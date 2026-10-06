Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
At RotoBaller HQ, we continue our early rankings series with wide receivers. This week, the position is banged up, with Ja'Marr Chase, DJ Moore, Ladd McConkey, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, and Terry McLaurin all dealing with injuries. On top of injuries, fantasy managers will also have to navigate bye weeks, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. Below are our 2026 early Week 5 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you get an early jump on Week 5. See where key wideouts such as CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Waddle, Josh Downs, Stefon Diggs, Matthew Golden, Keon Coleman, and Devaughn Vele rank below.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|4
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|5
|2
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|6
|2
|5
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|15
|2
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|16
|2
|7
|Nico Collins
|WR
|18
|2
|8
|Drake London
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|Chris Olave
|WR
|20
|3
|10
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|21
|3
|11
|Davante Adams
|WR
|26
|3
|12
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Christian Watson
|WR
|29
|3
|14
|Parker Washington
|WR
|30
|3
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|32
|4
|16
|George Pickens
|WR
|33
|4
|17
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|34
|4
|18
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|40
|4
|19
|Mike Evans
|WR
|42
|4
|20
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|45
|4
|21
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|48
|5
|22
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|49
|5
|23
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|51
|5
|24
|Josh Downs
|WR
|52
|5
|25
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|54
|5
|26
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|55
|5
|27
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|57
|5
|28
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|62
|5
|29
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|64
|5
|30
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|67
|5
|31
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|69
|6
|32
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|70
|6
|33
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|73
|6
|34
|Malik Washington
|WR
|77
|6
|35
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|78
|7
|36
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|81
|7
|37
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|82
|7
|38
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|85
|8
|39
|DJ Moore
|WR
|86
|8
|40
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|87
|8
|41
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|91
|8
|42
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|92
|8
|43
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|93
|8
|44
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|94
|8
|45
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|96
|8
|46
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|97
|8
|47
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|99
|8
|48
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|100
|8
|49
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|108
|8
|50
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|109
|8
|51
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|111
|8
|52
|Tre Harris
|WR
|112
|8
|53
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|114
|8
|54
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|115
|8
|55
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|116
|8
|56
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|122
|8
|57
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|123
|8
|58
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|125
|8
|59
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|127
|8
|60
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|128
|9
|61
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|129
|9
|62
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|130
|9
|63
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|131
|9
|64
|Cody White
|WR
|134
|9
|65
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|136
|9
|66
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|137
|9
|67
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|139
|9
|68
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|140
|9
|69
|Chris Bell
|WR
|143
|9
|70
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|144
|9
|71
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|146
|9
|72
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|148
|9
|73
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|149
|9
|74
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|150
|9
|75
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|152
|10
|76
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|155
|10
|77
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|156
|10
|78
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|161
|10
|79
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|164
|10
|80
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|167
|10
|81
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|169
|10
|82
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|171
|10
|83
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|174
|10
|84
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|176
|10
|85
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|177
|10
|86
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|179
|10
|87
|Tory Horton
|WR
|181
|10
|88
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|182
|10
|89
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|183
|10
|90
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|184
|11
|91
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|189
|11
|92
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|190
|11
|93
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|193
|11
|94
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|194
|11
|95
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|196
|11
|96
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|199
|11
|97
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|200
|11
|98
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|201
|11
|99
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|204
|11
|100
|Malik Benson
|WR
|205
|11
|101
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|207
|11
|102
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|208
|11
|103
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|209
|11
|104
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|210
|11
|105
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|213
|12
|106
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|214
|12
|107
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|220
|12
|108
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|224
|12
|109
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|225
|12
|110
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|226
|12
|111
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|229
|12
|112
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|230
|12
|113
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|231
|12
|114
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|233
|12
|115
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|235
|12
|116
|Tai Felton
|WR
|236
|12
|117
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|239
|12
|118
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|243
|12
|119
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|244
|12
|120
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|256
|13
|121
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|257
|13
|122
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|261
|13
|123
|Bo Melton
|WR
|264
|13
|124
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|268
|13
|125
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|269
|13
|126
|Dareke Young
|WR
|274
|13
|127
|Deion Burks
|WR
|278
|13
|128
|Derius Davis
|WR
|279
|13
|129
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|280
|13
|130
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|282
|13
|131
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|289
|13
|132
|Myles Price
|WR
|290
|13
|133
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|291
|13
|134
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|292
|13
|135
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|293
|13
|136
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|296
|13
|137
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|297
|13
|138
|Malik McClain
|WR
|298
|13
|139
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|302
Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans lost yet another game, this time to the Baltimore Ravens, 24-18. But rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate finally produced like a WR1, racking up 145 receiving yards with nine receptions on 12 targets. Tate has been getting open regularly through his first three games, but quarterback Cam Ward's ineffectiveness and the offense's lackluster production have held him back. The Ravens have a strong secondary, but Tate proved why he was a first-round draft pick by getting open at all levels of the field.
His target, reception, and yard totals were a season-high for him and are good news for the future. He fumbled the ball twice and lost one of those fumbles, so there are areas of his game he can clean up. But he's excellent at slamming on the brakes, which helped him get wide open on multiple catches. He also made strong grabs in tight coverage. A Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans may make it tough for him to have another big game upcoming, but things are looking up for the rookie as a WR3/flex with upside.
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been operating as the team's No. 1 wideout since the end of Week 1, but Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills was the first time we saw that increased role translate into high-end fantasy production. Doubs led the team in targets (nine) and catches (six), resulting in 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns. We're finally seeing the upside that the Patriots envisioned when they signed Doubs over the offseason, and he's beginning to fill in nicely as the de facto No. 1 receiver with A.J. Brown (ankle) on injured reserve for at least one more week.
With that being said, fantasy managers might want to consider selling high on Doubs, because even though he does have one more week as Drake Maye's top target, his volume could dip once Brown returns to action in Week 6 or later
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers looked unstoppable on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Flowers has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but it didn't appear to impact his performance this weekend. Flowers hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in the win. He led the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards during Sunday's game.
When healthy, Flowers is a stud, but his value could take a hit with quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) going down in the first half. Jackson was seen in a walking boot following the game, but the team hasn't given much more information yet. Flowers would see his value take a hit if Tyler Huntley is under center during next week's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers put together his best game of the season during Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Nabers appears to be finally building some chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston. The third-year wideout hauled in six of his seven targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the win.
The touchdown came on a 25-yard pass in the second quarter. Expectations were that Nabers would see his value decrease with Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the year. The 23-year-old might be okay with Winston tossing him deep balls. Nabers will have big-play upside against a shaky Washington Commanders defense in Week 5.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Waddle, Josh Downs, Stefon Diggs, Matthew Golden, Keon Coleman, and Devaughn Vele. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Waddle, Josh Downs, Stefon Diggs, Matthew Golden, Keon Coleman, and Devaughn Vele:
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