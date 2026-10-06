Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, Week 5 is officially here! Fantasy managers will be without key tight ends Travis Kelce and Darren Waller as the Chiefs and Panthers are on bye week. If you need a bye-week or injury replacement, we've got you covered with our early Week 5 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings. In this article, you will find where tight ends such as Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Dalton Schultz, Kenyon Sadiq, and Mike Gesicki rank.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 5 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|13
|2
|2
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|22
|3
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|41
|3
|4
|George Kittle
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|47
|3
|6
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|60
|4
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|66
|5
|8
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|72
|5
|9
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|74
|5
|10
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|76
|5
|11
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|79
|5
|12
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|88
|5
|14
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|89
|6
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|90
|6
|16
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|95
|6
|17
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|104
|6
|18
|AJ Barner
|TE
|105
|6
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|107
|6
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|110
|6
|21
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|113
|6
|22
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|118
|6
|23
|Cade Otton
|TE
|120
|6
|24
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|121
|6
|25
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|133
|7
|26
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|142
|7
|27
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|147
|7
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|157
|7
|29
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|159
|7
|30
|Evan Engram
|TE
|160
|7
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|165
|7
|32
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|168
|7
|33
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|170
|7
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|173
|7
|35
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|175
|8
|36
|Noah Fant
|TE
|178
|8
|37
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|188
|8
|38
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|191
|8
|39
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|197
|8
|40
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|198
|8
|41
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|202
|8
|42
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|203
|8
|43
|John Bates
|TE
|206
|8
|44
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|211
|8
|45
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|212
|8
|46
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|217
|8
|47
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|221
|8
|48
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|222
|8
|49
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|223
|8
|50
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|228
|8
|51
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|237
|8
|52
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|238
|8
|53
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|241
|8
|54
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|242
|8
|55
|Sam Roush
|TE
|245
|9
|56
|Brock Wright
|TE
|246
|9
|57
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|247
|9
|58
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|249
|9
|59
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|250
|9
|60
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|251
|9
|61
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|252
|9
|62
|Davis Allen
|TE
|254
|9
|63
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|255
|9
|64
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|259
|9
|65
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|260
|9
|66
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|262
|10
|67
|Cade Stover
|TE
|265
|10
|68
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|266
|10
|69
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|267
|10
|70
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|273
|10
|71
|Reggie Gilliam
|RB/TE
|284
|10
|72
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|286
|10
|73
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|288
|10
|74
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|294
|10
|75
|Payne Durham
|TE
|295
|10
|76
|Max Klare
|TE
|299
|10
|77
|Hunter Long
|TE
|300
|10
|78
|Colson Yankoff
|TE
|303
Week 5 Tight End Rankings News
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq couldn't carry his momentum from last week into this weekend. The rookie tight end was held without a catch on four targets during the loss to the Chicago Bears. He was dealing with a back issue coming into this game, so that might've been part of the reason.
The Jets only had the ball for 17 minutes, so they didn't have much time to do anything on offense. Sadiq tied wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the team lead in targets with four. This game was a dud, but overall, Sadiq has been a decent asset early on. He should be considered a low-end TE1 for the Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-30 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran entered Sunday's contest leading Houston in receptions (19), yards (205), and targets (25), but was vastly outperformed by Nico Collins and the wide receiver corps on a day when C.J. Stroud threw for 347 yards. Much of Schultz's production on the season stems from a monster 12-catch, 140-yard outburst against the Bengals in Week 2, and it's looking like that's the aberration for the 2026 campaign -- particularly with Collins back in the picture in his usual target-hog role.
The 30-year-old will always be a fringy option at tight end, but his fantasy floor and ceiling take a hit as Houston's WR1 returns to full health. Next up, the Texans face a divisional meeting with the Titans on the road.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (illness) caught six of 11 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was added to the injury report on Sunday with an illness but showed no effects during the game. The 23-year-old is becoming quarterback Kirk Cousins' favorite target, with 16 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns over two games this season.
The 23-year-old tight end will look to continue his strong play against the New England Patriots in Week 5, after the Patriots recently held Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid to just one catch for seven yards. However, despite the tough matchup, Bowers is a locked-in TE1 and is ranked second among tight ends in the early Week 5 RotoBaller rankings.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught six of eight targets for 59 yards in Monday's 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 30-year-old was second in catches and receiving yards for the Saints while third in targets in Monday's loss. He averaged 9.8 yards per reception, with his longest catch of the day coming for 23 yards.
Johnson has been one of quarterback Tyler Shough's top targets this season. Overall, he has 21 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns over four games. The veteran will look to continue his solid play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 and comes into the week as RotoBaller's TE10.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Dalton Schultz, Kenyon Sadiq, and Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee:
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