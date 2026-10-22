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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit

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2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 7 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With six weeks of NFL action in the books, top fantasy football championship contenders are starting to emerge, but there is still time for things to dramatically change. What matters is nailing your star-sit calls, and we're here to help with our Week 7 fantasy football rankings. Below, see where key Week 7 names such as Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Jacobs, Woody Marks, Devaughn Vele, Colston Loveland, Jalen Coker, and Blake Corum stand, among all others.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Kyren Williams RB
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 11 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 12 Javonte Williams RB
2 13 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 14 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 15 Christian Watson WR
2 16 Matthew Golden WR
3 17 Brock Bowers TE
3 18 Malik Nabers WR
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 Chris Olave WR
3 22 Saquon Barkley RB
3 23 D'Andre Swift RB
3 24 Bucky Irving RB
4 25 Josh Jacobs RB
4 26 Justin Jefferson WR
4 27 Braelon Allen RB
4 28 Zay Flowers WR
4 29 Garrett Wilson WR
4 30 Trey McBride TE
4 31 George Kittle TE
4 32 Jaylen Warren RB
4 33 Woody Marks RB
4 34 George Pickens WR
4 35 DeVonta Smith WR
4 36 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 37 Jalen Coker WR
5 38 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 39 Tee Higgins WR
5 40 A.J. Brown WR
5 41 DK Metcalf WR
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 44 Dameon Pierce RB
5 45 Chase Brown RB
5 46 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 47 Sam LaPorta TE
5 48 Jameson Williams WR
5 49 Isaiah Likely TE
5 50 Tony Pollard RB
5 51 Germie Bernard WR
5 52 Michael Wilson WR
5 53 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 54 Carnell Tate WR
6 55 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 56 Tucker Kraft TE
6 57 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 58 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
6 59 Denzel Boston WR
6 60 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 61 Devaughn Vele WR
6 62 Tyler Warren TE
6 63 Dallas Goedert TE
7 64 Tre Tucker WR
7 65 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 66 Travis Kelce TE
7 67 Colston Loveland TE
7 68 Jordan Mason RB
7 69 Kendre Miller RB
7 70 DeMario Douglas WR
7 71 Rome Odunze WR
7 72 Blake Corum RB
7 73 Keenan Allen WR
7 74 Tyler Higbee TE
7 75 Samaje Perine RB
7 76 Hunter Henry TE
7 77 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 78 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 79 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 80 Xavier Worthy WR
7 81 Juwan Johnson TE
7 82 Alvin Kamara RB
7 83 Rashee Rice WR
7 84 RJ Harvey RB
7 85 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 86 Kendrick Bourne WR
8 87 Jordan Addison WR
8 88 Josh Downs WR
8 89 Rico Dowdle RB
8 90 Jaylin Noel WR
8 91 Tyler Allgeier RB
8 92 Roschon Johnson RB
8 93 Emanuel Wilson RB
8 94 Dontayvion Wicks WR
8 95 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 96 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
8 97 Michael Mayer TE
8 98 Zach Charbonnet RB
8 99 KC Concepcion WR
8 100 Cam Skattebo RB
8 101 Mark Andrews TE
8 102 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
9 103 Jeremiyah Love RB
9 104 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 105 Colby Parkinson TE
9 106 Bam Knight RB
9 107 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 108 Courtland Sutton WR
9 109 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 110 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 111 Darren Waller TE
9 112 Mike Gesicki TE
9 113 Dalton Schultz TE
9 114 Cade Otton TE
9 115 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 116 Malik Washington WR
9 117 Darnell Washington TE
9 118 Brandin Cooks WR
9 119 Devin Singletary RB
9 120 Kalif Raymond WR
9 121 Konata Mumpfield WR
10 122 Makai Lemon WR
10 123 Caleb Douglas WR
10 124 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 125 Jordan Watkins WR
10 126 Jake Ferguson TE
10 127 AJ Barner TE
10 128 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 129 Tyjae Spears RB
10 130 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 131 Malachi Fields WR
10 132 Jahan Dotson WR
10 133 Christian Kirk WR
10 134 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 135 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 136 Rashod Bateman WR
10 137 Cooper Kupp WR
10 138 Evan Engram TE
10 139 Eli Raridon TE
10 140 Gunnar Helm TE
10 141 George Holani RB
10 142 Efton Chism III WR
11 143 Jalen Royals WR
11 144 Justice Hill RB
11 145 Jalen Nailor WR
11 146 Kyle Williams WR
11 147 Ted Hurst WR
11 148 Savion Williams WR
11 149 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 150 Jauan Jennings WR
11 151 Laquon Treadwell WR
11 152 Troy Franklin WR
11 153 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 154 Noah Fant TE
11 155 Kaelon Black RB
11 156 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 157 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 158 Cody White WR
11 159 Jacob Cowing WR
11 160 Noah Gray TE
11 161 Zachariah Branch WR
11 162 Emmett Johnson RB
11 163 Dylan Sampson RB
11 164 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 165 Chris Bell WR
11 166 Tez Johnson WR
11 167 Cole Kmet TE
11 168 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 169 Tyler Goodson RB
12 170 Bryce Lance WR
12 171 Seth McGowan RB
12 172 Corey Kiner RB
12 173 Mason Taylor TE
12 174 Darnell Mooney WR
12 175 Jalen Brooks WR
12 176 Tank Dell WR
