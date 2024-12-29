X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Week 17 Fantasy Football Projections: (Half-PPR) - De'Von Achane, Isaac Guerendo, Jerome Ford, Tyjae Spears, Jalen McMillan, Jauan Jennings, Rico Dowdle

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
De'Von Achane - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Week 17 Fantasy Football News
2. Week 17 Fantasy Football Projections
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Most fantasy managers are set to finalize the rest of their fantasy football championship matchup lineups. Whether you got out to a hot start this week during Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday games or need big performances on Sunday or Monday to catch up, use our Week 17 fantasy football projections to assist your close calls. Ahead of Week 17, let's see the projected output for key start-sit options like De'Von Achane, Isaac Guerendo, Jerome Ford, Tyjae Spears, Jalen McMillan, Jauan Jennings, and Rico Dowdle.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 17 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections for Week 17, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 17 Fantasy Football News

 

Week 17 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Fan Points Pass Yards Pass TDs Comp. Att. Rush Rush Yds Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen 23.1 255.1 1.8 21.4 34.2 7.4 41.5 0 0 0
Jayden Daniels 22.1 238.4 1.6 22 33.5 9.4 50.3 0 0 0
Brock Purdy 21.1 284.1 1.9 23.7 35.2 4.6 26.6 0 0 0
Sam Darnold 20.3 289.3 2 24.2 36.7 3.6 14.5 0 0 0
Baker Mayfield 19.5 266.4 1.9 23.3 33.2 3.5 14.9 0 0 0
Bijan Robinson 19.2 0 0 0 0 20.3 95.6 3.7 30.4 0.2
Jahmyr Gibbs 19 0 0 0 0 18.4 88.6 3.4 26 0.2
Bryce Young 18.9 262.5 1.7 23.3 35.1 4.6 22.6 0 0 0
Jordan Love 18.9 280.3 1.9 22.9 36.7 2.6 10.2 0 0 0
Saquon Barkley 18.7 0 0 0 0 22 101.3 2.3 16.8 0.2
Jared Goff 18 270.2 1.9 23.2 35 1.7 4.4 0 0 0
Jonathan Taylor 17.7 0 0 0 0 22.7 100.7 2.2 9.2 0.1
Justin Jefferson 17.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 100.5 0.7
Josh Jacobs 17.1 0 0 0 0 20.3 88.5 2.8 20.1 0.2
Michael Penix Jr. 16.6 249.3 1.6 21.2 30.9 3.2 9 0 0 0
Joe Flacco 16.4 250.3 1.6 21.4 33.2 2 5.4 0 0 0
Jauan Jennings 16.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.8 92.2 0.6
Mason Rudolph 16 232.9 1.4 21.7 32 4.6 18.3 0 0 0
Aaron Rodgers 15.9 256.3 1.6 23.6 36.9 1.6 5.5 0 0 0
Bucky Irving 15.6 0 0 0 0 15.8 70.4 2.6 19.6 0.2
Aidan O'Connell 15.6 266.5 1.4 24.3 35.8 2.2 6.5 0 0 0
Davante Adams 15.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.9 85.5 0.6
Kenny Pickett 15.1 202.1 1.3 18.4 29.7 5.4 18.8 0 0 0
Mike Evans 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.9 83.1 0.6
Tyjae Spears 15 0 0 0 0 14.9 66.5 3.5 27.2 0.2
Drake London 14.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.1 82.6 0.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown 14.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.7 79.7 0.6
Jordan Addison 14.4 0 0 0 0 0.3 1.6 5.8 80.2 0.6
Jakobi Meyers 14.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.8 83.2 0.4
Aaron Jones 14 0 0 0 0 15.3 65.1 2.9 20.4 0.2
Brian Robinson Jr. 14 0 0 0 0 15.6 66.2 2.5 20.2 0.1
Dorian Thompson-Robinson 14 196.5 1 20.4 36.3 7 34.6 0 0 0
Cooper Rush 13.9 240.3 1.3 22.6 37.6 2.2 5.5 0 0 0
CeeDee Lamb 13.9 0 0 0 0 0.8 4.4 6.5 76.6 0.4
Brian Thomas Jr. 13.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.5 82.2 0.4
Isaac Guerendo 13.6 0 0 0 0 15.1 69.6 1.9 15.4 0.1
George Kittle 13.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 74.5 0.5
Mac Jones 13.6 220.2 1.2 21.3 34.8 3.2 10 0 0 0
Drew Lock 13.4 208.7 1.1 21.7 36.2 4.1 21.8 0 0 0
Breece Hall 13.3 0 0 0 0 13.7 60.2 3.2 23 0.1
A.J. Brown 13.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.9 76.3 0.4
Spencer Rattler 13 204.4 1.1 20.1 33.7 4.2 13.3 0 0 0
Malik Nabers 12.9 0 0 0 0 0.4 2.5 6.5 73.3 0.3
De'Von Achane 12.9 0 0 0 0 12.7 55.9 3.6 21.2 0.2
Rachaad White 12.8 0 0 0 0 10.2 46.5 3.4 25.9 0.3
Deebo Samuel Sr. 12.6 0 0 0 0 2.5 10.2 4.8 62.5 0.4
Tyler Huntley 12.6 186.2 1 17.9 30.3 5.4 22.9 0 0 0
Adam Thielen 12.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 69.3 0.4
James Cook 12.5 0 0 0 0 14 64.9 1.8 13.3 0.1
