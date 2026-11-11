👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Early-Season Fantasy Hockey Sell-Highs: Overachievers to Trade Away? (Week 7)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Vasily Podkolzin - Fantasy Hockey Rankings, NHL DFS Picks

Brandon's fantasy hockey sell-highs, overvalued players to consider trading away. These skaters and goalies have overperformed early and may bust going forward.

Hey, RotoBallers! A month has skated by, a spooky Halloween has tricked and treated, and we are left with more hockey as we approach the holidays and the roster freeze. Fantasy managers are identifying potential breakout candidates and are growing concerned about many underperforming stars. They are even looking to rookies to help boost production. However, sometimes it comes down to knowing when to let go of an in-form player or to stay on the 'gravy train'.

Below are six players who are performing well to start the season. We will do a deep dive on each player and make the case for managers to sell high or keep them on the roster.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @df_solutions. Also, use discount code SOLUTIONS for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in! Note: All statistics referenced are updated as of Tuesday, November 10.

Upgrade To VIP: Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code CHAMP. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass, get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

NHL Metrics Glossary

ixG = Individual Expected Goals
iSCF = Individual Scoring Chances For
iHDCF = Individual High-Danger Chances For
xGF/60 = Expected Goals For Per 60
SCF/60 = Scoring Chances For Per 60
HDCF/60 = High-Danger Chances For Per 60
GSAx/60 = Goals Saved Above Expected Per 60
GAA/60 = Goals Against Average

 

Fantasy Hockey Rookie Panic Meter - Buy, Hold or Drop?

Vasily Podkolzin (LW, RW) - Edmonton Oilers

Vasily Podkolzin kicks off the article. The veteran winger has found a new level of play since the season started as the left winger on the Edmonton Oilers’ top line. Perhaps it is because he is playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Perhaps he is just playing at a higher level than he ever did with the Vancouver Canucks or in past years with the Oilers. Regardless, he is producing, despite his last five games. Podkolzin’s last five games are his worst stretch this season, with zero goals, one assist, zero power-play points, and six shots on goal, but he has remained a must-start option in all standard formats.

The question remains. Do fantasy managers keep Vasily or sell? So far this season, he has produced 4.98 Goals For Per 60 (GF/60), 3.08 Expected Goals For Per 60 (xGF/60), 33.59 Scoring Chances For Per 60 (SCF/60), and 13.44 High-Danger Chances For Per 60 (HCF/60). Excluding his GF/60, the remaining metrics barely rank in the top 100, if not the top 200 players.

Given that the metrics don't match his early-season production or recent form, Podkolzin has become a potential sell candidate. The other concern is that he was moved down to the second power-play unit, which does slightly limit his ceiling.

As long as he continues to skate alongside McDavid and Draisaitl, he will remain a must-start player and could continue to "outperform" his metrics given the talent on the ice. He remains a hold in most leagues, but if managers can sell off Podkolzin for a high price tag to acquire an underachieving star, managers should consider making the pivot.

Verdict: Hold in most leagues unless managers can still pivot to a far more proven asset. The move to the second power-play unit is concerning.

 

Logan Stankoven (C, RW) - Carolina Hurricanes

Logan Stankoven and the Carolina Hurricanes’ second line is everything the franchise ever wanted. They needed to stop relying on only their top line for production, and they are getting that and more. In 81 games last season–his first full season as a Carolina Hurricane–he registered 21 goals, 23 assists, and 44 points. He is currently on a point-per-game pace to start this year.

Furthermore, in his last five games, he has managed three goals, four assists, one power-play point, 12 shots on goal, and five blocked shots. He is not only producing points, but also generating peripherals.

What is even more surprising? Stankoven ranks in the top 20 in every meaningful metric: GF/60, xGF/60, SCF/60, and HDCF/60. Despite his relatively modest name recognition in shallower formats, his value remains modest in redraft leagues, so moving him to acquire a more established player may be difficult, depending on the league.

