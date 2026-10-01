Is Tank Dell Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 4)

Is Tank Dell out for the season? When is Tank Dell coming back? The latest Tank Dell injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 4 of 2026.
The fantasy football season has gotten off to a great start, with plenty of fantasy stars emerging and big performances from big names. Unfortunately, on the other end of the spectrum, some players have also had some rough starts to the season, and injuries continue to derail both NFL and fantasy teams.
Tank Dell suffered a serious injury last season and has yet to make his season debut. He can be a dynamic talent and should have a role when healthy.
Will Dell play this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their roster? Let’s dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?
Tank Dell was a third-round draft pick of the Texans in 2023, and the speedster had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie. In 2024, he had 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, but his season was cut short by a brutal leg injury suffered while catching a 30-yard touchdown pass.
While making the catch in the end zone against the Chiefs, Dell collided with his teammate Jared Wayne and Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie. In the pileup, Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus damage. As a result of the severity of the injury, he missed all of the 2025 season and began this season on IR since his recovery was still underway.
The reports on his progress have been very encouraging recently, and he told CBS sideline reporter Melaine Collins before the team's Week 2 game that he will be back "soon." Before the season, Dell shared how difficult his recovery has been and how excited he is to be returning.
#Texans receiver Tank Dell, who is scheduled to talk to media today.
'I’m ready,” Dell said during a one-on-one interview this summer. “I can’t wait. It’s been a roller coaster ride. You know, I have my good days, I have my bad days. Just me keeping my trust in God, being… pic.twitter.com/VFa5iernNL
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2026
Dell will not return this week since he began the year on IR, but he is eligible to return in Week 5, when the Texans play the Titans. With such a catastrophic injury and extended recovery, Dell is still a high-risk option since so many things could go wrong. However, it does look like a return could potentially be on the horizon.
Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook
Dell's upside before the injury was huge as a big-play threat in the Texans' offense, and the team could definitely use his explosiveness and upside after their 0-3 start. Even with Nico Collins sidelined for two games, no other receiver has established themselves as a reliable and regular contributor.
The Texans are still looking for a replacement for Jayden Higgins (knee), who is out for the year, and while Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne have contributed, none has emerged as a strong enough option to give Dell no path to playing time.
Dell's return would truly be epic after the injury, and he could bring plenty of impact on the field along with his impactful story. If you can stash him in an IR spot in deep leagues, he could make a splash when he returns.
He isn't a "must-add" in all leagues at this point due to the risk, but he is not out of the season and is worth considering in deep leagues.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Nico Collins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Nico Collins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Nico Collins compared to others:
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