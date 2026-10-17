The top Week 6 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 6 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! One way to gain an edge in your fantasy football matchup is to target kickers in favorable matchups. While some of these kickers may have some risk, they have enough upside that is worth pursuing.
With many top kickers off on a bye like Evan McPherson and Jake Bates, this is a great weekend to make a pivot and aim for an upside play.
Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 6? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 6
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Matt Gay (LV) vs. Buffalo Bills
25% Rostered
Matt Gay took a step back in Week 5, but managers should feel confident returning to the veteran kicker. In Weeks 1 through 4, Gay enjoyed a perfect start to the season, going 10-for-10 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points. During this four-game stretch, the former Commander made one field goal from beyond 50 yards and five from between 40 and 49 yards.
However, in Week 5, Gay went 1-for-2 on field goals and added two extra points. Despite the modest effort, Gay is in a prime spot to bounce back this Sunday facing the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills have allowed a hefty 28.2 points per game this season, and this contest currently holds a 53.5 O/U, which is currently the highest of any Week 6 contest, setting up Gay for a busy afternoon.
Dominic Zvada (NYG) vs. New Orleans Saints
15% Rostered
Our next kicker is also coming off a rough showing but is worth another look in Week 6. In their tie with the Commanders, the rookie kicker went 2-for-5 on field goals, missing two from 50+ yards out.
However, prior to this effort, Zvada flashed high-end talent, going 9-for-9 this first four games and a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points. During this stretch, Zvada hit three field goals from 50+ yards, giving him a much higher fantasy ceiling.
As long as the Giants keep turning to him from long range, he's a top streaming option. He will face a Saints defense that has allowed 30.2 points per game this season.
John Harbaugh on Dominic Zvada
"The first thing is the obvious, and the thing you coach the most is the technique. So, it's like any other position. There's a technique to it. And when you watch the misses, the technique is not the same as the makes. And you can see it, and you just go through that. I think that's the most important way to coach it"
"It had to do with his plant foot. We're not going to go through kicking technique, are we? (Laughter) It had to do with his plant foot. I feel like you're testing me."
Attached his 3 misses then his last 4 made FG's from 50+.
Anyone in the kicker world able to spot the issue? @lt4kicks @adamvinatieri @GrahamGano @RobbieGould09
— Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) October 14, 2026
Drew Stevens (WSH) @ San Francisco 49ers
2% Rostered
The next option is a deeper name for those in 14+ team leagues. While Drew Stevens has not had much of an impressive start to his NFL career, the Commanders' offense is on the risei wth Jayden Daniels back under center. In their contest against the Giants last weekend, the Commanders scored 27 points, their second-highest total of the season.
During this game, Stevens went 2-for-2 and 1-for-2 on extra points. Prior to this contest, Stevens went 7-for-9 on field goals with both of his misses coming from 50+ yard ranges. While his inconsistency from longer ranges is concerning, the Commanders have shown a willingness to trust him from these ranges, which puts him on the radar.
In Week 6, this will face a tougher 49ers defense that has shut down opposing teams, allowing just 18.6 points per game. However, while they have kept them out of the end zone, they have surrendered the eighth-most points to opposing kickers.
Harrison Butker (KC) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
35% Rostered
Rounding out our list will be an option for those in shallower leagues. With the Chiefs coming off an early Week 5 bye, Butker sits on many waiver wires, making him a top option for those in 12-team formats.
Through his first four games, Butker only had one standout effort but is in a prime position to bounce back in Week 6. In this early stretch, Butker eclipsed double-digit PPR points only once (Week 2), went 7-for-9, and knocked in all 13 extra points.
This weekend, Butker and the Chiefs will face the Chargers, who have allowed the 11th-most PPR points to opposing kickers this season. Kansas City's ability to get in the end zone provides a high floor, but the Chiefs have shown a willingness to take longer-range attempts, with Butker having attempted four kicks from at least 40 yards out.
Week 6 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 6
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|4
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|5
|Cam Little
|JAX
|6
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|7
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|8
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|9
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|10
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|11
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|12
|Trey Smack
|GB
|13
|Matt Gay
|LV
|14
|Blake Grupe
|LAR
|15
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|16
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|17
|Daniel Carlson
|NO
|18
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|19
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|20
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|21
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|22
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|23
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|24
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|25
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|26
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|27
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|28
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 6 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Dominic Zvada, Harrison Butker, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Dominic Zvada, Harrison Butker, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay:
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