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Is Tank Dell Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Tank Dell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Is Tank Dell out for the season? When is Tank Dell coming back? The latest Tank Dell injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?
Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Texans made one of the biggest trades of the NFL season so far, acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Cardinals. Harrison will join the 1-4 Texans as they try to turn their season around like they did last year and push for the playoffs. They could also be close to getting even more options in their offense, as Tank Dell appears to be on the verge of returning from his injury.

It's been a very long road back for Dell, but recent signs have been positive for the 26-year-old speedster.

After missing all of 2025, will Dell play this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their bench? Let’s dive in!

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Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?

Dell has been an impact receiver in both seasons he has played in the NFL. He had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie in 2023. In Week 13 against Denver, his season came to a close, though, due to a fractured fibula suffered while blocking.

In 2024, he returned with 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, but his season was ended by a brutal leg injury in Week 16 against the Chiefs. He made the 30-yard touchdown catch but suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus damage. The catastrophic injury cost him the rest of that season and all of 2025.

This year, he began the season on IR as he continued to get back to full speed. The team opened the 21-day practice window for Dell last week, allowing him time to ramp up before being activated.

Dell looks good, according to all reports, but he still may need time to acclimate to football at full speed and with pads. He's officially eligible to be activated at any point and will need to be added to the roster this week or next week to avoid staying on IR for the rest of the season.

According to reports, Dell hasn't suffered any kind of setback and should still be returning in the next couple of weeks to join Harrison as part of a suddenly very deep group of wide receivers in Houston.

 

Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook

The trade for Harrison does impact Dell's potential upside. He no longer has a clear path to the No. 2 receiver role across from Nico Collins. Dell could still bring a much-needed element of speed and big-play threat to the Texans' offense, but he may not get as much volume as was expected before the trade.

Dell's return would likely squeeze Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson into even smaller roles, and the team already released Jared Wayne, although he may end up back on the practice squad.

Dell doesn't have as much upside as he did before the trade, but he's still worth stashing if you are in a deep league and have needs at wide receiver later in the year. He doesn't have as high a ceiling as rookies Jordyn Tyson or Ja'Kobi Lane anymore, so prioritize stashing those rookies if possible.

His return is an incredible story given the severity of his injury, and he still has the potential to make a difference when he returns. Keep an eye on the practice reports this week to see if a Week 6 return against the Jaguars in London is possible, or if he'll wait until Week 7 against the Giants.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr., Dalton Schultz. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr., Dalton Schultz. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr., Dalton Schultz compared to others:

Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Najee Harris
Dalton Schultz
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dameon Pierce
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keon Coleman
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dalton Schultz
vs
Blake Corum
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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