Charles Davalan Getting Second Base Reps this Offseason
Oct 28, 2026, 9:58 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Charles Davalan has been playing some second base in the Arizona Fall League, per Dylan Hernandez of the California Post. Davalan spent most of the 2026 season at High-A, hitting .292/.403/.535 with 24 home runs, 72 RBI, 103 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases across 530 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the top prospects in the Dodgers system, but Los Angeles has a logjam in the outfield at both the MLB level and at the top of their farm system. Davalan has logged just five plate appearances at Double-A, so he's unlikely to be part of the Dodgers' big-league picture until late 2027 at the earliest. Still, if Davalan can prove he can survive on the infield, it could help him move faster through Los Angeles' system.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Dylan Hernandez
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Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 9:36 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez is expected to get every chance to be the team's everyday left fielder in 2027, per Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Baez made his MLB debut this past August, hitting .230/.278/.510 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 108 plate appearances. Baez's season came to an end in mid-September after he suffered an oblique injury, but he should be fully recovered in time for 2027 Spring Training. The 23-year-old flashed high-end power upside during his time in the big leagues, posting an 11.8% barrel rate and a 47.1% hard-hit rate. However, he also struck out in 30.6% of his plate appearances. Still, if Baez gets an extended opportunity in St. Louis next season, he could be a useful power bat for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Esmerlyn Valdez Recovered from Hamstring Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 9:26 PM ETPittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez (hamstring) said he is not feeling any lingering effects of the hamstring injury that ended his 2026 season and that he plans to play in the Dominican Winter League this offseason, per Jason Mackey of MLB.com. Valdez suffered a hamstring injury in early September that landed him on the injured list for the remainder of the year, but it appears he is already back to playing strength. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut in 2026 and flashed high-end power upside, slashing .232/.345/.510 with 17 home runs, 47 RBI, and 40 runs scored across 287 plate appearances. However, Valdez also struck out in 37.6% of his trips to the plate.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Jason Mackey
Mitch Keller Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 9:11 PM ETPittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (shoulder) is expected to have a normal offseason, per Aidan Stepansky of MLB.com. Keller's 2026 season ended in early August after he suffered a Grade 3 Teres Major strain in his right shoulder. However, the 30-year-old was able to avoid surgery, and he appears to be on track to be ready for 2027 Spring Training. Keller had a rough season in 2026 before the injury, recording a 6-8 record with a 5.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts across 115 2/3 innings (22 starts). His average fastball velocity fell to a career-low 93.4 miles per hour, and his strikeout rate plummeted to 17.7%. However, Keller may have been feeling the effects of the injury before ultimately being shut down.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Aidan Stepansky
Junior Caminero Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 7:10 PM ETTampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (foot) is back at third base and will bat third in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, according to MLB.com. Caminero was pulled in the 12th inning of the Game 4 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night with a sore right foot, but it was nothing serious, and he is back in action the very next day in a must-win game for the Rays. The 23-year-old Dominican went 1-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and a strikeout on Tuesday before leaving in extra innings, and he is now hitting .250 (12-for-48) with a home run, four doubles, five RBI, seven runs scored, five walks, and 15 strikeouts in 13 games this postseason. Caminero went hitless in three at-bats against Misiorowski earlier in the series and will have a tall task against the flamethrowing youngster as the Rays try to prevail for a second straight night to force a Game 6 in the Fall Classic back in Milwaukee on Friday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Drew Rasmussen Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:28 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen will start Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Rasmussen will look to bounce back in his second start against the Brewers in this year's Fall Classic after allowing three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four in just 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision in Game 2 in Milwaukee on Saturday. The 31-year-old veteran was very sharp in the postseason this October before his start against the Brew Crew last weekend, allowing only three earned runs on 13 hits (two homers) while walking three and striking out 23 in 21 innings in two starts against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series and one start in the AL Division Series versus the New York Yankees. If he pitches like he did in the first three playoff games and his 30 regular-season starts, the Rays will have a great shot at forcing a Game 6 back in Milwaukee on Friday night. Rasmussen was lights-out in 2026, going 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts in 172 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Cooper Pratt Continues to Impress in World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:19 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt has looked like a seasoned