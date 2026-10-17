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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 6 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Commanders vs. 49ers. Week 6 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, and more. Which Commanders and 49ers players should you start or sit in Week 6?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 6, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jayden Daniels Start 109.4 QB WAS SF
Terry McLaurin Start 107.9 WR WAS SF
Drew Stevens Risky Start 103.9 K WAS SF
Rachaad White Risky Start 103.8 RB WAS SF
Stefon Diggs Risky Start 102 WR WAS SF
Antonio Williams Sit 101.9 WR WAS SF
Austin Ekeler Sit 101.9 RB WAS SF
Chig Okonkwo Sit 101.7 TE WAS SF
Treylon Burks Sit 99.2 WR WAS SF
Dyami Brown Sit 98.6 WR WAS SF
Devin Neal Sit 97.2 RB WAS SF
Athan Kaliakmanis Sit 95 QB WAS SF
Marcus Mariota Sit 95 QB WAS SF
John Bates Sit 92.6 TE WAS SF
Colson Yankoff Sit 92.5 TE WAS SF
Ben Sinnott Sit 91.2 TE WAS SF
Luke McCaffrey Sit 89 WR WAS SF
Washington Commanders Sit 80.4 DEF WAS SF

Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Week 5's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but he is trending positively to play in Week 6 (despite a questionable tag) after getting in back-to-back limited practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. Diggs has been productive in the four games played so far in Washington, leading the team with 7.5 targets per game and three receiving touchdowns.

The 32-year-old wideout has not exceeded 55 receiving yards in a game since Week 17 last season with the Patriots, but Diggs will have a good opportunity to produce on Monday night against the 49ers. San Francisco has only allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers, and while Diggs has been productive for fantasy, his route share has still been limited so far this season, maxing at 74.3% in Week 3. Diggs profiles as a WR3 in PPR leagues for Week 6 if he suits up.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice this week, but he has been cleared to play heading into Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. McLaurin was a bit limited in his return in Week 5, playing just 56.7% of the snaps with a 70.3% route share, but the veteran still made a handful of impactful plays, hauling in all four of his targets for 62 yards.

Fellow wideout Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 6 after missing last week, but it seems there is optimism about his chances to suit up. The 49ers are one of just eight defenses to allow less than 200 passing yards per game through five weeks and also have allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers.

However, in a matchup with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, McLaurin projects as a solid WR2 for Week 6, ranking as RotoBaller's WR23.

 

San Francisco 49ers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Brock Purdy Start 118.4 QB SF WAS
Christian McCaffrey Start 118 RB SF WAS
Mike Evans Start 113.2 WR SF WAS
San Francisco 49ers Start 110.9 DEF SF WAS
George Kittle Start 110.1 TE SF WAS
Eddy Piñeiro Start 106.8 K SF WAS
Jordan Watkins Sit 101.3 WR SF WAS
Kaelon Black Sit 100.8 RB SF WAS
Brandin Cooks Sit 98.8 WR SF WAS
Jacob Cowing Sit 98 WR SF WAS
Luke Farrell Sit 97.6 TE SF WAS
Jordan James Sit 94.8 RB SF WAS
Brayden Willis Sit 93.8 TE SF WAS
Kurtis Rourke Sit 92.3 QB SF WAS
Mac Jones Sit 92.3 QB SF WAS

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans fought through a rib injury to snag seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5. Evans logged three straight DNPs ahead of the 49ers' Week 6 matchup with the Washington Commanders, though he was able to work out on the side. Not only was Evans still bothered by the rib ailment, but he is also battling Achilles soreness.

If Evans can tough out the injuries again, he could have another big week. The Washington Commanders have given up the fourth most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026, and have given up at least 120 yards and a touchdown to a wide receiver in three of their first five games.

Evans projects as a WR2, but if a late decision comes for Evans to sit, fantasy managers have a grab bag of receivers to pivot to on Monday night that includes Jacob Cowing (ankle), Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's production took a big step back in Week 5, when he caught five of his six targets for a mere 24 receiving yards. It was a disappointment after a three-week stretch where he averaged 77.3 receiving yards and scored at least one touchdown in each game. Kittle could be in for a major rebound in Week 6.

