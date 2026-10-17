Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Commanders vs. 49ers. Week 6 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, and more. Which Commanders and 49ers players should you start or sit in Week 6?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 6, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jayden Daniels
|Start
|109.4
|QB
|WAS
|SF
|Terry McLaurin
|Start
|107.9
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Drew Stevens
|Risky Start
|103.9
|K
|WAS
|SF
|Rachaad White
|Risky Start
|103.8
|RB
|WAS
|SF
|Stefon Diggs
|Risky Start
|102
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Antonio Williams
|Sit
|101.9
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Austin Ekeler
|Sit
|101.9
|RB
|WAS
|SF
|Chig Okonkwo
|Sit
|101.7
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Treylon Burks
|Sit
|99.2
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Dyami Brown
|Sit
|98.6
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Devin Neal
|Sit
|97.2
|RB
|WAS
|SF
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|Sit
|95
|QB
|WAS
|SF
|Marcus Mariota
|Sit
|95
|QB
|WAS
|SF
|John Bates
|Sit
|92.6
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Colson Yankoff
|Sit
|92.5
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Ben Sinnott
|Sit
|91.2
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Luke McCaffrey
|Sit
|89
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Washington Commanders
|Sit
|80.4
|DEF
|WAS
|SF
Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Week 5's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but he is trending positively to play in Week 6 (despite a questionable tag) after getting in back-to-back limited practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. Diggs has been productive in the four games played so far in Washington, leading the team with 7.5 targets per game and three receiving touchdowns.
The 32-year-old wideout has not exceeded 55 receiving yards in a game since Week 17 last season with the Patriots, but Diggs will have a good opportunity to produce on Monday night against the 49ers. San Francisco has only allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers, and while Diggs has been productive for fantasy, his route share has still been limited so far this season, maxing at 74.3% in Week 3. Diggs profiles as a WR3 in PPR leagues for Week 6 if he suits up.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice this week, but he has been cleared to play heading into Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. McLaurin was a bit limited in his return in Week 5, playing just 56.7% of the snaps with a 70.3% route share, but the veteran still made a handful of impactful plays, hauling in all four of his targets for 62 yards.
Fellow wideout Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 6 after missing last week, but it seems there is optimism about his chances to suit up. The 49ers are one of just eight defenses to allow less than 200 passing yards per game through five weeks and also have allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers.
However, in a matchup with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, McLaurin projects as a solid WR2 for Week 6, ranking as RotoBaller's WR23.
San Francisco 49ers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Brock Purdy
|Start
|118.4
|QB
|SF
|WAS
|Christian McCaffrey
|Start
|118
|RB
|SF
|WAS
|Mike Evans
|Start
|113.2
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|San Francisco 49ers
|Start
|110.9
|DEF
|SF
|WAS
|George Kittle
|Start
|110.1
|TE
|SF
|WAS
|Eddy Piñeiro
|Start
|106.8
|K
|SF
|WAS
|Jordan Watkins
|Sit
|101.3
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|Kaelon Black
|Sit
|100.8
|RB
|SF
|WAS
|Brandin Cooks
|Sit
|98.8
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|Jacob Cowing
|Sit
|98
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|Luke Farrell
|Sit
|97.6
|TE
|SF
|WAS
|Jordan James
|Sit
|94.8
|RB
|SF
|WAS
|Brayden Willis
|Sit
|93.8
|TE
|SF
|WAS
|Kurtis Rourke
|Sit
|92.3
|QB
|SF
|WAS
|Mac Jones
|Sit
|92.3
|QB
|SF
|WAS
Mike Evans, WR, 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans fought through a rib injury to snag seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5. Evans logged three straight DNPs ahead of the 49ers' Week 6 matchup with the Washington Commanders, though he was able to work out on the side. Not only was Evans still bothered by the rib ailment, but he is also battling Achilles soreness.
If Evans can tough out the injuries again, he could have another big week. The Washington Commanders have given up the fourth most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026, and have given up at least 120 yards and a touchdown to a wide receiver in three of their first five games.
Evans projects as a WR2, but if a late decision comes for Evans to sit, fantasy managers have a grab bag of receivers to pivot to on Monday night that includes Jacob Cowing (ankle), Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins.
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's production took a big step back in Week 5, when he caught five of his six targets for a mere 24 receiving yards. It was a disappointment after a three-week stretch where he averaged 77.3 receiving yards and scored at least one touchdown in each game. Kittle could be in for a major rebound in Week 6.
For starters, the 49ers will face the Washington Commanders, who have rank in the bottom five in fantasy points, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends. Secondly, given the spate of injuries in San Francisco's wide receiver room, Kittle is in line to see more time as Brock Purdy's first read. As usual, Kittle is among the top options at tight end this week and should be a lock for fantasy lineups.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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