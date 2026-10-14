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Is James Conner the Starting Running Back for the Cardinals When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

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James Conner - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will James Conner start for the Arizona Cardinals when he returns? Bruno breaks down the James Conner return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will James Conner Start for the Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?
James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner hasn't played since September 2025, and his long-awaited return still isn't on the calendar. Even when he's cleared to play, his old starting job probably won't be waiting.

Arizona has spent the opening five games rotating rookie Jeremiyah Love and veteran Tyler Allgeier. Love is the third overall pick in April's draft, and Allgeier has earned playing time in situations where the Cardinals need protection for their quarterback.

Conner's health is only one part of the question facing fantasy managers.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Will James Conner Start for the Arizona Cardinals When He Returns?

Conner should be viewed as depth behind Love and Allgeier, not as a likely starter.

The Cardinals have made no announcement about his eventual workload, but their roster decisions and early-season usage leave little reason to expect a return to his old role.

The 31-year-old underwent surgery after suffering a season-ending right-foot injury against San Francisco in Week 3 of 2025.

Arizona designated him for return when placing him on injured reserve before this season, meaning he could eventually resume practicing after the required four-game absence.

That minimum has passed. Still, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported Tuesday that the team wasn't expected to open Conner's 21-day practice window this week.

He is getting closer, but there is no confirmed activation date, and he is unlikely to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

Gambadoro described Conner as an insurance option and suggested that even 10 carries per game would be unlikely when he's healthy.

That's a reporter's evaluation, not a workload limit handed down by coach Mike LaFleur. It nevertheless fits what Arizona has shown on the field.

The Cardinals signed Allgeier in March, then selected Love third overall. Love has 67 rushes for 245 yards and a touchdown through five games, along with 11 receptions for 36 yards and another score.

He received 21 carries and five catches against San Francisco in Week 3, showing the sort of workload Arizona can give him.

Allgeier has 35 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, but his value to the coaching staff extends beyond those numbers.

He played 36 snaps to Love's 30 against the Giants in Week 4, remaining on the field during the final possession. LaFleur pointed to Allgeier's pass protection as the reason for that late-game usage.

It hasn't been a seamless backfield. Love rushed 12 times for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to Detroit, while Allgeier managed seven yards on three attempts. LaFleur has also said he plans to rotate the backs rather than promise one player a fixed carry total.

That is a reason to be cautious about projecting anyone's workload, not an opening that automatically belongs to Conner. Bam Knight is another active-roster back, and the Cardinals would have to find a game-day role for Conner when he is activated.

 

James Conner Fantasy Football Outlook

Conner's 2024 production illustrates why some managers still have him stashed. He rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, with 47 receptions for 414 yards.

The Cardinals once relied on him for both volume and scoring chances, and a healthy Conner could still help if injuries thin the current rotation.

But fantasy managers cannot bank on that scenario.

He hasn't played in more than a year, hasn't returned to full team work, and would be joining a backfield built around a highly drafted rookie and another experienced runner.

In redraft leagues, Conner is a deep-bench or eligible injured-reserve stash at best.

Managers in shallow leagues can use that roster spot more productively, particularly if they need an active player during the bye weeks.

In deeper formats, keeping him is defensible when the cost is minimal.

Opening Conner's practice window will be a welcome recovery milestone, but it won't be a reason to put him into a fantasy starting lineup.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier compared to others:

Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Germie Bernard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keenan Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tre Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendre Miller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mark Andrews
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brenton Strange
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Denzel Boston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darren Waller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keon Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Coker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Najee Harris
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
AJ Barner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cade Otton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Kittle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darnell Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Mayer
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malachi Fields
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Demario Douglas
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darius Cooper
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cody White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Noah Fant
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Makai Lemon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Holani
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Antonio Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Evan Engram
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Efton Chism III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaelon Black
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mason Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Eli Raridon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ty Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cole Kmet
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ted Hurst
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Troy Franklin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sean Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Noah Gray
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dawson Knox
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Skyy Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Cameron
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Theo Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Treylon Burks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Austin Hooper
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonnu Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Foster Moreau
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Bond
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Badie
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Laube
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Corey Kiner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Dillon
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan James
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Julius Chestnut
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alec Ingold
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brashard Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Audric Estime
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kalel Mullings
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Patrick Ricard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bam Knight
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Adam Prentice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carson Steele
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zavier Scott
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Justice Hill
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darius Cooper
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cody White
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Holani
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ty Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Troy Franklin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacob Cowing
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Skyy Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Treylon Burks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
CJ Donaldson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Bond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Brooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devontez Walker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Royals
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tim Patrick
Tyler Allgeier
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Reggie Virgil
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bo Melton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Roush
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Allgeier
vs
John Metchie III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Smith
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Zachariah Branch
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vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Bijan Robinson
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
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vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Badie
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vs
Dylan Laube
Tyler Allgeier
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Corey Kiner
Tyler Allgeier
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ray Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
A.J. Dillon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Davis
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vs
Ameer Abdullah
Tyler Allgeier
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Jordan James
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vs
Julius Chestnut
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Alec Ingold
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Kalel Mullings
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
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Expected to Play Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Rashee Rice

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Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

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Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

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Ashton Jeanty

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Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
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Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

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Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

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Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

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Tyreek Hill

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Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba

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James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

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Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

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Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

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Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Kristaps Porzingis

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Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

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Miles Bridges

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

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Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
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