Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 5 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 5 fantasy trade targets include Tetairoa McMillan, Parker Washington, and more.
We are nearly a quarter of the way through the 2026 fantasy football season already, and it still feels like there are more questions than answers when it comes to player values and rest-of-season outlooks. Can we rely on Drake Maye after a QB1 overall finish last week? Which pass-catcher in Chicago is the one to roster? Is there any hope for any player on the Chargers?
Hopefully, we get answers to these questions sooner rather than later. However, we did already get some valuable information pertaining to the trade advice I gave last week. I suggested trading for Zay Flowers as a top-7 wide receiver, and wouldn't you know it, he finished as the WR6 that week. The Lamar Jackson injury is concerning, but it's worth keeping in mind that Flowers finished as the WR8 in 2025 with Jackson missing roughly 4.5 games. I also labeled Jordan Love and Bucky Irving as trade targets, and while Love did just fine, Irving was underwhelming, getting no receiving work with Jalon Daniels at quarterback.
I called out Ollie Gordon II, Ladd McConkey, and Jake Ferguson as players to trade away or avoid, and I'll admit that Gordon played far better than expected in a really tough matchup. I still believe it will be hard for him to consistently produce in Miami's offense. McConkey was unfortunately injured again, and Ferguson was a total nonfactor in Dallas' comeback win over the Texans, so I think trading these players looks like the right call, at least in the short term. Week 5 will bring the first round of bye weeks of the season, which can force some activity in leagues as fantasy gamers look to fill holes on their roster. This is a great time to capitalize on undervalued and overvalued players who may be worth more or less depending on how desperate a manager is for points. Let's discuss some of these players, starting with three underrated fantasy assets.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
WR: Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Similar to Zay Flowers last week, I don't think Parker Washington can truly be considered a "buy-low." But after posting just 1.5 fantasy points in Week 4, Washington is certainly more attainable now.
Through the first three weeks of the campaign, Washington was the fantasy WR10, averaging nearly eight targets and 14 fantasy points per contest. He would've fallen short of expectations in Week 4 regardless, but Washington was incredibly close to breaking a big play that would've given him at least three extra fantasy points.
The reversed Parker Washington's 39 yd play saying he stepped out. https://t.co/JyyUd9XouS
— Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 4, 2026
This wasn't a particularly favorable matchup, either, as the Cincinnati Bengals gave up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers last year and are off to a solid start against the position this season, too. Washington is primed for a bounce back in Week 5 against a reeling Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks as a top-10 matchup for opposing fantasy wideouts.
Specifically, the Eagles have been vulnerable to production out of the slot. Through four weeks, they've surrendered top-10 fantasy performances to Kalif Raymond and Puka Nacua, and top-20 fantasy showings to Luther Burden III and Stefon Diggs. None of these wideouts are slot-only specialists, but they all get meaningful work in the slot, where Washington does much of his damage.
While Washington's schedule for the rest of the season is incredibly favorable, matchups against the Texans, Cowboys, and Commanders in the fantasy playoffs really stand out. It's too early to get too excited about this stretch, but trading for a player who is clearly utilized as the top option in Liam Coen's passing offense should help you get there.
RB: Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Trading for Braelon Allen isn't going to be the right move for everyone, as his time as a viable fantasy starter is likely limited. But if you have lost a running back to injury or are simply desperate for immediate production, I think Allen is a great target.
Jets RB1 Breece Hall went down with a leg injury in Week 3, and Allen was immediately thrust into an every-down role. And by every-down role, I mean Allen played nearly every snap and received 100% of the backfield touches last week.
Braelon Allen Week 4
- 94% snaps
- 14 carries, 59 yds
- 12 routes, 2 targets, 2 rec for 8 yds
- 8.7 fantasy pts
Not a big fantasy game, but elite usage
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
Allen was expected to cede some opportunities to Isaiah Davis, but that wasn't the case in Week 4's loss to the Chicago Bears. The reason Allen didn't have a more fruitful outing is that New York's defense could not get off the field. The Bears dominated time of possession and ran a whopping 89 plays to the Jets' 32.
