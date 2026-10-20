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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 7

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 7 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Terrance Ferguson, Christian Kirk, and more.

In This Article hide
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 7?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! With another slate of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. While many may be looking for short-term replacements, we'll take an alternative look in this piece.

Below, we will spotlight some sneaky high-upside stashes who could benefit your team in the long run.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Tyler Goodson, RB, DAL

5% Rostered

Tyler Goodson has established himself as the clear handcuff to Javonte Williams. During their loss to the Packers, Goodson was the only other running back who saw an offensive snap. While he saw only two carries and ran five routes, he should see a massive workload if Williams misses time.

Williams is averaging 14.2 carries and 3.7 targets per game. The former Bronco has also found the end zone eight times. Goodson would have borderline RB2 upside in one of the game's most dominant offenses if Williams gets hurt.

 

Seth McGowan, RB, IND

5% Rostered

The other high-end handcuff to stash is Colts rookie Seth McGowan. Like Goodson, McGowan has established himself as the clear No. 2 option behind workhorse Jonathan Taylor. However, McGowan's standalone value has begun to climb, suggesting his workload may even be higher than that of Goodson if the No. 1 option misses time.

Over the past three games, McGowan has averaged five carries per game and posted an elite 4.9 YPC. On the season, the Kentucky product has totaled 88 yards on 21 attempts.

 

Christian Kirk, WR, SF

5% Rostered

While Kirk is still on the IR, he could see a massive target share when he returns. Injuries have depleted the 49ers WR room: Deebo Samuel Sr. is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and Mike Evans exited the contest on Monday with an Achilles injury. While Evans may still suit up in Week 7, if not, Kirk would operate as the "WR1."

The 29-year-old has yet to take the field this season but had his practice window open ahead of Week 6, suggesting a run is near. With Brock Purdy playing at an MVP level and a clear path to targets, Kirk could quickly carry weekly FLEX upside if Samuel and Evans both remain on the shelf.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, LAR

15% Rostered

The final player to stash is also on the IR like Kirk. Terrance Ferguson could see a massive role in this pass-passing attack as Davante Adams is expected to miss significant time with an Achilles injury. This could make him the "WR2" on the roster, opposite Puka Nacua. While Nacua will draw much of the attention, Ferguson could still be very productive for fantasy.

In Week 2, when Ferguson operated as the second pass catcher with Nacua sidelined, he showed how valuable he could be for fantasy, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and a score. He is a priority stash for all TE-needy rosters.

Read more player news and updates for Week 7

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 7?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
1 Jordan Mason RB 68 Add in All Leagues
2 Germie Bernard WR 51 Add in All Leagues
3 Rachaad White RB 57 Add in All Leagues
4 Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in All Leagues
5 Jordyn Tyson WR 48 Add in All Leagues
6 Dameon Pierce RB 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Samaje Perine RB 5 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Keenan Allen WR 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 DeMario Douglas WR 8 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Kendre Miller RB 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 KC Concepcion WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Brian Robinson RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Roschon Johnson RB 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Devaughn Vele WR 61 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Hunter Henry TE 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Tyler Allgeier RB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Jonah Coleman RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Emmett Johnson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Tyler Higbee TE 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Rico Dowdle RB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Kaelon Black RB 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Caleb Douglas WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Malik Washington WR 41 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Jaylin Noel WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Bam Knight RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Brandin Cooks WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Dontayvion Wicks WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Pat Freiermuth TE 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Cyrus Allen WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Kalif Raymond WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Austin Ekeler RB 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Terrance Ferguson TE 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Mike Gesicki TE 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Makai Lemon WR 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Darnell Washington TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Jahan Dotson WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Travis Hunter WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Antonio Williams WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Michael Mayer TE 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Najee Harris RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Jawhar Jordan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Audric Estime RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Christian Kirk WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Efton Chism III WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Colby Parkinson TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Tyreek Hill WR 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Kirk Cousins QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Kyler Murray QB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Baker Mayfield QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Aaron Rodgers QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Jacoby Brissett QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Michael Penix Jr. QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Tanner McKee QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 J.J. McCarthy QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Tyler Huntley QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Jalon Daniels QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Cleveland Browns DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New York Jets DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 New Orleans Saints DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Carolina Panthers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Tennessee Titans DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Dallas Cowboys DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Miami Dolphins DST 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Goodson, Seth McGowan, and Christian Kirk. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Goodson, Seth McGowan, and Christian Kirk. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Goodson, Seth McGowan, and Christian Kirk:

