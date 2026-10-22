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Fantasy Football Buy-Lows? Unlucky Star Players (Week 7)

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Tucker Kraft - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

John's fantasy football buy-lows, breakouts, trade candidates to target for Week 7 in 2026. These unlucky players are underperforming early for fantasy football.

Sometimes bold predictions do actually work out. In last week's article, my analysis of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was accurate, as he was bottled up in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he was also an interesting buy-low target before the Cowboys game.

He won't be featured in this week's unlucky players to buy low article, as he was previously featured ahead of his huge Week 5 game against the Cowboys. But Irving illustrates well how one player's fantasy totals can swing wildly from week to week.

We would prefer it if buy-low players become solid fantasy starters for the rest of the season, but that's usually not how it works out, unfortunately. The best players tend to have long stretches of high-scoring games, and very few poor performances. Still, let's dive into four unlucky star players you should buy low on ahead of Week 7!

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Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

Kraft is another player that's been featured in this piece before. He's had a few solid performances since early on, so his trade value has gone up, but you can still acquire him for cheaper than you should be able to. He has TE1 overall potential when fully healthy.

He's still not a full route participant in this offense since he's recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. That should change by around midseason, and we're approaching that mark. If you bought him early on, you probably got a better deal than you'll get now, but it's still worth it.

You can also capitalize on the potential concern for his knee injury shown in the video above. He's not listed on the injury report and not expected to miss any time, at least. It's important to not forget how condensed this passing offense is right now.

The majority of the targets are going to WRs Christian Watson and Matthew Golden (shoulder), who are having breakout seasons. Golden has been highly inefficient. It's likely Kraft starts absorbing a few more of his targets per game as the weeks go on.

He was a dominant run-after-catch TE in the same offense last season. He has league-winning upside when healthy and even less target competition than he did last season.

Don't be surprised if Kraft finishes as a top-2 TE in fantasy football for the last seven weeks of the season. You should try to grab him now if you can. A torn ACL is the epitome of bad luck in football.

 

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Love has been one of the most disappointing players in fantasy football this season, unfortunately. A high-ankle sprain has neutered his NFL debut year, and now, he's missing time after aggravating the injury.

Love may not play in Week 7, and should be given time to fully recover from his ailment. Whether that will happen is up for debate. But we shouldn't forget just how insanely talented Love is. And it's clear he's not playing at 100 percent this season, because Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur admitted it.

It's actually better if Love doesn't play this week, and is given plenty of time to rest. LaFleur said injured reserve wasn't an option for him, so he'll probably not miss too much more time after Week 7.

If he's able to get back and work his way back to full health, he could be an excellent option for teams that want extra depth when they make a push for the playoffs.

He's a future elite running back in the NFL. His fantasy value will be much higher the moment he recovers enough from the ankle injury to get more pass game usage.

 

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

Buying a player in fantasy who just had zero PPR fantasy points in his last contest might not seem like a great idea. And Skattebo had literally zero touches in Week 6, while veteran RB Najee Harris and third-year RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. took most of the RB reps.

But the Giants released Harris after he made comments expressing his confusion at his lack of usage, so it's just Skattebo and Tracy set to lead the Giants backfield moving forward. And Skattebo took first team reps at practice after the benching of QB Jameis Winston.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh seems to have benched him for one game, though he's unwilling to admit it. Skattebo's price in fantasy football is incredibly cheap, depending on the league you're in, as he's now averaging under five PPR fantasy points per game in his last three outings.

Tracy may seem set to take over the backfield. His issues with fumbles, whiffs in pass protection, and critical drops were a large part of why Skattebo was drafted last season, though. And we saw how great he was when he was healthy last year in his rookie season.

This could also be a case of Harbaugh just playing favorites. Maybe he'll stop doing that when Skattebo gets fully healthy and starts dominating again.

 

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns

Fannin has still been playing at a high level despite his extremely poor usage the last two weeks. He only saw seven total targets in those games, and caught just two of those passes. His fantasy total through those two games was a paltry 3.3 PPR fantasy points.

But the film tells a different story. He's done an excellent job separating from coverage. He may look like a clunky runner, but his play is very effective. He fared much better in Weeks 2-4, when he caught three touchdowns and was targeted at a higher rate.

The offense overall has been struggling in recent weeks. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was seen as a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate after the first few weeks, but he threw for under 170 passing yards in both of his last two contests.

Obviously, that will need to improve for Fannin to get back on track. But there may be fantasy managers who want to give up on him for now after he burned them in two consecutive weeks.

Players that do as well as he is tend to not see long stretches of poor production like this. Expect Fannin to get back on track soon, and be a solid starting TE for most of the rest of the season. The risk of low-scoring games won't go away completely, of course.

But you should take chances on players that have shown a lot of promise, as he has.

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