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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Frank Ammirante's Week 7 Picks (2026)

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Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Bryce Young, Woody Marks, Carnell Tate, Jaylin Noel, and Tyler Higbee.

The 2026 NFL season rolls on to Week 7, so it's time to continue my weekly bold predictions column. This is where I'm trying to predict which players will hit their ceilings this week. I'll focus on players who you're likely on the fence with in start-and-sit decisions.

Last week, I had only one good call, as Germie Bernard delivered a spike week for us against the Buccaneers.

For Week 7 bold predictions, I'm on Bryce Young, Woody Marks, Carnell Tate, Jaylin Noel, and Tyler Higbee.

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Bryce Young Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 7

Young has quietly been one of the biggest surprises in fantasy football this season, ranking as the QB4 in fantasy points per game. Carolina's offense has been extremely pass-heavy, with Young averaging an impressive 309.8 passing yards per game. That kind of volume gives him a legitimate shot at another big fantasy performance.

This week, Young faces Tampa Bay in a matchup that could turn into a shootout. Baker Mayfield is expected to return for the Buccaneers, which should give their offense a boost. If Tampa Bay can put points on the board, Carolina may need to keep throwing to stay competitive.

The Panthers carry a 24-point implied team total, suggesting oddsmakers project the Panthers to move the ball in this one. Young has already shown he can pile up passing yards, and Carolina's willingness to lean on him makes this an appealing fantasy matchup.

With Mayfield back, the game has the potential to feature plenty of back-and-forth scoring. Even if the Panthers fall behind, that could work in Young's favor by creating more passing opportunities, particularly in the second half.

 

Woody Marks Finishes as a Top-10 RB for Week 7

Marks is coming off heavy volume, handling 15 carries and drawing three targets with David Montgomery sidelined last week. That kind of workload gives him legitimate fantasy upside, especially if Montgomery misses another game, which looks likely.

Houston enters Week 7 as a 10-point home favorite against the New York Giants, setting up a favorable game script for Marks. If the Texans build an early lead, they could lean heavily on their running game to control the clock in the second half.

Montgomery's absence would leave Marks in line for another significant workload. The 15 carries are encouraging, but his involvement in the passing game is huge as well, especially in PPR formats. His three targets give him another path to fantasy points even if he doesn't find the end zone.

Running back gets pretty thin outside the top 20 this week, so Marks has a realistic path to a top-12 finish if Houston controls the game. A combination of 15-plus touches, a few receptions, and a touchdown could be enough to push him into RB1 territory.

It also helps that the Giants are 20th in Rush EPA this season, so it's an exploitable matchup for Marks.

 

Carnell Tate Finishes as a Top-15 WR for Week 7

Tate has quietly emerged as a legitimate WR1 in his rookie season, with his usage suggesting that even bigger fantasy performances could be coming. He's commanding a massive 49.1% air yard share and 24.9% target share, giving him the type of opportunity we typically see from established No. 1 receivers.

This week, Tate faces a Cleveland defense that ranks first in single-high coverage rate. That's an intriguing matchup for the rookie, who has been particularly effective against these defensive looks. Tate is averaging an impressive 2.32 yards per route run against single-high coverage, demonstrating his ability to exploit this coverage.

The Browns defensive approach could create opportunities for Tate to get loose downfield. With nearly half of his team's air yards coming his way, he doesn't need double-digit receptions to deliver a big fantasy performance. A couple of explosive catches could be enough to push him into the top 15.

What makes Tate especially appealing is the combination of volume and matchup. He's already earning targets at a WR1 rate, and Cleveland's tendency to play single-high coverage should give him opportunities to win downfield. If Cam Ward connects with him on even one deep shot, Tate could easily outperform expectations this week.

 

Jaylin Noel Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 7

Jaylin Noel has quietly emerged as one of the hottest receivers in fantasy football, averaging 15.9 PPR points per game over the last three weeks. That's good for WR16 production during that stretch, and his impressive 3.82 yards per route run suggests this breakout could be sustainable.

The Texans have a crowded receiving corps, but Noel has made a strong case for continued involvement. Marvin Harrison Jr. is still getting acclimated to Houston's offense, while Tank Dell is coming off his first game in nearly two years. That creates an opportunity for Noel to maintain a significant role while his teammates find their rhythm.

What stands out about Noel is how efficient he's been with his opportunities. Averaging 3.82 yards per route run over the last three weeks is outstanding, especially for a receiver competing for targets in a talented offense. He doesn't necessarily need double-digit targets to deliver another strong fantasy performance.

There's certainly some risk with Harrison and Dell becoming more involved in the Texans passing attack, but I'm willing to ride the hot hand. Noel has been producing at a WR2 level for three straight weeks, and another explosive play could be enough to keep him inside the top 24.

 

Tyler Higbee Finishes as a Top-5 TE for Week 7

Tyler Higbee has quietly emerged as a reliable fantasy option in recent weeks, topping 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games. The veteran tight end has become an important part of the Rams' passing attack, and his role could grow even further with Davante Adams sidelined.

The biggest development is the lack of healthy receiving options in Los Angeles. Adams is out, while Terrance Ferguson isn't ready to return. That leaves Higbee as the No. 2 target behind Puka Nacua, giving him a realistic path to another productive performance.

Higbee's recent production is particularly encouraging because he's providing consistent receiving numbers rather than relying entirely on touchdowns. With fewer established pass catchers available, Matthew Stafford could look his way even more frequently, especially on third downs and in the red zone.

The matchup against Las Vegas also has shootout potential, which makes Higbee even more appealing. If both offenses can move the ball consistently, the Rams may need to remain aggressive through the air. With Higbee already producing 60-plus yards regularly, a similar performance combined with a touchdown would be enough for a top-five fantasy finish.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 7
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