Terry McLaurin 12.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.3 67.1 0.5
Khalil Shakir 12.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.6 65.7 0.5
Josh Downs 12.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.8 68.8 0.4
Brock Bowers 11.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.9 68.6 0.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 11.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.3 67.1 0.4
Alexander Mattison 11.5 0 0 0 0 14.2 57 2.5 18.7 0.1
Garrett Wilson 11.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.2 60.6 0.4
Jerome Ford 11.1 0 0 0 0 12 49.8 3.3 21.5 0.1
Jayden Reed 10.7 0 0 0 0 1.1 7 4.2 57.3 0.3
DeVonta Smith 10.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.9 60 0.4
Ameer Abdullah 10.7 0 0 0 0 10 40.7 3 24.1 0.2
Jalen McMillan 10.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.2 58.6 0.4
Rico Dowdle 10.5 0 0 0 0 12.3 49.8 2.7 18.6 0.1
Calvin Ridley 10.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.4 62.4 0.4
Romeo Doubs 10.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.5 56.7 0.4
Tyrone Tracy Jr. 10.2 0 0 0 0 12.2 52.5 2.3 15.6 0.1
Jerry Jeudy 10.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.1 58.4 0.3
Miami Dolphins 10 0 0 0 0 5.7 23.9 1.4 10.2 0.1
Indianapolis Colts 9.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.9 30.4 0.2
Tyreek Hill 9.9 0 0 0 0 0.6 4 4.6 52.3 0.3
Travis Etienne Jr. 9.9 0 0 0 0 10.3 42 2.8 20.5 0.1
Jake Bates 9.8
Chase McLaughlin 9.8 0 0 0 0 7.6 32.8 0.6 4.2 0
Darnell Mooney 9.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.2 56.3 0.3
Jameson Williams 9.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.8 55.5 0.4
Brandon Aubrey 9.6
Las Vegas Raiders 9.48
Kendre Miller 9.4 0 0 0 0 11.7 52.8 1.3 9.8 0.1
T.J. Hockenson 9.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.7 49.8 0.4
Will Reichard 9.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.2 31.5 0.2
Cleveland Browns 9.2 0 0 0 0 5.9 24.3 1.2 9.5 0.1
Jake Elliott 9.1 0 0 0 0 6.7 28.1 1.5 10.7 0.1
Philadelphia Eagles 9.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.6 27.5 0.2
David Moore 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.9 51.1 0.3
Jonnu Smith 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.5 49.6 0.3
Brandon McManus 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.1 34.4 0.2
Sam LaPorta 8.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 47.2 0.4
Wan'Dale Robinson 8.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.2 46.6 0.3
Riley Patterson 8.8
Tyler Bass 8.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.6 35.3 0.2
Buffalo Bills 8.65
Eddy Pineiro 8.6 0 0 0 0 0.6 3.5 2.7 34.5 0.2
Matt Gay 8.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 33.7 0.2
Dalton Kincaid 8.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.9 44.8 0.3
Zane Gonzalez 8.5 0 0 0 0 4.9 20 1.7 11.7 0.1
Tank Bigsby 8.3 0 0 0 0 11.8 52.3 0.7 4.6 0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 8.2 0 0 0 0 0.5 2.8 3.9 44.5 0.3
Christian Watson 8.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 50.3 0.3
Alec Pierce 8.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.3 49.3 0.3
Xavier Legette 8.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.6 45.2 0.3
Jake Moody 8.1
Tucker Kraft 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.7 42.1 0.3
Chigoziem Okonkwo 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.4 42.9 0.3
Raheem Blackshear 7.8 0 0 0 0 10.2 39.3 1.7 10.8 0.1
Jake Ferguson 7.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.3 41 0.3
Jason Sanders 7.8
Daniel Carlson 7.7
Elijah Moore 7.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.2 41.2 0.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 27.2 0.2
Zach Ertz 7.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.7 38.6 0.3
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 7.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 42 0.3
Parker Washington 7.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.7 40.9 0.2
Brenton Strange 7.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 37.9 0.3
Matthew Wright 7.3 0 0 0 0 7.2 28.4 1.1 8.6 0.1
Tennessee Titans 7.29
Tyler Allgeier 7.2 0 0 0 0 9.7 44.8 0.5 3.5 0
Tre Tucker 7.2 0 0 0 0 0.6 3.8 2.8 39.3 0.2
Jacksonville Jaguars 7.18
Jordan Mims 7 0 0 0 0 8.3 33.9 1.6 10.3 0
Tim Patrick 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.1 39.2 0.3