12 177 Tommy Tremble TE
12 178 Cyrus Allen WR
12 179 Colbie Young WR
12 180 Darius Cooper WR
12 181 CJ Donaldson RB
12 182 Tory Horton WR
12 183 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 184 Jordan Whittington WR
12 185 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 186 Greg Dulcich TE
12 187 Jaylen Wright RB
12 188 Dare Ogunbowale RB
12 189 Brycen Tremayne WR
12 190 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
12 191 Bo Melton WR
12 192 Sean Tucker RB
12 193 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
12 194 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
12 195 Isaiah Davis RB
12 196 Calvin Ridley WR
12 197 Isaiah Williams WR
12 198 Tyler Badie RB
12 199 Devontez Walker WR
12 200 Josh Cuevas TE
13 201 Sione Vaki RB
13 202 Charlie Jones WR
13 203 John Metchie III WR
13 204 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 205 Will Mallory TE
13 206 Isaiah Bond WR
13 207 Jonnu Smith TE
13 208 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 209 Austin Hooper TE
13 210 Tim Patrick WR
13 211 Jahdae Walker WR
13 212 Mitch Tinsley WR
13 213 Audric Estime RB
13 214 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 215 Foster Moreau TE
13 216 Zavion Thomas WR
13 217 Brandon Smith WR
13 218 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
13 219 Reggie Virgil WR
13 220 Theo Johnson TE
13 221 Hunter Luepke RB
13 222 Chimere Dike WR
13 223 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
13 224 Dylan Laube RB
13 225 A.J. Dillon RB
13 226 Tutu Atwell WR
13 227 Trevor Etienne RB
14 228 Davis Allen TE
14 229 Deion Burks WR
14 230 Julius Chestnut RB
14 231 Drew Sample TE
14 232 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 233 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
14 234 Brashard Smith RB
14 235 Rasheen Ali RB
14 236 Sam Roush TE
14 237 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
14 238 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 239 Demond Claiborne RB
14 240 Elijah Mitchell RB
14 241 Charlie Woerner TE
14 242 Jonathan Mingo WR
14 243 Malik Benson WR
14 244 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 245 Adam Trautman TE
14 246 Tay Martin WR
14 247 Tai Felton WR
14 248 Nate Adkins TE
14 249 Luke Farrell TE
14 250 Dareke Young WR
14 251 Barion Brown WR
14 252 Elijah Higgins TE
14 253 Eric Saubert TE
14 254 Kameron Johnson WR
14 255 Jared Wayne WR
14 256 Nikko Remigio WR
14 257 Mitchell Evans TE
14 258 Zavier Scott RB
15 259 Jeremy Ruckert TE
15 260 Brandon Johnson WR
15 261 Anthony Gould WR
15 262 Oscar Delp TE
15 263 Malachi Corley WR
15 264 Cade Stover TE
15 265 Gavin Bartholomew TE
15 266 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 267 Malik Turner WR
15 268 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 269 Brock Wright TE
15 270 Teagan Quitoriano TE
15 271 Ian Thomas TE
15 272 Johnny Mundt TE
15 273 Jake Briningstool TE
15 274 Erick All Jr. TE
15 275 Drew Ogletree TE
15 276 Will Kacmarek TE
15 277 Myles Price WR
15 278 Nick Vannett TE
15 279 Tyler Conklin TE
15 280 Kaden Wetjen WR
15 281 E.J. Jenkins TE
15 282 Payne Durham TE
15 283 Brock Purdy QB
15 284 Drake Maye QB
15 285 Jordan Love QB
15 286 Jared Goff QB
15 287 Lamar Jackson QB
15 288 Joe Burrow QB
15 289 Caleb Williams QB
15 290 Bryce Young QB
15 291 C.J. Stroud QB
15 292 Matthew Stafford QB
15 293 Dak Prescott QB
15 294 Kirk Cousins QB
15 295 Kyler Murray QB
15 296 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 297 Tyler Shough QB
15 298 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 299 Baker Mayfield QB
15 300 Bo Nix QB
16 301 Geno Smith QB
16 302 Deshaun Watson QB
16 303 Tanner McKee QB
16 304 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 305 Malik Willis QB
16 306 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 307 Sam Darnold QB
16 308 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 309 Cam Ward QB
16 310 Daniel Jones QB
16 311 Jalon Daniels QB
16 312 Tyler Huntley QB
17 313 Jameis Winston QB
17 314 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 315 Houston Texans DST
17 316 Cleveland Browns DST
17 317 Denver Broncos DST
17 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 319 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 320 New York Jets DST
17 321 Carolina Panthers DST
17 322 Tennessee Titans DST
17 323 New Orleans Saints DST
17 324 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 325 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 326 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 327 New England Patriots DST
17 328 Chicago Bears DST
17 329 New York Giants DST
17 330 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 331 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 332 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 333 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 334 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 335 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 336 Miami Dolphins DST
17 337 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 338 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 339 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 340 Detroit Lions DST
17 341 Green Bay Packers DST
17 342 Will Reichard K
17 343 Spencer Shrader K
17 344 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 345 Brandon Aubrey K
17 346 Evan McPherson K
18 347 Jake Bates K
18 348 Tyler Loop K
18 349 Chris Boswell K
18 350 Jason Myers K
18 351 Trey Smack K
18 352 Matt Gay K
18 353 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 354 Eddy Pineiro K
18 355 Cairo Santos K
18 356 Chase McLaughlin K
18 357 Harrison Butker K
18 358 Dominic Zvada K
18 359 Daniel Carlson K
18 360 Nick Folk K
18 361 Andy Borregales K
18 362 Wil Lutz K
18 363 Chad Ryland K
18 364 Andre Szmyt K
18 365 Brandon McManus K
18 366 Jason Sanders K
18 367 Jake Elliott K
18 368 Joey Slye K
18 369 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlooks

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift offers a strong fantasy floor for this week's home game against the New England Patriots. The seventh-year pro didn't find much success on the ground against the Falcons in his last outing (16/44). However, he scored twice and added value in his second straight four-catch appearance (five targets). Swift's usage is exceptional, and his six rushing scores so far put him well on pace to beat the previous season-high of nine he set a year ago.

Unfortunately, he'll get a New England defense this Thursday night that's been formidable in all phases in 2026. Over six weeks, the unit has allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (91.8). While the Patriots are a scary matchup, the 27-year-old's involvement in the passing game should sustain his fantasy output, even if he struggles to find room on the ground again. Swift ranks as RotoBaller's PPR RB11.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson continues to operate as the No. 1 option out of the backfield, but fantasy managers will look for his receiving workload to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson logged 14 carries last Sunday against the Jets, but he was a massive disappointment in fantasy football with just 36 rushing yards and zero receptions. Stevenson's PPR and half-PPR outlooks are highly dependent on him catching passes, and this was the first time in his career that he finished a game without a single target.

Last week was presumably an outlier, and Stevenson's receiving workload should improve this week, although it's worth noting that the Bears have allowed the eighth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2026. The bottom line is that Stevenson has fringe top-24 appeal in fantasy football, but last week showed that he also possesses a lower floor.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks seems to have a very firm grasp on the No. 1 role out of the backfield. He has played at least 78% of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he has produced at least 10.0 PPR points in both of those games, despite not scoring a touchdown. Although the larger role has been a direct result of David Montgomery (groin) being sidelined, we would not be surprised to see Marks hold on to his lead-back role even after Montgomery returns to action.

In addition to handling 30 carries over the last two weeks, Marks has also taken on a larger role in the passing game with six catches for 48 receiving yards. Although he hasn't been a superstar by any means, he has represented a clear upgrade from Montgomery, who is averaging just 2.65 yards per carry and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Marks is a high-end RB3 with RB2 upside when Montgomery is active, and a pretty safe mid-to-low RB2 option even if Montgomery misses more time.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, two catches, 10 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the team's most recent game prior to the bye week. Now that the Bengals are returning to action in Week 7, he'll look to pick up where he left off with a similar role and volume share. It was surprising to see Perine pull ahead of Chase Brown in terms of workload, and while a similar outcome seems somewhat improbable for Week 7, momentum is certainly on Perine's side.

The 31-year-old is averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry this season, and he has historically been a key contributor in the passing game. Perine doesn't need to have an every-down role to get on the fantasy radar, either. He played 51% of the snaps in Week 5 and was still able to produce 15.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He certainly has a lower floor than some of the other players in the RB3/flex range, but he has a chance to solidify himself as a weekly fantasy starter with another productive performance this week.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III and the Bears host the Patriots in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. Burden is coming off a strong showing last week, when Caleb Williams returned from his hamstring injury and was very efficient. Burden caught all eight of his targets for a season-high 95 yards, although he didn't get into the end zone. The Patriots' secondary has been solid when healthy this season, allowing only two wide receiver touchdowns in the last three weeks.

Burden is still a low-end WR2 this week, checking in as the No. 22 WR in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings. He has emerged as the Bears' top receiver this season, leading the team in catches, targets, and receiving yards. He has shown a solid rapport with Williams and is a strong option to have in your lineup this week, especially if he's in your FLEX or third WR slot.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has top-10 upside in fantasy football, but he'll first need to show a little more reliability in the passing game. Brown returned from a four-week injury-related absence last Sunday and had three dropped passes (plus a muffed onside kick recovery attempt) against the Jets. Drops have been a factor for Brown throughout his career, but this was easily one of the worst performances of his career in that regard. He will look to turn things around with a much more reliable performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Fortunately for Brown, this is a relatively favorable matchup, as the Bears have allowed the 11th-most receiving yards, ninth-most receiving touchdowns, and 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Brown will also have a little less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, although volume was never really a major concern for the alpha receiver, especially after he was targeted 10 times in Week 6.

Brown is a high-end WR2 for now, but his track record makes it clear that he has WR1 upside and could return to top-12 territory on a weekly basis if he strings together a couple of strong outings.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker returned from a multi-week injury last Sunday, and he picked up right where he left off with 13 targets, six catches, and 97 receiving yards on a 75% snap share. Coker set a new career-high in targets, and if you exclude the one game this season where he missed time due to injury, he's averaging 10.3 targets, 100.3 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game.

He ranks as the overall WR29 in PPR scoring so far, despite the fact that he has only played in three and a half games, while some other receivers have played in six. The fact of the matter is that the 24-year-old has been quite impressive this year, challenging former first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan for the title of most productive Panthers pass-catcher in fantasy football.

It has been refreshing to see that both of these receivers can coexist as fantasy WR2 options, which is a sign that the Panthers' offense (and passing game in particular) is operating much better than it has in years past. We'll continue to trust Coker as a mid-to-low WR2 in future weeks, including Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate leads the Tennessee Titans in targets (44), receptions (29) and receiving yards (344) in the passing game, and he has scored one touchdown. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft recorded six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and his first-career touchdown in a 26-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

The win was the first of the year for the Titans. Tate is beginning to ascend as he gets more comfortable in his first year in the NFL, and he is operating as the clear No. 1 option for quarterback Cam Ward in the passing game. Tate has a Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 27 wideout. He can safely be placed into your fantasy football lineup.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a big-time contributor for this offense over the last two games. Williams hauled in a season-high six receptions for 102 yards in Week 4. He followed that up with a two-touchdown performance in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams has shown that he can be the top option in an offense, but that isn't going to happen with Amon-Ra St. Brown on this roster. The Lions were on a bye this past week, but have a big game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Given Williams' recent performances, he should see increased opportunities, which could put him in the WR2 conversation for this weekend.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has strung together three impressive performances, putting him back in the mix as a fantasy-relevant option for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. Henry has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, and he has double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in three consecutive weeks. The veteran seems to have turned a corner around the same time that quarterback Drake Maye did, although it's worth noting that the 31-year-old tight end is still somewhat touchdown-dependent in fantasy football.

This week's matchup isn't particularly favorable, either, as the Bears have surrendered the third-fewest receptions, 12th-fewest receiving yards, 10th-fewest touchdowns, and 12th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. All things considered, Henry enters Thursday Night Football as the overall TE13 in RotoBaller's latest PPR rankings for fantasy football.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert remains one of the more consistent fantasy football tight ends in the NFL. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert averages 9.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which makes him a top-eight tight end in that regard.

Most recently, in a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Goedert produced six receptions (on eight targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per reception). Goedert missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to a knee injury, but has recorded 17 receptions for 180 receiving yards (10.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in four games played in 2026. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 8 tight end for a Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and is locked in as a TE1 for fantasy managers who have him on their roster.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a relatively slow start to the 2026 season, but broke through with a strong performance in a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He earned seven targets, tied a season-high with six receptions, and set a new season-high with 65 receiving yards.

