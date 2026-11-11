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Is Lamar Jackson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 10)

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Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Is Lamar Jackson out for the season? When is Lamar Jackson coming back? The latest Lamar Jackson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 10 of 2026.

One of the more consequential injuries of the 2026 season thus far for fantasy managers — and of course, for the Baltimore Ravens — has been to quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb).

Jackson suffered a fractured and dislocated thumb on his right hand in Baltimore's 36-10 Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury occurred on the Ravens' first offensive snap of the game against Buffalo, and came right after Jackson had missed the previous three games due to an ankle injury.

Now, Jackson is expected to undergo surgery and is currently on the injured reserve list. He will miss a significant amount of time. The question is, will Jackson play again in 2026? The short answer is, it's complicated. For a more detailed answer, continue reading.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Is Lamar Jackson Out for the 2026 Season?

It's been a trying season for Jackson. He suffered the aforementioned ankle injury in a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Jackson, who said it was a high-ankle sprain, missed Week 5 through Week 7 with the ankle issue.

Then, things got worse upon his return, as Jackson suffered a serious thumb injury on his very first play against the Bills in Week 8.

Jackson was officially placed on injured reserve on Nov. 5. At a minimum, Jackson is required to miss four games. However, he will almost certainly miss more time than that.

As mentioned, Jackson is expected to have surgery to repair the fractured and dislocated thumb. It is unclear if Jackson has already had the surgery, or when it is scheduled for if he hasn't yet. Earlier this week, Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter wouldn't reveal if the operation happened yet or not, and it's unlikely Jackson will speak to the media any time soon.

It is believed that Jackson will miss six-to-nine weeks. With that in mind, Ian Rapoport, a senior insider for ESPN and NFL Network, reported recently that Jackson told his teammates he will return at some point in 2026. He told his team something along the lines of, "just stay alive," per Rapoport.

In the interim, the Ravens will rely on recently acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

If Jackson can work his way back and hit the shorter end of that potential return timeline, he could come back as early as Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If it's on the longer end of that six-to-nine-week spectrum, Jackson could return for Baltimore's Week 18 rematch with the Steelers, perhaps if a playoff spot is on the line, or, more likely,  he could resume starting quarterback duties in the playoffs.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Jackson doesn't return at all this season — especially if the Ravens miss the playoffs and have little to play for late in the season.

So, is Jackson out for the remainder of the 2026 season? If it is up to him, no.

“Nobody wants to be on the field more," Minter said about Jackson on Monday. "He’s probably going to do everything he can to put himself in position. But I'll leave it at that."

But it remains a true possibility that Jackson may have played his last game in 2026. Keep a close eye on his situation as things progress.

 

Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Outlook

Through five appearances in 2026, Jackson completed 68 out of 97 pass attempts (70.1%) for 967 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 144 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and one additional touchdown.

According to RotoBaller, Jackson averaged 15.1 fantasy points per game, which ranks 18th among NFL quarterbacks this season.

When Jackson originally suffered the ankle injury, it was Tyler Huntley (toe) who replaced Jackson as Baltimore's quarterback in the three games he missed.

Unfortunately for Huntley and the Ravens, he was also injured in the game against Buffalo. Huntley suffered a serious turf toe injury on his right foot and will now miss the remainder of the 20226 season.

Huntley was placed on IR on the same day as Jackson, Nov. 5. However, as mentioned, Jackson could still return, while Huntley won't.

The Ravens were forced to start rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in a Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, which resulted in a 33-10 loss for the Ravens. Fagnano completed 10 out of 18 passes (55.6%) for just 60 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

One day later, the Ravens officially traded for Brissett. Baltimore gave up a fourth-round draft pick in 2027 and a seventh-round pick in 2028, while receiving Brissett and a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Brissett is expected to make his Baltimore debut in Week 10 against the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Minter expects Brissett to be ready to start for the Ravens against L.A. He made his practice debut for Baltimore on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Brissett will obviously need to learn Baltimore's playbook and settle into his new surroundings, but he gives the Ravens a veteran option with a fairly safe floor until Jackson is able to return.

The hope is that Brissett can help keep the team in the playoff hunt in the meantime. The Ravens currently have a record of 4-5.

In addition to Brissett and Fagnano, the Ravens recently signed quarterback Kedon Slovis to the active roster off of the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

For all intents and purposes, Jackson's fantasy football campaign could very well be over, but that is not a certainty. It remains possible that Jackson could return during the fantasy football playoffs and help fantasy managers win championships. And if it's up to Jackson himself, he will do everything within his control to make that a reality.

If or when Jackson returns, he will immediately regain his status as one of the most dynamic fantasy football quarterbacks, assuming he isn't playing with too many restrictions.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough, Bryce Young. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough, Bryce Young. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough, Bryce Young compared to others:

Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drew Lock
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyle McCord
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jared Goff
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Carson Beck
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Max Brosmer
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Johnson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Houston Texans
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Emari Demercado
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyle McCord
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Carson Beck
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Max Brosmer
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Johnson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kirk Cousins
vs
Emari Demercado
Kirk Cousins
vs
Houston Texans
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malachi Corley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Xavier Legette
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyle McCord
Tyler Shough
vs
Carson Beck
Tyler Shough
vs
Max Brosmer
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Johnson
Tyler Shough
vs
Emari Demercado
Tyler Shough
vs
Malachi Corley
Tyler Shough
vs
A.J. Dillon
Tyler Shough
vs
Colbie Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Tyler Shough
vs
Khadarel Hodge
Tyler Shough
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bryce Young
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Bryce Young
vs
Kyle McCord
Bryce Young
vs
Carson Beck
Bryce Young
vs
Max Brosmer
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Johnson
Bryce Young
vs
Emari Demercado
Bryce Young
vs
Malachi Corley
Bryce Young
vs
A.J. Dillon
Bryce Young
vs
Colbie Young
Bryce Young
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Bryce Young
vs
Khadarel Hodge
Bryce Young
vs
Jonathan Mingo

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