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Best Week 6 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Harrison Butker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Kickers

The top Week 6 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 6 matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Kicker Streamers for Week 6
Week 6 Kicker Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! One way to gain an edge in your fantasy football matchup is to target kickers in favorable matchups. While some of these kickers may have some risk, they have enough upside that is worth pursuing.

With many top kickers off on a bye like Evan McPherson and Jake Bates, this is a great weekend to make a pivot and aim for an upside play.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 6? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 6

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Matt Gay (LV) vs. Buffalo Bills
25% Rostered 

Matt Gay took a step back in Week 5, but managers should feel confident returning to the veteran kicker. In Weeks 1 through 4, Gay enjoyed a perfect start to the season, going 10-for-10 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points. During this four-game stretch, the former Commander made one field goal from beyond 50 yards and five from between 40 and 49 yards.

However, in Week 5, Gay went 1-for-2 on field goals and added two extra points. Despite the modest effort, Gay is in a prime spot to bounce back this Sunday facing the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have allowed a hefty 28.2 points per game this season, and this contest currently holds a 53.5 O/U, which is currently the highest of any Week 6 contest, setting up Gay for a busy afternoon.

Dominic Zvada (NYG) vs. New Orleans Saints
15% Rostered

Our next kicker is also coming off a rough showing but is worth another look in Week 6. In their tie with the Commanders, the rookie kicker went 2-for-5 on field goals, missing two from 50+ yards out.

However, prior to this effort, Zvada flashed high-end talent, going 9-for-9 this first four games and a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points. During this stretch, Zvada hit three field goals from 50+ yards, giving him a much higher fantasy ceiling.

As long as the Giants keep turning to him from long range, he's a top streaming option. He will face a Saints defense that has allowed 30.2 points per game this season.

Drew Stevens (WSH) @ San Francisco 49ers
2% Rostered

The next option is a deeper name for those in 14+ team leagues. While Drew Stevens has not had much of an impressive start to his NFL career, the Commanders' offense is on the risei wth Jayden Daniels back under center. In their contest against the Giants last weekend, the Commanders scored 27 points, their second-highest total of the season.

During this game, Stevens went 2-for-2 and 1-for-2 on extra points. Prior to this contest, Stevens went 7-for-9 on field goals with both of his misses coming from 50+ yard ranges. While his inconsistency from longer ranges is concerning, the Commanders have shown a willingness to trust him from these ranges, which puts him on the radar.

In Week 6, this will face a tougher 49ers defense that has shut down opposing teams, allowing just 18.6 points per game. However, while they have kept them out of the end zone, they have surrendered the eighth-most points to opposing kickers.

Harrison Butker (KC) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
35% Rostered

Rounding out our list will be an option for those in shallower leagues. With the Chiefs coming off an early Week 5 bye, Butker sits on many waiver wires, making him a top option for those in 12-team formats.

Through his first four games, Butker only had one standout effort but is in a prime position to bounce back in Week 6. In this early stretch, Butker eclipsed double-digit PPR points only once (Week 2), went 7-for-9, and knocked in all 13 extra points.

This weekend, Butker and the Chiefs will face the Chargers, who have allowed the 11th-most PPR points to opposing kickers this season. Kansas City's ability to get in the end zone provides a high floor, but the Chiefs have shown a willingness to take longer-range attempts, with Butker having attempted four kicks from at least 40 yards out.

 

Week 6 Kicker Rankings

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 6

Rank Player Team
1 Spencer Shrader IND
2 Brandon Aubrey DAL
3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU
4 Tyler Loop BAL
5 Cam Little JAX
6 Jason Myers SEA
7 Eddy Pineiro SF
8 Harrison Butker KC
9 Tyler Bass BUF
10 Chris Boswell PIT
11 Cairo Santos CHI
12 Trey Smack GB
13 Matt Gay LV
14 Blake Grupe LAR
15 Dominic Zvada NYG
16 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR
17 Daniel Carlson NO
18 Drew Stevens WAS
19 Nick Folk ATL
20 Andy Borregales NE
21 Chase McLaughlin TB
22 Chad Ryland ARI
23 Jake Elliott PHI
24 Wil Lutz DEN
25 Andre Szmyt CLE
26 Joey Slye TEN
27 Cameron Dicker LAC
28 Jason Sanders NYJ

