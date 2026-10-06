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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 5 Early Updates

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Brian Robinson Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings, Running Back Sleepers

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 5 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 FLEX Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we finish our early rankings update series with FLEXes (RB/WR/TE). The bye weeks are here, so fantasy managers will be without some key players from the Chiefs and Panthers in Week 5. The FLEX position can make or break our week. To help managers get a jump on Week 5, we have generated our early 2026 Week 5 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings. See where potential FLEX options such as Tyler Allgeier, Emeka Egbuka, Woody Marks, Keon Coleman, Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Roman Wilson, Brian Robinson, Will Shipley, AJ Barner, Kalif Raymond, Kenyon Sadiq, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. land in our top 200 FLEX rankings for Week 5.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Bijan Robinson RB
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
4 Puka Nacua WR
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
6 CeeDee Lamb WR
7 Jonathan Taylor RB
8 Derrick Henry RB
9 Kyren Williams RB
10 Christian McCaffrey RB
11 Chase Brown RB
12 James Cook III RB
13 Trey McBride TE
14 Javonte Williams RB
15 Zay Flowers WR
16 Ja'Marr Chase WR
17 Jaylen Warren RB
18 Nico Collins WR
19 Drake London WR
20 Chris Olave WR
21 Michael Wilson WR
22 Brock Bowers TE
23 Ashton Jeanty RB
24 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
25 D'Andre Swift RB
26 Davante Adams WR
27 Jeremiyah Love RB
28 Malik Nabers WR
29 Christian Watson WR
30 Parker Washington WR
31 David Montgomery RB
32 Garrett Wilson WR
33 George Pickens WR
34 Justin Jefferson WR
35 Cam Skattebo RB
36 Bhayshul Tuten RB
37 Emanuel Wilson RB
38 Bucky Irving RB
39 Kyle Monangai RB
40 Matthew Golden WR
41 Sam LaPorta TE
42 Mike Evans WR
43 George Kittle TE
44 Quinshon Judkins RB
45 DK Metcalf WR
46 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
47 Isaiah Likely TE
48 Jaylen Waddle WR
49 Jameson Williams WR
50 Ollie Gordon II RB
51 Luther Burden III WR
52 Josh Downs WR
53 RJ Harvey RB
54 Tee Higgins WR
55 Carnell Tate WR
56 TreVeyon Henderson RB
57 Stefon Diggs WR
58 Rico Dowdle RB
59 Omarion Hampton RB
60 Tyler Warren TE
61 Tony Pollard RB
62 Romeo Doubs WR
63 J.K. Dobbins RB
64 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
65 Braelon Allen RB
66 Dalton Kincaid TE
67 Jordan Addison WR
68 Alvin Kamara RB
69 Denzel Boston WR
70 Dontayvion Wicks WR
71 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
72 Tucker Kraft TE
73 Terry McLaurin WR
74 Colston Loveland TE
75 Tyler Allgeier RB
76 Juwan Johnson TE
77 Malik Washington WR
78 Rome Odunze WR
79 Mark Andrews TE
80 Woody Marks RB
81 Devaughn Vele WR
82 Emeka Egbuka WR
83 Keaton Mitchell RB
84 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
85 Keon Coleman WR
86 DJ Moore WR
87 Khalil Shakir WR
88 T.J. Hockenson TE
89 Hunter Henry TE
90 Tyler Higbee TE
91 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
92 Tre Tucker WR
93 KC Concepcion WR
94 Jakobi Meyers WR
95 Mike Gesicki TE
96 Courtland Sutton WR
97 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
98 Kenneth Gainwell RB
99 Makai Lemon WR
100 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
101 Blake Corum RB
102 Will Shipley RB
103 MarShawn Lloyd RB
104 Brenton Strange TE
105 AJ Barner TE
106 Samaje Perine RB
107 Jake Ferguson TE
108 Ladd McConkey WR
109 Kalif Raymond WR
110 Pat Freiermuth TE
111 Keenan Allen WR
112 Tre Harris WR
113 Dalton Schultz TE
114 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
115 Kendrick Bourne WR
116 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
117 Kaleb Johnson RB
118 Kenyon Sadiq TE
119 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
120 Cade Otton TE
121 Chig Okonkwo TE
122 Quentin Johnston WR
123 Dohnte Meyers WR
124 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
125 Ryan Flournoy WR
126 Tyjae Spears RB
127 Rashod Bateman WR
128 Roman Wilson WR
129 Malachi Fields WR
130 Caleb Douglas WR
131 Troy Franklin WR
132 Justice Hill RB
133 Michael Mayer TE
134 Cody White WR
135 Najee Harris RB
136 Jaylin Noel WR
137 Mack Hollins WR
138 Kimani Vidal RB
139 Darius Cooper WR
140 Adonai Mitchell WR
141 Kendre Miller RB
142 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
143 Chris Bell WR
144 Antonio Williams WR
145 Austin Ekeler RB
146 Rashid Shaheed WR
147 Oronde Gadsden II TE
148 Cooper Kupp WR
149 Isaac TeSlaa WR
150 Jauan Jennings WR
151 Kaelon Black RB
152 Elic Ayomanor WR
153 Mike Washington Jr. RB
154 Jaylen Wright RB
155 DeMario Douglas WR
156 Ted Hurst WR
157 Greg Dulcich TE
158 Raheim Sanders RB
159 Darnell Washington TE
160 Evan Engram TE
161 Kayshon Boutte WR
162 Ty Johnson RB
163 Dameon Pierce RB
164 Xavier Hutchinson WR
165 Gunnar Helm TE
166 Sione Vaki RB
167 Joshua Palmer WR
168 Colby Parkinson TE
169 Darnell Mooney WR
170 Dawson Knox TE
171 Mitch Tinsley WR
172 Tyler Goodson RB
173 Cole Kmet TE
174 Treylon Burks WR
175 Theo Johnson TE
176 Isaiah Williams WR
177 Josh Cameron WR
178 Noah Fant TE
179 Skyy Moore WR
180 Sean Tucker RB
181 Tory Horton WR
182 Devontez Walker WR
183 Germie Bernard WR
184 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
185 Tyler Badie RB
186 Joe Mixon RB
187 George Holani RB
188 Eli Raridon TE
189 Efton Chism III WR
190 Tez Johnson WR
191 Matthew Hibner TE
192 Seth McGowan RB
193 Zachariah Branch WR
194 Jahan Dotson WR
195 Demond Claiborne RB
196 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
197 Jonnu Smith TE
198 Elijah Higgins TE
199 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
200 Dyami Brown WR

