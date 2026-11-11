Is Lamar Jackson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 10)

Is Lamar Jackson out for the season? When is Lamar Jackson coming back? The latest Lamar Jackson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 10 of 2026.
One of the more consequential injuries of the 2026 season thus far for fantasy managers — and of course, for the Baltimore Ravens — has been to quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb).
Jackson suffered a fractured and dislocated thumb on his right hand in Baltimore's 36-10 Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury occurred on the Ravens' first offensive snap of the game against Buffalo, and came right after Jackson had missed the previous three games due to an ankle injury.
Now, Jackson is expected to undergo surgery and is currently on the injured reserve list. He will miss a significant amount of time. The question is, will Jackson play again in 2026? The short answer is, it's complicated. For a more detailed answer, continue reading.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Lamar Jackson Out for the 2026 Season?
It's been a trying season for Jackson. He suffered the aforementioned ankle injury in a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Jackson, who said it was a high-ankle sprain, missed Week 5 through Week 7 with the ankle issue.
Then, things got worse upon his return, as Jackson suffered a serious thumb injury on his very first play against the Bills in Week 8.
Jackson was officially placed on injured reserve on Nov. 5. At a minimum, Jackson is required to miss four games. However, he will almost certainly miss more time than that.
As mentioned, Jackson is expected to have surgery to repair the fractured and dislocated thumb. It is unclear if Jackson has already had the surgery, or when it is scheduled for if he hasn't yet. Earlier this week, Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter wouldn't reveal if the operation happened yet or not, and it's unlikely Jackson will speak to the media any time soon.
It is believed that Jackson will miss six-to-nine weeks. With that in mind, Ian Rapoport, a senior insider for ESPN and NFL Network, reported recently that Jackson told his teammates he will return at some point in 2026. He told his team something along the lines of, "just stay alive," per Rapoport.
In the interim, the Ravens will rely on recently acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Lamar Jackson is out 6-9 weeks with a fractured and dislocated thumb. But the former MVP has vowed to return -- assuming Baltimore stays alive. The Jacoby Brissett trade should help.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2026
If Jackson can work his way back and hit the shorter end of that potential return timeline, he could come back as early as Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If it's on the longer end of that six-to-nine-week spectrum, Jackson could return for Baltimore's Week 18 rematch with the Steelers, perhaps if a playoff spot is on the line, or, more likely, he could resume starting quarterback duties in the playoffs.
Of course, there is always the possibility that Jackson doesn't return at all this season — especially if the Ravens miss the playoffs and have little to play for late in the season.
So, is Jackson out for the remainder of the 2026 season? If it is up to him, no.
“Nobody wants to be on the field more," Minter said about Jackson on Monday. "He’s probably going to do everything he can to put himself in position. But I'll leave it at that."
But it remains a true possibility that Jackson may have played his last game in 2026. Keep a close eye on his situation as things progress.
Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Outlook
Through five appearances in 2026, Jackson completed 68 out of 97 pass attempts (70.1%) for 967 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 144 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and one additional touchdown.
According to RotoBaller, Jackson averaged 15.1 fantasy points per game, which ranks 18th among NFL quarterbacks this season.
When Jackson originally suffered the ankle injury, it was Tyler Huntley (toe) who replaced Jackson as Baltimore's quarterback in the three games he missed.
Unfortunately for Huntley and the Ravens, he was also injured in the game against Buffalo. Huntley suffered a serious turf toe injury on his right foot and will now miss the remainder of the 20226 season.
Huntley was placed on IR on the same day as Jackson, Nov. 5. However, as mentioned, Jackson could still return, while Huntley won't.
The Ravens were forced to start rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano in a Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, which resulted in a 33-10 loss for the Ravens. Fagnano completed 10 out of 18 passes (55.6%) for just 60 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
One day later, the Ravens officially traded for Brissett. Baltimore gave up a fourth-round draft pick in 2027 and a seventh-round pick in 2028, while receiving Brissett and a fifth-round pick in 2027.
Brissett is expected to make his Baltimore debut in Week 10 against the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Minter expects Brissett to be ready to start for the Ravens against L.A. He made his practice debut for Baltimore on Wednesday.
Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett warming up at start of practice. https://t.co/TbTvVS3rmv
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 11, 2026
The 33-year-old Brissett will obviously need to learn Baltimore's playbook and settle into his new surroundings, but he gives the Ravens a veteran option with a fairly safe floor until Jackson is able to return.
The hope is that Brissett can help keep the team in the playoff hunt in the meantime. The Ravens currently have a record of 4-5.
In addition to Brissett and Fagnano, the Ravens recently signed quarterback Kedon Slovis to the active roster off of the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.
For all intents and purposes, Jackson's fantasy football campaign could very well be over, but that is not a certainty. It remains possible that Jackson could return during the fantasy football playoffs and help fantasy managers win championships. And if it's up to Jackson himself, he will do everything within his control to make that a reality.
If or when Jackson returns, he will immediately regain his status as one of the most dynamic fantasy football quarterbacks, assuming he isn't playing with too many restrictions.
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Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Shough, Bryce Young compared to others:
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