New York never led in this game, so it's actually impressive that the team's running back received an opportunity on exactly half of its plays. This bodes well for Allen going forward, assuming he doesn't fall victim to game script every week.
We also have to assume that Hall will miss another game, which should be the expectation. The Jets did not place the 25-year-old on injured reserve, so while he's unlikely to miss four weeks, a two-to-three-week timeline is normal for a quad strain.
It is also possible that Allen maintains a significant role for at least a few weeks after Hall returns. Given that the latter has already suffered multiple lower-body injuries to this point in his career, the Jets may not want to throw him back into a workhorse role right away.
In Week 5, Allen should have every opportunity to produce at home against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are red-hot right now, but their run defense hasn't been particularly stout, giving up the sixth-most yards per carry to running backs and over 130 rushing yards per game on the road.
TE - Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Unlike trading for Braelon Allen, fantasy managers may need to be patient when trading for Dallas Goedert, but it should prove to be worth it.
Goedert sprained his MCL in Week 2 and has subsequently been inactive the past two weeks. He may not return in Week 5, which is why the buy-low window is still open. But let's not forget Goedert's impact when he was fully healthy in Philadelphia's season opener.
Per @NextGenStats, Jalen Hurts completed 6 of 9 downfield passes (10+ air yards) for 176 yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders.
Attempting passes down the seam to Dallas Goedert, Hurts completed 3-of-4 passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. https://t.co/aclIbGuJPP
— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 14, 2026
Goedert was an excellent weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts over the middle of the field. Without Goedert, the Eagles are not only 0-2, but Hurts has also struggled mightily. This was especially true in Week 4, as DeVonta Smith joined Goedert on the sideline.
It seems probable that Smith will miss a few games with his hamstring injury, so the Eagles desperately need a reliable pass-catcher like Goedert on the field as soon as possible. If he can return in Week 6, he'll be welcomed back with an amazing schedule.
From Weeks 6-9, Philly will face the Panthers, Cowboys, Commanders, and Giants. All four teams rank in the top half of most favorable matchups for fantasy tight ends so far this season.
Even if you have a tight end you can start confidently every week, Goedert's availability is worth exploring. Best case, you can flip him before the trade deadline for more than you gave up, and worst case, he'll be a solid flex option for the rest of the year.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
If you have McMillan on your fantasy team, there's a very good chance you're fresh off a win, and there's a real possibility he single-handedly gave you a victory last week. Before you call me crazy for merely suggesting him as a sell-high candidate, let me explain.
McMillan was unbelievable on Sunday night, securing 14 of 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns and scoring as Week 4's WR1. This is a highly touted receiver who eclipsed 1,000 yards as a rookie and could be in the midst of a true second-year breakout. On the other hand, he could have benefited from facing the league's worst pass defense with the second-best pass-catcher on his team inactive.
I also don't want to rule out the possibility that both of these things are true. McMillan could still produce at a high level for the rest of the season, but it doesn't mean he will be quite as dominant as he was without Jalen Coker on the field against the Detroit Lions secondary.
Before Week 4, there was reason to be concerned about McMillan. Through the first two weeks of the season, Coker was the WR6 in fantasy football, and McMillan was WR22. In Week 3, Coker exited early with a groin injury, yet McMillan only ended up with two receptions for 17 yards.
It's easy to assume McMillan will continue ascending, while Coker, who went undrafted in 2024, will fade away or play second fiddle going forward. Coker's hot start wasn't just a fluke, though. The third-year pro is a legitimately great player.
You can drop the qualifiers.
Jalen Coker is simply one of the best young WRs in the NFL. https://t.co/G6DW0CLo1L
— Reception Perception (@RecepPerception) August 11, 2026
The Panthers have a Week 5 bye, so Coker will likely return and take some opportunities away from McMillan in a Week 6 road tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles defense has disappointed to begin the year, but Carolina's schedule will only get more difficult after that.