 

Week 5 FLEX Rankings News

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd got off to a relatively slow start this season, but he seems to have turned the corner after the first four weeks. Lloyd is coming off his highest-volume game this year, as he played 55% of the snaps and logged 12 touches (including five catches) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His rushing numbers were quite poor, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry. However, he was much more valuable as a receiver, turning his five targets into five receptions for 36 receiving yards.

The Packers have been looking for someone to separate themselves from the rest of the backfield ever since Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, and it seems like they have finally found their new lead running back, even if he looked better as a receiver than a ball-carrier. Lloyd is still a very solid waiver wire target, especially since he has RB3/flex appeal from now until Jacobs' return. He has managed to rank as the overall RB36 in PPR scoring this fall and can be a low-end fantasy starter for Week 5 against Chicago.

 

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, making him an appealing option for fantasy managers seeking a higher-ceiling player on the waiver wire. The waiver wire can run pretty dry at times, and the opportunity to get someone with touchdowns in two consecutive games doesn't come around very often.

That's why Rodriguez is worth adding, despite the fact that he has just 14 touches over his last two games and hasn't played more than 25% of the snaps since Week 1. We expect Rodriguez's touchdown streak to earn him more volume going forward, and he might even find the end zone again. Plus, even in the worst-case scenario, he's still a solid handcuff given his role in a highly productive offense.

 

Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson totaled 14 carries, 62 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns during Monday's win over the New Orleans Saints. He also converted his lone target into a five-yard reception. It was quite the night for Atlanta's Robinson running backs, as Brian and Bijan combined for five total touchdowns in the win. Brian Robinson has now scored four touchdowns over his last two games, and he has at least 8.7 fantasy points (PPR) in each of his last three games.

