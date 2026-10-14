Is James Conner the Starting Running Back for the Cardinals When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

Will James Conner start for the Arizona Cardinals when he returns? Bruno breaks down the James Conner return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner hasn't played since September 2025, and his long-awaited return still isn't on the calendar. Even when he's cleared to play, his old starting job probably won't be waiting.
Arizona has spent the opening five games rotating rookie Jeremiyah Love and veteran Tyler Allgeier. Love is the third overall pick in April's draft, and Allgeier has earned playing time in situations where the Cardinals need protection for their quarterback.
Conner's health is only one part of the question facing fantasy managers.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will James Conner Start for the Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?
Conner should be viewed as depth behind Love and Allgeier, not as a likely starter.
The Cardinals have made no announcement about his eventual workload, but their roster decisions and early-season usage leave little reason to expect a return to his old role.
The 31-year-old underwent surgery after suffering a season-ending right-foot injury against San Francisco in Week 3 of 2025.
Arizona designated him for return when placing him on injured reserve before this season, meaning he could eventually resume practicing after the required four-game absence.
That minimum has passed. Still, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported Tuesday that the team wasn't expected to open Conner's 21-day practice window this week.
He is getting closer, but there is no confirmed activation date, and he is unlikely to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.
Gambadoro described Conner as an insurance option and suggested that even 10 carries per game would be unlikely when he's healthy.
That's a reporter's evaluation, not a workload limit handed down by coach Mike LaFleur. It nevertheless fits what Arizona has shown on the field.
The Cardinals signed Allgeier in March, then selected Love third overall. Love has 67 rushes for 245 yards and a touchdown through five games, along with 11 receptions for 36 yards and another score.
He received 21 carries and five catches against San Francisco in Week 3, showing the sort of workload Arizona can give him.
Allgeier has 35 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, but his value to the coaching staff extends beyond those numbers.
He played 36 snaps to Love's 30 against the Giants in Week 4, remaining on the field during the final possession. LaFleur pointed to Allgeier's pass protection as the reason for that late-game usage.
Tyler Allgeier gets loose for a 22-yard TD 🔥
AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/L5ErkYSgh6
NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
It hasn't been a seamless backfield. Love rushed 12 times for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to Detroit, while Allgeier managed seven yards on three attempts. LaFleur has also said he plans to rotate the backs rather than promise one player a fixed carry total.
That is a reason to be cautious about projecting anyone's workload, not an opening that automatically belongs to Conner. Bam Knight is another active-roster back, and the Cardinals would have to find a game-day role for Conner when he is activated.
James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook
Conner's 2024 production illustrates why some managers still have him stashed. He rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, with 47 receptions for 414 yards.
The Cardinals once relied on him for both volume and scoring chances, and a healthy Conner could still help if injuries thin the current rotation.
James Conner adds another TD!
📺: #NEvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/jwhckhFhX6
NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
But fantasy managers cannot bank on that scenario.
He hasn't played in more than a year, hasn't returned to full team work, and would be joining a backfield built around a highly drafted rookie and another experienced runner.
In redraft leagues, Conner is a deep-bench or eligible injured-reserve stash at best.
Managers in shallow leagues can use that roster spot more productively, particularly if they need an active player during the bye weeks.
In deeper formats, keeping him is defensible when the cost is minimal.
Opening Conner's practice window will be a welcome recovery milestone, but it won't be a reason to put him into a fantasy starting lineup.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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