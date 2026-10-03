👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Wide Receiver Matchups to Target For Week 4 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Mack Hollins, More

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Michael Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Picks

Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 4 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.

Week 4 in the NFL is the last week that all 32 NFL teams will be in action until Thanksgiving week, with bye weeks just around the corner. We also have the first of the NFL London Games, leaving 12 games on the full DFS fantasy football slate on Sunday afternoon. I'm excited to dive into the 24-team player pool to check out all the matchups. Getting the right receiver at the right salary can be a huge key to fantasy football success since receivers have some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 4.

For Week 4, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.

Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

  • Matchup: Cam Hart/Tarheeb Still/Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)
  • Pricing: $9.1K DK, $9.5K FD

The Seahawks got Sam Darnold back at quarterback against the Commanders, and Smith-Njigba continues to feast in every matchup he faces. The superstar receiver has racked up over 120 receiving yards in each of his three games this year and scored six touchdowns

He has the highest grade of all receivers from PFF, which is why he's in the top matchup for the second straight week in this post. There's a huge disparity between his high grade and the grade of the secondary he's facing as the Seahawks host the Chargers.

Seattle does a great job of moving JSN around the formation to get him in a variety of matchups, and this week, he's projected for snaps against Cam Hart (64.2 coverage grade), Tarheeb Still (77.9), and Derwin James Jr. (50.8) when working out of the slot.

The Chargers gave up three WR touchdowns in Week 2 against the Raiders, and DJ Moore had 67 receiving yards against them last week in Buffalo. The Chargers rank in the middle of the pack in pass defense on PFF, but since JSN's grade is so elite, he still has one of the best matchups for Week 4.

JSN leads the NFL in target share through four weeks and is tied with Chris Olave for the most targets in the NFL. He brings both a high ceiling and a high floor with so much volume and potential against the Bolts in Seattle.

 

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

  • Matchup: Jaylon Johnson/Malik Muhammad (Chicago Bears)
  • Pricing: $6.8K DK, $7.6K FD

The Jets offense has looked remarkably better this year compared to last year, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich and new QB Geno Smith have helped make Wilson fantasy-relevant again.

With WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) and RB Breece Hall (quad) out, and TE Kenyon Sadiq (back) uncertain, Wilson is one of the few healthy options in the Jets' passing attack for this week against the Bears, and he should have a favorable matchup to turn his volume into another big game.

Last week, Wilson had his best numbers of the season, catching 10 of 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' close loss to the Lions.

He has at least 13 DraftKings points in each game this season and is averaging 20.1 DraftKings points per game. He's one of only seven receivers on the main slate this week who are averaging over 20 DraftKings points per contest and one of only five who have played all three games.

Wilson has the 14th-highest WR grade on PFF this season, and he'll be matched up against Jaylon Johnson (37.9 coverage grade) and Malik Muhammad (54.1) in this contest. Johnson is ranked 96th of the 100 graded CBs this season, while Muhammad is only marginally better at No. 66 out of 100.

Especially with more work coming his way and the Jets trying to keep up with the high-scoring Bears offense, Wilson should be in position for another strong showing in Chicago.

His salary is a little cheaper than the very top options on the board, but the matchup gives him an elite ceiling this week.

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber recently won half a MILLION dollars! Join in on the winning with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

GAIN ACCESS NOW!

 

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Matchup: DJ Ivey (Cincinnati Bengals)
  • Pricing: $6.5K DK, $7.1K FD

Washington has been a regular in these top matchups all season, and the Jags' No. 1 WR remains affordable with a high ceiling in this week's big game against the Bengals.

Washington has carried over his momentum from the end of last year and continues to be Trevor Lawrence's go-to option in coach Liam Coen's offense. He has the second-highest PFF grade of all receivers, behind only Smith-Njigba.

In Week 1, Washington hauled in 5-of-6 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown, and last week against a tough Broncos' secondary, he caught 8-of-12 targets for 98 yards. Against the Patriots, he continued his momentum with 40 yards and an impressive touchdown catch.


His overall production dropped a little bit in Week 3 since the game was a blowout win for Jacksonville, but he is still a great way to get a true No. 1 receiver at an affordable salary.

He'll have a huge advantage against DJ Ivey, who is not yet graded on PFF. The 2023 sixth-round pick will be forced to play a larger role with Jalen Davis and Ja'Sir Taylor on IR. He should also get some snaps against Dax Hill (43 coverage grade), who ranks 90th of 100 graded CBs on PFF.

