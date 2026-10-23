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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 7 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Chase Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Props Picks

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 7 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Chase Brown, DK Metcalf, and Aaron Jones Sr. and more.

Bye weeks are in full swing, and managers have a clear picture of what positions they need to improve to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but make a run for a championship.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 7. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 7

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Pos
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 92 Bijan Robinson RB
3 92 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 88 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 88 Puka Nacua WR
6 86 Christian McCaffrey RB
7 83 Brock Bowers TE
8 81 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 77 Jonathan Taylor RB
10 77 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
11 74 Derrick Henry RB
12 70 CeeDee Lamb WR
13 70 James Cook III RB
14 66 Justin Jefferson WR
15 65 Chris Olave WR
16 64 Drake London WR
17 64 Kyren Williams RB
18 62 Trey McBride TE
19 62 Zay Flowers WR
20 61 Nico Collins WR
21 60 Javonte Williams RB
22 58 Parker Washington WR
23 58 Christian Watson WR
24 58 Josh Allen QB
25 56 Garrett Wilson WR
26 55 D'Andre Swift RB
27 55 Chuba Hubbard RB
28 53 Matthew Golden WR
29 52 A.J. Brown WR
30 52 Bhayshul Tuten RB
31 51 Malik Nabers WR
32 50 Josh Jacobs RB
33 48 Chase Brown RB
34 47 Ashton Jeanty RB
35 47 George Kittle TE
36 47 George Pickens WR
37 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
38 45 Bucky Irving RB
39 43 Tee Higgins WR
40 43 Mike Evans WR
41 42 DeVonta Smith WR
42 42 Breece Hall RB
43 42 Lamar Jackson QB
44 42 Jalen Coker WR
45 42 Jaylen Warren RB
46 42 Saquon Barkley RB
47 41 Jameson Williams WR
48 40 Michael Wilson WR
49 39 Luther Burden III WR
50 39 Sam LaPorta TE
51 38 DJ Moore WR
52 38 Jeremiyah Love RB
53 37 Isaiah Likely TE
54 36 Brock Purdy QB
55 36 Rashee Rice WR
56 35 Colston Loveland TE
57 34 Drake Maye QB
58 33 Emeka Egbuka WR
59 32 Tyler Warren TE
60 32 Joe Burrow QB
61 32 Jaylen Waddle WR
62 32 Stefon Diggs WR
63 31 Jayden Daniels QB
64 30 Quinshon Judkins RB
65 29 Ladd McConkey WR
66 29 Kyle Monangai RB
67 29 Rome Odunze WR
68 28 Caleb Williams QB
69 28 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
70 27 DK Metcalf WR
71 27 Trevor Lawrence QB
72 26 Jared Goff QB
73 26 Zach Charbonnet RB
74 26 Jordyn Tyson WR
75 25 Carnell Tate WR
76 25 Dalton Kincaid TE
77 24 Denzel Boston WR
78 24 Dak Prescott QB
79 24 Ollie Gordon II RB
80 23 Tucker Kraft TE
81 23 Germie Bernard WR
82 22 Patrick Mahomes II QB
83 22 Jordan Love QB
84 22 Jakobi Meyers WR
85 21 Blake Corum RB
86 21 Tyler Shough QB
87 21 Woody Marks RB
88 21 Jordan Mason RB
89 20 Bryce Young QB
90 20 Josh Downs WR
91 19 Cam Skattebo RB
92 18 Travis Kelce TE
93 17 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
94 17 Rachaad White RB
95 17 RJ Harvey RB
96 16 Braelon Allen RB
97 15 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
98 15 Tony Pollard RB
99 14 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
100 14 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
101 14 Jordan Addison WR
102 13 KC Concepcion WR
103 13 TreVeyon Henderson RB
104 13 Omarion Hampton RB
105 13 Kirk Cousins QB
106 12 Dallas Goedert TE
107 12 Tre Tucker WR
108 12 Alvin Kamara RB
109 12 J.K. Dobbins RB
110 12 Xavier Worthy WR
111 11 Emmett Johnson RB
112 11 David Montgomery RB
113 11 Brenton Strange TE
114 11 Matthew Stafford QB
115 11 Khalil Shakir WR
116 10 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
117 10 Samaje Perine RB
118 10 Kendrick Bourne WR
119 10 C.J. Stroud QB
120 9 Rico Dowdle RB
121 9 Antonio Williams WR
122 9 Courtland Sutton WR
123 9 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
124 9 Juwan Johnson TE
125 9 Dontayvion Wicks WR
126 9 Mike Washington Jr. RB
127 9 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
128 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
129 8 Malik Washington WR
130 8 Devaughn Vele WR
131 8 Tyler Higbee TE
132 8 Kyler Murray QB
133 8 Kaelon Black RB
134 8 Pat Freiermuth TE
135 8 Kendre Miller RB
136 8 Tyler Allgeier RB
137 8 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
138 8 Jadarian Price RB
139 7 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
140 7 Keaton Mitchell RB
141 7 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
142 7 Jonah Coleman RB
143 7 Keenan Allen WR
144 7 Caleb Douglas WR
145 7 Makai Lemon WR
146 7 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
147 7 Ryan Flournoy WR
148 7 Dameon Pierce RB
149 6 Mark Andrews TE
150 6 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
151 6 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
152 6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
153 6 Davante Adams WR
154 6 Chris Bell WR
155 6 Hunter Henry TE
156 6 Chig Okonkwo TE
157 6 Aaron Rodgers QB
158 6 Kalif Raymond WR
159 6 Tyjae Spears RB
160 5 Mike Gesicki TE
161 5 Dylan Sampson RB
162 5 Baker Mayfield QB
163 5 T.J. Hockenson TE
164 5 Seth McGowan RB
165 5 Jaylin Noel WR
166 5 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
167 5 Emanuel Wilson RB
168 4 Ted Hurst WR
169 4 Bo Nix QB
170 4 Dalton Schultz TE
171 4 Keon Coleman WR
172 4 Kenneth Gainwell RB
173 4 Rashod Bateman WR
174 4 MarShawn Lloyd RB
175 4 Roschon Johnson RB
176 4 Michael Mayer TE
177 4 Alec Pierce WR
178 4 Terrance Ferguson TE
179 4 Michael Penix Jr. QB
180 4 Malachi Fields WR
181 4 James Conner RB
182 4 Konata Mumpfield WR
183 4 Quentin Johnston WR
184 4 Rashid Shaheed WR
185 3 Jaylen Wright RB
186 3 Jacoby Brissett QB
187 3 Ray Davis RB
188 3 Sam Darnold QB
189 3 Deshaun Watson QB
190 3 Malik Willis QB
191 3 Devin Singletary RB
192 3 Jauan Jennings WR
193 3 Oronde Gadsden II TE
194 3 Jalen Royals WR
195 3 Josh Cameron WR
196 3 Efton Chism III WR
197 3 Justin Herbert QB
198 3 J.J. McCarthy QB
199 3 Tre' Harris WR
200 3 De'Zhaun Stribling WR