For starters, the 49ers will face the Washington Commanders, who have rank in the bottom five in fantasy points, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends. Secondly, given the spate of injuries in San Francisco's wide receiver room, Kittle is in line to see more time as Brock Purdy's first read. As usual, Kittle is among the top options at tight end this week and should be a lock for fantasy lineups.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Kelce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Denzel Boston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Braelon Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Woody Marks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Coker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Carnell Tate
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tre Tucker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Kittle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brock Bowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Germie Bernard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Hunter Henry
Terry Mclaurin
vs
James Cook III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rachaad White
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keenan Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kendre Miller
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Derrick Henry
Terry Mclaurin
vs
RJ Harvey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Omarion Hampton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mark Andrews
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Alvin Kamara
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyren Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brenton Strange
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
KC Concepcion
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dameon Pierce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Blake Corum
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darren Waller
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bijan Robinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Najee Harris
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keon Coleman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darnell Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
AJ Barner
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brandin Cooks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cade Otton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Mayer
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malachi Fields
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rico Dowdle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Demario Douglas
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darius Cooper
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cooper Kupp
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Makai Lemon
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Royals
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Antonio Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Efton Chism III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ted Hurst
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Troy Franklin
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cyrus Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacob Cowing
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Darnell Mooney
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jahan Dotson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cody White
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kyle Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Cameron
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Treylon Burks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Brooks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devontez Walker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tim Patrick
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bo Melton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Reggie Virgil
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Bond
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brandon Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
John Metchie III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zachariah Branch
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tez Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tory Horton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bryce Lance
Terry Mclaurin
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dyami Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendre Miller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brenton Strange
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darren Waller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trey McBride
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Bowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
James Cook III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Najee Harris
Stefon Diggs
vs
Javonte Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Derrick Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keon Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darnell Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
AJ Barner
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyren Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cade Otton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Mayer
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malachi Fields
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demario Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darius Cooper
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Royals
Stefon Diggs
vs
Antonio Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Stefon Diggs
vs
Efton Chism III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ted Hurst
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Stefon Diggs
vs
Troy Franklin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cyrus Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacob Cowing
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darnell Mooney
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jahan Dotson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cody White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Cameron
Stefon Diggs
vs
Treylon Burks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Brooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devontez Walker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tim Patrick
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bo Melton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Reggie Virgil
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Bond
Stefon Diggs
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brandon Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
John Metchie III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Calvin Ridley
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zachariah Branch
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tez Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tory Horton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bryce Lance
Stefon Diggs
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dyami Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Evans
vs
Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Kendre Miller
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
RJ Harvey
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Evans
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Dameon Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Evans
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Evans
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Evans
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Evans
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mike Evans
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Evans
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Evans
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Evans
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Evans
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Royals
Mike Evans
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Evans
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Troy Franklin
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Evans
vs
Cyrus Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jacob Cowing
Mike Evans
vs
Darnell Mooney
Mike Evans
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
vs
Cody White
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Cameron
Mike Evans
vs
Treylon Burks
Mike Evans
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Brooks
Mike Evans
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Mike Evans
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mike Evans
vs
Devontez Walker
Mike Evans
vs
Tim Patrick
Mike Evans
vs
Bo Melton
Mike Evans
vs
Reggie Virgil
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Bond
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Brandon Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Mike Evans
vs
John Metchie III
Mike Evans
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
vs
Zachariah Branch
Mike Evans
vs
Tez Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Evans
vs
Tory Horton
Mike Evans
vs
Bryce Lance
Mike Evans
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Mike Evans
vs
Dyami Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
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Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Caleb Williams

in Line to Return in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Stefon Diggs

Questionable in Week 6
Roman Wilson

Placed on Injured Reserve
Tyreek Hill

Reunion With Chiefs Not Imminent
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Micah Parsons

Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
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Could Be an Option This Weekend
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Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
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Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
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Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
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Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
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NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
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to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
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Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
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Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
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Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

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Josh Hart

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Cameron Matthews

Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
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Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

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Trea Turner

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Keaton Wagler

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Rui Hachimura

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Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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