Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 7 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 7 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like MarShawn Lloyd, Dalton Schultz, and more?
Hey RotoBallers! With injuries piling up and bye weeks in full swing, managers may have little room to hold onto struggling assets. Entering Week 7, many high-end players have hit the IR, including Terry McLaurin and Davante Adams just this past week, leaving managers scrambling to fill their lineups.
As a result, it's time to look at four players whose short-term stock has taken a significant dip and decide whether managers should still stash them or cut ties ahead of Week 7.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 7 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 7
MarShawn Lloyd, GB - 60% Rostered
MarShawn Lloyd's fantasy stock soared in the final weeks of the offseason after Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. However, after opening month, his value hit a new low last week as the team announced that Jacobs would be clear to return to action in Week 7.
In his final game as the committee leader, Lloyd stumbled, rushing for just 10 yards on eight carries Sunday night. With Jacobs set to return this weekend and likely take over the backfield, Lloyd is nothing more than a low-end handcuff with minimal standalone value. He is safe cut in standard leagues.
Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
https://t.co/TJaDg28DJ3
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 21, 2026
Keaton Mitchell, LAC - 30% Rostered
Keaton Mitchell was nothing more than a late-round dart throw in August, but his snap share gradually increased for much of the opening month. From Weeks 2 through 5, Mitchell averaged 7.3 attempts per game and posted a solid 4.3 YPC while operating in a three-man backfield.
However, his usage dropped sharply last Sunday; he logged just two carries for four yards, a season low. With the Chargers entering their bye week and averaging a pedestrian 15.0 PPG, managers shouldn't feel the need to stash a committee back on one of the worst offenses in football.
Makai Lemon, PHI - 30% Rostered
Dropping a former first-round rookie WR may seem risky, but given his team context, managers should feel comfortable sending Makai Lemon to the waiver wire. Lemon was drafted as a potential A.J. Brown replacement but hasn't seen much of a role early on. Through six games, he has caught just 18 passes for 127 yards and no scores.
With Jalen Hurts out for the season, the Eagles' offense projects to be among the worst in the league for the entire second half. While Lemon may be gradually moving into the WR2 role, managers who need an immediate replacement shouldn't hold this potential lottery ticket on their roster.
Dalton Schultz, HOU - 45% Rostered
The 30-year-old saw his fantasy value spike early in the season but has been tough to rely on recently. In Week 2, Schultz drew a 14-target game and caught 12 of them for 140 yards. However, since then, the veteran has seen just 3.8 targets per game and caught three passes per game on average for a modest 25.5 yards.
That decline has already put him on the cut list, but the Texans added Marvin Harrison Jr. to the WR room and will welcome Tank Dell back from IR this weekend. This could push Schultz to the distant No. 4 option in the passing game. With his role already declining and added competition, Schultz is a safe cut in all 12-team leagues ahead of Sunday's slate.
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 7?
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|52
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|45
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Blake Grupe
|K
|9
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|DEF
|18
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Tyler Bass
|K
|20
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DEF
|44
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Cam Little
|K
|62
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|49
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|29
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|50
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|10
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|15
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|33
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|52
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|20
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|22
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|21
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|29
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|22
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|26
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|30
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|24
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|40
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|44
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|26
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|68
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|32
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|28
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|36
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|29
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|60
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|30
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|Davante Adams
|WR
|89
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|35
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|54
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|44
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|65
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|75
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|40
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|55
|Hold in all Leagues
|41
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|80
|Hold in all Leagues
|42
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|79
|Hold in all Leagues
|43
|Josh Downs
|WR
|85
|Hold in all Leagues
|44
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|48
|Hold in all Leagues
|45
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|93
|Hold in all Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight, Omar Cooper Jr. Ja'Kobi Lane:
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