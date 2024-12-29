Most fantasy managers are set to finalize the rest of their fantasy football championship matchup lineups. Whether you got out to a hot start this week during Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday games or need big performances on Sunday or Monday to catch up, use our Week 17 fantasy football projections to assist your close calls. Ahead of Week 17, let's see the projected output for key start-sit options like De'Von Achane, Isaac Guerendo, Jerome Ford, Tyjae Spears, Jalen McMillan, Jauan Jennings, and Rico Dowdle.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 17 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections for Week 17, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Week 17 Fantasy Football News
- Davante Adams Expected To Play In Week 17
- Tyreek Hill Expected To Play In Week 17
- Jaylen Waddle Unlikely To Play In Week 17
- Xavier Legette Expected To Play On Sunday
- Chris Olave Officially Ruled Out
- Chuba Hubbard Placed On Injured Reserve
- Jalen Hurts Ruled Out For Week 17
- Kenny Pickett Starting Against The Cowboys
- Drew Lock Cleared For Week 17, A Desperate QB2 Option
- Tua Tagovailoa Doubtful In Week 17
- Anthony Richardson Ruled Out For Week 17
- Deshaun Watson Agrees To Contract Restructure
- Derek Carr Ruled Out In Week 17
- Tee Higgins Expected To Play In Week 17
- Malik Nabers Expected To Play In Week 17
- Terry McLaurin Off The Injury Report, A Must-Start In Week 17
- Drake London To Play In Week 17, A Strong WR2 For Fantasy
- Tony Pollard Ruled Out For Week 17
- Alvin Kamara Ruled Out In Week 17
- Chargers Activating J.K. Dobbins From Injured Reserve
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. Will Be An RB3/FLEX In Week 17 After Being Cleared
- James Conner Expected To Play In Week 17
- David Njoku Ruled Out In Week 17
- Cade Otton Ruled Out For Week 17
Week 17 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|Comp.
|Att.
|Rush
|Rush Yds
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|23.1
|255.1
|1.8
|21.4
|34.2
|7.4
|41.5
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Daniels
|22.1
|238.4
|1.6
|22
|33.5
|9.4
|50.3
|0
|0
|0
|Brock Purdy
|21.1
|284.1
|1.9
|23.7
|35.2
|4.6
|26.6
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Darnold
|20.3
|289.3
|2
|24.2
|36.7
|3.6
|14.5
|0
|0
|0
|Baker Mayfield
|19.5
|266.4
|1.9
|23.3
|33.2
|3.5
|14.9
|0
|0
|0
|Bijan Robinson
|19.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20.3
|95.6
|3.7
|30.4
|0.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18.4
|88.6
|3.4
|26
|0.2
|Bryce Young
|18.9
|262.5
|1.7
|23.3
|35.1
|4.6
|22.6
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Love
|18.9
|280.3
|1.9
|22.9
|36.7
|2.6
|10.2
|0
|0
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|18.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|101.3
|2.3
|16.8
|0.2
|Jared Goff
|18
|270.2
|1.9
|23.2
|35
|1.7
|4.4
|0
|0
|0
|Jonathan Taylor
|17.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22.7
|100.7
|2.2
|9.2
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|17.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|100.5
|0.7
|Josh Jacobs
|17.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20.3
|88.5
|2.8
|20.1
|0.2
|Michael Penix Jr.
