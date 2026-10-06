Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more early Week 5 fantasy football rankings. Some quarterback news: the Bears are starting Tyson Bagent again in Week 5, as they will be without Caleb Williams again, while the Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson as he's dealing with a left ankle injury. On top of that, fantasy managers will be without Patrick Mahomes and Bryce Young as the Panthers and Chiefs are on the bye. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, use our early Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings to get ahead.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 5 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|2
|5
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|7
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Drake Maye
|QB
|3
|10
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|11
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|13
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|4
|14
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|15
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|4
|16
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|17
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|5
|19
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|5
|20
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|21
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|22
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|23
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|24
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|25
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|26
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|6
|27
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|28
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|29
|Malik Willis
|QB
|6
|30
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|31
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
Week 5 Quarterback News
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) remains up in the air for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Jesse Minter told Jamison Hensley on Monday that he doesn't know Jackson's chances of playing yet, though he added that he doesn't expect the injury to be "crazy long-term." Jackson left Sunday's 24-18 win over Tennessee late in the second quarter and did not return. He had been sharp before the injury, completing 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
Through four games, Jackson has thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and another score. Tyler Huntley finished the game in his place and would be the next option if Jackson can't go. For now, fantasy managers will need to watch how much work Jackson is able to do once Baltimore returns to practice.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was impressive through the air on Sunday. Burrow completed 39-of-54 passing attempts for 428 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burrow also rushed the ball three times for six yards and an additional score. It's almost more impressive that Burrow posted these numbers with Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) not playing in the second half.
Burrow did everything he could, with six different players having at least three receptions during this game. Sadly, both Chase and Tee Higgins (adductor) left the game, and Burrow wasn't able to make a comeback. Fantasy managers should consider Burrow an elite fantasy option for the Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Bo Nix, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye, and C.J. Stroud. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Bo Nix, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye, and C.J. Stroud:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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