Loveland also scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. Loveland has recorded 19 receptions for 175 yards and the aforementioned touchdown so far in 2026. He has worked far ahead of fellow tight end Cole Kmet (seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown) in the passing game. Loveland ranks as RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end for a Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and is a strong start candidate.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee, but this is the first time this year that he has been listed on the injury report with anything other than a knee injury.

It is something for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on, but as of now, the 23-year-old two-time Pro Bowl looks to still have a good chance at playing in Week 7 at home against the Los Angeles Rams. A return to a full practice in the next two days could have Bowers removed from the injury report entirely.

If he is limited or out this weekend against the Rams, fellow TE Michael Mayer would have TE1 upside in fantasy lineups after outproducing Bowers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has still been a high-end TE1 play in fantasy when he is healthy, as he has caught 28 of 44 targets for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games in 2026.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Jacobs, Woody Marks, DeVaughn Vele, Colston Loveland, Jalen Coker, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Jacobs, Woody Marks, DeVaughn Vele, Colston Loveland, Jalen Coker, Blake Corum:

Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Demario Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Samaje Perine
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Tony Pollard
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Tucker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tre Tucker
vs
Chase Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tre Tucker
vs
RJ Harvey
Tre Tucker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre Tucker
vs
DK Metcalf
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Addison
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Josh Downs
Tre Tucker
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Tucker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tre Tucker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Matthew Golden
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tre Tucker
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tre Tucker
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Jacobs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devin Singletary
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Holani
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justice Hill
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kaelon Black
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emmett Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Tee Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Olave
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Drake London
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Nico Collins
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Nabers
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Brock Bowers
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Christian Watson
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Puka Nacua
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Bam Knight
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Devin Singletary
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Woody Marks
vs
George Holani
Woody Marks
vs
Justice Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devaughn Vele
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Kelce
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Mason
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendre Miller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Demario Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Germie Bernard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Blake Corum
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devaughn Vele
vs
Sam Laporta
Devaughn Vele
vs
Samaje Perine
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chase Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dameon Pierce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Luther Burden III
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
DK Metcalf
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
A.J. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tee Higgins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashee Rice
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devaughn Vele
vs
RJ Harvey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylin Noel
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Kittle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Trey McBride
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brandin Cooks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devaughn Vele
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Devaughn Vele
vs
Makai Lemon
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordan Mason
Colston Loveland
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Kendre Miller
Colston Loveland
vs
Tre Tucker
Colston Loveland
vs
Demario Douglas
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Blake Corum
Colston Loveland
vs
Devaughn Vele
Colston Loveland
vs
Keenan Allen
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colston Loveland
vs
Denzel Boston
Colston Loveland
vs
Samaje Perine
Colston Loveland
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Colston Loveland
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Xavier Worthy
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Alvin Kamara
Colston Loveland
vs
Germie Bernard
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
RJ Harvey
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordan Addison
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Downs
Colston Loveland
vs
Chase Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
Dameon Pierce
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylin Noel
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Roschon Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
DK Metcalf
Colston Loveland
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Colston Loveland
vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Coker
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Eli Raridon
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Fant
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Gray
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Mason Taylor
Colston Loveland
vs
Tommy Tremble
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Cuevas
Colston Loveland
vs
Will Mallory
Colston Loveland
vs
Jonnu Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Javonte Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyren Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Demario Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jalen Coker
vs
Kalif Raymond
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vs
Konata Mumpfield
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vs
Makai Lemon
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vs
Caleb Douglas
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vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Watkins
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Demario Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Kendre Miller
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
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vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylin Noel
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Roschon Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Germie Bernard
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Mayer
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Dameon Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Bam Knight
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Devin Singletary
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
George Holani
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vs
Justice Hill
Blake Corum
vs
Kaelon Black

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Tyler Warren

Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Breece Hall

Moving Well at Practice, Could Play in Week 7
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Lamar Jackson

Present for the Start of Thursday's Practice
Matthew Golden

Should be Fine Despite Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Christian Watson

Packers Not Concerned About Christian Watson's Ankle Issue
Emeka Egbuka

Trending Toward Missing Week 7
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Saquon Barkley

Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Brock Bowers

Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Jordan Love

has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Zach Charbonnet

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Davante Adams

Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Justin Jefferson

Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Tank Dell

Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Jonah Coleman

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Baker Mayfield

Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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