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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 7 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 7 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like MarShawn Lloyd, Dalton Schultz, and more?

Hey RotoBallers! With injuries piling up and bye weeks in full swing, managers may have little room to hold onto struggling assets. Entering Week 7, many high-end players have hit the IR, including Terry McLaurin and Davante Adams just this past week, leaving managers scrambling to fill their lineups.

As a result, it's time to look at four players whose short-term stock has taken a significant dip and decide whether managers should still stash them or cut ties ahead of Week 7.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 7 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 7

MarShawn Lloyd, GB - 60% Rostered

MarShawn Lloyd's fantasy stock soared in the final weeks of the offseason after Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. However, after opening month, his value hit a new low last week as the team announced that Jacobs would be clear to return to action in Week 7.

In his final game as the committee leader, Lloyd stumbled, rushing for just 10 yards on eight carries Sunday night. With Jacobs set to return this weekend and likely take over the backfield, Lloyd is nothing more than a low-end handcuff with minimal standalone value. He is safe cut in standard leagues.

Keaton Mitchell, LAC - 30% Rostered

Keaton Mitchell was nothing more than a late-round dart throw in August, but his snap share gradually increased for much of the opening month. From Weeks 2 through 5, Mitchell averaged 7.3 attempts per game and posted a solid 4.3 YPC while operating in a three-man backfield.

However, his usage dropped sharply last Sunday; he logged just two carries for four yards, a season low. With the Chargers entering their bye week and averaging a pedestrian 15.0 PPG, managers shouldn't feel the need to stash a committee back on one of the worst offenses in football.

Makai Lemon, PHI - 30% Rostered

Dropping a former first-round rookie WR may seem risky, but given his team context, managers should feel comfortable sending Makai Lemon to the waiver wire. Lemon was drafted as a potential A.J. Brown replacement but hasn't seen much of a role early on. Through six games, he has caught just 18 passes for 127 yards and no scores.

With Jalen Hurts out for the season, the Eagles' offense projects to be among the worst in the league for the entire second half. While Lemon may be gradually moving into the WR2 role, managers who need an immediate replacement shouldn't hold this potential lottery ticket on their roster.

Dalton Schultz, HOU - 45% Rostered

The 30-year-old saw his fantasy value spike early in the season but has been tough to rely on recently. In Week 2, Schultz drew a 14-target game and caught 12 of them for 140 yards. However, since then, the veteran has seen just 3.8 targets per game and caught three passes per game on average for a modest 25.5 yards.

That decline has already put him on the cut list, but the Texans added Marvin Harrison Jr. to the WR room and will welcome Tank Dell back from IR this weekend. This could push Schultz to the distant No. 4 option in the passing game. With his role already declining and added competition, Schultz is a safe cut in all 12-team leagues ahead of Sunday's slate.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 7?

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Terry McLaurin WR 52 Drop in All Leagues
2 Jalen Hurts QB 45 Drop in All Leagues
3 Blake Grupe K 9 Drop in All Leagues
4 Indianapolis Colts DEF 18 Drop in All Leagues
5 Tyler Bass K 20 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Jacksonville Jaguars DEF 44 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Cam Little K 62 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Kalif Raymond WR 12 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 49 Drop in Most Leagues
10 MarShawn Lloyd RB 57 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Keaton Mitchell RB 29 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Justin Herbert QB 50 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Courtland Sutton WR 57 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Roman Wilson WR 10 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
15 Jonathon Brooks RB 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 33 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Alec Pierce WR 51 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Romeo Doubs WR 52 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
19 Tyreek Hill WR 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
20 Roschon Johnson RB 22 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
21 Jacoby Brissett QB 29 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
22 Dontayvion Wicks WR 26 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
23 Makai Lemon WR 30 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
24 DeMario Douglas WR 40 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
25 Kenny Gainwell RB 44 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
26 Emanuel Wilson RB 68 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
27 Mike Washington Jr. RB 32 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
28 Brian Robinson RB 36 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
29 Dameon Pierce RB 60 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
30 Jadarian Price RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
31 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 Davante Adams WR 89 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
35 Bo Nix QB 66 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Jake Ferguson TE 54 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
37 Dalton Schultz TE 44 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
38 Rico Dowdle RB 65 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
39 Mark Andrews TE 75 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
40 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 55 Hold in all Leagues
41 Juwan Johnson TE 80 Hold in all Leagues
42 TreVeyon Henderson RB 79 Hold in all Leagues
43 Josh Downs WR 85 Hold in all Leagues
44 Brenton Strange TE 48 Hold in all Leagues
45 Cam Skattebo RB 93 Hold in all Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight, Omar Cooper Jr. Ja'Kobi Lane. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight, Omar Cooper Jr. Ja'Kobi Lane. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Dameon Pierce, Bam Knight, Omar Cooper Jr. Ja'Kobi Lane:

Dameon Pierce
vs
Antonio Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brandin Cooks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bam Knight
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cyrus Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dameon Pierce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malik Washington
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dameon Pierce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Dameon Pierce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darnell Washington
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
James Conner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jahan Dotson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Travis Hunter
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devin Singletary
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Corey Kiner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Audric Estime
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian Kirk
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dameon Pierce
vs
Treylon Burks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Efton Chism III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Seth McGowan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Eli Raridon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Dameon Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Dameon Pierce
vs
Austin Ekeler
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dameon Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tank Dell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Cuevas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyreek Hill
Dameon Pierce
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyler Murray
Dameon Pierce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dameon Pierce
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bo Nix
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dameon Pierce
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Huntley
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tanner McKee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Geno Smith
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jalon Daniels
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cleveland Browns
Dameon Pierce
vs
New York Jets
Dameon Pierce
vs
New Orleans Saints
Dameon Pierce
vs
Carolina Panthers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tennessee Titans
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Bam Knight
vs
Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bam Knight
vs
Cyrus Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Antonio Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
vs
James Conner
Bam Knight
vs
Malik Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Jahan Dotson
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Travis Hunter
Bam Knight
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Mayer
Bam Knight
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Devin Singletary
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bam Knight
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bam Knight
vs
Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
vs
Corey Kiner
Bam Knight
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Audric Estime
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Christian Kirk
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Higbee
Bam Knight
vs
Treylon Burks
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Efton Chism III
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
vs
Eli Raridon
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bam Knight
vs
Brian Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Jauan Jennings
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Tank Dell
Bam Knight
vs
Devaughn Vele
Bam Knight
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Cuevas
Bam Knight
vs
Kendre Miller
Bam Knight
vs
Tyreek Hill
Bam Knight
vs
Demario Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Kyler Murray
Bam Knight
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bam Knight
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Bo Nix
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bam Knight
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bam Knight
vs
Tanner McKee
Bam Knight
vs
Geno Smith
Bam Knight
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bam Knight
vs
Cleveland Browns
Bam Knight
vs
New York Jets
Bam Knight
vs
New Orleans Saints
Bam Knight
vs
Carolina Panthers
Bam Knight
vs
Tennessee Titans
Bam Knight
vs
Dallas Cowboys

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 7
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 7
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 7
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alvin Kamara

Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
Breece Hall

Questionable for Week 7 Against Dolphins
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Rico Dowdle

Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Colston Loveland

Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
D'Andre Swift

Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Drake Maye

has Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
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Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
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Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
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Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
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Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
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Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Davis Thompson

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Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

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Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

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Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

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Miles Russell

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Freddy Peralta

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Sandy Alcantara

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