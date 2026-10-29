Is Jeremiyah Love The Starting Running Back For The Cardinals When He Returns? (Week 8 Update)

Will Jeremiyah Love start for the Arizona Cardinals when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Jeremiyah Love return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 8.
Jeremiyah Love's early results lacked an explosive element. Bam Knight supplied one with runs of 31 and 29 yards in the two games Love missed, giving Arizona something to consider while the rookie rests his ankle.
A Week 8 comeback against the Dallas Cowboys is in play, although Arizona has not committed to Love's availability. Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Love is scheduled to return to practice Wednesday.
I'd still back Love to lead the Cardinals in carries when healthy. Knight's recent production is a bigger threat to the supporting touches than to the rookie's job.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will Jeremiyah Love Start For The Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?
How the work shifted after the opener is the stronger argument for Love, even with Tyler Allgeier still first on the team's depth chart. Love remains my choice to lead Arizona's backfield when he returns.
Arizona had already moved decisively toward the rookie before his left ankle forced a two-game absence.
After Allgeier outcarried him 17-11 in Week 1, Love received 56 carries to Allgeier's 18 carries over the next four games, including a 21-2 split against the San Francisco 49ers.
The team was waiting for Love's ankle to improve, not holding him out to reward Knight.
LaFleur also rejected the idea that Knight's performance against the Los Angeles Rams influenced Love's availability, saying ahead of Week 7, "What Bam did has nothing to do with this."
Knight still has an argument for a larger supporting role, having gained 80 rushing yards against the Rams and 48 yards against the Denver Broncos, with those two long runs accounting for 60 yards.
Love's longest rush through five games is 18 yards.
mama there goes, Bam💥
31-yard pickup for 20
#AZvsLAR | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/boe9ENrdGz
Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 18, 2026
A three-back rotation looks plausible when Love rejoins them, with Knight competing to retain some of the rushing work.
Allgeier has continued to receive more carries than Knight during Love's absence, despite producing just 57 yards on 26 attempts. His established involvement keeps him in the mix.
James Conner remains on injured reserve, and LaFleur's latest update offered only the possibility that he could play this season.
Evan Hull, promoted to the roster Saturday, is farther down the order and did not record a touch in either game Love missed.
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
His workload before the layoff and Arizona's investment in the third overall pick make Love the back I'd want for the rest of the season.
He belongs on 12-team rosters, and I would keep him over either Allgeier or Knight.
Allgeier is harder to justify in a shallow league, having averaged just 2.9 yards per carry through seven games, and his early-season rushing workload had already shrunk substantially before Love was sidelined.
Knight, by contrast, is worth retaining on deeper benches while Love works back.
Love handled 26 touches against San Francisco in Week 3, producing 109 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown for 21.9 PPR fantasy points.
The five receptions in that game demonstrate his fantasy value when Arizona uses him beyond the running game.
Jeremiyah Love makes it a one-score game in the Bay 👀
@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0mdc38FjPE
NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
He managed just 22 rushing yards on 12 carries in his last appearance against the Detroit Lions, so Dallas comes with a condition.
Love is a flex option if he completes the week with the ankle issue resolved and no reported workload restriction. His 26-touch workload against the 49ers offers RB2 upside, but I would bench him after another limited buildup.
The receiving production still needs to improve, with 11 catches for only 36 yards this season, including one reception for minus-8 yards against the New York Giants and none against the Lions.
Restoring that part of his game would help compensate for an ordinary 3.7-yard rushing average.
LaFleur said the ankle injury has affected Love's ability to plant, cut, and separate on routes. He expects Love to become "a big part of our pass game" once the ankle is healthy.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Bam Knight, Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Bam Knight, Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier compared to others:
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