Greg Zuerlein 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.4 32 0.2
Juwan Johnson 6.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.6 37.5 0.2
Olamide Zaccheaus 6.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.3 37.7 0.2
New Orleans Saints 6.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 31.6 0.2
Jalen Coker 6.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 39.6 0.2
Cam Little 6.8
Minnesota Vikings 6.79
Detroit Lions 6.44
Washington Commanders 6.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.3 29.5 0.2
Jamison Crowder 6.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.2 34.6 0.2
Dustin Hopkins 6.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.4 31.5 0.2
Green Bay Packers 6.3 0 0 0 0 4.7 23.6 1.4 9.8 0.1
Devin Singletary 6.1 0 0 0 0 6.7 27.8 1.4 9.8 0.1
Amari Cooper 6.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.3 37.6 0.2
New York Giants 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.6 29.3 0.2
Atlanta Falcons 6.01
Malik Washington 5.9 0 0 0 0 0.7 4 2.8 30.3 0.2
Dallas Cowboys 5.9 0 0 0 0 3.8 16.1 2.2 16 0.1
Jordan Akins 5.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.3 31.5 0.2
Foster Moreau 5.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.9 30.4 0.2
Keon Coleman 5.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.2 34.8 0.2
Blake Grupe 5.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.8 36.1 0.2
Craig Reynolds 5.6 0 0 0 0 7.1 30.3 0.7 4.1 0
Tyler Boyd 5.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.8 30.2 0.2
Mike Boone 5.5 0 0 0 0 6.9 27.5 1 6.6 0.1
Kyle Pitts 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.3 30.6 0.2
Grant Calcaterra 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.9 28.8 0.2
Graham Gano 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 33.7 0.2
Kevin Austin Jr. 5.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.8 30.6 0.2
Tommy Tremble 5.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.9 27.1 0.2
Allen Lazard 5.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.3 30.8 0.2
Patrick Taylor Jr. 5.2 0 0 0 0 4.6 18.5 1.3 9.8 0.1
Darius Slayton 5.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 30.7 0.2
Raheem Mostert 5.2 0 0 0 0 11.4 18.9 1.7 10 0.1
Ray Davis 5.2 0 0 0 0 5.3 23.6 0.9 6.2 0.1
Daniel Bellinger 5.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 27.6 0.1
Jeremy McNichols 5.1 0 0 0 0 4.7 18.6 1.5 10.6 0.1
Tyler Conklin 5.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.7 27.1 0.2
San Francisco 49ers 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.3 29.4 0.2
KaVontae Turpin 4.8 0 0 0 0 1 6.6 1.9 23.7 0.1
Ty Johnson 4.8 0 0 0 0 2.3 10 2 16.5 0.1
Brandin Cooks 4.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.2 28.2 0.1
Michael Mayer 4.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.4 25.2 0.2
Braelon Allen 4.5 0 0 0 0 5.5 24 0.8 5.9 0
Dante Pettis 4.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 24 0.1
Jamaal Williams 4.3 0 0 0 0 4 15.3 1.5 10.5 0.1
Mack Hollins 4.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.8 22.9 0.2
Trey Sermon 4.3 0 0 0 0 5.3 23.3 0.5 3.6 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 4.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.1 24.1 0.1
Payne Durham 4.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.3 22.2 0.1
Carolina Panthers 4.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 32.4 0.2
D'Onta Foreman 4.1 0 0 0 0 6.3 24.5 0.4 2.1 0
Dontayvion Wicks 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.6 23.3 0.2
Kenneth Gainwell 4 0 0 0 0 3.3 13.8 1.3 9.1 0.1
New York Jets 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.9 27.3 0.2
Devin Duvernay 3.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.9 21.8 0.1
Jalen Tolbert 3.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.8 21.6 0.1
Mason Tipton 3.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 20.7 0.1
Trey Palmer 3.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.8 22.3 0.1
Ricky Pearsall 3.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.6 20.7 0.1
Cam Akers 3.6 0 0 0 0 5.4 22.5 0.4 2.4 0
Ryan Miller 3.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 19.3 0.1
Adonai Mitchell 3.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.4 18.8 0.1
Julius Chestnut 3.1 0 0 0 0 3.8 15.9 0.8 4.1 0
Luke McCaffrey 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 15.9 0.1