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is off to a strong start to the season, even though he missed a game with an injury and has been without QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) for his last two contests. Flowers is up to 42 targets in his five games this year and has 32 receptions for 471 yards and two touchdowns. He has racked up over 50 yards per game in every game this season and has averaged 10 targets per game over his last three contests.

So far this season, Flowers has the fourth-highest target share in the NFL this season, behind only studs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DeVonta Smith, and Puka Nacua. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is finding ways to get Flowers plenty of chances to make plays, and the fourth-year receiver is on the rise, with an even higher ceiling later this season when Jackson is ready to return.

Verdict: While Flowers will still cost a hefty price tag, managers should act fast and acquire a borderline low-end WR1 at a discount before Lamar Jackson returns to the field.

 

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has emerged as the overall TE3 in PPR scoring this season with five touchdowns over his last five games. Kittle was limited in Week 1 due to his Achilles recovery, but ever since then, he has been a steady high-end TE1 option for fantasy football. In fact, from Weeks 2-6, he ranks as the highest-scoring tight end in PPR leagues.

For several years now, the Iowa product has been a fantastic fantasy option because of his physicality and nose for the end zone. He offers versatility in the Niners' offense, as he ranks second among NFL tight ends in red zone targets but also third in deep target share. Meanwhile, his 0.65 fantasy points per route run ranks second-best among tight ends this season.

As long as he can stay healthy, Kittle will continue to be a high-end TE1 and should be started in all leagues.

Verdict: Kittle is a buy-high target. With Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. both dealing with injuries, Kittle has a path to not only leading this team in receiving but potentially contending for the TE1 title on a points-per-game basis.

 

Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Across five games so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has recorded 370 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 95 touches. The 26-year-old has seen at least 15 touches in every game this year.