veteran in this year's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. After slashing an impressive .281/.350/.368 with a .718 OPS, three home runs, 34 RBI, 19 stolen bases, and 33 runs scored in his first 74 games (266 plate appearances) during his first regular season in the big leagues, the 22-year-old former sixth-rounder has hit .333 (15-for-45) with a homer, three doubles, five RBI, six runs scored, and two stolen bases in his first 12 playoff games this year. Pratt was nearly unstoppable in Tuesday night's 4-3, 12-inning loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field, going 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBI. His dinger in the top of the 12th inning nearly gave the Brewers their first-ever World Series championship before Tampa rallied to walk it off with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. "That was probably one of the coolest swings of my life," Pratt said. "But it's over." The young shortstop will look to stay hot at the plate and send the Brewers to a series win in Game 5 in Tampa on Wednesday night against right-hander Drew Rasmussen.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Liam Hicks Adds Two More Hits in Game 4 Win in World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:10 PM ETTampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks had two of the team's nine hits in their 4-3 12-inning victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series. Hicks went 2-for-5 at the plate to help the Rays avoid a four-game sweep in the best-of-seven series and force a Game 5 in Tampa on Wednesday evening. It was the second straight World Series game with a hit for Hicks, who hit a two-run homer in the Game 2 loss in Milwaukee on Saturday. The left-handed hitting backstop did not play in the 10-1 Game 3 loss on Monday night with left-hander Robert Gasser on the mound for the Brewers. Hicks is now hitting .237 (9-for-38) with a homer, a double, eight RBI, and two runs scored in his first 12 postseason games this October after hitting a combined .284/.367/.434 with an .801 OPS, 18 home runs, 82 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 479 at-bats in the regular season with the Rays and Miami Marlins. The Canadian catcher will have a tough matchup in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday night against Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Chandler Simpson Records Three Hits to Keep Rays Alive
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 1:50 PM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson was one of the team's primary contributors in the 4-3 12-inning victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Simpson went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and an RBI to help keep the Rays alive in the Fall Classic and force a Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Tampa. In addition to his strong night on offense, Simpson made a great leaping catch at the left-field wall to prevent extra bases off the bat of Garrett Mitchell. The 25-year-old speedster still has not homered since debuting in the majors last year, but he still has plenty of ways to help the Rays, as he hit over .300 during the regular season with a league-high 46 stolen bases while adding six triples, 38 RBI, and 66 runs scored in 151 regular-season games across 612 plate appearances. In his first postseason showing of his career this October, Simpson has continued to hit the ball well, going 12-for-41 (.293) with two doubles, a triple, six RBI, five stolen bases, and five runs scored in 12 games played. Tampa will need more out of him on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series if they want to send the series back to Milwaukee on Friday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 11:52 AM ETMinnesota Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez (elbow) did not pitch at all for the Twins in 2026 after having Tommy John surgery in February, but the veteran hurler is two months into a three-month buildup to return to the mound and is scheduled to throw off a mound in the third week of November, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Lopez and the Twins think he will be ready for the start of the 2027 season, barring a setback. "We'll have a sense of exactly where he's at come spring training, but (we're) expecting him to be a full go for the season," general manager Jeremy Zoll said in late September. It is the second time in his career that Lopez has had Tommy John surgery, and he said the first experience better prepared him mentally for his current program. Not only will the 30-year-old Venezuelan be returning from right-elbow surgery in 2027, but it will be the final year of his four-year, $73.5 million deal. In 14 starts in 2025 in his third year in Minnesota, Lopez was lights-out, going 5-4 with a career-best 2.74 ERA (3.19 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 73 strikeouts and 20 walks in 75 2/3 innings pitched. Lopez was a first-time All-Star in 2023 in his first year with the Twins, when he had a career-high 234 punchouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Junior Caminero Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 11:36 AM ETTampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said that third baseman Junior Caminero (foot) was fine despite limping off the field in the bottom of the 12th inning in the 4-3 extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night due to a right-foot injury, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. It sounds like Caminero will be good to go to start in Game 5 of the Fall Classic in Tampa on Wednesday night as the Rays try to win two straight to send the series back to Milwaukee. Before leaving the game in extra innings, Caminero went 1-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and a strikeout. Caminero has broken out for the Rays in each of the last two seasons, and he hit .276/.360/.524 with a career-best .885 OPS, 42 home runs, 101 RBI, 100 runs scored, and three steals in 162 games played during the regular season after clubbing 45 dingers and driving in 110 in 2025. He has not been quite as good in 13 games this postseason, though, hitting .250 (12-for-48) with a homer, four doubles, five RBI, seven runs scored, five walks, and 15 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances. Caminero's lone homer in the playoffs this October came in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Red Sox Showed Interest in Zach Neto and CJ Abrams
