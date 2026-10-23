Keith's Week 7 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 7 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 7 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
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Week 7 Passing Prop Bets
C.J. Stroud OVER 255.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Despite the Texans being just 2-4 entering Week 7, Stroud is playing his best football since his breakout rookie season. He is averaging more than 285 passing yards per game and has converted six touchdowns against just one interception. The former No. 2 overall pick has cleared this line in each of the last three games, and in five of six games this season.
WHAT A THROW FROM CJ STROUD.
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Z8LUxZceAl
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Houston has struggled to run the ball, but Stroud and the passing attack have picked up the slack. Nico Collins is healthy, Marvin Harrison Jr. has had another week of practice to integrate into the system, Jaylin Noel is breaking out, and they're now set to get Tank Dell back from IR. Not to mention, Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte have also contributed this season.
Despite being double-digit favorites at home, Houston's offense should lean pass-heavy with David Montgomery expected to miss another week.
Compare at 50% on Novig.
Bryce Young OVER 253.5 Passing Yards (-111) DraftKings Sportsbook
Young has easily cleared this line in all five games this season, averaging more than 309 passing yards per contest. He's relying heavily on his top two weapons in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, who have both been highly efficient.
This week's matchup against Tampa Bay should lead to another pass-heavy game plan. The Bucs have again been one of the top units defending the run, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game. Their pass defense, however, has been far more vulnerable, ranking near the middle of the pack in pass yards allowed.
With Baker Mayfield expected back this week, Tampa Bay should be able to keep pace with the Panthers and keep Young throwing throughout the game. Even if Carolina is playing with a lead, Tampa's stout run defense should force the Panthers to keep throwing.
Compare at 53% on Novig.
Week 7 Rushing Prop Bets
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