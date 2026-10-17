RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Germie Bernard, Isaiah Likely, Blake Corum, Drake Maye and more.
The full Week 6 slate kicks off in a few hours, which means it's a perfect time to make some bold predictions.
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Drake Maye, Germie Bernard, Isaiah Likely, Kirk Cousins, Blake Corum, and more.
Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, John Johnson, and Aidin Ebrahimi.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kirk Cousins Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 6
Kirk Cousins has quietly been a productive fantasy quarterback this season, ranking as QB11 in fantasy points per game. He's also scored 20+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, showing that he still has plenty of upside in the right matchup.
This week, Cousins gets a smash spot against the Bills, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Buffalo's defense has struggled to slow down opposing passing attacks, giving Cousins an excellent opportunity to keep his recent hot streak going. They're currently 28th in dropback EPA.
The only QB who couldn't do anything against this disastrous Bills defense was Justin Herbert.
Kirk Cousins looks like a great streamer in Week 6.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 13, 2026
The game also has a 53.5-point total, making it one of the most appealing environments for fantasy production on the Week 6 slate. That's exactly what you want when targeting a quarterback with top-5 upside, especially one who has already delivered a couple of spike weeks.
Cousins has shown he can take advantage of favorable matchups. There's a good chance he'll need to throw frequently to keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills. Even if Buffalo controls the game, that could work in Cousins' favor by forcing him into a pass-heavy game script.
- Frank Ammirante
Isaiah Likely Has His Third TE1 Performance in Six Weeks
Despite Jaxson Dart's injury and Jameis Winston's inconsistent play, Isaiah Likely has started the 2026 season on fire. Likely, who signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants following four seasons with the Ravens, has finished as the PPR TE1 in Weeks 1 and 5.
Isaiah Likely crosses the plane for another Giants TD
@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/H4QnwWuBJN
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Likely's 56.8 yards per game so far this season has more than doubled his previous average in Baltimore (24.9). If he keeps up his current pace, he is set to crush his career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns at around the midway point of this season.
The New Orleans Saints have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to TEs (356) so far this season. With games against the Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Lions, and Cowboys on the horizon following the team's Week 8 bye, Likely can make an unlikely (no pun intended) run at finishing the year as the overall TE1.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Blake Corum Finishes as a Top-15 RB for Week 6
Blake Corum is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, putting up 16.2 PPR points last week. The Rams backup running back has shown he can make an impact when given enough opportunities. This week's matchup sets up nicely for another productive outing.
Los Angeles enters as a massive 12.5-point favorite, making this one of the most likely blowouts on the Week 6 slate. That's an ideal game script for Corum, as the Rams could lean heavily on their running game if they build a comfortable lead.
Blake Corum making a couple defenders miss 😮💨
@BUFvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/IwPzbjHUUC
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026
While Kyren Williams remains the clear starter, Corum could see an expanded workload if Los Angeles controls the game. There's a realistic scenario where the Rams give Williams some rest in the fourth quarter, allowing Corum to handle additional carries against a tired defense.
We just need Corum to find the end zone again, and he could have a top-15 fantasy finish. If the Rams dominate as expected, a combination of increased rushing volume and a potential touchdown could be enough for another spike week.
Running back is tough from RB20 onward this week. It wouldn't surprise me to see RB2s like Corum find their way to fantasy relevance in this spot.
- Frank Ammirante
Tyler Shough Bounces Back With 25+ Fantasy Points
Shough's Week 5 can be thrown in the trash, because every team that goes against the Minnesota Vikings struggles mightily on offense this season. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is making a strong case for another head coaching position.
Though his last tenure as the skipper of an NFL team didn't go well, it's impossible to ignore just how dominant Minnesota's defense has been. Last week, they shut down the Saints offense, holding elite WR Chris Olave to under 50 receiving yards and pummeling Shough all night.
Shough scored just 1.84 fantasy points in Week 5, throwing for only 96 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions, and not rushing a single time. It was his first single-digit fantasy point outing this season after he averaged over 22 fantasy points per game in his first four contests.
Those games were the norm, with last game being the exception. The Saints have an excellent offense with a high pace of play and good play design. They are capable of pushing the ball down the field through the air, and Shough still has underrated rushing upside.
TYLER SHOUGH. SAINTS LEAD.
NOvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/SHsqgDKaGA
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025
This is a perfect opportunity to send offers out for Shough in all your leagues. Later in the season, early first-round draft pick WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) should return and give Shough even more upside.
