2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 7 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.
With six weeks of NFL action in the books, top fantasy football championship contenders are starting to emerge, but there is still time for things to dramatically change. What matters is nailing your star-sit calls, and we're here to help with our Week 7 fantasy football rankings. Below, see where key Week 7 names such as Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Jacobs, Woody Marks, Devaughn Vele, Colston Loveland, Jalen Coker, and Blake Corum stand, among all others.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|7
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|13
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|14
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|15
|Christian Watson
|WR
|2
|16
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|3
|17
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|18
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|19
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|20
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|21
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|23
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|24
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|25
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|26
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|27
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|4
|28
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|29
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|30
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|31
|George Kittle
|TE
|4
|32
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|4
|33
|Woody Marks
|RB
|4
|34
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|35
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|36
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|37
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|38
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|39
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|40
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|41
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|42
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|43
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|44
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|5
|45
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|46
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|47
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|48
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|49
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|50
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|51
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|5
|52
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|5
|53
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|6
|54
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|55
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|6
|56
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|6
|57
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|6
|58
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|6
|59
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|60
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|61
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|6
|62
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|63
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|64
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|7
|65
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|7
|66
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|67
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|68
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|69
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|7
|70
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|7
|71
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|72
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|73
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|74
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|7
|75
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|7
|76
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|77
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|78
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|7
|79
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|80
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|7
|81
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|82
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|7
|83
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|7
|84
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|85
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|86
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|87
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|88
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|89
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|90
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|8
|91
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|8
|92
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|8
|93
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|8
|94
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|8
|95
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|8
|96
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|8
|97
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|98
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|8
|99
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|100
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|8
|101
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|102
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|9
|103
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|9
|104
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|105
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|9
|106
|Bam Knight
|RB
|9
|107
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|108
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|109
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|110
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|111
|Darren Waller
|TE
|9
|112
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|9
|113
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|114
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|115
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|116
|Malik Washington
|WR
|9
|117
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|9
|118
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|9
|119
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|9
|120
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|121
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|10
|122
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|123
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|124
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|125
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|10
|126
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|127
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|128
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|129
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|130
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|10
|131
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|132
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|10
|133
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|10
|134
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|135
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|10
|136
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|137
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|138
|Evan Engram
|TE
|10
|139
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|10
|140
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|10
|141
|George Holani
|RB
|10
|142
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|11
|143
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|11
|144
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|145
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|146
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|147
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|148
|Savion Williams
|WR
|11
|149
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|11
|150
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|151
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|11
|152
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|153
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|154
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|155
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|156
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|157
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|158
|Cody White
|WR
|11
|159
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|11
|160
|Noah Gray
|TE
|11
|161
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|11
|162
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|163
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|11
|164
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|165
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|166
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|11
|167
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|11
|168
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|169
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|170
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|12
|171
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|172
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|12
|173
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|12
|174
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|175
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|12
|176
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|177
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|12
|178
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|179
|Colbie Young
|WR
|12
|180
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|12
|181
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|182
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|183
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|184
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|12
|185
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|186
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|187
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|188
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|12
|189
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|12
|190
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|12
|191
|Bo Melton
|WR
|12
|192
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|193
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|12
|194
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|12
|195
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|12
|196
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|197
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|198
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|12
|199
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|200
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|13
|201
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|202
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|13
|203
|John Metchie III
|WR
|13
|204
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|205
|Will Mallory
|TE
|13
|206
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|13
|207
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|208
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|209
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|13
|210
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|13
|211
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|13
|212
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|13
|213
|Audric Estime
|RB
|13
|214
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|215
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|216
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|217
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|13
|218
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|13
|219
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|13
|220
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|221
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|13
|222
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|223
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|13
|224
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|13
|225
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|13
|226
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|13
|227
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|228
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|229
|Deion Burks
|WR
|14
|230
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|14
|231
|Drew Sample
|TE
|14
|232
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|233
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|14
|234
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|14
