Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 6 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Jalen Hurts, Brian Thomas Jr., and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The "full" Week 6 slate kicks off in under 24 hours, so it's almost time to double-check your fantasy lineups.
However, with injuries across the league and bye weeks starting, managers may need to cut ties with some underperforming players to fill their Week 6 lineup.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 6 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|23
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Evan McPherson
|K
|35
|Drop in Most Leagues
|4
|Jake Bates
|K
|30
|Drop in Most Leagues
|5
|Chicago Bears
|DEF
|25
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|7
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|15
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|8
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|15
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|9
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|16
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|10
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|35
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|11
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|27
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|12
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|31
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|13
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|14
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|53
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|15
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|40
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|16
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|25
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
|17
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|34
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|50
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
|19
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|33
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|20
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|45
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|Rachaad White
|RB
|45
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|90
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|23
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|49
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|24
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|67
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|25
|David Montgomery
|RB
|88
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|26
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|43
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|27
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|58
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|28
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|37
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|29
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|64
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|30
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|65
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Bo Nix
|QB
|70
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|32
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|60
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|33
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|63
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|34
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|76
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|64
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|72
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|78
|Hold in all Leagues
|38
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|71
|Hold in all Leagues
|39
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|76
|Hold in all Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 22)
Dr. Ryan Schreiter, who is a clinical orthopaedic and sports medicine physician at Temple University, expects a 45-day to three-month recovery period for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' (calf) superficial blood clot, according to Sports Radio 94 WIP. The Eagles announced on Thursday that Hurts will not play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a recent ultrasound revealed the blood clot in Hurts' leg.
The 28-year-old is now out indefinitely, and from what Schreiter thinks, this medical issue could keep Hurts out for the rest of the 2026 season. For now, backup Tanner McKee will take over an Eagles offense that could also be without star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for the second straight game. Fantasy managers should not outright drop Hurts just yet until we have confirmation from the Eagles that this could be a season-ender.
Philly is now starting down a potential four-game losing streak if they come up short against the Panthers, and Hurts' injury could torpedo their entire season. Stay tuned for more information regarding a more concrete timetable for Hurts. If he is out for multiple months, the Eagles could look to re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton or search for another available veteran signal-caller.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 32)
After logging 3,727 passing yards, 498 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns in 2025, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was widely viewed by fantasy managers as a no-doubt top-12 quarterback entering 2026. However, the 28-year-old has played some of the worst football of his career through the first five weeks of the season, completing just 59.4% of his pass attempts for 937 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
The Chargers offense has also collapsed around Herbert. In Week 5, Los Angeles was without tackles Joe Alt (neck) and Rashawn Slater (ankle), as well as wide receivers Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest), and Brenen Thompson (quad). Between his own struggles and the situation around him, Herbert is no longer a must-roster player for fantasy managers.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Free Agent (Cut List Ranking No. 11)
Free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been found liable for two counts related to domestic violence and has been ordered to pay his estranged wife $500,000 in compensatory damages, according to Adam Kilgore of The Athletic. The testimony included video showing Hill physically abusing the victim, which could open the door for him to face discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
The veteran wide receiver has been a free agent ever since the Miami Dolphins released him at the end of the 2025 season, and while there has been some recent speculation about potential landing spots for Hill, this latest legal development could impact his chances of signing with a team anytime soon.
His impressive track record makes him a fine stash in deeper fantasy leagues, but he's well past the peak of his career, and there's no guarantee that he even plays another snap in the NFL, let alone returns to fantasy relevance.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets (Cut List Ranking No. 9)
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will miss his fourth consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Mitchell suffered the injury during practice ahead of Week 3 and recently underwent a procedure on his hand. Head coach Aaron Glenn has described his recovery timetable as week-to-week, leaving his return uncertain.
Mitchell caught nine passes for 123 yards on 15 targets through the first two games of the season before getting hurt. Garrett Wilson has remained New York's leading receiver, while Isaiah Williams and Tim Patrick started alongside him against Cleveland in Week 5. Williams has also moved into second place on the team with 151 receiving yards. Mitchell remains a deep-league bench stash, but there is no confirmed timetable for when he will be available again.
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 6 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 6 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 6 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 6 kicker streamers and pickups
-
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.