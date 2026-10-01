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Is Tank Dell Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 4)

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Tank Dell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Is Tank Dell out for the season? When is Tank Dell coming back? The latest Tank Dell injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 4 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?
Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy football season has gotten off to a great start, with plenty of fantasy stars emerging and big performances from big names. Unfortunately, on the other end of the spectrum, some players have also had some rough starts to the season, and injuries continue to derail both NFL and fantasy teams.

Tank Dell suffered a serious injury last season and has yet to make his season debut. He can be a dynamic talent and should have a role when healthy.

Will Dell play this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their roster? Let’s dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?

Tank Dell was a third-round draft pick of the Texans in 2023, and the speedster had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie. In 2024, he had 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, but his season was cut short by a brutal leg injury suffered while catching a 30-yard touchdown pass.

While making the catch in the end zone against the Chiefs, Dell collided with his teammate Jared Wayne and Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie. In the pileup, Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus damage. As a result of the severity of the injury, he missed all of the 2025 season and began this season on IR since his recovery was still underway.

The reports on his progress have been very encouraging recently, and he told CBS sideline reporter Melaine Collins before the team's Week 2 game that he will be back "soon." Before the season, Dell shared how difficult his recovery has been and how excited he is to be returning.

Dell will not return this week since he began the year on IR, but he is eligible to return in Week 5, when the Texans play the Titans. With such a catastrophic injury and extended recovery, Dell is still a high-risk option since so many things could go wrong. However, it does look like a return could potentially be on the horizon.

 

Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook

Dell's upside before the injury was huge as a big-play threat in the Texans' offense, and the team could definitely use his explosiveness and upside after their 0-3 start. Even with Nico Collins sidelined for two games, no other receiver has established themselves as a reliable and regular contributor.

The Texans are still looking for a replacement for Jayden Higgins (knee), who is out for the year, and while Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne have contributed, none has emerged as a strong enough option to give Dell no path to playing time.

Dell's return would truly be epic after the injury, and he could bring plenty of impact on the field along with his impactful story. If you can stash him in an IR spot in deep leagues, he could make a splash when he returns.

He isn't a "must-add" in all leagues at this point due to the risk, but he is not out of the season and is worth considering in deep leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Nico Collins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Nico Collins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Nico Collins compared to others:

Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Skyy Moore
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Noah Fant
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Zach Ertz
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
George Holani
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Chris Brooks
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Bryce Lance
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Cody White
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Drake London
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
AJ Barner
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keon Coleman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Roman Wilson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Drake London
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Zay Flowers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Parker Washington
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Christian Watson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Nico Collins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Nico Collins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Nico Collins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Nico Collins
vs
Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
Davante Adams
Nico Collins
vs
Devonta Smith
Nico Collins
vs
Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
vs
George Pickens
Nico Collins
vs
Matthew Golden
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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