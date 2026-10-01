👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 4)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 4 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) got off to a solid start in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. He was expected to take on a bigger role this season with veteran RB Aaron Jones Sr. aging and only a rookie and some depth pieces to compete with at his position.

Unfortunately, sometimes the hot starts to careers are short-lived, and not just because of production declines. Mason suffered a fractured thumb in that game after playing just 45 percent of his team's offensive snaps. He had rushed 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

Mason was cheap in fantasy football drafts this season and could have been the Hero RB on Zero RB drafters' rosters, but that potential outcome will have to wait. But for how long? Will Mason miss the rest of the season? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?

He'll probably return at some point this season. The Vikings put him on short-term injured reserve after Week 1, meaning they get an extra roster spot, but he has to stay on the sidelines for at least four weeks. A fractured finger takes at least a month to heal, so it's not a surprise.

He may come back with some kind of wrap or club on his hand when he returns, but the thumb is important for gripping a football while running. It's also important for catching passes, obviously, but Mason hasn't done much of that in his career.

It's unlikely that he'll be out for the whole year, but a week or two beyond his required IR stint could be on the table.

 

Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook

Mason's ceiling would be that of a touchdown-dependent RB2. The biggest barrier to his upside is that he's never been much of a pass-catching back. A target is worth nearly three times as much as a rush in terms of average fantasy points gained for each.

For running backs, it takes a lot of rushing work and a solid goal-line role to be a good starter for backs who don't catch the ball much. Mason has 410 rushes in his career compared to just 28 receptions. That means just over 6.3 percent of his career touches are receptions.

To put this into single-game standards, in a typical game in which Mason had 20 touches, he'd have just one or two receptions. And 20 touches is a massive role for an RB. The Vikings have a solid offense, but not one that could give him enough touchdown upside to be a fantasy RB1 for the rest of the year.

When he returns, he's more of a mid-tier RB2 if he can score plenty of touchdowns.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start ... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson compared to others:

Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Addison
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Addison
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Addison
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Addison
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Addison
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Mike Evans
Jordan Addison
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Addison
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Addison
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Addison
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Christian Watson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Xavier Worthy
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tre Harris
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Caleb Douglas
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Bryant
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jake Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kendre Miller
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Colby Parkinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jauan Jennings
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chris Bell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brock Bowers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Trey McBride
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
T.J. Hockenson
vs
George Kittle
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Travis Kelce
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Warren
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Sam Laporta
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 4 TE Rankings
Tight End Stats, Sleepers & Surprises
Updated Week 4 QB Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 4


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Updated Week 4 TE Rankings
Tight End Stats, Sleepers & Surprises
Updated Week 4 QB Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 4