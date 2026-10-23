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NFL Player Props: Expert Prop Bet Picks For Week 7 (2026)

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Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Keith's Week 7 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 7 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.

We are back for the Week 7 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.

The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.

Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Week 7 Passing Prop Bets

C.J. Stroud OVER 255.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook

Despite the Texans being just 2-4 entering Week 7, Stroud is playing his best football since his breakout rookie season. He is averaging more than 285 passing yards per game and has converted six touchdowns against just one interception. The former No. 2 overall pick has cleared this line in each of the last three games, and in five of six games this season.

Houston has struggled to run the ball, but Stroud and the passing attack have picked up the slack. Nico Collins is healthy, Marvin Harrison Jr. has had another week of practice to integrate into the system, Jaylin Noel is breaking out, and they're now set to get Tank Dell back from IR. Not to mention, Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte have also contributed this season.

Despite being double-digit favorites at home, Houston's offense should lean pass-heavy with David Montgomery expected to miss another week.

Compare at 50% on Novig.

Bryce Young OVER 253.5 Passing Yards (-111) DraftKings Sportsbook

Young has easily cleared this line in all five games this season, averaging more than 309 passing yards per contest. He's relying heavily on his top two weapons in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, who have both been highly efficient.

This week's matchup against Tampa Bay should lead to another pass-heavy game plan. The Bucs have again been one of the top units defending the run, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game. Their pass defense, however, has been far more vulnerable, ranking near the middle of the pack in pass yards allowed.

With Baker Mayfield expected back this week, Tampa Bay should be able to keep pace with the Panthers and keep Young throwing throughout the game. Even if Carolina is playing with a lead, Tampa's stout run defense should force the Panthers to keep throwing.

Compare at 53% on Novig.

 

Week 7 Rushing Prop Bets


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

"On Track to Play" in Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
David Montgomery

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Giants
Breece Hall

Questionable for Week 7 Against Dolphins
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Rico Dowdle

Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Colston Loveland

Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
D'Andre Swift

Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Drake Maye

has Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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