The top Week 7 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 7 slate will kick off in just a few days, which means it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy lineups. While many focus on tough FLEX decisions, there are other ways to gain an edge over your opponent.
One way is to target a defense with a prime matchup. While these streaming options come with risk, they have the ability to greatly outperform their position.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 7 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns
40% Rostered
The first defense we will discuss is an option for those in shallower leagues. Entering the weekend, the Titans sit on 60% of Yahoo waiver wires and have a prime matchup against the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns' offense has improved lately, they still provide a top matchup for an opposing defense.
Entering Week 7, the Browns have allowed the most sacks in football (24). Last week, Cleveland struggled to protect Deshaun Watson, who was sacked five times.
Additionally, while the Browns have shown some flashes of upside on offense, they still enter this weekend averaging just 17.7 points per game. Much of their inconsistency stems from Watson's unstable play. Since throwing for a season-best 268 yards in Week 4, Watson has averaged a much lower 159.5 passing yards per game with just one passing score. The Titans have the upside to tally multiple sacks while holding them to under 20 points.
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25% Rostered
While the Panthers will likely face QB Baker Mayfield, they are still a top streaming option on Sunday afternoon. They come off a promising effort against the Eagles, limiting Tanner McKee and company to 14 points. In that contest, the Panthers recorded three sacks and held them to just 222 total yards.
A BIG ONE to start it off
#CARvsPHI
📺: CBS https://t.co/0C2boJg6dt
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 18, 2026
Tampa Bay should see some stability with Mayfield returning, but the veteran was not the most productive before suffering the thumb injury. Through three games, Mayfield averaged jsut 205 passing yards with a 2:2 TD:INT. As a team, the Buccaneers have also allowed the second-most sacks in football, which provides Carolina a safe floor, even if Mayfield faces minimal growing pains.
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
1% Rostered
The Dolphins defense has been far from the fantasy radar in the opening month but is a sneaky option in deeper formats. They will come off their bye and face the New York Jets, who have struggled to move the ball in recent weeks. In their last three games, the Jets have failed to score 20 points and have exceeded 15 points only once.
The major cause for their struggles has been their pass protection. As noted above, targeting defense against a struggling offensive line is a great way to build a safe floor while maintaining upside. Through six weeks, the Jets have allowed the fourth-most sacks in football (tied with Pittsburgh) and have surrendered at least three sacks in the last two.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens
20% Rostered
Rounding out our list will be an injury-dependent target. If Lamar Jackson (ankle) misses another contest, the Bengals defense won't be a streaming option. If he is cleared to play, they will still be on the radar but carry far more risk.
After a strong showing with Tyler Huntley under center in Week 5, he took a step back in Week 6, scoring just 10 points against the Cleveland Browns. In this contest, Huntley threw for just 165 yards and was sacked three times.
The Bengals sit in the middle of the pack in points per game allowed (21.8) but have been effective at pressuring the quarterback, totaling 17 sacks over five games. If Huntley gets another starting nod, expect the Bengals to generate another 3+ sack effort while potentially limiting them to under 20 points.
Browns defense with Jim Schwartz and Myles Garrett (2023-25):
Yards per play: 5.0
Sack rate: 8.1%
Third-down defense: 33.8%
Red zone defense: 63.4%
Defensive success rate: 62.7%
EPA per play: -0.15
2026:
Yards per play: 5.0
Sack rate: 8.1%
Third-down defense: 39.1%
Red zone defense: 43.8%
Defensive success rate: 60.4%
EPA per play: -0.08
— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 19, 2026
Week 7 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|IND
|2
|Houston Texans
|NYG
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|@TEN
|4
|Denver Broncos
|@ARI
|5
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@SEA
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@NO
|7
|New York Jets
|MIA
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|TB
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|CLE
|10
|New Orleans Saints
|PIT
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|@LV
|12
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ATL
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|KC
|14
|New England Patriots
|@CHI
|15
|Chicago Bears
|NE
|16
|New York Giants
|@HOU
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|CIN
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@CAR
|19
|Arizona Cardinals
|DEN
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@BAL
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|@PHI
|22
|Atlanta Falcons
|SF
|23
|Miami Dolphins
|@NYJ
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DAL
|25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LAR
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|@MIN
|27
|Detroit Lions
|GB
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|@DET
Read more defense news and updates for Week 7
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Week 7 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
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Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for defenses like the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers:
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