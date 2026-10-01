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NHL Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Thursday, 10/1/26)

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Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Thursday, 10/1/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
NHL Game Bets
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller
NHL Prop Bets
NHL Prop Parlay
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hockey is back in our lives on a nightly basis, and it's a beautiful thing! We have a solid eight-game NHL slate on tap tonight, and I've got some of my favorite spots on which to wager circled to share with you, my fellow hockey bettors!

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, here are some of the top NHL bets and player props for Thursday's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

San Jose Moneyline (44%)

The Sharks open their season tonight at home against Florida, who are once again among the Cup favorites this year after missing the playoffs last season. We have no idea what teams will be this early in the season (see Philly last night). The Sharks are among the most skilled and fastest teams in the league, and they added the appropriate amount of toughness in the offseason to protect all that skill.

I like the Sharks to win their home opener, especially if Florida starts taking penalties and is on the penalty kill a lot in this game.

Vancouver Canucks -1.5 goals (56%)

These two teams will once again square off after facing each other on opening night, a game which Vancouver won 6-5 in overtime. The Oilers once again are dealing with questions in goal, and they won't be answered before puck drop tonight.

Vancouver is a popular pick to be among the league's worst teams this season and rightfully so, but I will happily take the 2 goals for them on home Ice against the Oilers and their shaky goaltending. At this point, we don't know who the starter in net will be for either team, but I am not sure it matters, and I would look to bet the over in this game (over 6.5 goals, 53%) as well.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Dylan Guenther Goal (39%)

Last season Guenther cracked the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career, and it won't be his last.

I believe this season he will have a chance to score 50 goals, especially if he matches his key metrics from last season on home ice while at even strength. Guenther averaged 30.11 shots per 60 minutes, 28.7 scoring chances per 60 minutes, and 13.53 high-danger chances per 60 minutes, which all lead to an expected goals-for of 3.21 per 60 mins.

These are all elite numbers, and tonight he faces a Hawks team that just allowed 5 goals and 37 shots to Vegas on opening night. The key for Guenther tonight and this season is Logan Cooley, who missed 25 games last season.

But when they were together, they averaged 3.92 goals per 60 minutes, which is why, along with betting Guenther for a goal tonight, I will be adding in Cooley for an assist in my same-game parlay.

You can also add Guenther for 3+ shots to bump this to 4.15,x but let's not get too greedy early in the season.

Luca Cagnoni Power Play point (27%)

So, to piggyback off my Sharks pick against the spread, I am going a little off the board for this one. I imagine the Panthers will find themselves shorthanded quite a bit this season; they were the second-most-penalized team last season, and while they did have a top-10 penalty kill.

If the Sharks are to keep this game close or even have a chance to win, they will need to score a power-play goal or two tonight. Cagnoni has been given a couple of looks the last two years, but it looks like the Sharks are giving him every chance to stay with the big club.

Being on the top PP unit to start is a big vote of confidence for the kid. The last two years in the AHL, he has had 35+ assists, so the kid can pass. With Celebrini the clear trigger man on this power play, I love his chances to hit this prop tonight. I also like the Celebrini goal and Cagnoni assist parlay as well.

 

NHL Prop Parlay

Now, I know if you're reading this article, you like to add some fun while watching hockey, so I am adding a bonus parlay for tonight!

I would also take these plays and bet them straight each for a point for a little safer play, but we all know we love a good Hail Mary parlay once in a while!

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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