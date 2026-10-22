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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 7 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time to start setting those Week 7 fantasy football lineups, and some trending names at the WR spot include Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, and Josh Downs. If you're facing tough start-sit calls involving those players or others, we're here to help with our Week 7 fantasy football rankings for 2026.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 2
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 5
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 9
2 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR 10
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 14
2 6 Christian Watson WR 15
2 7 Matthew Golden WR 16
2 8 Malik Nabers WR 18
2 9 Nico Collins WR 19
3 10 Drake London WR 20
3 11 Chris Olave WR 21
3 12 Justin Jefferson WR 26
3 13 Zay Flowers WR 28
3 14 Garrett Wilson WR 29
3 15 George Pickens WR 34
4 16 DeVonta Smith WR 35
4 17 Tetairoa McMillan WR 36
4 18 Jalen Coker WR 37
4 19 Tee Higgins WR 39
4 20 A.J. Brown WR 40
4 21 DK Metcalf WR 41
5 22 Luther Burden III WR 42
5 23 Jameson Williams WR 48
5 24 Germie Bernard WR 51
5 25 Michael Wilson WR 52
5 26 Emeka Egbuka WR 53
5 27 Carnell Tate WR 54
5 28 Denzel Boston WR 59
5 29 Jaylen Waddle WR 60
5 30 Devaughn Vele WR 61
5 31 Tre Tucker WR 64
6 32 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 65
6 33 DeMario Douglas WR 70
6 34 Rome Odunze WR 71
6 35 Keenan Allen WR 73
7 36 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 78
7 37 Xavier Worthy WR 80
7 38 Rashee Rice WR 83
8 39 Kendrick Bourne WR 86
8 40 Jordan Addison WR 87
8 41 Josh Downs WR 88
8 42 Jaylin Noel WR 90
8 43 Dontayvion Wicks WR 94
8 44 KC Concepcion WR 99
8 45 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 104
8 46 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 107
8 47 Courtland Sutton WR 108
8 48 Ryan Flournoy WR 115
8 49 Malik Washington WR 116
8 50 Brandin Cooks WR 118
8 51 Kalif Raymond WR 120
8 52 Konata Mumpfield WR 121
8 53 Makai Lemon WR 122
8 54 Caleb Douglas WR 123
8 55 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 124
8 56 Jordan Watkins WR 125
8 57 Rashid Shaheed WR 128
8 58 Malachi Fields WR 131
8 59 Jahan Dotson WR 132
8 60 Christian Kirk WR 133
9 61 Rashod Bateman WR 136
9 62 Cooper Kupp WR 137
9 63 Efton Chism III WR 142
9 64 Jalen Royals WR 143
9 65 Jalen Nailor WR 145
9 66 Kyle Williams WR 146
9 67 Ted Hurst WR 147
9 68 Savion Williams WR 148
9 69 Adonai Mitchell WR 149
9 70 Jauan Jennings WR 150
9 71 Laquon Treadwell WR 151
9 72 Troy Franklin WR 152
9 73 Kayshon Boutte WR 153
9 74 Elic Ayomanor WR 156
9 75 Jerry Jeudy WR 157
10 76 Cody White WR 158
10 77 Jacob Cowing WR 159
10 78 Zachariah Branch WR 161
10 79 Isaac TeSlaa WR 164
10 80 Chris Bell WR 165
10 81 Tez Johnson WR 166
10 82 Dohnte Meyers WR 168
10 83 Bryce Lance WR 170
10 84 Darnell Mooney WR 174
10 85 Jalen Brooks WR 175
10 86 Tank Dell WR 176
10 87 Cyrus Allen WR 178
10 88 Colbie Young WR 179
10 89 Darius Cooper WR 180
10 90 Tory Horton WR 182
11 91 Xavier Hutchinson WR 183
11 92 Jordan Whittington WR 184
11 93 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 185
11 94 Brycen Tremayne WR 189
11 95 Bo Melton WR 191
11 96 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 193
11 97 Calvin Ridley WR 196
11 98 Isaiah Williams WR 197
11 99 Devontez Walker WR 199
11 100 Charlie Jones WR 202
11 101 John Metchie III WR 203
11 102 Isaiah Bond WR 206
11 103 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 208
11 104 Tim Patrick WR 210
11 105 Jahdae Walker WR 211
12 106 Mitch Tinsley WR 212
12 107 KaVontae Turpin WR 214
12 108 Zavion Thomas WR 216
12 109 Brandon Smith WR 217
12 110 Reggie Virgil WR 219
12 111 Chimere Dike WR 222
12 112 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 223
12 113 Tutu Atwell WR 226
12 114 Deion Burks WR 229
12 115 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 233
12 116 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 237
12 117 Jonathan Mingo WR 242
12 118 Malik Benson WR 243
12 119 Tay Martin WR 246
12 120 Tai Felton WR 247
13 121 Dareke Young WR 250
13 122 Barion Brown WR 251
13 123 Kameron Johnson WR 254
13 124 Jared Wayne WR 255
13 125 Nikko Remigio WR 256
13 126 Brandon Johnson WR 260
13 127 Anthony Gould WR 261
13 128 Malachi Corley WR 263
13 129 LaJohntay Wester WR 266
13 130 Malik Turner WR 267
13 131 Myles Price WR 277
13 132 Kaden Wetjen WR 280