Michael Woods II 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.6 16.6 0.1
Jalen Nailor 2.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.2 15.2 0.1
Ezekiel Elliott 2.7 0 0 0 0 3.6 13.5 0.5 2.8 0
Jaylen Wright 2.7 0 0 0 0 5.7 14.9 0.4 2 0
Kylen Granson 2.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.2 14.6 0.1
Dawson Knox 2.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.1 13.5 0.1
Luke Musgrave 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.2 13.3 0.1
Isaiah Davis 2.5 0 0 0 0 2.6 10.1 0.7 4.8 0
Ja'Tavion Sanders 2.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.3 12.9 0.1
Pierre Strong Jr. 2.4 0 0 0 0 2.3 9 1 6.2 0
Chris Brooks 2.2 0 0 0 0 1.6 6.5 0.8 5.4 0
Luke Schoonmaker 2.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10.2 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert 2.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.1 11.6 0.1
Josh Whyle 2.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.1 10.8 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk 1.9 0 0 0 0 0.5 2 1 7.6 0
Rakim Jarrett 1.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.9 10.7 0.1
Sione Vaki 1.8 0 0 0 0 0.7 3 0.9 7 0
Hunter Luepke 1.8 0 0 0 0 1.2 4.6 0.8 5.5 0
Luke Farrell 1.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9.4 0.1
Jahan Dotson 1.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.8 9.3 0.1
Blake Whiteheart 1.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9.1 0.1
Tyler Goodson 1.7 0 0 0 0 2.2 9.1 0.2 1 0
Sean Tucker 1.6 0 0 0 0 1.8 7.7 0.4 2.5 0
Brock Wright 1.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.6 9 0.1
Mo Alie-Cox 1.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.8 8.4 0.1
Emanuel Wilson 1.5 0 0 0 0 1.1 4.5 0.6 3.9 0
Jermar Jefferson 1.5 0 0 0 0 1.6 6.5 0.2 1 0
Durham Smythe 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.8 7.7 0.1
Charlie Woerner 1.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.8 8.3 0
Josh Oliver 1.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.8 7.8 0
John Bates 1.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.8 7.7 0
River Cracraft 1.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.8 8 0
Nick Vannett 1.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.7 7.3 0.1
Drew Ogletree 1.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.6 6.1 0.1
Ben Sinnott 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.6 6.4 0
Jalen Brooks 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.6 6.5 0
Julian Hill 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.6 5.8 0
Bo Melton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 5.8 0
Ryan Flournoy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 5.6 0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.6 5.7 0
Ko Kieft 0.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 5.1 0
Eric Saubert 0.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4.8 0
Johnny Mundt 0.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4.9 0
Israel Abanikanda 0.8 0 0 0 0 0.9 3.5 0.2 1 0
Brandon Powell 0.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.4 4.4 0
Trent Sherfield 0.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.4 4.3 0
Jalin Hyatt 0.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.4 4.7 0
Jamari Thrash 0.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4.4 0
Adam Prentice 0.7 0 0 0 0 0.8 3 0.2 1 0
Chris Rodriguez Jr. 0.7 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.1 1 0
Kenny Yeboah 0.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.4 3.9 0
Johnny Wilson 0.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.3 3.6 0
Josh Reynolds 0.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.3 3 0
KhaDarel Hodge 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.3 3.1 0
Ty Chandler 0.5 0 0 0 0 0.7 3 0.1 0.5 0
Eric Gray 0.5 0 0 0 0 0.3 1 0.2 1.5 0
Xavier Gipson 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.3 2.9 0
Ramel Keyton 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.3 3.1 0
C.J. Ham 0.4 0 0 0 0 0.3 1.1 0.2 1 0
Allen Robinson 0.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 2 0
Greg Dulcich 0.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 2.1 0
Ainias Smith 0.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 2.4 0
C.J. Uzomah 0.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 2.2 0