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 10:00 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox "checked in" on Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Washington Nationals shortstop/second baseman CJ Abrams during the 2026 season, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. McCaffrey writes that the Red Sox ultimately determined that the asking prices for both players, which included top Boston shortstop prospect Franklin Arias and more, were too high. Still, it's noteworthy that the Red Sox could potentially be in the market for veteran infield help this winter. Boston got highly underwhelming production at shortstop in 2026 from Trevor Story, who has one year and $25 million remaining on his current contract. If the Red Sox feel that Arias is not ready to take over in 2027, they could look to make a move for a more established option. Both Neto and Abrams would likely see their fantasy value improved by a trade to Boston.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Triston Casas Could Open 2027 in Triple-A
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 9:44 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (wrist) could be a candidate to start the 2027 season in Triple-A, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Casas did not play at all in 2026 due to wrist, knee, and intercostal injuries. It's been a while since the 26-year-old was able to string together an extended stretch of health, as injuries limited him to just 112 plate appearances in 2025 and 243 plate appearances in 2024. However, Casas was productive in his lone healthy big league season, hitting .263 with 24 home runs across 502 plate appearances in 2023. If he can get back to full health, Casas could be a useful power bat for Boston. Still, the Red Sox currently have a logjam at first base/designated hitter between Willson Contreras, Roman Anthony, Masataka Yoshida, and Curtis Mead. Casas is a name for deeper-league fantasy managers to monitor, but he could be forced to prove he can still be productive at the lower levels before he gets another shot in the big leagues.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Red Sox Looking to Extend Adley Rutschman?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 9:30 PM ETJen McCaffrey of The Athletic writes that the Boston Red Sox failing to come to a long-term extension with catcher Adley Rutschman after giving up a prospect haul to acquire him at the 2026 trade deadline would be "pretty rough." McCaffrey also speculates that Rutschman would likely ask for somewhere around five years and $100 million from Boston. The 28-year-old is set to hit free agency after 2027. Across 410 plate appearances split between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles in 2026, Rutschman hit .242/.315/.426 with 13 home runs, 60 RBI, and 44 runs scored. Rutschman could significantly improve his market if he can stay healthy for a full season and get his offensive numbers up closer to where they were in his peak season in 2023, when he posted an .809 OPS and 20 home runs across 687 plate appearances. Still, he may want the security of a long-term extension, and Boston could be looking to secure its catcher of the future.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Nelson Velazquez Released by Astros, Plans to Pursue Opportunity in Asia
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 9:12 PM ETThe Houston Astros have released outfielder Nelson Velazquez, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. McTaggart reports that Velazquez will pursue an "opportunity with a club in Asia" upon his release. Across 113 plate appearances split between the Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026, Velazquez hit .188/.257/.406 with six home runs, 18 RBI, and 12 runs scored. The 27-year-old has flashed high-end power, logging a 14% barrel rate and a 45% hard-hit rate across 728 career big-league plate appearances. However, Velazquez has also consistently graded out as a poor defender in the outfield, and he struck out in 29.5% of his trips to the plate. He may get another chance to prove himself at the MLB level, but it sounds as though he will be playing somewhere in Asia in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
Dustin May Starting Game 4 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:46 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Dustin May will start for the Brewers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night against the hosting Tampa Bay Rays, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. It will be May's second start of this postseason after allowing two earned runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision in only three innings in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. His next three appearances came in relief, with May allowing three earned runs on five hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out two in five innings in two outings against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday. The 29-year-old will be trying to help the Brewers win their first-ever World Series championship while winning his second ring (he was on the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship roster). May's lone outing against Tampa during the regular season came in his first start of the 2026 season for the St. Louis Cardinals on March 29, when he gave up six earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out three in just four innings for his first loss of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Cooper Pratt Drives in Two in Game 3 Rout Over Tampa