|235
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|14
|236
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|237
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|14
|238
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|239
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|240
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|14
|241
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|14
|242
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|14
|243
|Malik Benson
|WR
|14
|244
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|245
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|246
|Tay Martin
|WR
|14
|247
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|248
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|14
|249
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|250
|Dareke Young
|WR
|14
|251
|Barion Brown
|WR
|14
|252
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|14
|253
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|14
|254
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|14
|255
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|14
|256
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|14
|257
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|258
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|15
|259
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|15
|260
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|15
|261
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|15
|262
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|15
|263
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|15
|264
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|265
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|15
|266
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|267
|Malik Turner
|WR
|15
|268
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|269
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|270
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|15
|271
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|272
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|15
|273
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|274
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|15
|275
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|276
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|15
|277
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|278
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|15
|279
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|280
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|15
|281
|E.J. Jenkins
|TE
|15
|282
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|283
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|284
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|285
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|286
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|287
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|288
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|289
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|290
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|291
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|292
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|293
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|294
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|295
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|15
|296
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|297
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|298
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|299
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|15
|300
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|301
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|302
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|303
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|304
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|305
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|306
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|307
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|308
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|309
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|310
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|311
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|16
|312
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|17
|313
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|314
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|315
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|316
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|317
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|318
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|319
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|320
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|321
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|322
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|323
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|324
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|325
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|326
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|327
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|328
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|329
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|330
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|331
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|332
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|333
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|334
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|335
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|336
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|337
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|338
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|339
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|340
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|341
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|342
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|343
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|344
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|345
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|346
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|347
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|348
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|349
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|350
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|351
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|352
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|353
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|354
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|355
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|356
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|357
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|358
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|359
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|360
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|361
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|362
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|363
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|364
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|365
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|366
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|367
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|368
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|369
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlooks
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift offers a strong fantasy floor for this week's home game against the New England Patriots. The seventh-year pro didn't find much success on the ground against the Falcons in his last outing (16/44). However, he scored twice and added value in his second straight four-catch appearance (five targets). Swift's usage is exceptional, and his six rushing scores so far put him well on pace to beat the previous season-high of nine he set a year ago.
Unfortunately, he'll get a New England defense this Thursday night that's been formidable in all phases in 2026. Over six weeks, the unit has allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (91.8). While the Patriots are a scary matchup, the 27-year-old's involvement in the passing game should sustain his fantasy output, even if he struggles to find room on the ground again. Swift ranks as RotoBaller's PPR RB11.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson continues to operate as the No. 1 option out of the backfield, but fantasy managers will look for his receiving workload to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson logged 14 carries last Sunday against the Jets, but he was a massive disappointment in fantasy football with just 36 rushing yards and zero receptions. Stevenson's PPR and half-PPR outlooks are highly dependent on him catching passes, and this was the first time in his career that he finished a game without a single target.
Last week was presumably an outlier, and Stevenson's receiving workload should improve this week, although it's worth noting that the Bears have allowed the eighth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2026. The bottom line is that Stevenson has fringe top-24 appeal in fantasy football, but last week showed that he also possesses a lower floor.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks seems to have a very firm grasp on the No. 1 role out of the backfield. He has played at least 78% of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he has produced at least 10.0 PPR points in both of those games, despite not scoring a touchdown. Although the larger role has been a direct result of David Montgomery (groin) being sidelined, we would not be surprised to see Marks hold on to his lead-back role even after Montgomery returns to action.
In addition to handling 30 carries over the last two weeks, Marks has also taken on a larger role in the passing game with six catches for 48 receiving yards. Although he hasn't been a superstar by any means, he has represented a clear upgrade from Montgomery, who is averaging just 2.65 yards per carry and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Marks is a high-end RB3 with RB2 upside when Montgomery is active, and a pretty safe mid-to-low RB2 option even if Montgomery misses more time.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, two catches, 10 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the team's most recent game prior to the bye week. Now that the Bengals are returning to action in Week 7, he'll look to pick up where he left off with a similar role and volume share. It was surprising to see Perine pull ahead of Chase Brown in terms of workload, and while a similar outcome seems somewhat improbable for Week 7, momentum is certainly on Perine's side.
The 31-year-old is averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry this season, and he has historically been a key contributor in the passing game. Perine doesn't need to have an every-down role to get on the fantasy radar, either. He played 51% of the snaps in Week 5 and was still able to produce 15.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He certainly has a lower floor than some of the other players in the RB3/flex range, but he has a chance to solidify himself as a weekly fantasy starter with another productive performance this week.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III and the Bears host the Patriots in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. Burden is coming off a strong showing last week, when Caleb Williams returned from his hamstring injury and was very efficient. Burden caught all eight of his targets for a season-high 95 yards, although he didn't get into the end zone. The Patriots' secondary has been solid when healthy this season, allowing only two wide receiver touchdowns in the last three weeks.
Burden is still a low-end WR2 this week, checking in as the No. 22 WR in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings. He has emerged as the Bears' top receiver this season, leading the team in catches, targets, and receiving yards. He has shown a solid rapport with Williams and is a strong option to have in your lineup this week, especially if he's in your FLEX or third WR slot.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has top-10 upside in fantasy football, but he'll first need to show a little more reliability in the passing game. Brown returned from a four-week injury-related absence last Sunday and had three dropped passes (plus a muffed onside kick recovery attempt) against the Jets. Drops have been a factor for Brown throughout his career, but this was easily one of the worst performances of his career in that regard. He will look to turn things around with a much more reliable performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.
Fortunately for Brown, this is a relatively favorable matchup, as the Bears have allowed the 11th-most receiving yards, ninth-most receiving touchdowns, and 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Brown will also have a little less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, although volume was never really a major concern for the alpha receiver, especially after he was targeted 10 times in Week 6.
Brown is a high-end WR2 for now, but his track record makes it clear that he has WR1 upside and could return to top-12 territory on a weekly basis if he strings together a couple of strong outings.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker returned from a multi-week injury last Sunday, and he picked up right where he left off with 13 targets, six catches, and 97 receiving yards on a 75% snap share. Coker set a new career-high in targets, and if you exclude the one game this season where he missed time due to injury, he's averaging 10.3 targets, 100.3 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game.
He ranks as the overall WR29 in PPR scoring so far, despite the fact that he has only played in three and a half games, while some other receivers have played in six. The fact of the matter is that the 24-year-old has been quite impressive this year, challenging former first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan for the title of most productive Panthers pass-catcher in fantasy football.
It has been refreshing to see that both of these receivers can coexist as fantasy WR2 options, which is a sign that the Panthers' offense (and passing game in particular) is operating much better than it has in years past. We'll continue to trust Coker as a mid-to-low WR2 in future weeks, including Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate leads the Tennessee Titans in targets (44), receptions (29) and receiving yards (344) in the passing game, and he has scored one touchdown. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft recorded six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and his first-career touchdown in a 26-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
The win was the first of the year for the Titans. Tate is beginning to ascend as he gets more comfortable in his first year in the NFL, and he is operating as the clear No. 1 option for quarterback Cam Ward in the passing game. Tate has a Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 27 wideout. He can safely be placed into your fantasy football lineup.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a big-time contributor for this offense over the last two games. Williams hauled in a season-high six receptions for 102 yards in Week 4. He followed that up with a two-touchdown performance in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Williams has shown that he can be the top option in an offense, but that isn't going to happen with Amon-Ra St. Brown on this roster. The Lions were on a bye this past week, but have a big game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Given Williams' recent performances, he should see increased opportunities, which could put him in the WR2 conversation for this weekend.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has strung together three impressive performances, putting him back in the mix as a fantasy-relevant option for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. Henry has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, and he has double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in three consecutive weeks. The veteran seems to have turned a corner around the same time that quarterback Drake Maye did, although it's worth noting that the 31-year-old tight end is still somewhat touchdown-dependent in fantasy football.
This week's matchup isn't particularly favorable, either, as the Bears have surrendered the third-fewest receptions, 12th-fewest receiving yards, 10th-fewest touchdowns, and 12th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. All things considered, Henry enters Thursday Night Football as the overall TE13 in RotoBaller's latest PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert remains one of the more consistent fantasy football tight ends in the NFL. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert averages 9.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which makes him a top-eight tight end in that regard.
Most recently, in a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Goedert produced six receptions (on eight targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per reception). Goedert missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to a knee injury, but has recorded 17 receptions for 180 receiving yards (10.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in four games played in 2026. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 8 tight end for a Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and is locked in as a TE1 for fantasy managers who have him on their roster.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a relatively slow start to the 2026 season, but broke through with a strong performance in a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He earned seven targets, tied a season-high with six receptions, and set a new season-high with 65 receiving yards.
Loveland also scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. Loveland has recorded 19 receptions for 175 yards and the aforementioned touchdown so far in 2026. He has worked far ahead of fellow tight end Cole Kmet (seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown) in the passing game. Loveland ranks as RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end for a Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and is a strong start candidate.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee, but this is the first time this year that he has been listed on the injury report with anything other than a knee injury.
It is something for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on, but as of now, the 23-year-old two-time Pro Bowl looks to still have a good chance at playing in Week 7 at home against the Los Angeles Rams. A return to a full practice in the next two days could have Bowers removed from the injury report entirely.
If he is limited or out this weekend against the Rams, fellow TE Michael Mayer would have TE1 upside in fantasy lineups after outproducing Bowers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has still been a high-end TE1 play in fantasy when he is healthy, as he has caught 28 of 44 targets for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games in 2026.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Jacobs, Woody Marks, DeVaughn Vele, Colston Loveland, Jalen Coker, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Jacobs, Woody Marks, DeVaughn Vele, Colston Loveland, Jalen Coker, Blake Corum:
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