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season
Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2024)
Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)
Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB
12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024
NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Draymond Green4 mins ago

Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry10 mins ago

Questionable Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk1 hour ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek1 hour ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard1 hour ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson2 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois2 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry2 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton12 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo12 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard13 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic14 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride14 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns14 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond14 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr14 hours ago

Ruled Out On Wednesday
Bub Carrington14 hours ago

Available On Wednesday
Kyle Kuzma15 hours ago

Will Play On Wednesday
Jalen Suggs15 hours ago

Out For Thursday Versus Minnesota
Zion Williamson15 hours ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland
Trent Miner15 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Aaron Gordon15 hours ago

Ruled Out Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn16 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich16 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko16 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Nikola Jokic16 hours ago

Questionable For Wednesday Versus Clippers
Elias Pettersson16 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin16 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Paolo Banchero16 hours ago

Expected To Return On Friday Versus Bucks
Aaron Ekblad16 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Kawhi Leonard17 hours ago

Out Versus Denver
Davis Thompson17 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA17 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk17 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel17 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman17 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA17 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley17 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL17 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.18 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers19 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett19 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith21 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts21 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole21 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers21 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala22 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap22 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim23 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Deni Avdija24 hours ago

In Danger Of Missing Wednesday's Contest
Jerami Grant24 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Wednesday
Ben Simmons1 day ago

Iffy For Wednesday
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson2 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott2 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears3 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players