Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 12 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Thanksgiving week has officially arrived! Between injuries and teams rotating quarterbacks, streaming or finding an injury replacement has made selecting a starting quarterback for fantasy managers more challenging each week. At Rotoballer HQ, our early Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings have you covered and help you get started. See where key QB options such as Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Cam Ward, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Joe Milton III, Fernando Mendoza, Matthew Stafford, Tommy DeVito, and Anthony Richardson Sr.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 12 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|4
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|5
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|8
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|9
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|10
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|11
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|13
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|4
|14
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|4
|15
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|16
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|4
|17
|Cam Ward
|QB
|5
|18
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|19
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|20
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|21
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|5
|22
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|5
|23
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|24
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|6
|25
|Bryce Young
|QB
|6
|26
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|27
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|6
|28
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|6
|29
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|6
|30
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|31
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|32
|Carson Beck
|QB
Week 12 Quarterback News
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (hand) picked up a left-hand injury when his left hand was bent back in the win on Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans, but he practiced in full on Monday and should be good for the Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday versus the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The 33-year-old Prescott and the red-hot Cowboys offense will be looking to keep things rolling against the Eagles this week on Turkey Day. Prescott has thrown for 300-plus yards in three straight games against the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Titans, and he will be looking to make it four straight against Philly on a short week.
He has been on a heater in the last three games, going 79-for-118 passing with 1,003 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception. In addition to his four passing touchdowns on Sunday against Tennessee, Prescott added his first rushing touchdown of the year. Fantasy managers should continue to treat Prescott as a high-end QB1 option against the Eagles in Week 12. In the first meeting with Philly in a 38-21 win on Oct. 26, Prescott went 15-for-27 passing for 212 yards and three touchdown passes. He has already cleared 3,000 yards passing this season and has 25 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that "the plan" is for quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) to return and start on Sunday in a big divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. "Nothing official yet, we'll see how Wednesday goes, but that's the plan," Macdonald said. The 29-year-old was seen suited up for the team's unofficial practice on Monday as the Seahawks come out of their bye week. Darnold, the third overall pick back in 2018, has not played since suffering a quad injury and cracking some ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears, but he has made good progress in recent weeks and looks poised to send Drew Lock back to the bench this weekend.
He has not been as great as he was in leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship in his first year with the organization, but he is still the team's clear starter under center when healthy, and he'll be back on the QB2 radar this weekend if he is given the green light to play. Turnovers have been the biggest issue for the two-time Pro Bowler in 2026, as he enters Week 12 action with almost as many interceptions (nine) as touchdowns (10) while throwing for 1,478 yards in seven starts. We will keep a close eye on Darnold's practice status from Wednesday through Friday. In the previous meeting with San Fran, Darnold threw for under 200 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions on Oct. 11.
Tommy DeVito, New England Patriots
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that the team is not looking outside the organization for a starting quarterback as they prepare to be without Drake Maye (leg) for the foreseeable future due to a fractured right fibula that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The Patriots will stick with Tommy DeVito as their starter under center as they head into a Week 12 road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Tommy's our starter," Vrabel said. "We're excited about that. He had a good preseason, and Tommy's improved."
DeVito struggled in his first extended action of the season in place of Maye against Detroit, going 12-for-24 passing for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. During the preseason, DeVito went 23-for-41 passing for 344 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions on 86 total snaps. With top receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) unlikely to be available this Sunday, DeVito will be a desperation option in two-QB superflex formats, even against the one-win Chargers. The only other QB that the Patriots have on their active roster behind DeVito is undrafted rookie Behren Morton.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Cam Ward, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Joe Milton III, Fernando Mendoza, Matthew Stafford, Tommy DeVito, and Anthony Richardson Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Cam Ward, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Joe Milton III, Fernando Mendoza, Matthew Stafford, Tommy DeVito, and Anthony Richardson Sr.:
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