- John Johnson
Germie Bernard Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 6
Germie Bernard is coming off a breakout performance against the Colts, catching six of nine targets for 80 yards in Pittsburgh's 34-22 victory. The rookie also added four rushing yards, finishing with 14.4 PPR points. Now, he has an opportunity to build on that performance against the Buccaneers.
The biggest development is Pittsburgh's lack of healthy receivers. Roman Wilson has been ruled out with a finger injury, while Michael Pittman Jr. remains on injured reserve. That leaves Bernard as the clear No. 2 receiver behind DK Metcalf, giving him a realistic path to another game with eight or more targets.
Germie Bernard has two games with 70+% route participation.
Target share% in those two games: 20.0%, 25.8%
Best pickup on the board this week.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 14, 2026
Bernard's usage against Indianapolis was particularly encouraging. He ran a route on 78.8% of dropbacks, so you have to like the uptick in usage. It demonstrates that the Steelers are comfortable treating him as a full-time receiver rather than limiting him to a rotational role.
Aaron Rodgers has also been playing better lately, helping Pittsburgh score at least 24 points in three consecutive games. With Rodgers finding his rhythm and Bernard taking on a larger role, there's a realistic path to a top-15 finish if the rookie can turn another high-volume game into his first NFL touchdown.
I hope you got him on waivers this week, as Bernard has a ton of upside for the rest of the season.
- Frank Ammirante
Drake Maye Re-Enters the MVP Discussion
I have a perfect hit rate on Drake Maye predictions so far: first predicting him to struggle against the Jaguars as a Week 3 "landmine," and for him to bounce back in Week 4 against the Bills.
.@DrakeMaye2 was in flow state 😌 https://t.co/lS61dppAbo
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 13, 2026
He finished as Week 4's overall QB1, and replicated that feat the next week with an even more dominant performance against the Raiders.
It's quite clear that Maye is a momentum-based player. Once you give him a run of "easy" games, or games against familiar opponents such as AFC East teams, he will build a huge wave of momentum.
That momentum will cause him to play incredibly well until he has a bad game against an exceptional defense, which will cause him to slump for a while.
This cycle will likely repeat itself for many years until Maye reaches seasoned veteran status, which is why Week 6 will be a perfect opportunity for him to re-enter the MVP discussion, having finished second in MVP voting last season.
Aaron Glenn's Jets defense has finally solidified itself in 2026, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards (and fourth-fewest net passing yards) so far this season.
However, the competition they've faced has been less than stellar, as they've played the likes of Cam Ward, Tyson Bagent, and Deshaun Watson.
The only two "world-class" QBs they've played were Jordan Love (who lost two offensive linemen in the game against the Jets) and Jared Goff, who completed 78.1% of his passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and a 122.5 passer rating.
Maye has a quite interesting history with the Jets. He made his NFL debut against them, coming off the bench in relief of Jacoby Brissett in Week 3 of the 2024 season. He suffered his first NFL injury, a concussion, in his third career start, which came against, you guessed it, the Jets.
In his only two full games against the Jets, both in 2025, Maye completed 44 of 55 passes for 537 yards, six touchdowns, no picks, and a stellar 143.7 passer rating.
Maye still needs a couple more outstanding performances to wash away the stink of his first three weeks. After all, he still has the same number of total touchdowns as turnovers.
Maye's chances for a third straight overall QB1 performance will skyrocket if A.J. Brown plays this week, as the superstar wideout returned to practice on Wednesday.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
MarShawn Lloyd Rushes For 100+ Yards
Lloyd has come nowhere close to rushing for 100 yards in a game this season. His high this year was 37 rushing yards on under 2.9 yards per carry in Week 1, in fact. There isn't much precedent for Lloyd to have a big rushing day.
But a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 could change that. The Cowboys easily have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It's too early to say if the hiring of defensive coordinator Christian Parker was the wrong idea, but the run defense has especially suffered under his guidance.
Bucky Irving out and running!
@TBvsDAL on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tLym5RtEYd
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026
It's another year, and another season in which Dallas just doesn't seem to be able to figure out how to tackle. Ever since star linebacker Micah Parsons (knee) left the team, the Cowboys have had a lackluster defensive unit that's bad at getting pressure and bad at stuffing runs.
Lloyd is in a good position to rip off a few big runs and end up breaking the century mark, considering RB Josh Jacobs isn't eligible to return yet and RB Chris Brooks (ankle) is on injured reserve.
- John Johnson
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Germie Bernard, Isaiah Likely, Blake Corum, Drake Maye. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Germie Bernard, Isaiah Likely, Blake Corum, Drake Maye.
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