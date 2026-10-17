Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 6 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
Week 6 features a nice 10-game slate on Sunday afternoon, with four teams on a bye week and another early game in London. Several top receivers are in prime time or getting the week off, but from the 20 teams in action, some strong matchups stand out. Getting the right wide receiver at the right salary is key to fantasy football success, since receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 6.
For Week 6, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
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Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
- Matchup: Jaylon Johnson/Tyrique Stevenson/Malik Muhammad (Chicago Bears)
- Pricing: $7K DK, $7.6K FD
With Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Thursday and Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase on bye weeks, Puka Nacua is the top pay-up play on the board for the main slate on Sunday. However, Drake London is a very solid pivot in a great matchup with high upside as he and the Falcons host the Bears. London has been clicking the last few weeks since Michael Penix Jr. took back over at quarterback, and he's a much cheaper option than the most expensive pay-up plays.
London has the fourth-highest grade of the 115 WRs graded by PFF, and he'll be facing the Bears, who have the fourth-lowest grade of any defense in pass coverage.
He'll be matched up about equally with Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Malik Muhammad, who all rank outside the top 70 CBs graded by PFF this season. Johnson is the most favorable matchup of the group with a coverage grade of just 38.8, while Stevenson (51.6 coverage grade) and Muhammad (48.5) are better but still below average.
London has had a total of 21 catches in his three games since Penix returned at QB, totaling 408 receiving yards on 27 targets. He hasn't found the end zone yet this season, but he had seven catches for 118 yards last Sunday night against the Ravens, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to get the hard-earned extra yards.
Drake London taking flight!
@BALvsATL on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/b8OGaXlBvO
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026
With Penix back, the Falcons' offense is in a much better position to try and keep up with the high-scoring Bears and coach Ben Johnson in what should be a very entertaining Sunday afternoon matchup. London is getting enough volume to be an elite play in this matchup and has a very high ceiling if he gets back into the end zone.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
- Matchup: Kool-Aid McKinstry/Quincy Riley (New Orleans Saints)
- Pricing: $6.5K DK, $7.8 FD
Another top option in his team's offense is Malik Nabers of the Giants. Nabers barely has a top-10 WR salary this week on DraftKings, making him a relative bargain as he takes on the Saints at home.
Last week, Jameis Winston flooded Nabers with 20 targets after the star receiver was visibly frustrated with his lack of attention in the second half against the Cardinals. He was busy throughout the game and into overtime against the Commanders, racking up 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, which tied the game with under two minutes left.
MALIK NABERS COMES UP CLUTCH
@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FF9Fws8i2n
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Nabers finished with 32.1 DraftKings points, giving him two straight weeks with at least 100 receiving yards, a touchdown, and 25 DraftKings points. Nabers has the eighth-highest target share in the NFL, and he should be in a spot to keep posting big numbers as he takes on the Saints, who have the sixth-worst PFF grade in the NFL against the pass.
Nabers will face both Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry, who rank outside the top 65 CBs graded by PFF. McKinstry has just a 51.7 coverage grade, making him an especially strong matchup for Nabers.
The Saints employ zone coverage at a high rate (sixth in the NFL), and Nabers has drawn plenty of looks in that situation from Winston. With his knee soreness clearly not bothering him on gameday, Nabers makes sense with both a very high ceiling and a high floor with all the attention from Winston.
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Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
- Matchup: Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Pricing: $5.9K DK, $6K FD
The Panthers return from their bye week and catch the Eagles short-handed after a tough loss last week in London, with multiple key injuries. The Eagles' secondary has been a great matchup for wide receivers all season, allowing the fifth-most DraftKings points to the position. Coker was potentially starting to put together a breakout campaign with a fast start before missing Week 4 with a quad injury.
The team listed Coker as a full participant in practice this week, preparing for the Eagles, so he should be ready to roll after missing just one game and the bye week.
