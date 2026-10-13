October 13, 2026

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday, 10/13/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

Today is the NHL's 16-game staggered-start slate, one I wish they used more often. The first game starts at 6 p.m. EST, and each subsequent game starts exactly 15 minutes later, with the Bruins-Sharks game as the final game at 11 p.m. EST.

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, here are some of the top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday's games.

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:30 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Anaheim Ducks -1.5 vs Calgary Flames (43%)

I was genuinely surprised to see this bet sitting at just 43%. Calgary has stumbled out of the gate, winless so far and surrendering an average of 5.24 goals per 60 minutes. Even if their defence improves, they are still projected to allow nearly 3 goals per 60 minutes.

This is a back-to-back matchup, with Anaheim having edged out Calgary 4-2 on Saturday night. That could explain the low percentage, since bettors often shy away from picking a team to beat the same opponent twice in a row. Still, Saturday's game was tight, tied at two heading into the third period. The Ducks, meanwhile, have soared to a 4-1 start, building on last season's playoff run and showcasing impressive defence through five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Utah Mammoth OVER 6.5 goals (53%)

Utah returns home after a 5-game Eastern Conference road trip to face the Maple Leafs, who feel pretty good after beating Colorado 6-3 on Saturday night. Still, they lost Chris Tanev, one of their best defensive defensemen, and their blue line was already thin.

So far this season, Utah has played six games, and every game has had at least 5 goals. Conversely, the Leafs have played seven games, and five of those have seen at least 5 goals. Utah is a young, fast team that I think will give the Leafs' defence corps problems. The Leafs look like they've finally figured out their forward lines, and Nylander and Matthews have been on fire the last few games and should get chances tonight. I can see this game ending 4-3 or 5-3.

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

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You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:30 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Matthew Schaefer (NYI) 3+ shots on goal and 1 assist vs Anaheim Ducks (2.58X%)

I was hoping to back Schaefer to notch his first goal of the season tonight, but since that market isn't available, I'll pivot to a combo with his other props.

Through the Islanders' first five games, Schaefer has fired 19 shots, which is wild for a defenseman, and picked up 4 assists. He shows no signs of a sophomore slump. The offense runs through him at the point, as those numbers prove. Vancouver ranks in the middle in shots allowed to defensemen, but they struggle to clear the slot.

FIRST OF THE SEASON FOR MATTHEW SCHAEFER!! 🚨 https://t.co/1Kr2y9MASO — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

That could set up a perfect chance for a Schaefer point shot to get tipped in, and as we watch in the attached video, this is exactly what I mean. This later became a goal for Pageau, but his ability to get pucks through and on goal is elite! Nick Schmaltz (UTH) ATG vs Toronto Maple Leafs (35%) Building on my earlier prediction, I am backing Schmaltz to find the back of the net. He has exploded out of the gate this season, racking up 6 goals on just 24 shots in Utah’s first 6 games. Even more impressive, five of those games were on the road. Schmaltz leads the Mammoth with a blistering 38.06 shots per 60 minutes and 4.66 expected goals per 60. My favourite stat for goal scorers: he is generating an elite 17 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. Utah does not hard-match lines at home, so Schmaltz and his linemates will get opportunities against all four Toronto lines and all three defensive pairings. For a visual of just how dominant his line has been, check out the attached graphic from @NatStatTrick.

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

NHL Prop Parlay

Now, I know if you're reading this article, you like to add some fun while watching hockey, so I am adding a bonus parlay for tonight! And of course, you can mix and match to find the combo that suits you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 20x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Top 125 MLB Prospect Rankings: Eric Cross The Biggest Fantasy Baseball Busts of 2026 2026 Fantasy Baseball All-Surprise Team MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 10/7

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