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III and the Bears host the Patriots in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. Burden is coming off a strong showing last week, when Caleb Williams returned from his hamstring injury and was very efficient. Burden caught all eight of his targets for a season-high 95 yards, although he didn't get into the end zone. The Patriots' secondary has been solid when healthy this season, allowing only two wide receiver touchdowns in the last three weeks.

Burden is still a low-end WR2 this week, checking in as the No. 22 WR in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings. He has emerged as the Bears' top receiver this season, leading the team in catches, targets, and receiving yards. He has shown a solid rapport with Williams and is a strong option to have in your lineup this week, especially if he's in your FLEX or third WR slot.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has top-10 upside in fantasy football, but he'll first need to show a little more reliability in the passing game. Brown returned from a four-week injury-related absence last Sunday and had three dropped passes (plus a muffed onside kick recovery attempt) against the Jets. Drops have been a factor for Brown throughout his career, but this was easily one of the worst performances of his career in that regard. He will look to turn things around with a much more reliable performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Fortunately for Brown, this is a relatively favorable matchup, as the Bears have allowed the 11th-most receiving yards, ninth-most receiving touchdowns, and 13th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Brown will also have a little less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, although volume was never really a major concern for the alpha receiver, especially after he was targeted 10 times in Week 6.

Brown is a high-end WR2 for now, but his track record makes it clear that he has WR1 upside and could return to top-12 territory on a weekly basis if he strings together a couple of strong outings.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker returned from a multi-week injury last Sunday, and he picked up right where he left off with 13 targets, six catches, and 97 receiving yards on a 75% snap share. Coker set a new career-high in targets, and if you exclude the one game this season where he missed time due to injury, he's averaging 10.3 targets, 100.3 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game.

He ranks as the overall WR29 in PPR scoring so far, despite the fact that he has only played in three and a half games, while some other receivers have played in six. The fact of the matter is that the 24-year-old has been quite impressive this year, challenging former first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan for the title of most productive Panthers pass-catcher in fantasy football.

It has been refreshing to see that both of these receivers can coexist as fantasy WR2 options, which is a sign that the Panthers' offense (and passing game in particular) is operating much better than it has in years past. We'll continue to trust Coker as a mid-to-low WR2 in future weeks, including Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate leads the Tennessee Titans in targets (44), receptions (29) and receiving yards (344) in the passing game, and he has scored one touchdown. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft recorded six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and his first-career touchdown in a 26-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

The win was the first of the year for the Titans. Tate is beginning to ascend as he gets more comfortable in his first year in the NFL, and he is operating as the clear No. 1 option for quarterback Cam Ward in the passing game. Tate has a Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 27 wideout. He can safely be placed into your fantasy football lineup.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a big-time contributor for this offense over the last two games. Williams hauled in a season-high six receptions for 102 yards in Week 4. He followed that up with a two-touchdown performance in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams has shown that he can be the top option in an offense, but that isn't going to happen with Amon-Ra St. Brown on this roster. The Lions were on a bye this past week, but have a big game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Given Williams' recent performances, he should see increased opportunities, which could put him in the WR2 conversation for this weekend.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Tre Tucker, Josh Downs:

Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Coker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Demario Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Germie Bernard
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Chase Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Dameon Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendre Miller
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Carnell Tate
vs
Demario Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Higbee
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendre Miller
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Demario Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Chase Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Dameon Pierce
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Higbee
Denzel Boston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Samaje Perine
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Chase Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
George Kittle
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Demario Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Samaje Perine
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Tony Pollard
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Tucker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tre Tucker
vs
Chase Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tre Tucker
vs
RJ Harvey
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Matthew Golden
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Downs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Downs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Saquon Barkley

Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Brock Bowers

Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Jordan Love

has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Zach Charbonnet

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Davante Adams

Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Justin Jefferson

Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Tank Dell

Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Jonah Coleman

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Baker Mayfield

Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
Mike Evans

Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Sam LaPorta

Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Emeka Egbuka

Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
A.J. Brown

Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Josh Jacobs

Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Lamar Jackson

Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Kyle Monangai

Out for Third Consecutive Game
Tyler Warren

Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Josh Jacobs

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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