However, in dynasty leagues, he is a hot commodity and perhaps untouchable, depending on the manager. Stankoven will remain a firm hold in all redraft formats.

Verdict: Hold

 

Brandon Montour (D) - Seattle Kraken

Brandon Montour has not progressed as a two-way defenseman since his days in Florida, and has taken a step in his first two seasons in Seattle. Back in 2022, he tallied 73 points in 80 games and followed that up with a 33-point effort in 66 games. Since joining Seattle, he has posted back-to-back seasons with a minus rating and averaged a much lower 36.5 points over 72.5 games per season (compared to 53 points in 73 games per season in his last two seasons in Florida).

However, he has looked far more productive in the early going.

Over his last seven games, he has tallied seven points (three goals) with a sharp +5 rating. Overall, Montour has tallied 12 points in 15 games with 21 hits and 22 blocked shots.

On underlying metrics, Montour ranks in the top 150 among all defensemen in xGF/60, SCF/60, and HDCF/60. Unfortunately, these numbers match his current role on Seattle's second pairing. He is also only seeing time on the second power-play unit, which greatly lowers his ceiling on most nights.

Unless injuries hit the blueline or he gets traded, Montour is a sell-high candidate after his most recent production. If managers can package him to upgrade defense, it is a recommended move.  

Verdict: Sell-High                                                                           

                                                                    

Jesper Wallstedt (G) - Minnesota Wild

Goaltenders are always a finicky subject in hockey. Unsuspecting goalies may get the ‘hot hand’ and the prototypical ‘starter’ will get benched for a few games. Big injuries, like Igor Shesterkin's, also happen and leave teams running a tandem of goalies, a rookie, etc. That could be the case in Minnesota to a certain extent.

Jesper Wallstedt, the younger of the two ‘starters’, has taken over the crease with veteran Filip Gustavsson on the injured reserve.

In Wallstedt’s 16 starts this season, he has a 11-2-3 record with a 1.99 Goals Against Average and a 0.922 Save Percentage. He also has a +0.917 Goals Saved Above Expected Per 60. This came after posting a 2.61 GAA with a .915% SV% over his first full season in the NHL last winter.

While he has been sharp, there is a strong argument that Wallstedt has hit his "peak" trade value. Gustavsson is with the team on its current road trip and was the lead option during the 2025 season. Last year, the 28-year-old posted a 28-15-6 record with a solid .903% SV%.

Even if Wallstedt remains the lead option, his workload risk is much higher, which greatly affects his fantasy outlook. He can still be a reliable option in all formats, but his ceiling will be capped, especially if Minnesota opts to alternate starts.

Verdict: Sell-High

 

Connor Bedard (C, RW) - Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard has a bright future and long-term fantasy outlook, but his current profile makes him a sell candidate in 2026. He and the rest of the Chicago Blackhawks continue to struggle, and their most recent 9-2 loss at Lenovo Center is a new low.

Despite the struggles in the Windy City and the constant rotation of right-wingers, Bedard has managed two goals, five assists, one power-play point, 19 shots on goal, and two blocked shots in his most recent five games.

Over the season, Bedard ranks in the top 70 in Goals For Per 60 (3.97). However, he ranks in the bottom 200 in xGF/60 (2.27), SCF/60 (23.48), and HDCF/60 (9.59).

He is a top-sell-high candidate right now. He is producing and has name recognition. Fantasy managers should look to move Bedard for a "buy-low" option. While he will remain productive during the campaign, there is far more risk in his profile as his team context could limit his consistency. 

Verdict: Sell-High

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Hockey and Analysis

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Colton Dach Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week at Austin Championship
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Joel Embiid

Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Yves Missi

Set to Miss 10th Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Wednesday Against Brooklyn
Tristan da Silva

Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Kawhi Leonard

Ruled Out for at Least Another Week
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Set to Play Tuesday
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Video: Week 10 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 10
Top DST Streamers - Weeks 10, 11, 12, 13