|16.6
|249.3
|1.6
|21.2
|30.9
|3.2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Flacco
|16.4
|250.3
|1.6
|21.4
|33.2
|2
|5.4
|0
|0
|0
|Jauan Jennings
|16.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.8
|92.2
|0.6
|Mason Rudolph
|16
|232.9
|1.4
|21.7
|32
|4.6
|18.3
|0
|0
|0
|Aaron Rodgers
|15.9
|256.3
|1.6
|23.6
|36.9
|1.6
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|Bucky Irving
|15.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.8
|70.4
|2.6
|19.6
|0.2
|Aidan O'Connell
|15.6
|266.5
|1.4
|24.3
|35.8
|2.2
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|Davante Adams
|15.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.9
|85.5
|0.6
|Kenny Pickett
|15.1
|202.1
|1.3
|18.4
|29.7
|5.4
|18.8
|0
|0
|0
|Mike Evans
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.9
|83.1
|0.6
|Tyjae Spears
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14.9
|66.5
|3.5
|27.2
|0.2
|Drake London
|14.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.1
|82.6
|0.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|14.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.7
|79.7
|0.6
|Jordan Addison
|14.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.6
|5.8
|80.2
|0.6
|Jakobi Meyers
|14.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.8
|83.2
|0.4
|Aaron Jones
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.3
|65.1
|2.9
|20.4
|0.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.6
|66.2
|2.5
|20.2
|0.1
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|14
|196.5
|1
|20.4
|36.3
|7
|34.6
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper Rush
|13.9
|240.3
|1.3
|22.6
|37.6
|2.2
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|CeeDee Lamb
|13.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|4.4
|6.5
|76.6
|0.4
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|13.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.5
|82.2
|0.4
|Isaac Guerendo
|13.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.1
|69.6
|1.9
|15.4
|0.1
|George Kittle
|13.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|74.5
|0.5
|Mac Jones
|13.6
|220.2
|1.2
|21.3
|34.8
|3.2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Drew Lock
|13.4
|208.7
|1.1
|21.7
|36.2
|4.1
|21.8
|0
|0
|0
|Breece Hall
|13.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.7
|60.2
|3.2
|23
|0.1
|A.J. Brown
|13.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.9
|76.3
|0.4
|Spencer Rattler
|13
|204.4
|1.1
|20.1
|33.7
|4.2
|13.3
|0
|0
|0
|Malik Nabers
|12.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|2.5
|6.5
|73.3
|0.3
|De'Von Achane
|12.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12.7
|55.9
|3.6
|21.2
|0.2
|Rachaad White
|12.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.2
|46.5
|3.4
|25.9
|0.3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|12.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|10.2
|4.8
|62.5
|0.4
|Tyler Huntley
|12.6
|186.2
|1
|17.9
|30.3
|5.4
|22.9
|0
|0
|0
|Adam Thielen
|12.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|69.3
|0.4
|James Cook
|12.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|64.9
|1.8
|13.3
|0.1
|Terry McLaurin
|12.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.3
|67.1
|0.5
|Khalil Shakir
|12.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.6
|65.7
|0.5
|Josh Downs
|12.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.8
|68.8
|0.4
|Brock Bowers
|11.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.9
|68.6
|0.4
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|11.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.3
|67.1
|0.4
|Alexander Mattison
|11.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14.2
|57
|2.5
|18.7
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|11.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.2
|60.6
|0.4
|Jerome Ford
|11.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|49.8
|3.3
|21.5
|0.1
|Jayden Reed
|10.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|7
|4.2
|57.3
|0.3
|DeVonta Smith
|10.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.9
|60
|0.4
|Ameer Abdullah
|10.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|40.7
|3
|24.1
|0.2
|Jalen McMillan
|10.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|58.6
|0.4
|Rico Dowdle
|10.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12.3
|49.8
|2.7
|18.6
|0.1
|Calvin Ridley
|10.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.4
|62.4
|0.4
|Romeo Doubs
|10.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|56.7
|0.4
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|10.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12.2
|52.5
|2.3
|15.6
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|10.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.1
|58.4
|0.3
|Miami Dolphins
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.7
|23.9
|1.4
|10.2
|0.1
|Indianapolis Colts
|9.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.9
|30.4
|0.2
|Tyreek Hill
|9.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|4
|4.6
|52.3
|0.3
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|9.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.3
|42
|2.8
|20.5
|0.1
|Jake Bates
|9.8
|Chase McLaughlin
|9.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.6
|32.8
|0.6
|4.2
|0
|Darnell Mooney
|9.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|56.3
|0.3
|Jameson Williams
|9.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
|55.5
|0.4
|Brandon Aubrey
|9.6
|Las Vegas Raiders
|9.48
|Kendre Miller
|9.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.7
|52.8
|1.3
|9.8
|0.1
|T.J. Hockenson
|9.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.7
|49.8
|0.4
|Will Reichard
|9.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.2
|31.5
|0.2
|Cleveland Browns
|9.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.9
|24.3
|1.2
|9.5
|0.1
|Jake Elliott
|9.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.7
|28.1
|1.5
|10.7
|0.1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.6
|27.5
|0.2
|David Moore
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.9
|51.1
|0.3
|Jonnu Smith
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|49.6
|0.3
|Brandon McManus
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.1
|34.4
|0.2
|Sam LaPorta
|8.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|47.2
|0.4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|8.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.2
|46.6
|0.3
|Riley Patterson
