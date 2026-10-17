John's best fantasy football defense streamers and QB rankings for Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 in 2026. NFL quarterback streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Quarterback is the highest-scoring position in fantasy football, yet it's also not terribly difficult to have success streaming the position.
It's very difficult to predict which quarterbacks will finish top-10 at their position ahead of time due to a variety of factors.
Looking at strength of schedule is a great way to find good QBs to stream, as the position is very matchup-dependent. So let's break down the best QB streamers for the next four weeks, with an emphasis on Week 6 and Week 7!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
QB Strength of Schedule: Weeks 6-9
This piece will break down four good streaming quarterbacks over the first four weeks, arranged into four separate buckets based on how you should hold or start them over the next four weeks.
Some of these players will have just one good matchup upcoming, while others have multiple favorable defenses to face in the next four weeks. And we'll note two QBs to avoid as well!
- “Temporary” Streamer: QB with a good matchup in Week 6
- “Part-Time” Streamer: QB with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: QB with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: QB that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 6 QB Streamers
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 6 Opponent: Chicago Bears
- Yahoo Rostership: 13%
- Over-Under: 52.5
- Line: CHI -1.5
This game could very well end as a shootout, with Bears head coach Ben Johnson being one of the best offensive minds in the NFL and getting his starting quarterback back on the field for Week 6. And the Bears allow a whopping 8.3 yards per pass attempt on defense this season.
On average, opposing teams can pick up a first down and then some by throwing the ball twice. Penix (ribs) should have his first truly big fantasy game of the season this week, and wide receiver Drake London, his WR1, should be set up for a monster game.
Michael Penix Jr. goes up top to Jahan Dotson for 38 yards!
@BALvsATL on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/AGiTiqk6D3
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026
Penix has had a shaky start to the season, and has yet to score 20 fantasy points in a game so far. He suffered an injury scare in Week 5 but was cleared to play in Week 6 and removed from the injury report for the game.
Chicago is fresh off an utterly embarrassing loss in which they were crushed by Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his No. 1 receiver, Christian Watson. London should dominate this game and tight end Kyle Pitts, as disappointing as he's been, should have a good game.
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 6 Opponent: Buffalo Bills
- Yahoo Rostership: 59%
- Over-Under: 53.5
- Line: -4.5
Cousins gets what should be a bounce-back game against the Buffalo Bills after he was only able to throw for 243 yards and one passing touchdown in Week 5. The Raiders faced the New England Patriots that week and were no match for them in a blowout loss.
But the Bills are an extremely porous pass defense this season. Their cornerbacks and safeties haven't been playing well, most notably cornerback Christian Benford, who was regarded as one of the better defensive backs in the league in previous seasons.
I said on Bills Squad today that this Bills defense reminded me a lot of the 2020 Bills' defense, and someone in my Discord shared this with me.
Uhh... wow. #BillsMafia https://t.co/UtZXBLuk9W
— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) October 16, 2026
We shouldn't be surprised to see tight end Brock Bowers have a monster game in Week 6, along with at least one other Raiders pass-catcher. Cousins has 12 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions through five games and is the QB6 in fantasy football.
He had mostly been forgotten about as a fantasy option before the season started, which is probably why he isn't rostered far more in fantasy football leagues this season. But he's a must-start at the position every week.
After this week, he'll probably push past 60 percent rostered and not be available in enough leagues to be a streamer.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Yahoo Rostership: 40%
- Over-Under: 44.5
- Line: Pit -2.5
Rodgers is the QB15 in fantasy football right now. He's not exactly a hot waiver wire target, but he should be rostered in far more leagues than he is right now. He's on a hot streak of 22 or more PPR fantasy points per game in his last three contests.
It appears that Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy's offense is hitting its stride, and Rodgers has responded well. Even though there are multiple injuries at the WR position, there's sufficient pass-catching talent for the longtime Packers QB to put up good fantasy numbers.
WIIIIDE OPEN @pat_fry5 https://t.co/TJHwrFLaXb
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2026
Rodgers is still airing it out deep, though he hasn't been especially accurate on long throws. He doesn't have to be for fantasy football, though -- a lot more goes into fantasy production than just accuracy.
McCarthy has pretty much never had an offense that hasn't been awesome for fantasy football quarterback production, thankfully.
Deep Throw Accuracy
Catchable Throw Rate on 20+ Yard Attempts
Data: @FantasyPtsData
— SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) October 16, 2026
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 6 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 27%
- Over-Under: 44.5
- Line: IND -7
The Colts haven't played very well on offense this season, and have a record of 2-3 through five games. So it's great for them that they get to share a division with the Tennessee Titans.
Their team's success revolved around a future Hall of Fame running back that's no longer with the team, and they've been arguably the worst team in the NFL since his departure. They're 0-5 and should be light work for the Colts.
Daniel Jones has reached 1,000 passing yards this season
Season Stats:
1,021 Pass Yds | 3 Pass TD | 4 INT
Season Pace:
3,471 Pass Yds | 10 Pass TD
#ForTheShoe https://t.co/s2aLxMkCNu
— PaceBall (@paceball__) October 12, 2026
Jones has yet to have a big game this season. He's been mostly not startable outside of deep 2QB and superflex leagues in fantasy football, as he's the 28th ranked QB in fantasy points this year.
But despite missing his WR1, Alec Pierce (heel), who's on injured reserve, Jones is set up solidly to perform well. The Titans can't move the ball well and can't keep their defense off the field, which should help Indy pummel them in both the run and pass game.
WRs Keenan Allen and Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren also make up an underrated pass-catching group that's looked a bit worse than they should due to Jones' struggles. Recovering from a torn Achilles tendon isn't easy, after all.
Recruit QB Streamers for Week 7
If you have Week 6 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 7:
- Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings (52% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 7 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Geno Smith (7% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 7 opponent: Miami Dolphins
Fool’s Gold QB Streamer to Avoid
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
- Week 6 Opponent: Indianapolis colts
- Yahoo Rostership: 9%
Try not to stream Cam Ward if you can help it. Even though he faces the Indianapolis Colts, it may be an uphill battle for him to score even 15 fantasy points unless he gets lucky with rushing touchdowns. The Titans offense is not a unit managers should look to target.
QB Streaming Action Plan
There are multiple solid options most weeks for quarterbacks you can stream, but here are four that have excellent upcoming matchups and are rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
- Week 6: Stream Michael Penix Jr. versus the Chicago Bears
- Week 7: Stream Aaron Rodgers versus the New Orleans Saints
- Week 8: Stream Geno Smith versus the Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 9: Stream Kyler Murray versus the Buffalo Bills
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!