Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 5 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Once again, injuries took most of the headlines in Week 4 as many high-end players exited with ailments, such as Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 5 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTube, Spreaker, Spotify, iTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
2026 Fantasy Football: Week 5 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles backfield is the center of much of the waiver wire discussion this week. With Saquon Barkley out with a hamstring injury, Tank Bigsby took the top role for much of the contest. However, the former Jaguar exited early with an injury and was placed on injured reserve Monday, opening a clear path for Shipley to lead the backfield for the foreseeable future.
On Sunday, Shipley had six carries for 23 yards and failed to bring in his lone target. He also had a productive Week 2, taking a season-high seven carries and running 24 routes out of the backfield.
Shipley has had a limited role for much of his young career but has shown some upside when on the field, especially in the 2024 NFC Championship Game when he ran for a career-high 77 yards on only four attempts. Shipley could hold high-end RB2 status in Week 5 if Barkley remains sidelined.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The other running back is an option for those in shallower formats. With Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet (knee) not cleared to play in Week 5, Emanuel Wilson could see a massive workload this coming weekend. The former Packer did not disappoint in this role on Sunday, taking a hefty 21 carries for 81 yards and a score.
Through the air, he caught four targets for 39 yards and another score. Wilson has seen at least 20 carries in two of his last three games and has complete control of the backfield for the short term. He is a high-end RB2 facing the 49ers in Week 5.
Emanuel Wilson's first TD as a Seahawk! 🔥
@LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/RVKrkhoLku
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Tyreek Hill, WR, Free Agent
Tyreek Hill has been one of the most discussed players in recent news. Although Hill is still working his way back from a serious leg injury, the former All-Pro is nearing a return and could sign with a team in the coming days, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Managers should temper expectations when he steps on the field, but the former Dolphin could provide weekly FLEX upside in the right situation.
The veteran has been linked to teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, who could be without deep-threat Tyquan Thornton for the remainder of the season and potentially Rashee Rice for some time, as he exited Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Hill could emerge as a potential 1A/1B in the Kansas City offense and become a weekly starter in the second half.
If you have a spare bench spot in deeper formats, stashing Hill could pay dividends down the stretch.
Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills
Keon Coleman has shown immense upside at times but has never been a consistent weekly option for fantasy managers. While it is too early to tell whether Coleman takes a step in 2026, there is a path to consistent production. With DJ Moore aggravating his shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Coleman could operate as an every-down option in Buffalo.
In an increased role on Sunday, Coleman caught six of his seven targets for 116 yards and a score. This was the second time over the last three weeks he caught at least six passes from Josh Allen. If Moore misses time, Coleman would have viable FLEX upside in deep leagues as the No. 2 WR, alongside Khalil Shakir.
JOSH THROWS A ROPE TO KEON COLEMAN AND THE BILLS HAVE THE LEAD
@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LMFJVKt5gT
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Dohnte Meyers, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
With both Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (adductor) suffering injuries on Sunday, the Cincinnati wide receiver room is in major flux heading into Week 5. One potential beneficiary could be No. 3, WR Dohnte Meyers. In an increased role this weekend, Meyers caught a season-high seven passes for 82 yards.
While Chase or Higgins could return in Week 5, managers in a deeper three-WR format should consider stashing Meyers in the event either of them miss time. In their loss to the Jaguars, Joe Burrow threw the ball an incredible 54 times, which makes Meyers a viable FLEX play based on his projected volume.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
The other Bengals pass-catcher who could take on a larger role is tight end Mike Gesicki. Unlike Meyers, Gesicki has already made a big fantasy impact and saw his target share increase significantly in Chase's absence. On Sunday, Gesicki caught three of his five targets for 40 yards and a catch. This marked his second-highest target total of the season.
This was also Gesicki's second-straight game with a touchdown and his third time in the end zone. The 31-year-old has legit top-12 upside at the position if one of Chase or Higgins sits out, facing the Dolphins defense that just surrendered 119 yards to T.J. Hockenson.
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Rounding out this week's list is QB Jacoby Brissett. Brissett was a league winner in the second half of last season and has shown similar upside over the past few weeks. In Week 3, he threw for 280 yards and two scores, then followed it up with 166 yards and another two-TD effort in their loss to the Giants.
While he took a slight step back in Week 4, the veteran is in a prime spot to regain momentum in Week 5, making him a top-end streamer for those without Caleb Williams (hamstring) or Patrick Mahomes and Bryce Young (on bye). Brissett and the Cardinals will face the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the most fantasy point per game to opposing QBs, putting him in serious consideration to flirt with a top-10 finish.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, Jacoby Brissett, Dohnte Meyers, Keon Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, Jacoby Brissett, Dohnte Meyers, Keon Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, Jacoby Brissett, Dohnte Meyers, Keon Coleman:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!