The 27-year-old seems to be an intriguing matchup-based play going forward, with higher upside and more RB3/flex appeal in games where the Falcons might enjoy a positive game script. As a result, we wouldn't be shocked to see Robinson's momentum tail off slightly in a much more difficult matchup against the Baltimore Ravens next week. With that being said, he will still have RB3/FLEX appeal in plenty of weeks going forward, and he remains one of the most intriguing handcuffs in fantasy football.

 

Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson had his best game of the 2026 season so far, recording three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Wilson has emerged as a downfield threat in the Pittsburgh passing game, as he's now logged at least 60 receiving yards and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. The 25-year-old has also seen exactly six targets in all four of the Steelers' games this season.

With Wilson's ability to make big plays over the top of defenses, he could have a chance to provide consistent production if he can continue seeing steady target volume. In deeper fantasy leagues, Wilson could be an intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Emeka Egbuka, Woody Marks, Keon Coleman, Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Roman Wilson, Brian Robinson, Will Shipley, AJ Barner, Kalif Raymond, Kenyon Sadiq, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tyler Allgeier, Emeka Egbuka, Woody Marks, Keon Coleman, Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Roman Wilson, Brian Robinson, Will Shipley, AJ Barner, Kalif Raymond, Kenyon Sadiq, and Chris Rodriguez Jr.:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keon Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sean Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Addison
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Cameron
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Keon Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Keon Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Badie
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Will Shipley
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Will Shipley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kalif Raymond
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendrick Bourne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
AJ Barner
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jake Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cade Otton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dohnte Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ryan Flournoy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Gesicki
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
Roman Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Roman Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Roman Wilson
vs
Troy Franklin
Roman Wilson
vs
Michael Mayer
Roman Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Roman Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Roman Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Roman Wilson
vs
Cody White
Roman Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Roman Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Roman Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Roman Wilson
vs
Mack Hollins
Roman Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Roman Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Roman Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Roman Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Roman Wilson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Roman Wilson
vs
Darius Cooper
Roman Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Roman Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Roman Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Roman Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Roman Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Roman Wilson
vs
Chris Bell
Roman Wilson
vs
Cade Otton
Roman Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Roman Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Roman Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Cody White
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Will Shipley
vs
Keenan Allen
Will Shipley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Will Shipley
vs
Blake Corum
Will Shipley
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Will Shipley
vs
Kalif Raymond
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Harris
Will Shipley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Will Shipley
vs
Dalton Schultz
Will Shipley
vs
AJ Barner
Will Shipley
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Jake Ferguson
Will Shipley
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Will Shipley
vs
Samaje Perine
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Cade Otton
Will Shipley
vs
Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Will Shipley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Quentin Johnston
Will Shipley
vs
Courtland Sutton
Will Shipley
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Gesicki
Will Shipley
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
AJ Barner
vs
Jake Ferguson
AJ Barner
vs
Ladd McConkey
AJ Barner
vs
Samaje Perine
AJ Barner
vs
Kalif Raymond
AJ Barner
vs
Brenton Strange
AJ Barner
vs
Blake Corum
AJ Barner
vs
Makai Lemon
AJ Barner
vs
Keenan Allen
AJ Barner
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
AJ Barner
vs
Will Shipley
AJ Barner
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
AJ Barner
vs
Courtland Sutton
AJ Barner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
AJ Barner
vs
Mike Gesicki
AJ Barner
vs
Tre Harris
AJ Barner
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
AJ Barner
vs
Dalton Schultz
AJ Barner
vs
KC Concepcion
AJ Barner
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Tre Tucker
AJ Barner
vs
Kendrick Bourne
AJ Barner
vs
Tyler Higbee
AJ Barner
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Jakobi Meyers
AJ Barner
vs
Cade Otton
AJ Barner
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Puka Nacua
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kalif Raymond
vs
Blake Corum
Kalif Raymond
vs
AJ Barner
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keenan Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Will Shipley
Kalif Raymond
vs
Samaje Perine
Kalif Raymond
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brenton Strange
Kalif Raymond
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kalif Raymond
vs
Makai Lemon
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tre Harris
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cade Otton
Kalif Raymond
vs
KC Concepcion
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tre Tucker
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kalif Raymond
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Harris
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Will Shipley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Troy Franklin
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Blake Corum
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Roman Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Cody White
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Davante Adams

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
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