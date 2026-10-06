Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
At RotoBaller HQ, we finish our early rankings update series with FLEXes (RB/WR/TE). The bye weeks are here, so fantasy managers will be without some key players from the Chiefs and Panthers in Week 5. The FLEX position can make or break our week. To help managers get a jump on Week 5, we have generated our early 2026 Week 5 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings. See where potential FLEX options such as Tyler Allgeier, Emeka Egbuka, Woody Marks, Keon Coleman, Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Roman Wilson, Brian Robinson, Will Shipley, AJ Barner, Kalif Raymond, Kenyon Sadiq, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. land in our top 200 FLEX rankings for Week 5.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 5 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 5 FLEX Rankings News
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd got off to a relatively slow start this season, but he seems to have turned the corner after the first four weeks. Lloyd is coming off his highest-volume game this year, as he played 55% of the snaps and logged 12 touches (including five catches) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His rushing numbers were quite poor, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry. However, he was much more valuable as a receiver, turning his five targets into five receptions for 36 receiving yards.
The Packers have been looking for someone to separate themselves from the rest of the backfield ever since Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, and it seems like they have finally found their new lead running back, even if he looked better as a receiver than a ball-carrier. Lloyd is still a very solid waiver wire target, especially since he has RB3/flex appeal from now until Jacobs' return. He has managed to rank as the overall RB36 in PPR scoring this fall and can be a low-end fantasy starter for Week 5 against Chicago.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, making him an appealing option for fantasy managers seeking a higher-ceiling player on the waiver wire. The waiver wire can run pretty dry at times, and the opportunity to get someone with touchdowns in two consecutive games doesn't come around very often.
That's why Rodriguez is worth adding, despite the fact that he has just 14 touches over his last two games and hasn't played more than 25% of the snaps since Week 1. We expect Rodriguez's touchdown streak to earn him more volume going forward, and he might even find the end zone again. Plus, even in the worst-case scenario, he's still a solid handcuff given his role in a highly productive offense.
Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson totaled 14 carries, 62 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns during Monday's win over the New Orleans Saints. He also converted his lone target into a five-yard reception. It was quite the night for Atlanta's Robinson running backs, as Brian and Bijan combined for five total touchdowns in the win. Brian Robinson has now scored four touchdowns over his last two games, and he has at least 8.7 fantasy points (PPR) in each of his last three games.
The 27-year-old seems to be an intriguing matchup-based play going forward, with higher upside and more RB3/flex appeal in games where the Falcons might enjoy a positive game script. As a result, we wouldn't be shocked to see Robinson's momentum tail off slightly in a much more difficult matchup against the Baltimore Ravens next week. With that being said, he will still have RB3/FLEX appeal in plenty of weeks going forward, and he remains one of the most intriguing handcuffs in fantasy football.
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson had his best game of the 2026 season so far, recording three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Wilson has emerged as a downfield threat in the Pittsburgh passing game, as he's now logged at least 60 receiving yards and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. The 25-year-old has also seen exactly six targets in all four of the Steelers' games this season.
With Wilson's ability to make big plays over the top of defenses, he could have a chance to provide consistent production if he can continue seeing steady target volume. In deeper fantasy leagues, Wilson could be an intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Emeka Egbuka, Woody Marks, Keon Coleman, Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Roman Wilson, Brian Robinson, Will Shipley, AJ Barner, Kalif Raymond, Kenyon Sadiq, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tyler Allgeier, Emeka Egbuka, Woody Marks, Keon Coleman, Chris Godwin Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Roman Wilson, Brian Robinson, Will Shipley, AJ Barner, Kalif Raymond, Kenyon Sadiq, and Chris Rodriguez Jr.:
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