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 6 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Dominic Zvada, Harrison Butker, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Dominic Zvada, Harrison Butker, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay:

Dominic Zvada
vs
Blake Grupe
Dominic Zvada
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Dominic Zvada
vs
Matt Gay
Dominic Zvada
vs
Daniel Carlson
Dominic Zvada
vs
Trey Smack
Dominic Zvada
vs
Drew Stevens
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cairo Santos
Dominic Zvada
vs
Nick Folk
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chris Boswell
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andy Borregales
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tyler Bass
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Dominic Zvada
vs
Harrison Butker
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chad Ryland
Dominic Zvada
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jake Elliott
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jason Myers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Wil Lutz
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cam Little
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andre Szmyt
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tyler Loop
Dominic Zvada
vs
Joey Slye
Dominic Zvada
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dominic Zvada
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dominic Zvada
vs
Spencer Shrader
Dominic Zvada
vs
Washington Commanders
Dominic Zvada
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Dominic Zvada
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Dominic Zvada
vs
Green Bay Packers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tennessee Titans
Dominic Zvada
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dominic Zvada
vs
New York Jets
Dominic Zvada
vs
Julius Chestnut
Harrison Butker
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Butker
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Butker
vs
Blake Grupe
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Dominic Zvada
Harrison Butker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Butker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Butker
vs
Drew Stevens
Harrison Butker
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Chad Ryland
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Butker
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Butker
vs
Andre Szmyt
Harrison Butker
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Butker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Butker
vs
Washington Commanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Harrison Butker
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Harrison Butker
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Harrison Butker
vs
Green Bay Packers
Harrison Butker
vs
Tennessee Titans
Harrison Butker
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Harrison Butker
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Harrison Butker
vs
New York Jets
Harrison Butker
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Drew Stevens
vs
Daniel Carlson
Drew Stevens
vs
Nick Folk
Drew Stevens
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Drew Stevens
vs
Andy Borregales
Drew Stevens
vs
Dominic Zvada
Drew Stevens
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Drew Stevens
vs
Blake Grupe
Drew Stevens
vs
Chad Ryland
Drew Stevens
vs
Matt Gay
Drew Stevens
vs
Jake Elliott
Drew Stevens
vs
Trey Smack
Drew Stevens
vs
Wil Lutz
Drew Stevens
vs
Cairo Santos
Drew Stevens
vs
Andre Szmyt
Drew Stevens
vs
Chris Boswell
Drew Stevens
vs
Joey Slye
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Bass
Drew Stevens
vs
Cameron Dicker
Drew Stevens
vs
Harrison Butker
Drew Stevens
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Drew Stevens
vs
Jason Myers
Drew Stevens
vs
Cam Little
Drew Stevens
vs
Tyler Loop
Drew Stevens
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Drew Stevens
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Drew Stevens
vs
Spencer Shrader
Drew Stevens
vs
Washington Commanders
Drew Stevens
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Drew Stevens
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Drew Stevens
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Drew Stevens
vs
Green Bay Packers
Drew Stevens
vs
Tennessee Titans
Drew Stevens
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Drew Stevens
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Drew Stevens
vs
New York Jets
Drew Stevens
vs
Dareke Young
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Blake Grupe
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Joey Slye
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Washington Commanders
Matt Gay
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Gay
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Matt Gay
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Matt Gay
vs
Green Bay Packers
Matt Gay
vs
Tennessee Titans
Matt Gay
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Matt Gay
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matt Gay
vs
New York Jets
Matt Gay
vs
Greg Dortch

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Start/Sit Chart - Week 6 Matchup Ratings
Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Micah Parsons

Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Josh Jacobs

Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Jalen Hurts

Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Tyrese Maxey

Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Joel Embiid

Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
TreVeyon Henderson

Hoping to Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Cam Christie

Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Cameron Matthews

Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
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