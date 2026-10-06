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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 5 Early Updates

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CeeDee Lamb - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS and Betting Picks, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we continue our early rankings series with wide receivers. This week, the position is banged up, with Ja'Marr Chase, DJ Moore, Ladd McConkey, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, and Terry McLaurin all dealing with injuries. On top of injuries, fantasy managers will also have to navigate bye weeks, as the Chiefs and Panthers are off. Below are our 2026 early Week 5 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you get an early jump on Week 5. See where key wideouts such as CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Waddle, Josh Downs, Stefon Diggs, Matthew Golden, Keon Coleman, and Devaughn Vele rank below.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 3
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 4
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 5
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR 6
2 5 Zay Flowers WR 15
2 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR 16
2 7 Nico Collins WR 18
2 8 Drake London WR 19
2 9 Chris Olave WR 20
3 10 Michael Wilson WR 21
3 11 Davante Adams WR 26
3 12 Malik Nabers WR 28
3 13 Christian Watson WR 29
3 14 Parker Washington WR 30
3 15 Garrett Wilson WR 32
4 16 George Pickens WR 33
4 17 Justin Jefferson WR 34
4 18 Matthew Golden WR 40
4 19 Mike Evans WR 42
4 20 DK Metcalf WR 45
4 21 Jaylen Waddle WR 48
5 22 Jameson Williams WR 49
5 23 Luther Burden III WR 51
5 24 Josh Downs WR 52
5 25 Tee Higgins WR 54
5 26 Carnell Tate WR 55
5 27 Stefon Diggs WR 57
5 28 Romeo Doubs WR 62
5 29 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 64
5 30 Jordan Addison WR 67
5 31 Denzel Boston WR 69
6 32 Dontayvion Wicks WR 70
6 33 Terry McLaurin WR 73
6 34 Malik Washington WR 77
6 35 Rome Odunze WR 78
7 36 Devaughn Vele WR 81
7 37 Emeka Egbuka WR 82
7 38 Keon Coleman WR 85
8 39 DJ Moore WR 86
8 40 Khalil Shakir WR 87
8 41 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 91
8 42 Tre Tucker WR 92
8 43 KC Concepcion WR 93
8 44 Jakobi Meyers WR 94
8 45 Courtland Sutton WR 96
8 46 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 97
8 47 Makai Lemon WR 99
8 48 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 100
8 49 Ladd McConkey WR 108
8 50 Kalif Raymond WR 109
8 51 Keenan Allen WR 111
8 52 Tre Harris WR 112
8 53 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 114
8 54 Kendrick Bourne WR 115
8 55 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 116
8 56 Quentin Johnston WR 122
8 57 Dohnte Meyers WR 123
8 58 Ryan Flournoy WR 125
8 59 Rashod Bateman WR 127
8 60 Roman Wilson WR 128
9 61 Malachi Fields WR 129
9 62 Caleb Douglas WR 130
9 63 Troy Franklin WR 131
9 64 Cody White WR 134
9 65 Jaylin Noel WR 136
9 66 Mack Hollins WR 137
9 67 Darius Cooper WR 139
9 68 Adonai Mitchell WR 140
9 69 Chris Bell WR 143
9 70 Antonio Williams WR 144
9 71 Rashid Shaheed WR 146
9 72 Cooper Kupp WR 148
9 73 Isaac TeSlaa WR 149
9 74 Jauan Jennings WR 150
9 75 Elic Ayomanor WR 152
10 76 DeMario Douglas WR 155
10 77 Ted Hurst WR 156
10 78 Kayshon Boutte WR 161
10 79 Xavier Hutchinson WR 164
10 80 Joshua Palmer WR 167
10 81 Darnell Mooney WR 169
10 82 Mitch Tinsley WR 171
10 83 Treylon Burks WR 174
10 84 Isaiah Williams WR 176
10 85 Josh Cameron WR 177
10 86 Skyy Moore WR 179
10 87 Tory Horton WR 181
10 88 Devontez Walker WR 182
10 89 Germie Bernard WR 183
10 90 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 184
11 91 Efton Chism III WR 189
11 92 Tez Johnson WR 190
11 93 Zachariah Branch WR 193
11 94 Jahan Dotson WR 194
11 95 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 196
11 96 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 199
11 97 Dyami Brown WR 200
11 98 Jacob Cowing WR 201
11 99 Jerry Jeudy WR 204
11 100 Malik Benson WR 205
11 101 Bryce Lance WR 207
11 102 Calvin Ridley WR 208
11 103 KaVontae Turpin WR 209
11 104 Isaiah Bond WR 210
11 105 Laquon Treadwell WR 213
12 106 Ashton Dulin WR 214
12 107 Jared Wayne WR 220
12 108 Elijah Sarratt WR 224
12 109 Chimere Dike WR 225
12 110 Kyle Williams WR 226
12 111 Jahdae Walker WR 229
12 112 Jordan Watkins WR 230
12 113 Travis Hunter WR 231
12 114 Brandin Cooks WR 233
12 115 Konata Mumpfield WR 235
12 116 Tai Felton WR 236
12 117 Jalen Tolbert WR 239
12 118 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 243
12 119 Skyler Bell WR 244
12 120 Zavion Thomas WR 256
13 121 Greg Dortch WR 257
13 122 Kameron Johnson WR 261
13 123 Bo Melton WR 264
13 124 Ben Skowronek WR 268
13 125 Elijah Moore WR 269
13 126 Dareke Young WR 274
13 127 Deion Burks WR 278
13 128 Derius Davis WR 279
13 129 Jonathan Mingo WR 280
13 130 Tom Kennedy WR 282
13 131 Tutu Atwell WR 289
13 132 Myles Price WR 290
13 133 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 291
13 134 Ryan Miller WR 292
13 135 LaJohntay Wester WR 293
13 136 Jalen Brooks WR 296
13 137 Charlie Jones WR 297
13 138 Malik McClain WR 298
13 139 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 302

 

Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans lost yet another game, this time to the Baltimore Ravens, 24-18. But rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate finally produced like a WR1, racking up 145 receiving yards with nine receptions on 12 targets. Tate has been getting open regularly through his first three games, but quarterback Cam Ward's ineffectiveness and the offense's lackluster production have held him back. The Ravens have a strong secondary, but Tate proved why he was a first-round draft pick by getting open at all levels of the field.

His target, reception, and yard totals were a season-high for him and are good news for the future. He fumbled the ball twice and lost one of those fumbles, so there are areas of his game he can clean up. But he's excellent at slamming on the brakes, which helped him get wide open on multiple catches. He also made strong grabs in tight coverage. A Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans may make it tough for him to have another big game upcoming, but things are looking up for the rookie as a WR3/flex with upside.

 

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been operating as the team's No. 1 wideout since the end of Week 1, but Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills was the first time we saw that increased role translate into high-end fantasy production. Doubs led the team in targets (nine) and catches (six), resulting in 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns. We're finally seeing the upside that the Patriots envisioned when they signed Doubs over the offseason, and he's beginning to fill in nicely as the de facto No. 1 receiver with A.J. Brown (ankle) on injured reserve for at least one more week.

With that being said, fantasy managers might want to consider selling high on Doubs, because even though he does have one more week as Drake Maye's top target, his volume could dip once Brown returns to action in Week 6 or later

 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers looked unstoppable on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Flowers has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but it didn't appear to impact his performance this weekend. Flowers hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in the win. He led the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards during Sunday's game.

When healthy, Flowers is a stud, but his value could take a hit with quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) going down in the first half. Jackson was seen in a walking boot following the game, but the team hasn't given much more information yet. Flowers would see his value take a hit if Tyler Huntley is under center during next week's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

 

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers put together his best game of the season during Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Nabers appears to be finally building some chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston. The third-year wideout hauled in six of his seven targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The touchdown came on a 25-yard pass in the second quarter. Expectations were that Nabers would see his value decrease with Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the year. The 23-year-old might be okay with Winston tossing him deep balls. Nabers will have big-play upside against a shaky Washington Commanders defense in Week 5.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Waddle, Josh Downs, Stefon Diggs, Matthew Golden, Keon Coleman, and Devaughn Vele. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, Carnell Tate, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Waddle, Josh Downs, Stefon Diggs, Matthew Golden, Keon Coleman, and Devaughn Vele:

CeeDee Lamb
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Puka Nacua
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chase Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
James Cook III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Trey McBride
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Zay Flowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaylen Warren
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Nico Collins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Drake London
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Olave
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Michael Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Brock Bowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
D'Andre Swift
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Davante Adams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jeremiyah Love
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malik Nabers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian Watson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Parker Washington
CeeDee Lamb
vs
David Montgomery
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Garrett Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Mike Evans
CeeDee Lamb
vs
DK Metcalf
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jameson Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Luther Burden III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tee Higgins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jordan Addison
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Denzel Boston
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Terry Mclaurin
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malik Washington
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Sam Laporta
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
George Kittle
Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Malik Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Nico Collins
vs
Davante Adams
Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Nico Collins
vs
Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
David Montgomery
Nico Collins
vs
Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
vs
George Pickens
Nico Collins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Mike Evans
Nico Collins
vs
DK Metcalf
Nico Collins
vs
Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Nico Collins
vs
Jordan Addison
Nico Collins
vs
Denzel Boston
Nico Collins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Nico Collins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Rome Odunze
Nico Collins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Omarion Hampton
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Braelon Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Alvin Kamara
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Monangai
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Braelon Allen
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jameson Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Monangai
Matthew Golden
vs
Sam Laporta
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Matthew Golden
vs
Cam Skattebo
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Likely
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
David Montgomery
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Matthew Golden
vs
RJ Harvey
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
Carnell Tate
Matthew Golden
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Addison
Matthew Golden
vs
Denzel Boston
Matthew Golden
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Matthew Golden
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keon Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Keon Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Keon Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keon Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Keon Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keon Coleman
vs
Drake London
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Davante Adams
Keon Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Keon Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mark Andrews
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keon Coleman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
DJ Moore
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devaughn Vele
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Gesicki
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
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