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:32 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt has not looked like a rookie at all during the Brewers' impressive postseason run that now finds them one win away from their first-ever World Series championship after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 in Game 3 of the Fall Classic on Monday night. Pratt went 1-for-5 at the plate with a two-RBI double, a run scored, and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old former sixth-round pick in 2023 also was not overmatched during his first 74 regular-season games in 2026 for the Brew Crew, slashing .281/.350/.368 with a .718 OPS, three home runs, seven doubles, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases across 266 plate appearances. Pratt has helped lengthen an already strong Milwaukee lineup in the postseason, going 11-for-40 (.275) at the plate with two doubles, three RBI, five runs scored, and two stolen bases in 11 playoff games. He has cemented himself as the Brewers' shortstop of the future, and his strong postseason will only inflate his fantasy baseball value going into 2027 drafts next spring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Robert Gasser Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:23 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser did his part in the team's 10-1 blowout win over the hosting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series to help put the Brewers one win away from their first-ever World Series title. Gasser was sharp, tossing six shutout innings with just one hit allowed, one walk, and three strikeouts to pick up his first win of the postseason. The only hit that he allowed came in the first inning, and he faced the minimum 18 batters in his six frames for a marvelous outing to give the Brewers a commanding lead in the best-of-seven series. The 27-year-old southpaw was excellent to close out the 2026 regular season, and he has carried his form over into October when it matters most. Jacob Misiorowski gets all the fanfare, but Gasser has been Milwaukee's best starting pitcher in the postseason, allowing just one earned run on a solo home run while allowing seven hits, walking three, and striking out nine in 15 innings pitched in his three starts against the Rays, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
William Contreras Stays Hot in Game 3 Win in World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:15 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras has been the team's MVP throughout the postseason, and he had another big game offensively in the 10-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night to put the Brewers one win away from their first-ever World Series title. Contreras went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, a run scored, and a strikeout. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has been a tough out at the plate while also providing stellar defense behind the plate for the Brew Crew in October. He hit .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS, 18 home runs, 94 RBI, 82 runs scored, and a stolen base in 566 at-bats during the regular season, but he has taken it to another level in the playoffs. After Contreras' three-hit game in Tampa in Game 3 of the Fall Classic, he is now hitting an absurd .419 (18-for-43) with three home runs, one double, eight RBI, six runs scored, and one stolen base in 49 plate appearances across 11 games played. He continues to be Milwaukee's heart and soul on offense and defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jeff Hoffman Undergoes Arthroscopic Elbow Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:07 PM ETMinnesota Twins right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman (elbow) underwent right arthroscopic elbow surgery with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, which included the removal of a bone chip and a debridement procedure, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The Twins say that Hoffman will start a throwing program in eight weeks, and they expect him to be ready for the start of the 2027 season. The surgery comes after the Twins placed Hoffman on the 15-day injured list to close out the last week of the regular season in late September with inflammation in his right forearm. After being acquired in a midseason trade from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, Hoffman served as a late-inning setup man to closer Yoendrys Gomez. Barring a setback in his recovery from elbow surgery, Hoffman should open next season in the same role for Minnesota, which will limit his fantasy baseball appeal without a consistent path to saves. The 33-year-old veteran had a career-high 33 saves with Toronto in 2025, but he closed out only six games last year with a 3.55 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He was at least more effective in his 20 relief outings in Minnesota, posting a 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 27:12 K:BB with one save.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Griffin Jax to Start Game 4 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:05 AM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Griffin Jax will make the start for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night as the Rays try to avoid being swept in four games in the best-of-seven series, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The 31-year-old veteran will have a tall task against a Brewers team that banged out 16 hits in their 10-1 win over Tampa in Game 3 of the series at Tropicana Field on Monday night. On top of that, Jax has not been very effective in two postseason appearances (one start) this year, allowing four earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out six in six innings pitched against the division-rival New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series. Jax faced the Brewers twice in a relief role at the beginning of the 2026 season and was hit around, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out one in just one inning pitched out of the bullpen. It goes without saying that Jax will be on a short leash early in Game 4 in a must-win game if he is not effective.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin