Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 10 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 10 fantasy trade targets include Breece Hall, Josh Downs, and more.
Now that the NFL trade deadline has passed, we can turn our attention to fantasy trade deadlines, which are typically scheduled between Weeks 10 and 12. Assuming you're still able to make trades in your leagues, it's not too late to pull off a big move and go from pretender to contender!
Ahead of Week 9, I highlighted Rome Odunze, Jonah Coleman, and Kyle Pitts Sr. as players to pursue in trades. Odunze and Coleman both came through as top-15 fantasy options at their respective positions, but Pitts was nowhere to be found against a Bengals defense notorious for giving up points to tight ends. Of course, Pitts' teammate Charlie Woerner became the first tight end to score a touchdown against Cincinnati this season. I also recommended trading away Derrick Henry, DJ Moore, and Jayden Daniels. Henry was held to just 57 scoreless yards, Moore disappointed with three receptions for 25 yards, and Daniels finished as a QB2 against the Rams.
Given all of these players' schedules over the second half of the season, I would still buy and sell them ahead of Week 10. With only five weeks remaining until the fantasy playoffs begin in most leagues, it's time to lock in and make moves to prepare your team for the stretch run. Let's dive in, starting with three undervalued players to target in trade negotiations.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
RB: Breece Hall, New York Jets
Back in Week 5, I discussed Jets running back Braelon Allen as a player to target in fantasy football trades. He went on to score as the RB5 between Weeks 6 and 8, probably buying his fantasy managers a few wins during that three-week span.
Heading into Week 9, with Breece Hall back in the mix, it was unclear how opportunities would be distributed in the Jets backfield. Hall has always been considered a workhorse by New York, but it was hard to look at what Allen accomplished and expect him to move back into a secondary role. Yet, that's exactly what happened in the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
#Jets Week 9 RB Usage
- Braelon Allen: 58% snaps, 8 carries, 15 routes, 2 targets (54 yds, fumble)
- Breece Hall: 44% snaps, 15 carries, 8 routes, 4 targets (87 yds)
Hall finished with 11.7 fantasy points, Allen with 5.4
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 8, 2026
Allen's snap share and routes run stand out, but Hall getting more carries and targets despite playing fewer snaps and running fewer routes is the important takeaway here. It was Hall's first game back from a quad injury, so his snap share should only increase going forward.
Even if New York changes course and gives Hall and Allen an equal number of touches, the former should find plenty of success over the next three weeks. In Week 10, Hall will face the Buffalo Bills, who give up the 10th-most fantasy points per game to running backs and are especially vulnerable in the passing game, where Hall thrives. Up next will be the Chargers and Dolphins, both of whom have struggled to stop the run.
Admittedly, the Jets have a challenging schedule during the fantasy playoffs between Weeks 15 and 17, but Hall should still be serviceable as a volume-based RB2, especially in PPR formats. Fantasy managers with thin running back rooms would be wise to try to get Hall on their rosters now before his increased utilization translates into consistent production.
WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka got off to a fast start to his career, but he has scored double-digit fantasy points just three times since Week 5 of the 2025 season.
It's important to note that Egbuka played through a hamstring injury as a rookie and has missed two games this year with a concussion and a foot issue. Furthermore, his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, hasn't been 100% healthy for the better part of the past year.
Although the downpour in Tampa Bay two weeks ago made it nearly impossible for either the Bucs or Falcons to move the ball through the air, Mayfield almost certainly would have attempted more than three passes if he had been completely healthy, and perhaps if Egbuka had been available, too.
With the Ohio State product back on the field, Mayfield attempted 32 passes and accumulated 243 passing yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears last week. Mayfield didn't have a great game by any measure, throwing two interceptions, but it was progress. Tampa Bay will have a bye in Week 10 and will hope to return a little healthier next week.
I'm not expecting Egbuka to become a fantasy star over the second half of the season, but I do anticipate a jump in value after a Week 11 meeting with the Detroit Lions. Detroit has a run defense capable of shutting down the red-hot Bucky Irving and a secondary that could help Mayfield and Egbuka get on the same page. The Lions give up the most passing yards per game and the 11th-most fantasy points per contest to opposing receivers.