|8.8
|Tyler Bass
|8.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.6
|35.3
|0.2
|Buffalo Bills
|8.65
|Eddy Pineiro
|8.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|3.5
|2.7
|34.5
|0.2
|Matt Gay
|8.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33.7
|0.2
|Dalton Kincaid
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.9
|44.8
|0.3
|Zane Gonzalez
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.9
|20
|1.7
|11.7
|0.1
|Tank Bigsby
|8.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.8
|52.3
|0.7
|4.6
|0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|8.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|2.8
|3.9
|44.5
|0.3
|Christian Watson
|8.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50.3
|0.3
|Alec Pierce
|8.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.3
|49.3
|0.3
|Xavier Legette
|8.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.6
|45.2
|0.3
|Jake Moody
|8.1
|Tucker Kraft
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.7
|42.1
|0.3
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.4
|42.9
|0.3
|Raheem Blackshear
|7.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.2
|39.3
|1.7
|10.8
|0.1
|Jake Ferguson
|7.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.3
|41
|0.3
|Jason Sanders
|7.8
|Daniel Carlson
|7.7
|Elijah Moore
|7.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.2
|41.2
|0.2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|27.2
|0.2
|Zach Ertz
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.7
|38.6
|0.3
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|7.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|0.3
|Parker Washington
|7.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.7
|40.9
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|7.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37.9
|0.3
|Matthew Wright
|7.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.2
|28.4
|1.1
|8.6
|0.1
|Tennessee Titans
|7.29
|Tyler Allgeier
|7.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.7
|44.8
|0.5
|3.5
|0
|Tre Tucker
|7.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|3.8
|2.8
|39.3
|0.2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7.18
|Jordan Mims
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8.3
|33.9
|1.6
|10.3
|0
|Tim Patrick
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.1
|39.2
|0.3
|Greg Zuerlein
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.4
|32
|0.2
|Juwan Johnson
|6.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.6
|37.5
|0.2
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|6.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.3
|37.7
|0.2
|New Orleans Saints
|6.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|31.6
|0.2
|Jalen Coker
|6.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39.6
|0.2
|Cam Little
|6.8
|Minnesota Vikings
|6.79
|Detroit Lions
|6.44
|Washington Commanders
|6.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|29.5
|0.2
|Jamison Crowder
|6.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.2
|34.6
|0.2
|Dustin Hopkins
|6.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.4
|31.5
|0.2
|Green Bay Packers
|6.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.7
|23.6
|1.4
|9.8
|0.1
|Devin Singletary
|6.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.7
|27.8
|1.4
|9.8
|0.1
|Amari Cooper
|6.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|37.6
|0.2
|New York Giants
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.6
|29.3
|0.2
|Atlanta Falcons
|6.01
|Malik Washington
|5.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.7
|4
|2.8
|30.3
|0.2
|Dallas Cowboys
|5.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
|16.1
|2.2
|16
|0.1
|Jordan Akins
|5.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.3
|31.5
|0.2
|Foster Moreau
|5.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.9
|30.4
|0.2
|Keon Coleman
|5.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.2
|34.8
|0.2
|Blake Grupe
|5.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.8
|36.1
|0.2
|Craig Reynolds
|5.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.1
|30.3
|0.7
|4.1
|0
|Tyler Boyd
|5.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.8
|30.2
|0.2
|Mike Boone
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.9
|27.5
|1
|6.6
|0.1
|Kyle Pitts
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|30.6
|0.2
|Grant Calcaterra
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.9
|28.8
|0.2
|Graham Gano
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|33.7
|0.2
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|5.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.8
|30.6
|0.2
|Tommy Tremble
|5.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.9
|27.1
|0.2
|Allen Lazard
|5.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|30.8
|0.2
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|5.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.6
|18.5
|1.3
|9.8
|0.1
|Darius Slayton
|5.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|30.7
|0.2
|Raheem Mostert
|5.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.4
|18.9
|1.7
|10
|0.1
|Ray Davis
|5.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.3
|23.6
|0.9
|6.2
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|5.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27.6
|0.1
|Jeremy McNichols
|5.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.7
|18.6
|1.5
|10.6
|0.1
|Tyler Conklin
|5.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.7
|27.1
|0.2
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|29.4
|0.2
|KaVontae Turpin
|4.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.6
|1.9
|23.7
|0.1
|Ty Johnson
|4.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|10
|2
|16.5
|0.1
|Brandin Cooks
|4.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.2
|28.2
|0.1
|Michael Mayer
|4.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.4
|25.2
|0.2
|Braelon Allen
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.5
|24
|0.8
|5.9
|0
|Dante Pettis
|4.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|24
|0.1
|Jamaal Williams
|4.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15.3
|1.5
|10.5
|0.1
|Mack Hollins
|4.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.8
|22.9
|0.2
|Trey Sermon
|4.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.3
|23.3
|0.5
|3.6
|0
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|4.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.1