However, Brown has struggled with efficiency, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. In Cincinnati's most recent game against the Miami Dolphins before its Week 6 bye, the team may have signaled that it is moving in a different direction in the backfield. While Brown still logged 16 touches against the Dolphins, fellow Cincinnati back Samaje Perine recorded 14 catches and two receptions.

Perine was more effective than Brown as well, collecting 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. If the Bengals continue to split work evenly in their backfield coming out of the bye, Brown's fantasy value could continue to fall.

Verdict: Brown checks in as our buy-low target of the week. Coming out of the bye, Brown's value is at an all-time low given that he ceded a lot of work to Perine in their last contest. However, managers have a small window to acquire the RB1 on one of the game's most productive offenses at his lowest price of the season.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Jaylen Waddle, DEN
  • Jordyn Tyson, NO
  • Stefon Diggs, WSH

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy made his Week 6 impact without a single reception longer than 19 yards. He caught all seven targets for 73 yards, leading the team in both categories during a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Against Las Vegas in Week 4, a 41-yard catch accounted for most of his 70 receiving yards.

Worthy now has 143 yards across his last two appearances after totaling just 63 in his first three, and Week 6 marked his highest catch total of the season. He also drew seven targets in Week 2, making his more productive use of those opportunities the meaningful development. Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) missed the Chargers game and did not practice Wednesday, and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) remains on injured reserve.

Worthy's contributions on shorter throws give him PPR flex value for Week 7 against Seattle.

Verdict: Worthy's value is on the rise with Rice banged up, but managers should use this window to sell. When he shares the field with Rice and Kelce, Worthy is the clear No. 3 option in the passing offense, and that doesn't include running back Kenneth Walker III, who gets 20+ carries weekly.

 

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. was the fantasy RB12 from Weeks 2-5, but with teammate Jordan Mason (thumb) practicing in full after the team's Week 6 bye and expected to make his return after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve, the 31-year-old veteran is likely to find himself back in a timeshare.

In a Week 1 win over the Packers, Mason handled 15 carries to Jones' 12, but his absence has given the former Pro Bowler an almost unheard-of 90.4% running back rush share while still finding involvement in the passing game.

While Jones has made the most of his expanded opportunities, Mason's return will almost certainly eat into his week-winning workload, and he has fallen to RotoBaller's RB27 ahead of a Week 7 clash with the Colts.

Verdict: Managers should sell Jones quickly. Jordan Mason is almost certain to return this weekend and will significantly affect Jones' workload. While Jones may lead in the short term, once Mason is fully ramped up, the backfield will likely split, with Mason potentially leading the room.

 

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf's 15-target Week 6 outing was a sharp response to the four looks he got against Indianapolis the previous Sunday. He caught 11 passes for 93 yards in Pittsburgh's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, including nine receptions for 81 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Aaron Rodgers acknowledged afterward that the offense shifted once Metcalf became more involved and said the Steelers need to find him earlier in games. That matters with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on injured reserve, which leaves Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as Pittsburgh's primary wideout options.

Bernard saw 12 targets of his own against the Buccaneers, and the extended comeback helped drive Metcalf's volume. Still, Metcalf has topped 90 receiving yards in two of his past three games after totaling just 98 over his first three. The thinner receiving corps and renewed involvement support a low-end WR2 outlook in PPR leagues for Week 7 against New Orleans.

Verdict: Even though Metcalf is coming off a strong showing, he profiles more as a sell candidate. Prior to Week 6, the wideout averaged just 45.0 yards per game and saw four or fewer targets in two of his last three contests. While these "spike" outings are possible while Pittman is sidelined, he profiles more as a high-end FLEX option than a reliable WR2.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Denzel Boston, CLE
  • Woody Marks, HOU

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Emeka Egbuka

Considered Doubtful for Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Ready to Go for Week 7
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Josh Jacobs

"On Track to Play" in Week 7
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Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
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Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Giants
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Questionable for Week 7 Against Dolphins
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Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
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Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
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Hurt in Thursday's Loss
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Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Rico Dowdle

Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
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Unavailable Again on Friday
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Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
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Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
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Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
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Tagged as Questionable for Friday
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Sidelined on Thursday
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Practices in Full on Thursday
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Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
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Downgraded to Week-to-Week
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Misses Another Practice on Thursday
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Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
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a Game-Time Call Thursday
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Faces 2-4 Week Absence
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Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

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Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
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Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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