Washington has a 30.2% target share this season, ranking in the top five in the NFL. With that volume and his exceptional play, he definitely deserves consideration at his mid-range salary again this week, in what could quickly become a high-scoring, back-and-forth game in The Jungle, AKA Paycor Stadium.

 

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

  • Matchup: Colton Hood/Greg Newsome II (New York Giants)
  • Pricing: $5.5K DK, $6.2K FD

Wilson had a quiet Week 2, but he bounced back in a huge way in Week 3 against the 49ers. He drew an eye-popping 17 targets and caught 11 passes for 89 yards, a touchdown, and 25.9 DraftKings points.

Wilson is a PPR beast when he's at his best, and he gets plenty of targets from Jacoby Brissett, who has become a quick-throw specialist. Last week, Brissett attempted a whopping 52 passes, which is why Wilson's targets were so elevated. He stays very busy when the Cardinals are forced to go pass-heavy, and that gives him a very high ceiling.

Even in the first two weeks of the season, when he had more modest production, Wilson was still getting the targets. He has at least seven targets in every game this season, and he ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in target share.

Wilson is ranked 32nd of the 104 graded receivers on PFF, and he'll have a favorable matchup this week no matter which Giants defender lines up across from him. Greg Newsome II (56.8 coverage grade) has the 60th-highest CB grade, and Colton Hood (48.5) ranks 80th.

Depending on the score, the Cardinals may not have to throw quite as much against the Giants this week as they did last week, but Wilson's performance was enough to put him back on the radar as a great mid-range play with upside, especially based on the lowly-graded CBs he'll face this week.

 

Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

  • Matchup: Christian Benford/Dee Alford (Buffalo Bills)
  • Pricing: $4K DK, $5.7K FD

It's a potential revenge game, it's a potential redemption game, and it's probably going to be a very busy game for Mack Hollins when the Patriots visit his former team, the Bills, in Week 4.

Hollins is the 16th-highest-graded wide receiver on PFF this season and has been a huge part of the Patriots' answer to the loss of A.J. Brown (ankle) for a few weeks. He'll be in a good matchup against the Bills, who rank 29th of the 32 teams in PFF's defensive grades against receivers.

Last week, Hollins had his best game of the season, catching six of his nine targets for 87 yards. His 14.7 DraftKings points surpassed his total from the first two weeks of the season combined.

It has been a very rough start to the season for QB Drake Maye, but Hollins' strong PFF grade indicates that he'll be in a very favorable matchup when he's facing Christian Benford (38.8 coverage grade) and Dee Alford (37.9), who ran 95th and 96th of the 100 CBs graded by PFF.

Especially if the Bills get out to a lead and force the Patriots to go pass-heavy in the offense, Hollins has a very high ceiling at his very affordable salary this week.

Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
NFL DFS: Week 4 GPP Stacks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Nico Collins

Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
Kyren Williams

Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
Jonathan Taylor

Rushes for Two Scores in Big Win Over Commanders
Zay Flowers

Posts Massive Performance in Win
Malik Nabers

is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
CeeDee Lamb

Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Kenneth Walker

Dominates in Week 4 Win
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Mikel Brown Jr.

Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Tobias Harris

Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Lamar Jackson

"Week-to-Week," Pending MRI
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Simon Edvinsson

Wants Out of Detroit
Jalen Coker

Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football Vs. Lions
Alexey Toropchenko

to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Jake DeBrusk

Remains Out Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Foot Injury
Gustav Forsling

a Game-Time Call Sunday
Brad Marchand

Set for Season Debut Sunday
Dak Prescott

has Throwing Hand Wrapped After Sunday's Victory
Rashee Rice

Downgraded to Doubtful with Hamstring Injury
Drake Maye

Bounces Back in Huge Win
Lamar Jackson

Seen Leaving in Walking Boot
Lamar Jackson

Considered Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
RJ Barrett

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Khris Middleton

Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Alexandre Sarr

Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Isaiah Jackson

Eyes Starting Center Role
Al Horford

Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Draymond Green

Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Donovan Mitchell

100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Stephen Curry

to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Oliver Kapanen

Remains Out Saturday
Benjamin Kindel

Ready to Face Canadiens
Mackie Samoskevich

Activated From Injured Reserve
Jake DeBrusk

Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Won't Play Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Officially Available Saturday
Aleksander Barkov

Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Alex Tuch

Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Leo Carlsson

Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Players To Cut Before Week 5?
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown