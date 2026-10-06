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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 5 Early Updates

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Dak Prescott - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Quarterback News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more early Week 5 fantasy football rankings. Some quarterback news: the Bears are starting Tyson Bagent again in Week 5, as they will be without Caleb Williams again, while the Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson as he's dealing with a left ankle injury. On top of that, fantasy managers will be without Patrick Mahomes and Bryce Young as the Panthers and Chiefs are on the bye. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, use our early Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings to get ahead.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jared Goff QB
2 4 Matthew Stafford QB
2 5 Dak Prescott QB
2 6 Joe Burrow QB
2 7 Jacoby Brissett QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Drake Maye QB
3 10 Brock Purdy QB
3 11 Jayden Daniels QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Jameis Winston QB
4 14 Bo Nix QB
4 15 Sam Darnold QB
4 16 Kyler Murray QB
4 17 Kirk Cousins QB
5 18 Aaron Rodgers QB
5 19 Jalen Hurts QB
5 20 C.J. Stroud QB
5 21 Deshaun Watson QB
5 22 Tyler Shough QB
5 23 Jalon Daniels QB
5 24 Justin Herbert QB
6 25 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 26 Tyson Bagent QB
6 27 Geno Smith QB
6 28 Daniel Jones QB
6 29 Malik Willis QB
6 30 Cam Ward QB
6 31 Tyler Huntley QB

 

Week 5 Quarterback News

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The goal is for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) to have a full week of practice and start on Sunday in the Week 5 contest versus the division-rival New York Giants at home, head coach Dan Quinn told Zach Selby of the team's official website. Daniels dislocated his left (non-throwing) elbow for the second time in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys and has missed the last two games as a result. The 25-year-old former second overall pick from LSU returned to limited practice last week, though, and as long as he can upgrade to full practice this week, he should be in line to play this weekend.

It is good timing for the Commanders, too, with veteran backup Marcus Mariota (knee) spraining his MCL in Sunday's blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London. Mariota is expected to miss some time going forward after spraining the same knee in the preseason, which means that Athan Kaliakmanis would serve as Daniels' backup under center if he returns to face the Giants.

 

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) remains up in the air for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Jesse Minter told Jamison Hensley on Monday that he doesn't know Jackson's chances of playing yet, though he added that he doesn't expect the injury to be "crazy long-term." Jackson left Sunday's 24-18 win over Tennessee late in the second quarter and did not return. He had been sharp before the injury, completing 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Through four games, Jackson has thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and another score. Tyler Huntley finished the game in his place and would be the next option if Jackson can't go. For now, fantasy managers will need to watch how much work Jackson is able to do once Baltimore returns to practice.

 

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was impressive through the air on Sunday. Burrow completed 39-of-54 passing attempts for 428 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burrow also rushed the ball three times for six yards and an additional score. It's almost more impressive that Burrow posted these numbers with Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) not playing in the second half.

Burrow did everything he could, with six different players having at least three receptions during this game. Sadly, both Chase and Tee Higgins (adductor) left the game, and Burrow wasn't able to make a comeback. Fantasy managers should consider Burrow an elite fantasy option for the Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

 

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was asked whether his ankle injury is affecting him at all after Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Nix gave a quick and blunt answer, "No", per Zac Stevens. Nix hasn't been himself this season, with 605 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions through four games this season.

He underwent surgery last January to repair a fractured right ankle that he suffered during a playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. It's a fair question to ask if the ankle is bothering him, but Nix is always going to say he's fine. Fantasy managers can hope for better days ahead versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Bo Nix, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye, and C.J. Stroud. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Bo Nix, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye, and C.J. Stroud:

Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Jayden Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Jameis Winston
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Joe Burrow
vs
Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Burrow
vs
Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
vs
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
vs
Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
vs
Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
vs
Brock Purdy
Joe Burrow
vs
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan Love
Joe Burrow
vs
Jameis Winston
Joe Burrow
vs
Sam Darnold
Joe Burrow
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Lamar Jackson
vs
Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jared Goff
Lamar Jackson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Lamar Jackson
vs
Dak Prescott
Lamar Jackson
vs
Joe Burrow
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Lamar Jackson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Lamar Jackson
vs
Drake Maye
Lamar Jackson
vs
Brock Purdy
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jordan Love
Lamar Jackson
vs
Jameis Winston
Lamar Jackson
vs
Sam Darnold
Lamar Jackson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Lamar Jackson
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jameis Winston
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Jameis Winston
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jalen Hurts
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Hurts
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalen Hurts
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Hurts
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jalen Hurts
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Hurts
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jameis Winston
Jalen Hurts
vs
Josh Allen
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Hurts
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Jameis Winston
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Hurts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalon Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
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Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
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