks 5 through 8, the rookie had four targets last week with Kendrick Bourne (leg) out of service. The extra work resulted in just one catch for 25 yards, however. In Week 10, Virgil's potential will be capped in a meeting with the Rams. Los Angeles is allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game and could get cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) back from injury. Additionally, Arizona will be rolling out an untested rookie at starting quarterback, as Carson Beck will be making his regular-season debut. Virgil is projected as a WR5 and should only be used by fantasy managers in deep leagues who are dealing with big roster gaps with four NFL teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Chris Bell is Considered Doubtful for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:19 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Bell was a limited participant in practice to begin the week before sitting out the next two practices. He's dealing with a knee issue, but the team doesn't view it as a long-term problem or anything related to his ACL repair surgery from last year. The absence of Bell would likely mean that Kevin Coleman Jr. would see increased opportunities. Coleman has recorded eight receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. He has mostly played in a limited role as the fourth receiver, so he doesn't need to be rostered in anything other than dynasty leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: David Furones
Chris Boswell Worth Starting in Divisional Bout
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 9:13 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries in a Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. He'll return from a Week 9 bye to face another division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has been solid against fantasy kickers this season, but the Bengals surrender over 28 points per game at home, and this contest should have no shortage of scoring opportunities, with a projected total of around 49.5. The Steelers' offense has been productive enough to give Boswell a reliable floor this year, as he's averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game. The veteran should be viewed as one of the top options at his position and enters Week 10 ranked seventh among kickers in RotoBaller's rankings.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright is Cleared for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wright will be back in the mix after missing last week's loss to the Detroit Lions due to a quad issue. He was able to practice in full all week, so it's not surprising to see him being a full-go here. Ollie Gordon II has run away with the lead back job with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season. Wright figures to see a handful of carries behind Gordon, but it's unlikely to be enough to warrant starting him in any fantasy formats. The 23-year-old is a possible deep league or dynasty stash option, but he doesn't offer much more value than that right now.--Andy Webb
Source: David Furones
Darnell Washington Has Streaming Appeal Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 9:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington finished as a top-12 fantasy option at his position in two of his last three games before the team's Week 9 bye and should remain involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Despite allowing just one touchdown to opposing tight ends this season, Cincinnati is still a favorable matchup, surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game and the fourth-most receiving yards to the position. Washington offers upside because of his usage near the goal line, as the 25-year-old has garnered at least one red-zone target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in five consecutive games. His snap share alongside fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth makes him difficult to rely on, but fantasy managers in need of a streaming option can consider Washington in what projects to be a high-scoring game.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Gets Enticing Matchup in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:54 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has been outproduced by teammate Darnell Washington in recent weeks and will look to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Freiermuth has delivered several big fantasy performances against Cincinnati throughout his career, but he was held to just two catches for 30 yards when these division rivals last met in Week 3. Although the Bengals have allowed only one touchdown to an opposing tight end this season, they are still giving up the fourth-most receiving yards and the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position. Still, it's difficult to trust Freiermuth at this point given his inconsistent role and snap split with Washington. Fantasy managers in need of a streaming option can take a shot on Freiermuth in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, but the 28-year-old should not be considered a dependable fantasy asset.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Gunnar Helm an Intriguing TE Streamer in Week 10
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:53 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm finally showed signs of becoming a bigger part of the passing attack before the bye, catching five of a career-high nine targets for 76 yards against Cincinnati. The 76 yards were easily his best total of the season and his short professional career. More importantly for Week 10, Carnell Tate's absence removes the Titans' leader in targets and receiving yards from the lineup, potentially opening additional opportunities in the middle of the field for Helm. The matchup isn't particularly favorable, however. Jacksonville has held opposing tight ends to 32 catches for 250 yards through eight games and is allowing only 10.3 PPR fantasy points per game to the position, the fourth-fewest in the league. The Jaguars have been even tougher recently, allowing tight ends just seven total catches for 42 yards over their last three games. Helm's increased involvement before the bye and Tate's absence make him an interesting streaming option, but he's still better viewed as a TE2 than a confident fantasy start.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: Pro Football Reference
Wan'Dale Robinson Offers Modest PPR Flex Appeal in Week 10
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:47 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson entered the bye after one of his better performances of the season, catching six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati. He now leads Tennessee with 35 receptions on 50 targets while adding 262 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. The yardage remains underwhelming even for a short area guy like Robinson, but his Week 10 outlook gets a significant boost with Carnell Tate ruled out once again due to a shoulder injury. Tate leads Tennessee with 51 targets and 413 receiving yards, leaving a sizable chunk of the passing offense up for grabs. Jacksonville has allowed 1,396 receiving yards to wide receivers this season, but only four touchdowns to the position, and opposing receivers have produced roughly league-average fantasy numbers overall. The matchup isn't ideal, but Robinson's essential role should give him a relatively safe path to targets. He is a reasonable PPR flex this week, although Tennessee's inconsistent passing offense still limits his ceiling.