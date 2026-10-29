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Is Jeremiyah Love The Starting Running Back For The Cardinals When He Returns? (Week 8 Update)

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Jeremiyah Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS and Betting, Injury News

Will Jeremiyah Love start for the Arizona Cardinals when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Jeremiyah Love return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 8.

Jeremiyah Love's early results lacked an explosive element. Bam Knight supplied one with runs of 31 and 29 yards in the two games Love missed, giving Arizona something to consider while the rookie rests his ankle.

A Week 8 comeback against the Dallas Cowboys is in play, although Arizona has not committed to Love's availability. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Love is scheduled to return to practice Wednesday.

I'd still back Love to lead the Cardinals in carries when healthy. Knight's recent production is a bigger threat to the supporting touches than to the rookie's job.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Will Jeremiyah Love Start For The Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?

How the work shifted after the opener is the stronger argument for Love, even with Tyler Allgeier still first on the team's depth chart. Love remains my choice to lead Arizona's backfield when he returns.

Arizona had already moved decisively toward the rookie before his left ankle forced a two-game absence.

After Allgeier outcarried him 17-11 in Week 1, Love received 56 carries to Allgeier's 18 carries over the next four games, including a 21-2 split against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team was waiting for Love's ankle to improve, not holding him out to reward Knight.

LaFleur also rejected the idea that Knight's performance against the Los Angeles Rams influenced Love's availability, saying ahead of Week 7, "What Bam did has nothing to do with this."

Knight still has an argument for a larger supporting role, having gained 80 rushing yards against the Rams and 48 yards against the Denver Broncos, with those two long runs accounting for 60 yards.

Love's longest rush through five games is 18 yards.

A three-back rotation looks plausible when Love rejoins them, with Knight competing to retain some of the rushing work.

Allgeier has continued to receive more carries than Knight during Love's absence, despite producing just 57 yards on 26 attempts. His established involvement keeps him in the mix.

James Conner remains on injured reserve, and LaFleur's latest update offered only the possibility that he could play this season.

Evan Hull, promoted to the roster Saturday, is farther down the order and did not record a touch in either game Love missed.

 

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook

His workload before the layoff and Arizona's investment in the third overall pick make Love the back I'd want for the rest of the season.

He belongs on 12-team rosters, and I would keep him over either Allgeier or Knight.

Allgeier is harder to justify in a shallow league, having averaged just 2.9 yards per carry through seven games, and his early-season rushing workload had already shrunk substantially before Love was sidelined.

Knight, by contrast, is worth retaining on deeper benches while Love works back.

Love handled 26 touches against San Francisco in Week 3, producing 109 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown for 21.9 PPR fantasy points.

The five receptions in that game demonstrate his fantasy value when Arizona uses him beyond the running game.

He managed just 22 rushing yards on 12 carries in his last appearance against the Detroit Lions, so Dallas comes with a condition.

Love is a flex option if he completes the week with the ankle issue resolved and no reported workload restriction. His 26-touch workload against the 49ers offers RB2 upside, but I would bench him after another limited buildup.

The receiving production still needs to improve, with 11 catches for only 36 yards this season, including one reception for minus-8 yards against the New York Giants and none against the Lions.

Restoring that part of his game would help compensate for an ordinary 3.7-yard rushing average.

LaFleur said the ankle injury has affected Love's ability to plant, cut, and separate on routes. He expects Love to become "a big part of our pass game" once the ankle is healthy.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Bam Knight, Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bam Knight, Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Bam Knight, Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier compared to others:

Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bam Knight
vs
Darren Waller
Bam Knight
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Bam Knight
vs
Mason Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bam Knight
vs
AJ Barner
Bam Knight
vs
Mark Andrews
Bam Knight
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Mayer
Bam Knight
vs
RJ Harvey
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Higbee
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Braelon Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Greg Dulcich
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bam Knight
vs
Devonta Smith
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Demario Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bam Knight
vs
Malik Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Keon Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Downs
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bam Knight
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Bam Knight
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Cooper Kupp
Bam Knight
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Bam Knight
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Brenton Strange
Bam Knight
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
Travis Hunter
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Justice Hill
Bam Knight
vs
Antonio Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Cade Otton
Bam Knight
vs
Rome Odunze
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bam Knight
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Rashod Bateman
Bam Knight
vs
Travis Kelce
Bam Knight
vs
Treylon Burks
Bam Knight
vs
Carnell Tate
Bam Knight
vs
Savion Williams
Bam Knight
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Bam Knight
vs
Jauan Jennings
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Addison
Bam Knight
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bam Knight
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bam Knight
vs
Jadarian Price
Bam Knight
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bam Knight
vs
Ty Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Warren
Bam Knight
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
vs
Dallas Goedert
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Bell
Bam Knight
vs
Colston Loveland
Bam Knight
vs
Eli Raridon
Bam Knight
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bam Knight
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bam Knight
vs
Denzel Boston
Bam Knight
vs
Tre Harris
Bam Knight
vs
Blake Corum
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Sam Laporta
Bam Knight
vs
Evan Engram
Bam Knight
vs
Tre Tucker
Bam Knight
vs
Jahan Dotson
Bam Knight
vs
Germie Bernard
Bam Knight
vs
Ted Hurst
Bam Knight
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bam Knight
vs
Darius Cooper
Bam Knight
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Corey Kiner
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bam Knight
vs
Tommy Tremble
Bam Knight
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bam Knight
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bam Knight
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Bam Knight
vs
Breece Hall
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bam Knight
vs
Tony Pollard
Bam Knight
vs
Efton Chism III
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Cameron
Bam Knight
vs
Jameson Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
DK Metcalf
Bam Knight
vs
Tez Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bam Knight
vs
Kyren Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Derrick Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Javonte Williams
Bam Knight
vs
James Cook III
Bam Knight
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bam Knight
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bam Knight
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bam Knight
vs
Bucky Irving
Bam Knight
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bam Knight
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bam Knight
vs
Chase Brown
Bam Knight
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bam Knight
vs
Khalil Herbert
Bam Knight
vs
George Holani
Bam Knight
vs
Sione Vaki
Bam Knight
vs
Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
vs
Sean Tucker
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Bam Knight
vs
Kaytron Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Bam Knight
vs
Dylan Laube
Bam Knight
vs
Isaiah Davis
Bam Knight
vs
Trevor Etienne
Bam Knight
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Bam Knight
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Luepke
Bam Knight
vs
Ray Davis
Bam Knight
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Tahj Brooks
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Carter
Bam Knight
vs
Demond Claiborne
Bam Knight
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Germie Bernard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
KC Concepcion
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tre Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Denzel Boston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Addison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Antonio Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keenan Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Makai Lemon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Coker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brenton Strange
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mark Andrews
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mason Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darren Waller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bam Knight
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
AJ Barner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Mayer
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ty Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Corey Kiner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Holani
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sione Vaki
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Laube
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Carter
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Hunter
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Treylon Burks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Savion Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ty Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Bell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darius Cooper
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tez Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Davis Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Troy Franklin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Royals
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Herbert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Holani
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sione Vaki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaytron Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Laube
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Trevor Etienne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ray Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Tahj Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Carter
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rasheen Ali

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Carnell Tate

Still Not Practicing Thursday
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Ja'Marr Chase

Expected to Play in Week 8
Tony Pollard

Likely Staying Put Before Trade Deadline
Jeffery Simmons

Bears Acquire Jeffery Simmons From Titans in Blockbuster Deal
Tristan Jarry

Shuts Out Flames
Victor Wembanyama

Posts Massive Line In OT Win Over Jazz
Gavin McKenna

Delivers in First-Line Role
Cooper Flagg

Stars In Win Over Oklahoma City
Albert Johansson

to Miss Thursday's Action
Quentin Grimes

With Big Game In Win Over Clippers
Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
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