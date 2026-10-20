Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 7 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Terrance Ferguson, Christian Kirk, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! With another slate of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. While many may be looking for short-term replacements, we'll take an alternative look in this piece.
Below, we will spotlight some sneaky high-upside stashes who could benefit your team in the long run.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Tyler Goodson, RB, DAL
5% Rostered
Tyler Goodson has established himself as the clear handcuff to Javonte Williams. During their loss to the Packers, Goodson was the only other running back who saw an offensive snap. While he saw only two carries and ran five routes, he should see a massive workload if Williams misses time.
Williams is averaging 14.2 carries and 3.7 targets per game. The former Bronco has also found the end zone eight times. Goodson would have borderline RB2 upside in one of the game's most dominant offenses if Williams gets hurt.
Seth McGowan, RB, IND
5% Rostered
The other high-end handcuff to stash is Colts rookie Seth McGowan. Like Goodson, McGowan has established himself as the clear No. 2 option behind workhorse Jonathan Taylor. However, McGowan's standalone value has begun to climb, suggesting his workload may even be higher than that of Goodson if the No. 1 option misses time.
Over the past three games, McGowan has averaged five carries per game and posted an elite 4.9 YPC. On the season, the Kentucky product has totaled 88 yards on 21 attempts.
Christian Kirk, WR, SF
5% Rostered
While Kirk is still on the IR, he could see a massive target share when he returns. Injuries have depleted the 49ers WR room: Deebo Samuel Sr. is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and Mike Evans exited the contest on Monday with an Achilles injury. While Evans may still suit up in Week 7, if not, Kirk would operate as the "WR1."
The 29-year-old has yet to take the field this season but had his practice window open ahead of Week 6, suggesting a run is near. With Brock Purdy playing at an MVP level and a clear path to targets, Kirk could quickly carry weekly FLEX upside if Samuel and Evans both remain on the shelf.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, LAR
15% Rostered
The final player to stash is also on the IR like Kirk. Terrance Ferguson could see a massive role in this pass-passing attack as Davante Adams is expected to miss significant time with an Achilles injury. This could make him the "WR2" on the roster, opposite Puka Nacua. While Nacua will draw much of the attention, Ferguson could still be very productive for fantasy.
In Week 2, when Ferguson operated as the second pass catcher with Nacua sidelined, he showed how valuable he could be for fantasy, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and a score. He is a priority stash for all TE-needy rosters.
Terrance Ferguson Should See Massive Role When he Returns https://t.co/9deqUEOIJI
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) October 20, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 7
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Samaje Perine, CIN
- Austin Ekeler, WSH
- Ryan Flournoy, DAL
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 7?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Rachaad White
|RB
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|63
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|61
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Malik Washington
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Bam Knight
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Najee Harris
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Audric Estime
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|43
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Geno Smith
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Jets
|DST
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Goodson, Seth McGowan, and Christian Kirk. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Goodson, Seth McGowan, and Christian Kirk. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Goodson, Seth McGowan, and Christian Kirk:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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