|24.1
|0.1
|Payne Durham
|4.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|22.2
|0.1
|Carolina Panthers
|4.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|32.4
|0.2
|D'Onta Foreman
|4.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.3
|24.5
|0.4
|2.1
|0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|23.3
|0.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.3
|13.8
|1.3
|9.1
|0.1
|New York Jets
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.9
|27.3
|0.2
|Devin Duvernay
|3.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.9
|21.8
|0.1
|Jalen Tolbert
|3.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.8
|21.6
|0.1
|Mason Tipton
|3.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20.7
|0.1
|Trey Palmer
|3.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.8
|22.3
|0.1
|Ricky Pearsall
|3.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|20.7
|0.1
|Cam Akers
|3.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.4
|22.5
|0.4
|2.4
|0
|Ryan Miller
|3.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|19.3
|0.1
|Adonai Mitchell
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.4
|18.8
|0.1
|Julius Chestnut
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
|15.9
|0.8
|4.1
|0
|Luke McCaffrey
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Michael Woods II
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|16.6
|0.1
|Jalen Nailor
|2.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.2
|15.2
|0.1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|2.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.6
|13.5
|0.5
|2.8
|0
|Jaylen Wright
|2.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.7
|14.9
|0.4
|2
|0
|Kylen Granson
|2.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.2
|14.6
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|2.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|13.5
|0.1
|Luke Musgrave
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.2
|13.3
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.6
|10.1
|0.7
|4.8
|0
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|2.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.3
|12.9
|0.1
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|2.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.3
|9
|1
|6.2
|0
|Chris Brooks
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|6.5
|0.8
|5.4
|0
|Luke Schoonmaker
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10.2
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|11.6
|0.1
|Josh Whyle
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|10.8
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|1.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|2
|1
|7.6
|0
|Rakim Jarrett
|1.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.9
|10.7
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|1.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.7
|3
|0.9
|7
|0
|Hunter Luepke
|1.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.2
|4.6
|0.8
|5.5
|0
|Luke Farrell
|1.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9.4
|0.1
|Jahan Dotson
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|9.3
|0.1
|Blake Whiteheart
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9.1
|0.1
|Tyler Goodson
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.2
|9.1
|0.2
|1
|0
|Sean Tucker
|1.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.8
|7.7
|0.4
|2.5
|0
|Brock Wright
|1.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|9
|0.1
|Mo Alie-Cox
|1.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|8.4
|0.1
|Emanuel Wilson
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|4.5
|0.6
|3.9
|0
|Jermar Jefferson
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|6.5
|0.2
|1
|0
|Durham Smythe
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|7.7
|0.1
|Charlie Woerner
|1.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|8.3
|0
|Josh Oliver
|1.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|7.8
|0
|John Bates
|1.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|7.7
|0
|River Cracraft
|1.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|8
|0
|Nick Vannett
|1.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.7
|7.3
|0.1
|Drew Ogletree
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|6.1
|0.1
|Ben Sinnott
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|6.4
|0
|Jalen Brooks
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|6.5
|0
|Julian Hill
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|5.8
|0
|Bo Melton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|5.8
|0
|Ryan Flournoy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|5.6
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|5.7
|0
|Ko Kieft
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|5.1
|0
|Eric Saubert
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|4.8
|0
|Johnny Mundt
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|4.9
|0
|Israel Abanikanda
|0.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.9
|3.5
|0.2
|1
|0
|Brandon Powell
|0.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|4.4
|0
|Trent Sherfield
|0.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|4.3
|0
|Jalin Hyatt
|0.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|4.7
|0
|Jamari Thrash
|0.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|4.4
|0
|Adam Prentice
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|3
|0.2
|1
|0
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.1
|1
|0
|Kenny Yeboah
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|3.9
|0
|Johnny Wilson
|0.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|3.6
|0
|Josh Reynolds
|0.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|3
|0
|KhaDarel Hodge
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|3.1
|0
|Ty Chandler
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.7
|3
|0.1
|0.5
|0
|Eric Gray
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|1
|0.2
|1.5
|0
|Xavier Gipson
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|2.9
|0
|Ramel Keyton
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|3.1
|0
|C.J. Ham
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.1
|0.2
|1
|0
|Allen Robinson
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|0
|Greg Dulcich
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|2.1
|0
|Ainias Smith
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|2.4
|0
|C.J. Uzomah
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|2.2
|0