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Tommy Tremble Should Be Left Out of Lineups Versus Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:44 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble finished with over 10 half-PPR points for the second time this season in Week 9, drawing six targets, catching four of them for 24 yards, and scoring a touchdown. His six targets are the most he has seen this year, and he also saw the field the most in a game at a 70% snap rate, which is encouraging. However, his improvements coincided with his talented wide receiver teammates, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, drawing only 11 combined targets, a number that the duo usually easily surpasses. Fellow tight end Darren Waller also received 10 targets and scored a touchdown, which further supports their Week 9 opponent, the Denver Broncos, being a soft TE matchup so far this season. The New Orleans Saints, the Panthers' Week 10 opponent, are close to the top quarter of the league for both most fantasy points and touchdowns allowed to the tight end position, presenting another opportunity for the tight end duo. Even so, Tremble is not a likely candidate to repeat his performance and is not the preferred Panthers tight end to roster. Tremble can remain on the waiver wire/bench this week versus the Saints.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Germie Bernard Could Surprise in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard was relatively quiet in Weeks 7 and 8 after breaking out in Week 6, but he'll look to get back on track following the team's Week 9 bye. His first opportunity to do so comes against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati ranks middle-of-the-pack against fantasy receivers this season, but its pass defense has been subpar overall and particularly vulnerable to production from the slot. The Bengals surrender the second-most fantasy points per game to slot receivers, where Bernard lines up nearly 50% of the time. Pittsburgh's receiver room remains thin due to injuries to Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), so Bernard should see plenty of playing time alongside DK Metcalf, even with Ben Skowronek (calf) back in the mix. Assuming the Steelers need to throw to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered passing attack, Bernard carries some upside into this matchup and is worth considering as a WR3 or flex option in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Should Not Be In Lineups Against Jacksonville
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:40 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) returns from the bye still searching for a meaningful role in the offense. Spears has only 18 carries for 66 yards through six appearances this season, although his 15 receptions on 17 targets have at least given him a shred of value as a passing-down option. He missed Tennessee's last game against Cincinnati with a knee injury and opened this week by sitting out Wednesday's practice before progressing to limited Thursday and full participation Friday. Spears is officially questionable for Sunday. Even if active, this is not the spot to trust him. Jacksonville has allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards in football, while Tony Pollard is coming off a 21-carry, 117-yard performance that further solidified his position as the bell cow in this backfield. Spears could pick up a few receptions if Tennessee is playing from behind, but there is nowhere near enough volume to consider him a normal fantasy starter. He's a desperation PPR flex at best and should remain on the bench or waivers in most formats.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Tony Pollard's Volume Keeps Him in RB2 Conversation
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard went into the Week 9 bye after two monster performances of 28-plus fantasy points, rushing 46 times for 256 yards and five touchdowns over the past two weeks. He has also established himself as the clear engine of Tennessee's offense of late, averaging more than 21 carries per game over his past three outings. Pollard appeared on the injury report this week with a finger issue, but he practiced fully on Wednesday and Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday. The matchup is a much bigger concern. Jacksonville has surrendered just 714 rushing yards through eight games, fifth-fewest in the league, while allowing only 3.7 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns. Opposing running backs are averaging just 15.9 PPR points per game as an entire position group against the Jaguars, second-fewest in the NFL. Tennessee will also be without starting guard Peter Skoronski, which doesn't help an already inconsistent run-blocking unit. Pollard's workload and goal-line role keep him in the RB2 conversation, but fantasy managers should temper expectations after his Week 8 and 9 explosions.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
Terrance Ferguson Won't Return in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 8:25 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) did not practice all week and has been ruled out for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, as expected, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Just when Ferguson was getting ready to return from Injured Reserve to play last weekend against the Washington Commanders from an ankle sprain, the 23-year-old second-year tight end injured his hamstring in practice last Friday and is expected to be sidelined another couple of weeks. The Rams have already opened his 21-day practice window to return from IR, though, and head coach Sean McVay acknowledged this week that Ferguson is now in danger of missing the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Rams receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) have all joined Ferguson on IR, so quarterback Matthew Stafford is lacking healthy bodies to throw the football to. With Ferguson still out in Week 10 against the Cardinals and Davis Allen (oblique) questionable, both tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson could reward savvy fantasy managers who stream them this weekend in a favorable matchup against Arizona. Ferguson's new injury makes him a lot harder to stash in fantasy leagues, with the possibility that he doesn't make it back in 2026. He is currently rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
DK Metcalf Has Boom-or-Bust Potential for Sunday Night Football
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:20 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf turned in two quiet performances before the team's Week 9 bye and will need to step up on the road in a crucial divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Cincinnati has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for opposing wideouts this season, but the Bengals are allowing the 12th-most passing yards and over 28 points per game at home. Although Metcalf scored a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 3, he recorded just three receptions for 31 yards, while Roman Wilson (finger) outpaced him in targets and receiving yards. Of course, the Steelers will once again be without Wilson and fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Sunday night, leaving Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top targets at receiver. Cincinnati's offense is firing on all cylinders right now, which could force Pittsburgh to throw more in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. Metcalf is far from a reliable fantasy option at this point, but he still offers plenty of upside and should be viewed as a low-end WR2 or solid flex option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Still A Must-Start In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 8:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been one of the best bets in fantasy football this year. Through the first nine games of 2026, he is averaging 18.1 PPR points per game, leads the league in receptions (73), and has the third most targets (94). McBride, who already has a 28.6% target share, could be in line for more work with the recent season-ending injuries to Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (leg). In Week 10, McBride faces an uphill battle to match his usual success. Arizona will be hosting the Rams, who allow the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends and have given up just one tight end to the position thus far. Additionally, he will be catching passes from rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who will be facing down Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett (knee) in his NFL debut. Despite the challenges, McBride is still a must-start at tight end in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com