The only truly difficult matchup Egbuka has remaining on his schedule comes in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams. While you may not want to start him in the fantasy championship, he could easily help you get there, and shouldn't cost too much to acquire as a low-end WR2 or flex play.
Use the Buccaneers' bye week as an opportunity to acquire Egbuka, especially if he's on a team desperate for points this week.
RB: Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
While De'Von Achane's unfortunate season-ending injury could not have been predicted, I think it was truly surprising to see Ollie Gordon II take complete control of Miami's backfield after the team's best weapon went down.
In fact, I advised fantasy managers to trade away Gordon after claiming him off waivers in Week 4. At the time, Jaylen Wright was expected to have a significant role, and the Dolphins were set to face the Minnesota Vikings in their next game.
The Vikings defense held Miami to 10 points, but Gordon came away with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Wright managed just seven yards on five carries. From that point on, Gordon has maintained a stronghold on RB1 duties.
Between Weeks 3 and 7, Gordon averaged over 15 fantasy points per contest, outpacing the likes of Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, and D'Andre Swift during that span. Over the past two weeks, however, Gordon has been limited to 3.5 yards per carry and fewer than 14 combined fantasy points.
This opens a window to potentially buy Gordon after two disappointing weeks. Although the second-year pro was able to overcome the Vikings matchup earlier this year, he shouldn't receive too much criticism for falling short against the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.
Both teams are surrendering fewer than four yards per carry to running backs on the season and rank among the six toughest fantasy matchups for the position.
Gordon was flagged for trash-talking late in Miami's Week 8 loss to the Patriots, but instead of benching him or reducing his workload, head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with him and then gave him 17 touches against the Lions.
Jeff Hafley is taking a cool headed approach to Ollie Gordon's blowup on the sideline Sunday:
"(I'll) teach. I have conversations. I tell people the truth and don't sugarcoat stuff. I don't need to yell and scream, I need to be honest. I need to educate him, he's young.
We had a great conversation when it happened, another post game because he cares so much. We texted last night, he came to my office this morning.
Ollie's an awesome guy. He's got unbelievable energy. He's young; I want him to use that energy and passion but he's got to harness it. There's a time you say enough is enough and go back to the huddle. Post snap penalties are not okay with me."
#PhinsUp
— The List - Dolphins Podcast 🐬🎃 (@TheListFinsPod) November 3, 2026
His role as the lead back is incredibly safe, and with quarterback Malik Willis placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury, the Dolphins are likely to lean on Gordon in upcoming matchups against the Colts, Bills, and Jets.
Indianapolis allows the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs, while Buffalo gives up the 10th-most, and New York gives up the ninth-most. In Week 7, Gordon led Miami to its first victory of the campaign with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown against the division-rival Jets.
And as the cherry on top, Gordon will face the Bills for the second time during fantasy championships in Week 17.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
QB: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
In some single-quarterback fantasy formats, Matthew Stafford went undrafted heading into the season. As the QB9 through nine weeks, however, he is now rostered in the vast majority of leagues. Fantasy managers who have been counting on Stafford should be looking for other options.
First and foremost, Stafford is going to be without his top pass-catchers for quite some time. Davante Adams could return in late November, but if he rushes back, he'll run an incredibly high risk of reaggravating his hamstring injury. Jordan Whittington was officially placed on IR on Tuesday. The Rams are hoping to activate tight end Terrance Ferguson before November 25, or else he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season.
And, of course, Puka Nacua is reportedly trending toward a stint on injured reserve as well. That leaves Stafford with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and CJ Daniels as his primary receivers after Los Angeles stood pat at the trade deadline.
To make matters worse, Stafford will face one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the NFL.
Remaining strength of schedule
The Rams have the Cardinals, and then their bye week, and then an absolutely insane gauntlet awaiting them
Life is still good for the Bengals https://t.co/dG0lGrDVFJ
— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 10, 2026
After returning from their Week 11 bye, the Rams will face the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively. The Seahawks and Buccaneers await in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively. All four defenses rank among the top eight against fantasy quarterbacks this season.
Stafford and the Rams are currently battling to stay alive in the NFC West, but if things go downhill, we could even see first-round rookie selection Ty Simpson get some action late in the regular season.
