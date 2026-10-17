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Weekend Players To Cut for Week 6 Lineups - Jalen Hurts, Quentin Johnston, Brian Thomas, Chris Godwin, Jake Ferguson, Dontayvion Wicks

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 6 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Jalen Hurts, Brian Thomas Jr., and more.

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The "full" Week 6 slate kicks off in under 24 hours, so it's almost time to double-check your fantasy lineups.

However, with injuries across the league and bye weeks starting, managers may need to cut ties with some underperforming players to fill their Week 6 lineup.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 6 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Harrison Mevis K 15 Drop in All Leagues
2 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 23 Drop in All Leagues
3 Evan McPherson K 35 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Jake Bates K 30 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Chicago Bears DEF 25 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Will Shipley RB 15 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
7 Tre' Harris WR 15 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
8 Roman Wilson WR 15 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
9 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
10 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 35 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
11 Tyreek Hill WR 27 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
12 Keon Coleman WR 31 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
13 Sam Darnold QB 43 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
14 Kyler Murray QB 53 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
15 Jacoby Brissett QB 40 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
16 Kenyon Sadiq TE 25 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
17 T.J. Hockenson TE 34 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
18 Dalton Schultz TE 50 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
19 Mike Washington Jr. RB 33 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
20 Brian Robinson RB 45 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 Rachaad White RB 45 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Jalen Hurts QB 90 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
23 Jordyn Tyson WR 49 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 Jordan Mason RB 67 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
25 David Montgomery RB 88 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
26 Quentin Johnston WR 43 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
27 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 58 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
28 Dontayvion Wicks WR 37 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
29 Courtland Sutton WR 64 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
30 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 65 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
31 Bo Nix QB 70 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
32 Justin Herbert QB 60 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
33 Jake Ferguson TE 63 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
34 Mark Andrews TE 76 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
35 Alvin Kamara RB 64 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Romeo Doubs WR 72 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 78 Hold in all Leagues
38 Jordan Addison WR 71 Hold in all Leagues
39 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 76 Hold in all Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 22)

Dr. Ryan Schreiter, who is a clinical orthopaedic and sports medicine physician at Temple University, expects a 45-day to three-month recovery period for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' (calf) superficial blood clot, according to Sports Radio 94 WIP. The Eagles announced on Thursday that Hurts will not play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a recent ultrasound revealed the blood clot in Hurts' leg.

The 28-year-old is now out indefinitely, and from what Schreiter thinks, this medical issue could keep Hurts out for the rest of the 2026 season. For now, backup Tanner McKee will take over an Eagles offense that could also be without star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for the second straight game. Fantasy managers should not outright drop Hurts just yet until we have confirmation from the Eagles that this could be a season-ender.

Philly is now starting down a potential four-game losing streak if they come up short against the Panthers, and Hurts' injury could torpedo their entire season. Stay tuned for more information regarding a more concrete timetable for Hurts. If he is out for multiple months, the Eagles could look to re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton or search for another available veteran signal-caller.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 32)

After logging 3,727 passing yards, 498 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns in 2025, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was widely viewed by fantasy managers as a no-doubt top-12 quarterback entering 2026. However, the 28-year-old has played some of the worst football of his career through the first five weeks of the season, completing just 59.4% of his pass attempts for 937 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Chargers offense has also collapsed around Herbert. In Week 5, Los Angeles was without tackles Joe Alt (neck) and Rashawn Slater (ankle), as well as wide receivers Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest), and Brenen Thompson (quad). Between his own struggles and the situation around him, Herbert is no longer a must-roster player for fantasy managers.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Free Agent (Cut List Ranking No. 11)

Free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been found liable for two counts related to domestic violence and has been ordered to pay his estranged wife $500,000 in compensatory damages, according to Adam Kilgore of The Athletic. The testimony included video showing Hill physically abusing the victim, which could open the door for him to face discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

The veteran wide receiver has been a free agent ever since the Miami Dolphins released him at the end of the 2025 season, and while there has been some recent speculation about potential landing spots for Hill, this latest legal development could impact his chances of signing with a team anytime soon.

His impressive track record makes him a fine stash in deeper fantasy leagues, but he's well past the peak of his career, and there's no guarantee that he even plays another snap in the NFL, let alone returns to fantasy relevance.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets (Cut List Ranking No. 9)

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will miss his fourth consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Mitchell suffered the injury during practice ahead of Week 3 and recently underwent a procedure on his hand. Head coach Aaron Glenn has described his recovery timetable as week-to-week, leaving his return uncertain.

Mitchell caught nine passes for 123 yards on 15 targets through the first two games of the season before getting hurt. Garrett Wilson has remained New York's leading receiver, while Isaiah Williams and Tim Patrick started alongside him against Cleveland in Week 5. Williams has also moved into second place on the team with 151 receiving yards. Mitchell remains a deep-league bench stash, but there is no confirmed timetable for when he will be available again.

 

Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6
Weekend Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 6
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 6


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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Micah Parsons

Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Josh Jacobs

Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Jalen Hurts

Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Tyrese Maxey

Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Joel Embiid

Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
TreVeyon Henderson

Hoping to Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Cam Christie

Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Cameron Matthews

Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
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