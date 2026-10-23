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Best Week 7 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

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Titans Defense DST Streamers, Rankings, Waiver Wire - Jeffery Simmons Fantasy Football IDP

The top Week 7 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 7 slate will kick off in just a few days, which means it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups. While many focus on tough FLEX decisions, there are other ways to gain an edge over your opponent.

One way is to target a defense with a prime matchup. While these streaming options come with risk, they have the ability to greatly outperform their position.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 7 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns

40% Rostered

The first defense we will discuss is an option for those in shallower leagues. Entering the weekend, the Titans sit on 60% of Yahoo waiver wires and have a prime matchup against the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns' offense has improved lately, they still provide a top matchup for an opposing defense.

Entering Week 7, the Browns have allowed the most sacks in football (24). Last week, Cleveland struggled to protect Deshaun Watson, who was sacked five times.

Additionally, while the Browns have shown some flashes of upside on offense, they still enter this weekend averaging just 17.7 points per game. Much of their inconsistency stems from Watson's unstable play. Since throwing for a season-best 268 yards in Week 4, Watson has averaged a much lower 159.5 passing yards per game with just one passing score. The Titans have the upside to tally multiple sacks while holding them to under 20 points.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

25% Rostered

While the Panthers will likely face QB Baker Mayfield, they are still a top streaming option on Sunday afternoon. They come off a promising effort against the Eagles, limiting Tanner McKee and company to 14 points. In that contest, the Panthers recorded three sacks and held them to just 222 total yards.

Tampa Bay should see some stability with Mayfield returning, but the veteran was not the most productive before suffering the thumb injury. Through three games, Mayfield averaged jsut 205 passing yards with a 2:2 TD:INT. As a team, the Buccaneers have also allowed the second-most sacks in football, which provides Carolina a safe floor, even if Mayfield faces minimal growing pains.

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

1% Rostered

The Dolphins defense has been far from the fantasy radar in the opening month but is a sneaky option in deeper formats. They will come off their bye and face the New York Jets, who have struggled to move the ball in recent weeks. In their last three games, the Jets have failed to score 20 points and have exceeded 15 points only once.

The major cause for their struggles has been their pass protection. As noted above, targeting defense against a struggling offensive line is a great way to build a safe floor while maintaining upside. Through six weeks, the Jets have allowed the fourth-most sacks in football (tied with Pittsburgh) and have surrendered at least three sacks in the last two.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

20% Rostered

Rounding out our list will be an injury-dependent target. If Lamar Jackson (ankle) misses another contest, the Bengals defense won't be a streaming option. If he is cleared to play, they will still be on the radar but carry far more risk.

After a strong showing with Tyler Huntley under center in Week 5, he took a step back in Week 6, scoring just 10 points against the Cleveland Browns. In this contest, Huntley threw for just 165 yards and was sacked three times.

The Bengals sit in the middle of the pack in points per game allowed (21.8) but have been effective at pressuring the quarterback, totaling 17 sacks over five games. If Huntley gets another starting nod, expect the Bengals to generate another 3+ sack effort while potentially limiting them to under 20 points.

 

Week 7 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Opponent
1 Minnesota Vikings IND
2 Houston Texans NYG
3 Cleveland Browns @TEN
4 Denver Broncos @ARI
5 Kansas City Chiefs @SEA
6 Pittsburgh Steelers @NO
7 New York Jets MIA
8 Carolina Panthers TB
9 Tennessee Titans CLE
10 New Orleans Saints PIT
11 Los Angeles Rams @LV
12 San Francisco 49ers @ATL
13 Seattle Seahawks KC
14 New England Patriots @CHI
15 Chicago Bears NE
16 New York Giants @HOU
17 Baltimore Ravens CIN
18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @CAR
19 Arizona Cardinals DEN
20 Cincinnati Bengals @BAL
21 Dallas Cowboys @PHI
22 Atlanta Falcons SF
23 Miami Dolphins @NYJ
24 Philadelphia Eagles DAL
25 Las Vegas Raiders LAR
26 Indianapolis Colts @MIN
27 Detroit Lions GB
28 Green Bay Packers @DET

 

Read more defense news and updates for Week 7

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 7 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for defenses like the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers:

Tennessee Titans
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Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans
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New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
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New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
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Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans
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San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
vs
Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans
vs
New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
vs
Chicago Bears
Tennessee Titans
vs
Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
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New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tennessee Titans
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Tennessee Titans
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
vs
Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jameis Winston
Tennessee Titans
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tennessee Titans
vs
Daniel Jones
Tennessee Titans
vs
Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tennessee Titans
vs
Sam Darnold
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tennessee Titans
vs
Malik Willis
Tennessee Titans
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tennessee Titans
vs
Tanner McKee
Tennessee Titans
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tennessee Titans
vs
Will Reichard
Tennessee Titans
vs
Geno Smith
Tennessee Titans
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tennessee Titans
vs
Bo Nix
Tennessee Titans
vs
Theo Johnson
Miami Dolphins
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Miami Dolphins
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Miami Dolphins
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins
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Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins
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Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
vs
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
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Chicago Bears
Miami Dolphins
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New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
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Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
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San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
vs
New Orleans Saints
Miami Dolphins
vs
Tennessee Titans
Miami Dolphins
vs
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
vs
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
vs
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
vs
Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins
vs
Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
vs
Will Reichard
Miami Dolphins
vs
Spencer Shrader
Miami Dolphins
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Miami Dolphins
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Miami Dolphins
vs
Evan McPherson
Miami Dolphins
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Jake Bates
Miami Dolphins
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Tyler Loop
Miami Dolphins
vs
Chris Boswell
Miami Dolphins
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Jason Myers
Miami Dolphins
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Trey Smack
Miami Dolphins
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Matt Gay
Miami Dolphins
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Miami Dolphins
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Eddy Pineiro
Miami Dolphins
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Cairo Santos
Miami Dolphins
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Chase McLaughlin
Miami Dolphins
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Harrison Butker
Miami Dolphins
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
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Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals
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Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
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New England Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals
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Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals
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Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
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San Francisco 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New York Jets
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Will Reichard
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jake Bates
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tyler Loop
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Chris Boswell
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jason Myers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Trey Smack
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Matt Gay
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jameis Winston
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tyler Huntley
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jalon Daniels
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Julius Chestnut
Carolina Panthers
vs
New York Jets
Carolina Panthers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Carolina Panthers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Carolina Panthers
vs
Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers
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Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
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New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers
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Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
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New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
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Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
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Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
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Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
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Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
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Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
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Detroit Lions
Carolina Panthers
vs
Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers
vs
Jameis Winston
Carolina Panthers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Carolina Panthers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Carolina Panthers
vs
Daniel Jones
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cam Ward
Carolina Panthers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers
vs
Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Carolina Panthers
vs
Malik Willis
Carolina Panthers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Carolina Panthers
vs
Tanner McKee
Carolina Panthers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Carolina Panthers
vs
Geno Smith
Carolina Panthers
vs
Bo Nix
Carolina Panthers
vs
Will Reichard
Carolina Panthers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 Best NFL Player Props
Best Week 7 Defense Streamers to Start
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 7
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 7 Starts/Sits


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Breece Hall

Questionable for Week 7 Against Dolphins
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Rico Dowdle

Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Colston Loveland

Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
D'Andre Swift

Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Drake Maye

has Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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