Target a manager in your league who has been streaming the quarterback position and trade Stafford in a package deal if possible.
RB: Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is currently tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league with nine, so he has, of course, been highly productive for fantasy football.
If Williams is your RB1 or RB2 and you can't get a dependable running back in return, you should probably keep him. But if you have two other backs you can confidently start, or if you can package Williams for an upgrade, now would be the time to consider trading him.
Williams has found the end zone at least once in all but two games this year. In those two games, he scored 6.5 fantasy points and 6.2 fantasy points, respectively. Dating back to last season, his first as a Cowboy, Williams hasn't had a consistent receiving role, so fantasy managers are often left disappointed with his output when he doesn't score a touchdown.
Unfortunately, Williams is going to have a tough time replicating his first-half numbers over the second half of the 2026 campaign. Sure, he'll probably run wild against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 or the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, but all of his other remaining matchups are brutal.
In Week 10, Dallas will host the San Francisco 49ers, who surrender the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The 49ers held the Las Vegas Raiders to just 24 rushing yards last week.
In Week 13, Williams will face the Seattle Seahawks on the road. While Seattle has allowed running backs to score nine touchdowns, it is giving up the fewest yards per carry in the NFL at 3.23.
The Cowboys will later return from a Week 14 bye to play the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Giants in Weeks 15, 16, and 17, respectively. All three teams rank among the top 12 against fantasy running backs, with Los Angeles and Jacksonville limiting the position to fewer than four yards per carry and fewer than five total touchdowns.
Because the Cowboys offense remains prolific, Williams is a player who should be started every single week. But of the next eight weeks, there are only two matchups you should feel great about. His three-week stretch during the fantasy playoffs is probably more challenging than that of any other running back, and it comes immediately after a bye.
If your trade deadline is looming, I'd look to sell high on Williams after a top-5 fantasy finish, even if it means missing out on one or two more standout showings.
WR: Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs
I had to include at least one player who was moved at the NFL trade deadline. Outside of Justin Jefferson with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, I don't think any player impacted by the trade deadline will be more hyped up by fantasy gamers than Josh Downs.
To be clear, I've always believed in Downs' talent and thought he would excel in a better situation. We saw a glimpse of that in 2024, when Joe Flacco threw the ball over 35 times per game across seven appearances and Downs posted some of the best numbers of his career.
Daniel Jones has left a lot to be desired at quarterback in Indianapolis this season, but Downs hasn't played up to his standards, either.
Josh Downs is a player that big fantasy loves and I just genuinely have ZERO clue why?
People fall in love with separation score. I get it, he's a top 5 WR in that category (0.164) with a minimum of 50 routes run. But he's WR57 in win rate (13.7%).
What if he's just not good?
— Brandon Murchison (@RotoSuperstar) November 10, 2026
Even with Michael Pittman Jr. out of town and Alec Pierce sidelined due to injury, Downs was unable to outproduce Keenan Allen, or even establish himself as a fantasy-relevant option in a Colts offense that has been surprisingly pass-heavy.
He will now be part of a much better offensive environment in Kansas City, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be better for fantasy. The Chiefs run fewer plays and throw the ball at a lower rate than Indianapolis.
There is also more target competition in Kansas City, with Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Kenneth Walker III all earning over four targets per game. For reference, Downs had three teammates reaching that mark in Indianapolis.
Receivers traded midseason generally do not improve their fantasy production that same year. There are some success stories, such as Davante Adams in 2024 or even Jakobi Meyers in 2025, but there have been far more misses in recent memory.
Rashid Shaheed last year, Amari Cooper in 2024, and Chase Claypool in 2022 were all traded to higher-scoring offenses but saw their fantasy output decrease by an average of around 45%.
The Chiefs have already had their bye, so Downs will need to learn the offense and get integrated on the fly. Kansas City's schedule is favorable for receivers, but it also looks good for Walker and the running game.
Even with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball, Downs' chances of finally breaking out for fantasy remain slim. The Chiefs needed receiver help after losing Tyquan Thornton for the season, but with only Day 3 NFL Draft capital invested in him, Downs is far from guaranteed to be the team's WR2, let alone overtake Rashee Rice this season.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
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