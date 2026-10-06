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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 5 Early Updates

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Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Tight End Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, Week 5 is officially here! Fantasy managers will be without key tight ends Travis Kelce and Darren Waller as the Chiefs and Panthers are on bye week. If you need a bye-week or injury replacement, we've got you covered with our early Week 5 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings. In this article, you will find where tight ends such as Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Dalton Schultz, Kenyon Sadiq, and Mike Gesicki rank.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 13
2 2 Brock Bowers TE 22
3 3 Sam LaPorta TE 41
3 4 George Kittle TE 43
3 5 Isaiah Likely TE 47
3 6 Tyler Warren TE 60
4 7 Dalton Kincaid TE 66
5 8 Tucker Kraft TE 72
5 9 Colston Loveland TE 74
5 10 Juwan Johnson TE 76
5 11 Mark Andrews TE 79
5 12 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 84
5 13 T.J. Hockenson TE 88
5 14 Hunter Henry TE 89
6 15 Tyler Higbee TE 90
6 16 Mike Gesicki TE 95
6 17 Brenton Strange TE 104
6 18 AJ Barner TE 105
6 19 Jake Ferguson TE 107
6 20 Pat Freiermuth TE 110
6 21 Dalton Schultz TE 113
6 22 Kenyon Sadiq TE 118
6 23 Cade Otton TE 120
6 24 Chig Okonkwo TE 121
6 25 Michael Mayer TE 133
7 26 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 142
7 27 Oronde Gadsden II TE 147
7 28 Greg Dulcich TE 157
7 29 Darnell Washington TE 159
7 30 Evan Engram TE 160
7 31 Gunnar Helm TE 165
7 32 Colby Parkinson TE 168
7 33 Dawson Knox TE 170
7 34 Cole Kmet TE 173
7 35 Theo Johnson TE 175
8 36 Noah Fant TE 178
8 37 Eli Raridon TE 188
8 38 Matthew Hibner TE 191
8 39 Jonnu Smith TE 197
8 40 Elijah Higgins TE 198
8 41 Foster Moreau TE 202
8 42 Blake Whiteheart TE 203
8 43 John Bates TE 206
8 44 Adam Trautman TE 211
8 45 Nate Adkins TE 212
8 46 Austin Hooper TE 217
8 47 Zach Ertz TE 221
8 48 Daniel Bellinger TE 222
8 49 Gavin Bartholomew TE 223
8 50 Tanner Hudson TE 228
8 51 Luke Farrell TE 237
8 52 Erick All Jr. TE 238
8 53 Will Kacmarek TE 241
8 54 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 242
8 55 Sam Roush TE 245
9 56 Brock Wright TE 246
9 57 Johnny Mundt TE 247
9 58 Elijah Arroyo TE 249
9 59 Oscar Delp TE 250
9 60 Nate Boerkircher TE 251
9 61 Tanner Koziol TE 252
9 62 Davis Allen TE 254
9 63 Jeremy Ruckert TE 255
9 64 Durham Smythe TE 259
9 65 Jackson Hawes TE 260
9 66 Mo Alie-Cox TE 262
10 67 Cade Stover TE 265
10 68 Luke Schoonmaker TE 266
10 69 Drew Ogletree TE 267
10 70 Ian Thomas TE 273
10 71 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE 284
10 72 Charlie Woerner TE 286
10 73 Tyler Conklin TE 288
10 74 Jelani Woods TE 294
10 75 Payne Durham TE 295
10 76 Max Klare TE 299
10 77 Hunter Long TE 300
10 78 Colson Yankoff TE 303

 

Week 5 Tight End Rankings News

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq couldn't carry his momentum from last week into this weekend. The rookie tight end was held without a catch on four targets during the loss to the Chicago Bears. He was dealing with a back issue coming into this game, so that might've been part of the reason.

The Jets only had the ball for 17 minutes, so they didn't have much time to do anything on offense. Sadiq tied wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the team lead in targets with four. This game was a dud, but overall, Sadiq has been a decent asset early on. He should be considered a low-end TE1 for the Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

 

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-30 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran entered Sunday's contest leading Houston in receptions (19), yards (205), and targets (25), but was vastly outperformed by Nico Collins and the wide receiver corps on a day when C.J. Stroud threw for 347 yards. Much of Schultz's production on the season stems from a monster 12-catch, 140-yard outburst against the Bengals in Week 2, and it's looking like that's the aberration for the 2026 campaign -- particularly with Collins back in the picture in his usual target-hog role.

The 30-year-old will always be a fringy option at tight end, but his fantasy floor and ceiling take a hit as Houston's WR1 returns to full health. Next up, the Texans face a divisional meeting with the Titans on the road.

 

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (illness) caught six of 11 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was added to the injury report on Sunday with an illness but showed no effects during the game. The 23-year-old is becoming quarterback Kirk Cousins' favorite target, with 16 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns over two games this season.

The 23-year-old tight end will look to continue his strong play against the New England Patriots in Week 5, after the Patriots recently held Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid to just one catch for seven yards. However, despite the tough matchup, Bowers is a locked-in TE1 and is ranked second among tight ends in the early Week 5 RotoBaller rankings.

 

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught six of eight targets for 59 yards in Monday's 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 30-year-old was second in catches and receiving yards for the Saints while third in targets in Monday's loss. He averaged 9.8 yards per reception, with his longest catch of the day coming for 23 yards.

Johnson has been one of quarterback Tyler Shough's top targets this season. Overall, he has 21 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns over four games. The veteran will look to continue his solid play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 and comes into the week as RotoBaller's TE10.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Dalton Schultz, Kenyon Sadiq, and Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee:

Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
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