Terrance Ferguson
vs
James Conner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Hunter
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Najee Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Christian Kirk
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Antonio Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Audric Estime
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Efton Chism III
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devontez Walker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seth McGowan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tank Dell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Cuevas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bam Knight
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyreek Hill
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyler Murray
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deshaun Watson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaelon Black
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tanner McKee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Geno Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Huntley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalon Daniels
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Devontez Walker
Seth McGowan
vs
Jauan Jennings
Seth McGowan
vs
Eli Raridon
Seth McGowan
vs
Tank Dell
Seth McGowan
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Seth McGowan
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Seth McGowan
vs
Efton Chism III
Seth McGowan
vs
Josh Cuevas
Seth McGowan
vs
Antonio Williams
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyreek Hill
Seth McGowan
vs
Christian Kirk
Seth McGowan
vs
Kirk Cousins
Seth McGowan
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Seth McGowan
vs
C.J. Stroud
Seth McGowan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kyler Murray
Seth McGowan
vs
Michael Mayer
Seth McGowan
vs
Baker Mayfield
Seth McGowan
vs
Travis Hunter
Seth McGowan
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Seth McGowan
vs
Jahan Dotson
Seth McGowan
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Seth McGowan
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Seth McGowan
vs
Deshaun Watson
Seth McGowan
vs
James Conner
Seth McGowan
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyjae Spears
Seth McGowan
vs
Tanner McKee
Seth McGowan
vs
Makai Lemon
Seth McGowan
vs
Geno Smith
Seth McGowan
vs
Najee Harris
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Huntley
Seth McGowan
vs
Darnell Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Jalon Daniels
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Gesicki
Seth McGowan
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Carson Beck
Seth McGowan
vs
Audric Estime
Seth McGowan
vs
Cleveland Browns
Seth McGowan
vs
Austin Ekeler
Seth McGowan
vs
New York Jets
Seth McGowan
vs
Kalif Raymond
Seth McGowan
vs
New Orleans Saints
Seth McGowan
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Seth McGowan
vs
Carolina Panthers
Seth McGowan
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Seth McGowan
vs
Tennessee Titans
Seth McGowan
vs
Jaylin Noel
Seth McGowan
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Seth McGowan
vs
Cyrus Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Brandin Cooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Bam Knight
Seth McGowan
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Seth McGowan
vs
Jordan Mason
Seth McGowan
vs
Rachaad White
Seth McGowan
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Seth McGowan
vs
Dameon Pierce
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Kendre Miller
Seth McGowan
vs
Brian Robinson
Seth McGowan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonah Coleman
Seth McGowan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Christian Kirk
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Christian Kirk
vs
Antonio Williams
Christian Kirk
vs
Dylan Sampson
Christian Kirk
vs
Efton Chism III
Christian Kirk
vs
Michael Mayer
Christian Kirk
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Christian Kirk
vs
Travis Hunter
Christian Kirk
vs
Eli Raridon
Christian Kirk
vs
Jahan Dotson
Christian Kirk
vs
Devontez Walker
Christian Kirk
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Christian Kirk
vs
Seth McGowan
Christian Kirk
vs
James Conner
Christian Kirk
vs
Jauan Jennings
Christian Kirk
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian Kirk
vs
Tank Dell
Christian Kirk
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Kirk
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Christian Kirk
vs
Najee Harris
Christian Kirk
vs
Josh Cuevas
Christian Kirk
vs
Darnell Washington
Christian Kirk
vs
Tyreek Hill
Christian Kirk
vs
Mike Gesicki
Christian Kirk
vs
Kirk Cousins
Christian Kirk
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Christian Kirk
vs
C.J. Stroud
Christian Kirk
vs
Audric Estime
Christian Kirk
vs
Kyler Murray
Christian Kirk
vs
Austin Ekeler
Christian Kirk
vs
Baker Mayfield
Christian Kirk
vs
Kalif Raymond
Christian Kirk
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Christian Kirk
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Christian Kirk
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Christian Kirk
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Kirk
vs
Deshaun Watson
Christian Kirk
vs
Jaylin Noel
Christian Kirk
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Christian Kirk
vs
Cyrus Allen
Christian Kirk
vs
Tanner McKee
Christian Kirk
vs
Malik Washington
Christian Kirk
vs
Geno Smith
Christian Kirk
vs
Brandin Cooks
Christian Kirk
vs
Tyler Huntley
Christian Kirk
vs
Bam Knight
Christian Kirk
vs
Jalon Daniels
Christian Kirk
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Christian Kirk
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Christian Kirk
vs
Caleb Douglas
Christian Kirk
vs
Carson Beck
Christian Kirk
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian Kirk
vs
Cleveland Browns
Christian Kirk
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Christian Kirk
vs
New York Jets
Christian Kirk
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Christian Kirk
vs
New Orleans Saints
Christian Kirk
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Kirk
vs
Carolina Panthers
Christian Kirk
vs
Germie Bernard
Christian Kirk
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Kirk
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Kirk
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Kirk
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Kirk
vs
Demario Douglas
Christian Kirk
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Christian Kirk
vs
Devaughn Vele

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 7?


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
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Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

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Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

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Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

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Shohei Ohtani

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