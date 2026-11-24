Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 12 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
With Thanksgiving this Thursday, NFL games will be spread out this week. There are no bye weeks to worry about in Week 12, but as usual, there are injuries to monitor. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 12 fantasy football FLEX rankings kick off the week and help managers make that important start-sit FLEX decision. In this article, you will find key FLEX options such as Khalil Shakir, Antonio Williams, Dylan Sampson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Tucker Kraft, Dallas Goedert, Braelon Allen, Jadarian Price, Josh Downs, Samaje Perine, Chimere Dike, Kaleb Johnson, Justice Hill, and Tank Dell.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 12 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 12 FLEX Rankings News
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir brought in five of nine targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. He added two yards on two carries. Shakir led the team in receiving on the afternoon, accounting for nearly a third of quarterback Josh Allen's 304 passing yards. A large portion of the 26-year-old's output came on a 38-yard catch-and-run late in the first half, in which he caught the ball in stride and scampered up the sideline after making a few moves in the open field.
His target and yardage total were both season highs. Shakir may not have the fantasy ceiling we're typically chasing, but he offers a stable floor, particularly in PPR formats. Buffalo will now focus on the short week ahead and their Thanksgiving matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Boise State product stands a good chance to be productive again for that one.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka finished with 3.8 PPR points in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, catching two of five targets for 18 yards. Rookie Ted Hurst III led Tampa Bay with seven targets and caught both of Baker Mayfield's touchdown passes. Hurst had drawn one target in each of the previous three games. Egbuka had one catch for six yards through three quarters. Three of his five targets came in the fourth, including a 12-yard catch with Tampa Bay down 10 and two deep passes that fell incomplete.
Egbuka has drawn five targets in each of his last two appearances after seeing 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. That Pittsburgh game yielded 48 yards, his highest receiving total across his last five appearances. His only double-digit PPR games in that span included a touchdown, a rushing score against the Dallas Cowboys, and a receiving score against Pittsburgh. That makes Egbuka a risky flex in 12-team PPR leagues when the Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore running back Justice Hill scored a touchdown and had 96 total yards in the team's loss to Carolina, so the RB2 is a rising fantasy asset and waiver wire option for Week 12. He played 36 offensive snaps, which was a season high. Hill rushed six times for 69 yards and the score, plus caught four of his five targets for 27 more yards.
He took advantage of a little extra playing time as starting RB Derrick Henry was evaluated for a concussion, but that just adds fantasy value and intrigue to Hill for Week 12. Hill has eight or more touches in three straight games, so he's trending up as the second half of the season hits. Fantasy teams desperate for running back help could add and utilize him in all league types, but Hill remains a more confident deep-league option.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews was a popular waiver-wire pickup last week after he caught a season-high eight passes on eight targets for a season-high 82 yards in the Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in his first game working with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he quickly fell back to Earth in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Andrews caught only two of three targets for 14 yards in the 35-33 loss. Both tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas were involved, catching a combined three passes on five targets for 20 yards.
The 31-year-old Andrews should have a higher fantasy ceiling with Brissett now under center, with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) out for the season, but Sunday's game in Carolina reminds us that Andrews' floor continues to be extremely damaging for fantasy managers willing to take the risk on him as a TE2 streamer. Andrews has not scored since the Oct. 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, and his big game against the Chargers last Monday night might end up being one of his outlier performances in 2026. He will be a risky, touchdown-dependent TE2 option for the Ravens' next game on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 29.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Khalil Shakir, Antonio Williams, Dylan Sampson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Tucker Kraft, Dallas Goedert, Braelon Allen, Jadarian Price, Josh Downs, Samaje Perine, Chimere Dike, Kaleb Johnson, Justice Hill, and Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Khalil Shakir, Antonio Williams, Dylan Sampson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Tucker Kraft, Dallas Goedert, Braelon Allen, Jadarian Price, Josh Downs, Samaje Perine, Chimere Dike, Kaleb Johnson, Justice Hill, and Tank Dell:
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