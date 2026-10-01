Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 4)

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 4 of 2026.
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) got off to a solid start in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. He was expected to take on a bigger role this season with veteran RB Aaron Jones Sr. aging and only a rookie and some depth pieces to compete with at his position.
Unfortunately, sometimes the hot starts to careers are short-lived, and not just because of production declines. Mason suffered a fractured thumb in that game after playing just 45 percent of his team's offensive snaps. He had rushed 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown before the injury.
Mason was cheap in fantasy football drafts this season and could have been the Hero RB on Zero RB drafters' rosters, but that potential outcome will have to wait. But for how long? Will Mason miss the rest of the season? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
He'll probably return at some point this season. The Vikings put him on short-term injured reserve after Week 1, meaning they get an extra roster spot, but he has to stay on the sidelines for at least four weeks. A fractured finger takes at least a month to heal, so it's not a surprise.
He may come back with some kind of wrap or club on his hand when he returns, but the thumb is important for gripping a football while running. It's also important for catching passes, obviously, but Mason hasn't done much of that in his career.
Vikings place RB Jordan Mason (thumb) on injured reserve. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/3nXe0E37dg
— NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2026
It's unlikely that he'll be out for the whole year, but a week or two beyond his required IR stint could be on the table.
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Mason's ceiling would be that of a touchdown-dependent RB2. The biggest barrier to his upside is that he's never been much of a pass-catching back. A target is worth nearly three times as much as a rush in terms of average fantasy points gained for each.
For running backs, it takes a lot of rushing work and a solid goal-line role to be a good starter for backs who don't catch the ball much. Mason has 410 rushes in his career compared to just 28 receptions. That means just over 6.3 percent of his career touches are receptions.
To put this into single-game standards, in a typical game in which Mason had 20 touches, he'd have just one or two receptions. And 20 touches is a massive role for an RB. The Vikings have a solid offense, but not one that could give him enough touchdown upside to be a fantasy RB1 for the rest of the year.
Jordan Mason is IN!
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/r4wirOIjUJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
When he returns, he's more of a mid-tier RB2 if he can score plenty of touchdowns.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start ... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson compared to others:
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