Between Weeks 7 and 17, the Panthers face just two defenses that are currently top-half matchups for fantasy receivers. And if we really want to get ahead of ourselves, McMillan will square off against the Seattle Seahawks' elite pass defense during fantasy championships in Week 17.
Again, McMillan should be a prolific fantasy asset for the rest of the season, especially if Carolina's offense and, more importantly, quarterback Bryce Young can remain efficient. But fantasy managers should keep expectations in check for McMillan's target share with a talented counterpart like Coker back in the lineup, and for his output given his remaining schedule.
If you can turn McMillan or a package with him into Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, or Nico Collins, there are many reasons to consider it.
RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Sometimes a player is labeled a sell-high, like Tetairoa McMillan above. In other scenarios, fantasy managers should simply trade a player away for anything they can get. That's how I'm viewing Washington second-year running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt right now.
Croskey-Merritt has been the Commanders' lead back this season, but his featured role hasn't resulted in much fantasy success whatsoever, despite having a generous schedule to open the season. He was solid in Week 1 after scoring a touchdown, but Croskey-Merritt hasn't surpassed six fantasy points in a contest since.
With Rachaad White out in Week 4, Croskey-Merritt was projected as a borderline must-start against an uninspiring Colts defense. He only mustered 15 yards on nine carries while rookie Kaytron Allen, veteran Craig Reynolds, and recently signed Austin Ekeler got involved. Croskey-Merritt did turn four targets into two receptions for 35 yards, which made this his second-best fantasy showing of the season.
At the end of the day, a starting running back is always going to have some fantasy value as a safe volume play. If Croskey-Merritt continues to be inefficient on the ground, however, he could lose that role. He was a seventh-round pick in 2025, so Washington has very little invested in him and may be interested in seeing more out of the aforementioned Allen, who was drafted in the sixth round earlier this year.
To make matters worse, the Commanders do not have an easy schedule from Week 5 on, and Croskey-Merritt will especially be tested in the fantasy playoffs. From Weeks 15-17, Washington will face the Falcons, the Vikings, and the Jaguars, who all currently rank among the top seven most difficult matchups for opposing fantasy backs.
If you can package Croskey-Merritt with another player to upgrade your roster anywhere, don't hesitate. Send an offer to a manager in your league struggling with running back injuries.
WR: Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
There was panic in the streets regarding Romeo Doubs after the fifth-year wideout blanked in Week 1. He was effective in Weeks 2 and 3, but finally had a fantasy-relevant performance last week. Doubs scored two touchdowns and caught six of his nine targets for 58 yards in a massive win over the Buffalo Bills.
Doubs with a one-handed TD catch
@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mEInd29XY7
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Of course, A.J. Brown went down with an ankle sprain in Week 1, and Doubs has since been New England's WR1 both in terms of production and salary. He should be viewed as a decent starting fantasy option until Brown returns, and an even better starting fantasy option if Mack Hollins is sidelined with the calf injury he picked up in Week 4.
Hollins led New England in targets through Week 3, so his absence would only further cement Doubs' role. But for now, it doesn't sound like Hollins is expected to miss extended time. And it's difficult to have much faith in this Patriots passing attack without Brown in the mix.
Maye's sudden fantasy explosion last week shouldn't be all that surprising considering the Bills gave up the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through the first three weeks. Doubs and Maye could struggle to keep this chemistry going against tougher opponents.
Over the next four weeks, the Patriots will take on the Raiders, the Jets, the Bears, and the Dolphins. These teams were relatively easy to throw on last season, but they all rank as top-10 defenses against fantasy receivers so far in 2026.
Brown can be activated off injured reserve as early as Week 6, but even if he misses a few additional weeks, the three-time Pro Bowler will presumably be back to take over WR1 duties from Doubs before this challenging stretch concludes.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
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