Before his injury, Coker had 18 catches on 22 targets for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In his two full games, he posted 36.8 DraftKings points against the Bears in Week 1 and 14.6 DraftKings points against the Falcons in Week 2.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One https://t.co/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Coker has the potential for big plays over the top and has also done a great job as a possession receiver. He was the team's second option in the passing game before his injury, behind only Tetairoa McMillan. He'll look to step back into that role in this favorable matchup against Cooper DeJean, who has a below-average 57.6 PFF grade in coverage, ranking 47th out of 91 safeties graded.
Coker has the 13th-highest grade of all receivers on PFF, and if Bryce Young continues to lean his way with plenty of targets, the second-year receiver has the potential to pick up where he left off before the injury. He comes at a very reasonable price point on both primary DFS sites, and he brings excellent upside and a good floor in this matchup if he's healthy.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
- Matchup: Eric Stokes/Hezekiah Masses (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Pricing: $5.5K DK, $5.7K FD
The Bills and Raiders face off in the game with the highest over/under on the slate in one of the late games. The point total can be helpful in indicating which offenses are in favorable matchups, and the Bills are near the top of that list as they take on the struggling Raiders.
The Bills were without D.J. Moore last Monday against the Rams, but "Agent 0" was able to step up and help save the day.
AGENT 0️⃣
📺: ESPN https://t.co/9ezrSoNjN1
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 13, 2026
Coleman finished with only that one catch for seven yards, but part of his quiet night was Josh Allen completing only 12 of 19 passes for 210 yards while most of the Bills' yards came on the ground. Coleman also had two catches of 17 and seven yards in the third quarter, which were negated by penalties. Moore is questionable for Week 6 in Vegas, but whether he plays or not, Coleman should have the advantage in his matchup.
According to his PFF grade, Coleman has taken a big leap this season, and he's the 19th-highest-graded wide receiver in the NFL. Eric Stokes is ranked 96th out of 102 graded CBs with a coverage score of only 37.9, and fifth-round rookie Hezekiah Masses isn't much better, ranking 88th with his 46.2 PFF coverage score.
Coleman should have the advantage in either matchup, and he has shown a high ceiling with 26.7 DraftKings points in Week 4 on six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots, mostly coming after Moore left with an injury.
If Moore stays sidelined, Coleman has a higher ceiling and a higher floor since more targets will likely come his way, but all he needs is a big play or two in order to deliver a solid return on investment at his relatively low DFS salary.
Cody White, Las Vegas Raiders
- Matchup: Dee Alford, Buffalo Bills
- Pricing: $3.2K DK, $5.2K FD
On the other side of that potentially high-scoring game in Vegas, Cody White has a great matchup for a bargain option, especially on DraftKings, where he's barely more than the minimum salary.
Despite his affordable price point, White has a very strong PFF grade, ranking No. 22 of the 115 WRs with grades. White will get a good matchup, mostly against Dee Alford, who ranks No. 93 out of 102 CBs graded by PFF. Alford has a 41.8 coverage grade and a 42.6 grade overall. He ranks just a little behind Christian Benford and a little ahead of Maxwell Hairston, who could also help out with the coverage on White, depending on where he lines up.
White has had a chance to play over 60% of snaps the last two weeks since the injury to Jack Bech (forearm), and even with Jalen Nailor ready to return, White should remain involved.
White had two catches each of the last two weeks for 36 yards against the Chiefs and 44 yards against the Patriots. He had three touchdowns in his first three catches of the year before those two contests, and he has proven his ability to make adjustments to multiple throws from Kirk Cousins, which were just a little off the mark.
The adjustment by Cody White on this catch 😮💨
@KCvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/RpNjONQLGY
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
He still only has seven catches all year, but he is creating good separation and has a chance to keep making plays for a Raiders team searching for contributors at wide receiver. With Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer working the middle of the field, White offers enough speed and big-play potential on the outside to make him an intriguing play with upside.
White is in an especially favorable matchup this week, since no team in the NFL has given up more DraftKings points to wide receivers than the Bills. If you're looking for a cheap flier in a good matchup to deliver big returns at a small salary, White is a nice contrarian play who brings great potential despite being high-risk.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
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