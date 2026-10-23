Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 7 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Chase Brown, DK Metcalf, and Aaron Jones Sr. and more.
Bye weeks are in full swing, and managers have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but make a run for a championship.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 7. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 7
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is off to a strong start to the season, even though he missed a game with an injury and has been without QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) for his last two contests. Flowers is up to 42 targets in his five games this year and has 32 receptions for 471 yards and two touchdowns. He has racked up over 50 yards per game in every game this season and has averaged 10 targets per game over his last three contests.
So far this season, Flowers has the fourth-highest target share in the NFL this season, behind only studs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DeVonta Smith, and Puka Nacua. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is finding ways to get Flowers plenty of chances to make plays, and the fourth-year receiver is on the rise, with an even higher ceiling later this season when Jackson is ready to return.
Verdict: While Flowers will still cost a hefty price tag, managers should act fast and acquire a borderline low-end WR1 at a discount before Lamar Jackson returns to the field.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has emerged as the overall TE3 in PPR scoring this season with five touchdowns over his last five games. Kittle was limited in Week 1 due to his Achilles recovery, but ever since then, he has been a steady high-end TE1 option for fantasy football. In fact, from Weeks 2-6, he ranks as the highest-scoring tight end in PPR leagues.
For several years now, the Iowa product has been a fantastic fantasy option because of his physicality and nose for the end zone. He offers versatility in the Niners' offense, as he ranks second among NFL tight ends in red zone targets but also third in deep target share. Meanwhile, his 0.65 fantasy points per route run ranks second-best among tight ends this season.
As long as he can stay healthy, Kittle will continue to be a high-end TE1 and should be started in all leagues.
Verdict: Kittle is a buy-high target. With Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. both dealing with injuries, Kittle has a path to not only leading this team in receiving but potentially contending for the TE1 title on a points-per-game basis.
Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Across five games so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has recorded 370 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 95 touches. The 26-year-old has seen at least 15 touches in every game this year.
However, Brown has struggled with efficiency, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. In Cincinnati's most recent game against the Miami Dolphins before its Week 6 bye, the team may have signaled that it is moving in a different direction in the backfield. While Brown still logged 16 touches against the Dolphins, fellow Cincinnati back Samaje Perine recorded 14 catches and two receptions.
Perine was more effective than Brown as well, collecting 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. If the Bengals continue to split work evenly in their backfield coming out of the bye, Brown's fantasy value could continue to fall.
Verdict: Brown checks in as our buy-low target of the week. Coming out of the bye, Brown's value is at an all-time low given that he ceded a lot of work to Perine in their last contest. However, managers have a small window to acquire the RB1 on one of the game's most productive offenses at his lowest price of the season.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Jaylen Waddle, DEN
- Jordyn Tyson, NO
- Stefon Diggs, WSH
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his Week 6 impact without a single reception longer than 19 yards. He caught all seven targets for 73 yards, leading the team in both categories during a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Against Las Vegas in Week 4, a 41-yard catch accounted for most of his 70 receiving yards.
Worthy now has 143 yards across his last two appearances after totaling just 63 in his first three, and Week 6 marked his highest catch total of the season. He also drew seven targets in Week 2, making his more productive use of those opportunities the meaningful development. Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) missed the Chargers game and did not practice Wednesday, and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) remains on injured reserve.
Worthy's contributions on shorter throws give him PPR flex value for Week 7 against Seattle.
Verdict: Worthy's value is on the rise with Rice banged up, but managers should use this window to sell. When he shares the field with Rice and Kelce, Worthy is the clear No. 3 option in the passing offense, and that doesn't include running back Kenneth Walker III, who gets 20+ carries weekly.
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. was the fantasy RB12 from Weeks 2-5, but with teammate Jordan Mason (thumb) practicing in full after the team's Week 6 bye and expected to make his return after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve, the 31-year-old veteran is likely to find himself back in a timeshare.
In a Week 1 win over the Packers, Mason handled 15 carries to Jones' 12, but his absence has given the former Pro Bowler an almost unheard-of 90.4% running back rush share while still finding involvement in the passing game.
While Jones has made the most of his expanded opportunities, Mason's return will almost certainly eat into his week-winning workload, and he has fallen to RotoBaller's RB27 ahead of a Week 7 clash with the Colts.
Verdict: Managers should sell Jones quickly. Jordan Mason is almost certain to return this weekend and will significantly affect Jones' workload. While Jones may lead in the short term, once Mason is fully ramped up, the backfield will likely split, with Mason potentially leading the room.
DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf's 15-target Week 6 outing was a sharp response to the four looks he got against Indianapolis the previous Sunday. He caught 11 passes for 93 yards in Pittsburgh's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, including nine receptions for 81 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Aaron Rodgers acknowledged afterward that the offense shifted once Metcalf became more involved and said the Steelers need to find him earlier in games. That matters with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on injured reserve, which leaves Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as Pittsburgh's primary wideout options.
Bernard saw 12 targets of his own against the Buccaneers, and the extended comeback helped drive Metcalf's volume. Still, Metcalf has topped 90 receiving yards in two of his past three games after totaling just 98 over his first three. The thinner receiving corps and renewed involvement support a low-end WR2 outlook in PPR leagues for Week 7 against New Orleans.
Verdict: Even though Metcalf is coming off a strong showing, he profiles more as a sell candidate. Prior to Week 6, the wideout averaged just 45.0 yards per game and saw four or fewer targets in two of his last three contests. While these "spike" outings are possible while Pittman is sidelined, he profiles more as a high-end FLEX option than a reliable WR2.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Denzel Boston, CLE
- Woody Marks, HOU
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