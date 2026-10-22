2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 7 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.
It's time to start setting those Week 7 fantasy football lineups, and some trending names at the WR spot include Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, and Josh Downs. If you're facing tough start-sit calls involving those players or others, we're here to help with our Week 7 fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Christian Watson
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|16
|2
|8
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|18
|2
|9
|Nico Collins
|WR
|19
|3
|10
|Drake London
|WR
|20
|3
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|21
|3
|12
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|26
|3
|13
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|28
|3
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|29
|3
|15
|George Pickens
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|35
|4
|17
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|36
|4
|18
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|37
|4
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|39
|4
|20
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|40
|4
|21
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|41
|5
|22
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|42
|5
|23
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|48
|5
|24
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|51
|5
|25
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|52
|5
|26
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|53
|5
|27
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|54
|5
|28
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|59
|5
|29
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|61
|5
|31
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|64
|6
|32
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|65
|6
|33
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|70
|6
|34
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|71
|6
|35
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|73
|7
|36
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|78
|7
|37
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|80
|7
|38
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|83
|8
|39
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|86
|8
|40
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|87
|8
|41
|Josh Downs
|WR
|88
|8
|42
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|90
|8
|43
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|94
|8
|44
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|99
|8
|45
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|104
|8
|46
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|107
|8
|47
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|108
|8
|48
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|115
|8
|49
|Malik Washington
|WR
|116
|8
|50
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|118
|8
|51
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|120
|8
|52
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|121
|8
|53
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|122
|8
|54
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|123
|8
|55
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|124
|8
|56
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|125
|8
|57
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|128
|8
|58
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|131
|8
|59
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|132
|8
|60
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|133
|9
|61
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|136
|9
|62
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|137
|9
|63
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|142
|9
|64
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|143
|9
|65
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|145
|9
|66
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|146
|9
|67
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|147
|9
|68
|Savion Williams
|WR
|148
|9
|69
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|149
|9
|70
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|150
|9
|71
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|151
|9
|72
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|152
|9
|73
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|153
|9
|74
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|156
|9
|75
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|157
|10
|76
|Cody White
|WR
|158
|10
|77
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|159
|10
|78
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|161
|10
|79
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|164
|10
|80
|Chris Bell
|WR
|165
|10
|81
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|166
|10
|82
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|168
|10
|83
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|170
|10
|84
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|174
|10
|85
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|175
|10
|86
|Tank Dell
|WR
|176
|10
|87
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|178
|10
|88
|Colbie Young
|WR
|179
|10
|89
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|180
|10
|90
|Tory Horton
|WR
|182
|11
|91
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|183
|11
|92
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|184
|11
|93
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|185
|11
|94
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|189
|11
|95
|Bo Melton
|WR
|191
|11
|96
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|193
|11
|97
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|196
|11
|98
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|197
|11
|99
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|199
|11
|100
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|202
|11
|101
|John Metchie III
|WR
|203
|11
|102
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|206
|11
|103
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|208
|11
|104
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|210
|11
|105
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|211
|12
|106
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|212
|12
|107
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|214
|12
|108
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|216
|12
|109
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|217
|12
|110
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|219
|12
|111
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|222
|12
|112
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|223
|12
|113
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|226
|12
|114
|Deion Burks
|WR
|229
|12
|115
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|233
|12
|116
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|237
|12
|117
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|242
|12
|118
|Malik Benson
|WR
|243
|12
|119
|Tay Martin
|WR
|246
|12
|120
|Tai Felton
|WR
|247
|13
|121
|Dareke Young
|WR
|250
|13
|122
|Barion Brown
|WR
|251
|13
|123
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|254
|13
|124
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|255
|13
|125
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|256
|13
|126
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|260
|13
|127
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|261
|13
|128
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|263
|13
|129
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|266
|13
|130
|Malik Turner
|WR
|267
|13
|131
|Myles Price
|WR
|277
|13
|132
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|280
Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III and the Bears host the Patriots in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. Burden is coming off a strong showing last week, when Caleb Williams returned from his hamstring injury and was very efficient. Burden caught all eight of his targets for a season-high 95 yards, although he didn't get into the end zone. The Patriots' secondary has been solid when healthy this season, allowing only two wide receiver touchdowns in the last three weeks.
Burden is still a low-end WR2 this week, checking in as the No. 22 WR in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings. He has emerged as the Bears' top receiver this season, leading the team in catches, targets, and receiving yards. He has shown a solid rapport with Williams and is a strong option to have in your lineup this week, especially if he's in your FLEX or third WR slot.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has top-10 upside in fantasy football, but he'll first need to show a little more reliability in the passing game. Brown returned from a four-week injury-related absence last Sunday and had three dropped passes (plus a muffed onside kick recovery attempt) against the Jets. Drops have been a factor for Brown throughout his career, but this was easily one of the worst performances of his career in that regard. He will look to turn things around with a much more reliable performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.
Fortunately for Brown, this is a relatively favorable matchup, as the Bears have allowed the 11th-most receiving yards, ninth-most receiving touchdowns, and 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Brown will also have a little less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, although volume was never really a major concern for the alpha receiver, especially after he was targeted 10 times in Week 6.
Brown is a high-end WR2 for now, but his track record makes it clear that he has WR1 upside and could return to top-12 territory on a weekly basis if he strings together a couple of strong outings.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker returned from a multi-week injury last Sunday, and he picked up right where he left off with 13 targets, six catches, and 97 receiving yards on a 75% snap share. Coker set a new career-high in targets, and if you exclude the one game this season where he missed time due to injury, he's averaging 10.3 targets, 100.3 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game.
He ranks as the overall WR29 in PPR scoring so far, despite the fact that he has only played in three and a half games, while some other receivers have played in six. The fact of the matter is that the 24-year-old has been quite impressive this year, challenging former first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan for the title of most productive Panthers pass-catcher in fantasy football.
It has been refreshing to see that both of these receivers can coexist as fantasy WR2 options, which is a sign that the Panthers' offense (and passing game in particular) is operating much better than it has in years past. We'll continue to trust Coker as a mid-to-low WR2 in future weeks, including Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate leads the Tennessee Titans in targets (44), receptions (29) and receiving yards (344) in the passing game, and he has scored one touchdown. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft recorded six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and his first-career touchdown in a 26-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
The win was the first of the year for the Titans. Tate is beginning to ascend as he gets more comfortable in his first year in the NFL, and he is operating as the clear No. 1 option for quarterback Cam Ward in the passing game. Tate has a Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 27 wideout. He can safely be placed into your fantasy football lineup.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a big-time contributor for this offense over the last two games. Williams hauled in a season-high six receptions for 102 yards in Week 4. He followed that up with a two-touchdown performance in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Williams has shown that he can be the top option in an offense, but that isn't going to happen with Amon-Ra St. Brown on this roster. The Lions were on a bye this past week, but have a big game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Given Williams' recent performances, he should see increased opportunities, which could put him in the WR2 conversation for this weekend.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Downs:
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