Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 4 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
Week 4 in the NFL is the last week that all 32 NFL teams will be in action until Thanksgiving week, with bye weeks just around the corner. We also have the first of the NFL London Games, leaving 12 games on the full DFS fantasy football slate on Sunday afternoon. I'm excited to dive into the 24-team player pool to check out all the matchups. Getting the right receiver at the right salary can be a huge key to fantasy football success since receivers have some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 4.
For Week 4, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- Matchup: Cam Hart/Tarheeb Still/Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Pricing: $9.1K DK, $9.5K FD
The Seahawks got Sam Darnold back at quarterback against the Commanders, and Smith-Njigba continues to feast in every matchup he faces. The superstar receiver has racked up over 120 receiving yards in each of his three games this year and scored six touchdowns
2ND OF THE DAY 😮💨 IT'S A TOUCHDOWN @jaxon_smith1
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/t4uZvbSJ23
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 27, 2026
He has the highest grade of all receivers from PFF, which is why he's in the top matchup for the second straight week in this post. There's a huge disparity between his high grade and the grade of the secondary he's facing as the Seahawks host the Chargers.
Seattle does a great job of moving JSN around the formation to get him in a variety of matchups, and this week, he's projected for snaps against Cam Hart (64.2 coverage grade), Tarheeb Still (77.9), and Derwin James Jr. (50.8) when working out of the slot.
The Chargers gave up three WR touchdowns in Week 2 against the Raiders, and DJ Moore had 67 receiving yards against them last week in Buffalo. The Chargers rank in the middle of the pack in pass defense on PFF, but since JSN's grade is so elite, he still has one of the best matchups for Week 4.
JSN leads the NFL in target share through four weeks and is tied with Chris Olave for the most targets in the NFL. He brings both a high ceiling and a high floor with so much volume and potential against the Bolts in Seattle.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
- Matchup: Jaylon Johnson/Malik Muhammad (Chicago Bears)
- Pricing: $6.8K DK, $7.6K FD
The Jets offense has looked remarkably better this year compared to last year, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich and new QB Geno Smith have helped make Wilson fantasy-relevant again.
With WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) and RB Breece Hall (quad) out, and TE Kenyon Sadiq (back) uncertain, Wilson is one of the few healthy options in the Jets' passing attack for this week against the Bears, and he should have a favorable matchup to turn his volume into another big game.
Last week, Wilson had his best numbers of the season, catching 10 of 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' close loss to the Lions.
Garrett Wilson are you SERIOUS 🤯
📺: #NYJvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/No3NoPPVW7
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 27, 2026
He has at least 13 DraftKings points in each game this season and is averaging 20.1 DraftKings points per game. He's one of only seven receivers on the main slate this week who are averaging over 20 DraftKings points per contest and one of only five who have played all three games.
Wilson has the 14th-highest WR grade on PFF this season, and he'll be matched up against Jaylon Johnson (37.9 coverage grade) and Malik Muhammad (54.1) in this contest. Johnson is ranked 96th of the 100 graded CBs this season, while Muhammad is only marginally better at No. 66 out of 100.
Especially with more work coming his way and the Jets trying to keep up with the high-scoring Bears offense, Wilson should be in position for another strong showing in Chicago.
His salary is a little cheaper than the very top options on the board, but the matchup gives him an elite ceiling this week.
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber recently won half a MILLION dollars! Join in on the winning with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! pic.twitter.com/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Matchup: DJ Ivey (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Pricing: $6.5K DK, $7.1K FD
Washington has been a regular in these top matchups all season, and the Jags' No. 1 WR remains affordable with a high ceiling in this week's big game against the Bengals.
Washington has carried over his momentum from the end of last year and continues to be Trevor Lawrence's go-to option in coach Liam Coen's offense. He has the second-highest PFF grade of all receivers, behind only Smith-Njigba.
In Week 1, Washington hauled in 5-of-6 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown, and last week against a tough Broncos' secondary, he caught 8-of-12 targets for 98 yards. Against the Patriots, he continued his momentum with 40 yards and an impressive touchdown catch.
Pls enjoy#NEvsJAX: @NFLonCBS & @paramountplus https://t.co/bAA8QTgyPT pic.twitter.com/hqBXmkttIZ
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 27, 2026
His overall production dropped a little bit in Week 3 since the game was a blowout win for Jacksonville, but he is still a great way to get a true No. 1 receiver at an affordable salary.
He'll have a huge advantage against DJ Ivey, who is not yet graded on PFF. The 2023 sixth-round pick will be forced to play a larger role with Jalen Davis and Ja'Sir Taylor on IR. He should also get some snaps against Dax Hill (43 coverage grade), who ranks 90th of 100 graded CBs on PFF.
Washington has a 30.2% target share this season, ranking in the top five in the NFL. With that volume and his exceptional play, he definitely deserves consideration at his mid-range salary again this week, in what could quickly become a high-scoring, back-and-forth game in The Jungle, AKA Paycor Stadium.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
- Matchup: Colton Hood/Greg Newsome II (New York Giants)
- Pricing: $5.5K DK, $6.2K FD
Wilson had a quiet Week 2, but he bounced back in a huge way in Week 3 against the 49ers. He drew an eye-popping 17 targets and caught 11 passes for 89 yards, a touchdown, and 25.9 DraftKings points.
Michael Wilson absorbs the contact and finds the end zone!@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0mq464UpaO
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Wilson is a PPR beast when he's at his best, and he gets plenty of targets from Jacoby Brissett, who has become a quick-throw specialist. Last week, Brissett attempted a whopping 52 passes, which is why Wilson's targets were so elevated. He stays very busy when the Cardinals are forced to go pass-heavy, and that gives him a very high ceiling.
Even in the first two weeks of the season, when he had more modest production, Wilson was still getting the targets. He has at least seven targets in every game this season, and he ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in target share.
Wilson is ranked 32nd of the 104 graded receivers on PFF, and he'll have a favorable matchup this week no matter which Giants defender lines up across from him. Greg Newsome II (56.8 coverage grade) has the 60th-highest CB grade, and Colton Hood (48.5) ranks 80th.
Depending on the score, the Cardinals may not have to throw quite as much against the Giants this week as they did last week, but Wilson's performance was enough to put him back on the radar as a great mid-range play with upside, especially based on the lowly-graded CBs he'll face this week.
Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
- Matchup: Christian Benford/Dee Alford (Buffalo Bills)
- Pricing: $4K DK, $5.7K FD
It's a potential revenge game, it's a potential redemption game, and it's probably going to be a very busy game for Mack Hollins when the Patriots visit his former team, the Bills, in Week 4.
Hollins is the 16th-highest-graded wide receiver on PFF this season and has been a huge part of the Patriots' answer to the loss of A.J. Brown (ankle) for a few weeks. He'll be in a good matchup against the Bills, who rank 29th of the 32 teams in PFF's defensive grades against receivers.
Last week, Hollins had his best game of the season, catching six of his nine targets for 87 yards. His 14.7 DraftKings points surpassed his total from the first two weeks of the season combined.
Drake & Mack for the early first down.
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/vlubyqhYsH
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 27, 2026
It has been a very rough start to the season for QB Drake Maye, but Hollins' strong PFF grade indicates that he'll be in a very favorable matchup when he's facing Christian Benford (38.8 coverage grade) and Dee Alford (37.9), who ran 95th and 96th of the 100 CBs graded by PFF.
Especially if the Bills get out to a lead and force the Patriots to go pass-heavy in the offense, Hollins has a very high ceiling at his very affordable salary this week.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!